what is airline fleet management software

Questions related to "what is airline fleet management software"

Links related to "what is airline fleet management software"

Verizon Connect: Enterprise Fleet Management Solutions

Need assistance? Chat now with a business specialist. Streamline the way you manage your vehicles, assets,  drivers and jobs with easy-to-use fleet solutions. Fleet management solutions, also called telematics, are for organizations looking for a better way to manage their fleet of vehicles and equipment. Our Verizon Connect offering provides a single, powerful platform with a range of setup options and an affordable monthly price. See the near real-time location of your vehicles and assets on a live map, and get in-depth reporting on your fleet. Get insight into your fleet expenses and help reduce costs for unnecessary overtime, excessive idling, after-hours use of company vehicles and fuel theft. Replay routes to catch early starts or finishes, and set up geofences to monitor vehicles entering and exiting meaningful locations, like job sites, rest areas or your home office. Create a culture of safety and protect your reputation by monitoring harsh driving, conducting driver coaching sessions and offering incentives for improved behaviors. Track hours of service (HOS) with our easy-to-use electronic logging device (ELD), and quickly access the data you need to satisfy DOT regulations. Schedule reminders for preventive service and get alerts for diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) to help reduce vehicle downtime. Get a near real-time, 360-degree view of your daily fleet operations, so you can help reduce costs, increase productivity, stay on top of vehicle maintenance and make the most of every business day. Monitor heavy equipment, trailers and assets to help improve security, utilization and uptime. View video clips of harsh driving events within minutes of them happening. Know how severe an event was with harsh driving classifications to help you promote driver safety and coach your drivers. Help mitigate risk and liability with unbiased footage. Streamline compliance, including hours of service (HOS), electronic logging devices (ELDs) and driver vehicle inspection reports (DVIRs). Organizations with hundreds or thousands of resources need more—more options, customizations, support and training. We partner with enterprise fleets to offer scalable solutions. Ready to take the next step? Get a live demo with an expert to learn about our fleet management solutions. Choose your industry to learn more about fleet solutions that can help organizations like yours. A telematics leader and top innovator,System uptime backed by our reliable network,Years of experience providing telematics solutions,Vehicles being tracked using our software,See how Daco Paving fortifies its family values with Verizon Connect Reveal dashcams and asset tracking. Explore how one Cleveland area law enforcement agency puts officer and community safety first using GPS fleet tracking. Watch how Apex Landscaping adopted Verizon Connect fleet solutions to simplify their operations and grow their business. Find out how organizations of all sizes in various industries are cutting costs, improving productivity and getting a positive ROI with fleet management software. Explore the basics about technology designed for fleets and how it can give you the insights you need. Discover what's important when evaluating your options for fleet management solutions. See how fleet solutions can help improve fuel efficiency and reduce operating costs. Learn how AI-powered dashcams are helping reshape safety conversations and improve efficiency for fleets. Call sales,Chat with us Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

GPS Fleet Tracking Software

Our GPS fleet tracking software can help businesses improve productivity and efficiency while also uncovering potential cost savings. Get a near real-time, 360-degree view of your fleet's daily operations. Better fleet visibility helps you take stock of what your assets are and how they are being used. Our fleet management technology such as GPS fleet tracking software can help businesses keep track of their assets while also maximizing resource utilization. See important trends by team, department or across the entire fleet. Our customizable dashboards make it easy to review your progress towards KPIs or budgets, with near real-time fleet analytics provided by our GPS fleet tracking software. High-resolution maps with smart clustering and detail on demand provide a simple yet powerful GPS fleet tracking solution. Our GPS fleet tracking software can help you reduce costs, increase productivity, stay on top of vehicle maintenance, and make the most of every business day. Connect driver and commercial vehicle tracking data to locate your crew and help coach them on safe driving behaviors. Ready to take the next step? Get a live demo with an expert to learn about our fleet management solutions. Travis Pettijohn, Owner, GCI Slingers and Gravel Conveyors Fleet tracking is a management system that uses GPS to monitor the activity of tracked assets (vehicles, workers, equipment). It is often referred to as vehicle tracking or AVL. The fleet is generally a collection of land-based assets such as cars, trucks, field workers and equipment (powered and unpowered e.g. trailers). Fleet tracking uses telematics technology to collect data from a fleet of assets. This data is normally collected in near real time (actively) so it is more useful for fleet managers, who use the data to make strategic decisions about operations (which vehicle should I dispatch to a new job, where is the nearest crane, how many generators do we have in the yard, has my lone worker returned from the jobsite etc). We supply standard GPS tracking units that are wired directly into the tracked asset, allowing the device to be hidden to help prevent tampering, as well as being compatible with vehicles or equipment that don't have an OBD port. In most cases it depends on the reasons why you want to use it, and how you explain it to them. If you want to use it to improve the efficiency, security and safety of your business, and help mobile workers to get more done, with less paperwork and phone calls, then most employees will understand that. They'll also appreciate you're making an effort to keep the business profitable and improving their job security. If they think it's been done because you don't trust them then they may not be as welcoming. Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) have replaced paper HOS logbooks and are now legally required by commercial drivers. We offer a range of and have several devices certified with the FMCSA. No. The great thing with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is that all you need is a computer that can connect to the internet running a modern browser. You can even use just your Android or Apple device to access key information about your fleet vehicles and today's jobs. There are lots of GPS tracking providers who only sell one thing. It means if you need something else for your fleet – ELD, route planning, dispatch, work order management – then you need to go through the whole selection process again and deal with another supplier. And then if you want these different solutions to talk to each other, that's a whole other conversation. Verizon Connect is one of the few providers that can provide you with a full end-to-end platform solution that covers your mobile resource management needs now, and into the future. Call sales,Chat with us Already have an account?
Learn more

Rugged Devices and Mobility Role in Logistics Operations Solutions

Go Rugged, Stay Connected,Rugged devices and mobilityWith customers expecting faster delivery times and high-quality products at the best possible prices, companies are pushing harder to implement "anytime, anywhere" supply chains that rely heavily on connected, mobile devices to run smoothly and efficiently. In return, shippers are gaining better visibility and the ability to monitor performance in real-time to make key decisions on the fly. Whether it's rolled out in the warehouse, in the yard, or acrossIf you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. E-commerce and the subsequent omni-channel fulfillmentFor example, Cavanaugh recently worked with a firm that was using consumer-grade handhelds for proof of delivery activities. The company was purchasing $40 rugged cases to protect those devices, but when it upgraded to new devices, it learned that case provider didn't make a case for its new equipment. "They had to rework an entire project around a $40 case,"Cavanaugh explains. "Had they gone with rugged in the first place, they wouldn't have had that issue.",In comparing consumer-grade devices versus rugged options, Cavanaugh says security updates can create major headaches for companies using the former. Companies like Apple and Samsung, for example, put their phones into the hands of millions of customers and, as such, push out frequent updates. "Shippers want control over those updates," says Cavanaugh, "but in most cases, they're forced to accept the device updates, so it's largely out of the shippers' control. The options are to accept updates when they come or block them and potentially be unsecure. This is causing headaches for IT Security and has also caused some firms to re-think consumer grade.",A must-have within the four walls of the warehouse, cellular connectivity provides everything from real-time visibility to more efficient operations to improved productivity. The same rules apply outside of the four walls of the warehouse, where a secure Wi-Fi infrastructure that passes PCI compliance has become a critical link in the digital supply chain. Making that happen isn't always easy, particularly when companies attempt to expand Wi-Fi out into the yard without paying close attention to security and other technical concerns. "This is where the value of cellular comes in, and ensures that companies don't have to stay within their own four walls—or even within their own environments—or worry about segmenting their networks from other corporate traffic," says Cavanaugh. "With Verizon, we can give drivers a rugged device to use out in the middle of nowhere on our cellular network, and they can communicate and collaborate as if they were sitting in the office without the need to build out their own wireless infrastructure.",Facilitating that communication and collaboration is a rugged device that can withstand the rigors of the logistics environment, where sunlight-readable displays, good shock absorbency, and long lifespans are all key requirements. With electronic log books now mandated, for example, drivers need reliable devices and connectivity as they make their way across North American highways and byways. Dedicated to providing real-time visibility into the mobile work environment, InSight Mobile Data develops innovative, flexible fleet management, asset tracking, and mobility solutions that provide real-time visibility into the mobile work environment. One of InSight's solutions is ELD Safety and Compliance, a solution that provides a variety of apps, reports, and software tools that help fleets to comply with federal regulations for electronic logging. To develop that solution, InSight needed an in-vehicle tablet on which to load applications. It initially used consumer-grade devices housed in commercial grade cases, and cobbled together a power and docking solution for the device. However, it soon became clear that the end product was too expensive and too difficult to deploy and manage because there were too many vendors involved in supplying the different pieces of the package. This made it difficult for InSight to sell, and even more difficult for the customer to buy, as the customers then had to deal with multiple vendors to service the product. For example, it was tested for extreme temperatures, a useful,—Sean Cavanaugh, Client Partner, Connected Solutions, for Verizon Wireless,Since implementing its rugged solution, InSight has streamlined On a mission to get products where they need to be quickly,,Offering a ruggedized form factor that can withstand the JACS Solutions is a leader in providing customized and,Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)