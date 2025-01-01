what is ambulance fleet management software

Verizon Connect: Enterprise Fleet Management Solutions

Need assistance? Chat now with a business specialist. Streamline the way you manage your vehicles, assets,  drivers and jobs with easy-to-use fleet solutions. Fleet management solutions, also called telematics, are for organizations looking for a better way to manage their fleet of vehicles and equipment. Our Verizon Connect offering provides a single, powerful platform with a range of setup options and an affordable monthly price. See the near real-time location of your vehicles and assets on a live map, and get in-depth reporting on your fleet. Get insight into your fleet expenses and help reduce costs for unnecessary overtime, excessive idling, after-hours use of company vehicles and fuel theft. Replay routes to catch early starts or finishes, and set up geofences to monitor vehicles entering and exiting meaningful locations, like job sites, rest areas or your home office. Create a culture of safety and protect your reputation by monitoring harsh driving, conducting driver coaching sessions and offering incentives for improved behaviors. Track hours of service (HOS) with our easy-to-use electronic logging device (ELD), and quickly access the data you need to satisfy DOT regulations. Schedule reminders for preventive service and get alerts for diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) to help reduce vehicle downtime. Get a near real-time, 360-degree view of your daily fleet operations, so you can help reduce costs, increase productivity, stay on top of vehicle maintenance and make the most of every business day. Monitor heavy equipment, trailers and assets to help improve security, utilization and uptime. View video clips of harsh driving events within minutes of them happening. Know how severe an event was with harsh driving classifications to help you promote driver safety and coach your drivers. Help mitigate risk and liability with unbiased footage. Streamline compliance, including hours of service (HOS), electronic logging devices (ELDs) and driver vehicle inspection reports (DVIRs). Organizations with hundreds or thousands of resources need more—more options, customizations, support and training. We partner with enterprise fleets to offer scalable solutions. Choose your industry to learn more about fleet solutions that can help organizations like yours. A telematics leader and top innovator,System uptime backed by our reliable network,Years of experience providing telematics solutions,Vehicles being tracked using our software,See how Daco Paving fortifies its family values with Verizon Connect Reveal dashcams and asset tracking. Explore how one Cleveland area law enforcement agency puts officer and community safety first using GPS fleet tracking. Watch how Apex Landscaping adopted Verizon Connect fleet solutions to simplify their operations and grow their business. Find out how organizations of all sizes in various industries are cutting costs, improving productivity and getting a positive ROI with fleet management software. Explore the basics about technology designed for fleets and how it can give you the insights you need. Discover what's important when evaluating your options for fleet management solutions. See how fleet solutions can help improve fuel efficiency and reduce operating costs. Learn how AI-powered dashcams are helping reshape safety conversations and improve efficiency for fleets. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
GPS Fleet Tracking Software

Our GPS fleet tracking software can help businesses improve productivity and efficiency while also uncovering potential cost savings. Get a near real-time, 360-degree view of your fleet's daily operations. Better fleet visibility helps you take stock of what your assets are and how they are being used. Our fleet management technology such as GPS fleet tracking software can help businesses keep track of their assets while also maximizing resource utilization. See important trends by team, department or across the entire fleet. Our customizable dashboards make it easy to review your progress towards KPIs or budgets, with near real-time fleet analytics provided by our GPS fleet tracking software. High-resolution maps with smart clustering and detail on demand provide a simple yet powerful GPS fleet tracking solution. Our GPS fleet tracking software can help you reduce costs, increase productivity, stay on top of vehicle maintenance, and make the most of every business day. Connect driver and commercial vehicle tracking data to locate your crew and help coach them on safe driving behaviors. Travis Pettijohn, Owner, GCI Slingers and Gravel Conveyors Fleet tracking is a management system that uses GPS to monitor the activity of tracked assets (vehicles, workers, equipment). It is often referred to as vehicle tracking or AVL. The fleet is generally a collection of land-based assets such as cars, trucks, field workers and equipment (powered and unpowered e.g. trailers). Fleet tracking uses telematics technology to collect data from a fleet of assets. This data is normally collected in near real time (actively) so it is more useful for fleet managers, who use the data to make strategic decisions about operations (which vehicle should I dispatch to a new job, where is the nearest crane, how many generators do we have in the yard, has my lone worker returned from the jobsite etc). We supply standard GPS tracking units that are wired directly into the tracked asset, allowing the device to be hidden to help prevent tampering, as well as being compatible with vehicles or equipment that don't have an OBD port. In most cases it depends on the reasons why you want to use it, and how you explain it to them. If you want to use it to improve the efficiency, security and safety of your business, and help mobile workers to get more done, with less paperwork and phone calls, then most employees will understand that. They'll also appreciate you're making an effort to keep the business profitable and improving their job security. If they think it's been done because you don't trust them then they may not be as welcoming. Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) have replaced paper HOS logbooks and are now legally required by commercial drivers. We offer a range of and have several devices certified with the FMCSA. No. The great thing with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is that all you need is a computer that can connect to the internet running a modern browser. You can even use just your Android or Apple device to access key information about your fleet vehicles and today's jobs. There are lots of GPS tracking providers who only sell one thing. It means if you need something else for your fleet – ELD, route planning, dispatch, work order management – then you need to go through the whole selection process again and deal with another supplier. And then if you want these different solutions to talk to each other, that's a whole other conversation. Verizon Connect is one of the few providers that can provide you with a full end-to-end platform solution that covers your mobile resource management needs now, and into the future.
Is a Smart Ambulance the Future of Emergency Care Business

Author: Rachel Engel,Emergency medical care is a continuous battle against the clock. A is looking for ways to reduce response times and delays in patient transfer and increase the quality of emergency medical services (EMS) patient care. a 2022 American Ambulance Association study of employee turnover found that went unfilled because of a lack of qualified candidates. The smart ambulance, a wirelessly connected vehicle with , could help alleviate some of the industry's pain points. With nearly 25% of the population expected to be leading to an increase in the need for medical care, adding smart ambulance technology to EMS vehicle fleets can yield positive effects in both areas. Additionally, JEMS cites, "Armed with the right data, EMS administrators can make better decisions about how to best utilize their scarce resources.",; it hinges on the EMS system as a bridge to the highest levels of medical care:,How fast can EMS crews arrive on scene?,What is the safest and speediest route to the nearest medical facility?,How soon after arriving at the emergency department can an emergent patient be transferred to hospital care?,In a smart ambulance, innovative technology and reliable connectivity bring advanced medical care to the patient. The ideal, futuristic ambulance is designed to streamline emergency care for all parties—the patient, the provider and the receiving medical facility. Learn how this innovative emergency vehicle can improve patient outcomes while in an industry facing a decades-long provider shortage. What technology is available in a smart ambulance?,Ambulance technology has advanced significantly in the past decade, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, which forced the healthcare industry to adapt in innovative ways, such as models. A smart ambulance incorporates that innovation, along with several other technological tools designed to streamline patient care, provider efficiency, ambulance inventory and maintenance. Virtual doctor interactions,Enhanced ambulance technology can provide patients and paramedics with near-real-time expertise on the scene, allowing doctors access to in transit. This ambulance technology essentially , giving patients peace of mind while also potentially saving EMS providers from making unnecessary transports for patients who can be treated on scene. These technologically advanced vehicles use either 4G LTE or 5G connectivity and are equipped with vehicle-mounted positioning terminals, video communication and multi-monitor acquisition equipment, and remote video communication. RFID technology,These smart (RFID), a system that allows providers to track medical equipment, ensuring all necessary life-saving supplies are on board. Using RFID tags, crews can tag items like IV bags, ventilators and other gear, allowing providers to use an RFID reader to quickly see what needs to be restocked or replaced after a call. The RFID tag can also and the need for equipment maintenance, reducing the time it takes to restock emergency vehicles at the station prior to the next call. GPS traffic monitoring,Another advantage of smart ambulances is the innovative use of GPS, which uses . The data is pulled to the rig's GPS system, which updates the planned route based on the information to avoid traffic, road construction and other variables that slow response times. This data is continually updated and monitored, allowing providers to make near-real-time decisions while en route. A small adjustment, such as an impromptu street change to prevent a delay in arriving at the hospital, can make a difference in the patient's life. Hospital compatibility and communication,As providers work in near real-time with clinicians on board a smart ambulance, the , allowing emergency department staff to prepare for the ambulance's arrival. Particularly in emergency cases, providers can more quickly transfer patients from pre-hospital care to a medical facility, eliminating the time needed to update hospital staff on the patient's condition during the ambulance ride. The impact of a smart ambulance on the EMS system,The benefit of a smart ambulance's features boils down to efficiency. These modern vehicles are geared toward making the EMS response process more streamlined, with a focus on data fluidity, whether that's gleaning clinical data through near-real-time virtual reality calls with on-site clinicians, transferring data to receiving facilities or monitoring equipment for fast rig restocking. Using these technologies can help provide faster, smarter pre-hospital healthcare. As the EMS industry focuses on increasing recruitment, including smart ambulances in emergency fleets can allow agencies to fully utilize current personnel. These vehicles give them the tools to efficiently treat patients both on scene and en route to medical facilities and limit the time needed for administrative and inventory tasks. Even the updated use of GPS to find the quickest route to and from a patient is oriented toward an optimized, labor-saving response. From a patient standpoint, a smart ambulance response offers a deeper level of care than current EMS ambulance crews can provide, incorporating clinician-patient video inside the rig and ensuring hospital staff is prepared for their arrival. As technology advances, smart ambulance operations will continue to be evaluated and improved to meet healthcare providers' and patients' needs. Network requirements for futuristic ambulance technology,Providers' abilities to use near-real-time information to make patient decisions is the ultimate definition of connectivity. A cellular network, which isn't limited to access points in the same way a Wi-Fi connection is, offers first responders access to near-real-time data—as long as they have a reliable network provider. Fast, real-time connectivity is critical for the future of healthcare. It can enable and accelerate applied artificial intelligence, process automation and other clinical innovations to . With the right infrastructure, health systems can resulting in simplified operations, controlled costs, and improved clinician and patient experiences. This can include replacing legacy equipment and disparate systems for a unified network, migrating securely within the cloud. Learn how Verizon is to better serve providers and communities across the country with the latest advancements in digital intelligence, patient experience, security and remote care. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
