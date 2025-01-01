what is ambulance fleet management software

Is a Smart Ambulance the Future of Emergency Care Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Rachel Engel,Emergency medical care is a continuous battle against the clock. A is looking for ways to reduce response times and delays in patient transfer and increase the quality of emergency medical services (EMS) patient care. a 2022 American Ambulance Association study of employee turnover found that went unfilled because of a lack of qualified candidates. The smart ambulance, a wirelessly connected vehicle with , could help alleviate some of the industry's pain points. With nearly 25% of the population expected to be leading to an increase in the need for medical care, adding smart ambulance technology to EMS vehicle fleets can yield positive effects in both areas. , "The EMS worker shortage is unlikely to ease any time soon, but with better data driving strategic resource management and more efficient patient movement, EMS providers can minimize its effects." Additionally, JEMS cites, "Armed with the right data, EMS administrators can make better decisions about how to best utilize their scarce resources.",; it hinges on the EMS system as a bridge to the highest levels of medical care:,How fast can EMS crews arrive on scene?,What is the safest and speediest route to the nearest medical facility?,How soon after arriving at the emergency department can an emergent patient be transferred to hospital care?,In a smart ambulance, innovative technology and reliable connectivity bring advanced medical care to the patient. The ideal, futuristic ambulance is designed to streamline emergency care for all parties—the patient, the provider and the receiving medical facility. Learn how this innovative emergency vehicle can improve patient outcomes while in an industry facing a decades-long provider shortage. What technology is available in a smart ambulance?,Ambulance technology has advanced significantly in the past decade, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, which forced the healthcare industry to adapt in innovative ways, such as models. A smart ambulance incorporates that innovation, along with several other technological tools designed to streamline patient care, provider efficiency, ambulance inventory and maintenance. Virtual doctor interactions,Enhanced ambulance technology can provide patients and paramedics with near-real-time expertise on the scene, allowing doctors access to in transit. This ambulance technology essentially , giving patients peace of mind while also potentially saving EMS providers from making unnecessary transports for patients who can be treated on scene. These technologically advanced vehicles use either 4G LTE or 5G connectivity and are equipped with vehicle-mounted positioning terminals, video communication and multi-monitor acquisition equipment, and remote video communication. RFID technology,These smart (RFID), a system that allows providers to track medical equipment, ensuring all necessary life-saving supplies are on board. Using RFID tags, crews can tag items like IV bags, ventilators and other gear, allowing providers to use an RFID reader to quickly see what needs to be restocked or replaced after a call. The RFID tag can also and the need for equipment maintenance, reducing the time it takes to restock emergency vehicles at the station prior to the next call. GPS traffic monitoring,Another advantage of smart ambulances is the innovative use of GPS, which uses . The data is pulled to the rig's GPS system, which updates the planned route based on the information to avoid traffic, road construction and other variables that slow response times. This data is continually updated and monitored, allowing providers to make near-real-time decisions while en route. A small adjustment, such as an impromptu street change to prevent a delay in arriving at the hospital, can make a difference in the patient's life. Hospital compatibility and communication,As providers work in near real-time with clinicians on board a smart ambulance, the , allowing emergency department staff to prepare for the ambulance's arrival. Particularly in emergency cases, providers can more quickly transfer patients from pre-hospital care to a medical facility, eliminating the time needed to update hospital staff on the patient's condition during the ambulance ride. The impact of a smart ambulance on the EMS system,The benefit of a smart ambulance's features boils down to efficiency. These modern vehicles are geared toward making the EMS response process more streamlined, with a focus on data fluidity, whether that's gleaning clinical data through near-real-time virtual reality calls with on-site clinicians, transferring data to receiving facilities or monitoring equipment for fast rig restocking. Using these technologies can help provide faster, smarter pre-hospital healthcare. As the EMS industry focuses on increasing recruitment, including smart ambulances in emergency fleets can allow agencies to fully utilize current personnel. These vehicles give them the tools to efficiently treat patients both on scene and en route to medical facilities and limit the time needed for administrative and inventory tasks. Even the updated use of GPS to find the quickest route to and from a patient is oriented toward an optimized, labor-saving response. From a patient standpoint, a smart ambulance response offers a deeper level of care than current EMS ambulance crews can provide, incorporating clinician-patient video inside the rig and ensuring hospital staff is prepared for their arrival. As technology advances, smart ambulance operations will continue to be evaluated and improved to meet healthcare providers' and patients' needs. Network requirements for futuristic ambulance technology,Providers' abilities to use near-real-time information to make patient decisions is the ultimate definition of connectivity. A cellular network, which isn't limited to access points in the same way a Wi-Fi connection is, offers first responders access to near-real-time data—as long as they have a reliable network provider. Fast, real-time connectivity is critical for the future of healthcare. It can enable and accelerate applied artificial intelligence, process automation and other clinical innovations to . With the right infrastructure, health systems can resulting in simplified operations, controlled costs, and improved clinician and patient experiences. This can include replacing legacy equipment and disparate systems for a unified network, migrating securely within the cloud. Learn how Verizon is to better serve providers and communities across the country with the latest advancements in digital intelligence, patient experience, security and remote care. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed