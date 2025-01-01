what is car rental fleet management software

GPS Fleet Tracking Software

Our GPS fleet tracking software can help businesses improve productivity and efficiency while also uncovering potential cost savings. Get a near real-time, 360-degree view of your fleet's daily operations. Better fleet visibility helps you take stock of what your assets are and how they are being used. Our fleet management technology such as GPS fleet tracking software can help businesses keep track of their assets while also maximizing resource utilization. See important trends by team, department or across the entire fleet. Our customizable dashboards make it easy to review your progress towards KPIs or budgets, with near real-time fleet analytics provided by our GPS fleet tracking software. High-resolution maps with smart clustering and detail on demand provide a simple yet powerful GPS fleet tracking solution. Our GPS fleet tracking software can help you reduce costs, increase productivity, stay on top of vehicle maintenance, and make the most of every business day. Connect driver and commercial vehicle tracking data to locate your crew and help coach them on safe driving behaviors. Fleet tracking is a management system that uses GPS to monitor the activity of tracked assets (vehicles, workers, equipment). It is often referred to as vehicle tracking or AVL. The fleet is generally a collection of land-based assets such as cars, trucks, field workers and equipment (powered and unpowered e.g. trailers). Fleet tracking uses telematics technology to collect data from a fleet of assets. This data is normally collected in near real time (actively) so it is more useful for fleet managers, who use the data to make strategic decisions about operations (which vehicle should I dispatch to a new job, where is the nearest crane, how many generators do we have in the yard, has my lone worker returned from the jobsite etc). We supply standard GPS tracking units that are wired directly into the tracked asset, allowing the device to be hidden to help prevent tampering, as well as being compatible with vehicles or equipment that don't have an OBD port. In most cases it depends on the reasons why you want to use it, and how you explain it to them. If you want to use it to improve the efficiency, security and safety of your business, and help mobile workers to get more done, with less paperwork and phone calls, then most employees will understand that. They'll also appreciate you're making an effort to keep the business profitable and improving their job security. If they think it's been done because you don't trust them then they may not be as welcoming. Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) have replaced paper HOS logbooks and are now legally required by commercial drivers. We offer a range of and have several devices certified with the FMCSA. No. The great thing with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is that all you need is a computer that can connect to the internet running a modern browser. You can even use just your Android or Apple device to access key information about your fleet vehicles and today's jobs. There are lots of GPS tracking providers who only sell one thing. It means if you need something else for your fleet – ELD, route planning, dispatch, work order management – then you need to go through the whole selection process again and deal with another supplier. And then if you want these different solutions to talk to each other, that's a whole other conversation. Verizon Connect is one of the few providers that can provide you with a full end-to-end platform solution that covers your mobile resource management needs now, and into the future.
GPS Equipment Tracking | IOT Solutions Business

See all your valuable assets alongside your vehicles using a GPS tracker for heavy equipment. With better visibility and in-depth reporting, you can find cost-effective ways to manage your equipment and reduce downtime. Manage your trucks, excavators and bulldozers from a live map and locate them easily across job sites. Our heavy equipment GPS software provides near real-time status updates to show equipment location data and a breadcrumb history of where they've been. Help improve equipment ROI by managing engine hours with equipment GPS tracking. Get in-depth reporting of PTO usage, idle times and fuel consumption to highlight equipment usage trends. Use this data for better job bidding. Create service reminders and maintenance schedules for oil changes, tire rotations and brake checks to help improve uptime and keep jobs on schedule. Choose who receives alerts to handle maintenance efficiently. Enterprise telematics solutions built in to heavy equipment from John Deere, Manitowoc, Komatsu and more are easy to activate. Manage your fleet, including AEMP-compatible machines, on one screen with one login. Act quickly with near real-time alerts and telematics data available right from your smartphone. It's easy to monitor your stationary equipment, like generators, lifts, pumps and dumpsters, with a battery-powered asset tracker. Help reduce theft and unauthorized use by receiving geofence alerts when your high-value assets are moved. "With Verizon Connect, I was able to implement the metrics that I wanted to be able to control my job cost and profit. " Travis Pettijohn - Owner. Similar to vehicle tracking, an asset tracking system is designed to help you streamline managing and monitoring your powered and non-powered equipment with asset data. You can easily locate your physical assets, like trailers, heavy equipment and more, on a live map alongside your vehicles. Just install a small on your powered or non-powered assets to quickly locate them and get better visibility into your valuable equipment. With asset information, you can track engine hours and status, off-road mileage for , power takeoff (PTO), idle time, fuel consumption and maintenance. Asset management software can help you improve utilization, reduce fuel consumption and decrease downtime. If a valuable asset is lost or stolen, you can easily see where it's located to help recover it. Plus, knowing asset information, like availability, can help reduce costs for unnecessary equipment rentals and improve job bidding. The best asset management solutions tracks both powered and non-powered assets, provides an easy-to-use, intuitive platform with and integrates asset data with your existing technology, like vehicle tracking, billing and maintenance systems. They provide additional features and functionality, such as a long battery life, a configurable ping rate that you can change yourself and reporting for location, and movement plotting. Lastly, look for a provider who is reliable, accommodating, trusted in the industry and will support an asset's entire lifecycle. Our asset management software can help you manage your valuable and that have a power source. Here are some examples:,Our asset tracking software can help you manage a wide range of fixed assets and that do not have access to a power source. Here are some examples:
Autonomous Vehicle & Connected Car Solutions

Being one of the first to take advantage of the mass-production assembly line, the automotive industry is used to being at the forefront of evolution. Now, other industry-transforming innovations are poised to once again change how you do business—but only if you have the network and technology foundation needed to support it. Our scalable network and technology platforms help drive innovation and continued evolution. So, for the connected, autonomous, shared and electric vehicles of today—and for whatever tomorrow brings—you'll be ready to lead the way. See how new connected safety technology using 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) could help increase fast, reliable communication between road infrastructure, autos and pedestrians sharing the road. Learn how Verizon's Vehicle Lab allows automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and partners to do real-time testing of all connected-vehicle solution components—device, network, management and applications—in a safe and flexible Verizon 5G lab environment. See how Renovo software, backed by Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength, indexes collected data from fleets of test vehicles and makes it readily available in near real time. When the power of the cloud is built right into the network, it opens up a whole new world of near real-time retail innovation possibilities, including immersive experiences, media-rich marketing, digital engagement and more. Enable innovation and game-changing digital customer experiences with a flexible, programmable, scalable and reliable network-as-a-service (NaaS) foundation. Redefine what's possible in retail by using the low latency and massive capacity of 5G to drive immersive and personalized online, mobile and in-store experiences. Create seamless connections with patients using AI, speech recognition and other technologies that let them contact you when and how they want—by phone, email, chat or text. Manage secure access to information and applications—including payment card data, personal customer information and credentials—and drive near real-time and retrospective threat detection and reporting. Deploy network monitoring and cloud security services to address core network security, and leverage mobile solutions to help ensure data security across all your devices. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Leverage a fully integrated ecosystem and a global connectivity platform to deploy connected and autonomous vehicles, in-vehicle systems, connected fleets, and the automotive factory of the future. Power immersive in-vehicle experiences with fast and reliable connectivity, responsive networking, digital entertainment partners, and tech platforms for more robust customer experiences. Get robust, end-to-end security solutions that help you proactively protect valuable company, vehicle and customer data, as well as build secure systems and services that allow for innovation. Based on the analysis of surveys, plus our experience with many digital transformations—including our own—we've identified eight recommendations to improve your future readiness. If we're going to have autonomous vehicles, 5G and connected cars will need to share the road. 