what is car rental fleet management software

Being one of the first to take advantage of the mass-production assembly line, the automotive industry is used to being at the forefront of evolution. Now, other industry-transforming innovations are poised to once again change how you do business—but only if you have the network and technology foundation needed to support it. Our scalable network and technology platforms help drive innovation and continued evolution. So, for the connected, autonomous, shared and electric vehicles of today—and for whatever tomorrow brings—you'll be ready to lead the way. See how new connected safety technology using 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) could help increase fast, reliable communication between road infrastructure, autos and pedestrians sharing the road. Learn how Verizon's Vehicle Lab allows automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and partners to do real-time testing of all connected-vehicle solution components—device, network, management and applications—in a safe and flexible Verizon 5G lab environment. See how Renovo software, backed by Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength, indexes collected data from fleets of test vehicles and makes it readily available in near real time. When the power of the cloud is built right into the network, it opens up a whole new world of near real-time retail innovation possibilities, including immersive experiences, media-rich marketing, digital engagement and more. Enable innovation and game-changing digital customer experiences with a flexible, programmable, scalable and reliable network-as-a-service (NaaS) foundation. Redefine what's possible in retail by using the low latency and massive capacity of 5G to drive immersive and personalized online, mobile and in-store experiences. Create seamless connections with patients using AI, speech recognition and other technologies that let them contact you when and how they want—by phone, email, chat or text. Manage secure access to information and applications—including payment card data, personal customer information and credentials—and drive near real-time and retrospective threat detection and reporting. Deploy network monitoring and cloud security services to address core network security, and leverage mobile solutions to help ensure data security across all your devices. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Leverage a fully integrated ecosystem and a global connectivity platform to deploy connected and autonomous vehicles, in-vehicle systems, connected fleets, and the automotive factory of the future. Power immersive in-vehicle experiences with fast and reliable connectivity, responsive networking, digital entertainment partners, and tech platforms for more robust customer experiences. Get robust, end-to-end security solutions that help you proactively protect valuable company, vehicle and customer data, as well as build secure systems and services that allow for innovation. Based on the analysis of surveys, plus our experience with many digital transformations—including our own—we've identified eight recommendations to improve your future readiness. If we're going to have autonomous vehicles, 5G and connected cars will need to share the road. 