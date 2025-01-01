what is construction equipment fleet management software

Worksites are Building the Future with Connected Construction

The planning phase is a critical component of any build strategy—which includes building and growing your business. If you're not preparing for a more connected and digital construction future, it won't be long before your competition passes you by. Our network solutions help you power and utilize the innovative technologies that can increase productivity and safety while optimizing operations at all your worksites. When you can access near real-time data analytics, automate processes, monitor remotely, integrate industrial applications and more, you can cost-effectively enhance productivity, efficiency and worker safety. Read how today's IoT technologies can help lower construction costs and offer higher levels of reliability. Learn how your organization can leverage augmented reality (AR) to optimize operations and drive growth. Learn more about 5G small business opportunities in construction, real estate, retail, transportation and the professional services industries. Connect devices, vehicles and people across the construction ecosystem to communicate quickly and collect actionable data to help improve visibility and operations. Quickly scale capabilities to meet demands while keeping data localized, and expand the potential of IoT with secure, low-latency connections to more devices. Get a customizable, on-premises, private 5G network that provides broad, reliable coverage and connectivity for your sensors, devices, machines and staff—all while prioritizing business-critical applications and processes. Extend network and application visibility to devices throughout your jobsite with a fast, fixed wireless internet connection that you can easily self-install at any location where LTE coverage is available. Quickly scale your network to adapt to new solutions and capabilities, support the delivery of dynamic applications and services, and enable advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented and virtual reality, and much more. Keep your dispersed workforce connected and enhance collaboration with this easy-to-use mobile app. Securely activate, troubleshoot, locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Give your employees the reliable mobile connectivity they need to stay productive while keeping your data protected. Improve vehicle and construction equipment tracking, enhance fleet operations, and increase worker productivity with our fleet and asset management solutions. Use this powerful bundle of easy-to-use mobile device security tools to help manage and protect your mobile devices against the latest security threats. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Leverage simple, seamless, reliable connectivity and software solutions to run jobsites more smoothly, keep track of resources and help improve operational and logistical efficiencies. Set up jobsites quickly and simplify management —even in remote areas—using the right connectivity and collaboration tools. Maintain security across your ecosystem and stay compliant to help protect your critical information from cyberattacks. As you continue to plan your business improvements, learn ways to improve the profitability potential for your high-value fleet. Learn why Fixed Wireless Access has emerged as a powerful business-enabler for construction companies. Explore new trends and opportunities shaping the construction world. 