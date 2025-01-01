What is cpe security

customer premises equipment
Modernize your technology to better Modern customer premises equipment (CPE) can help to optimize your agency or organization's network performance, improve communications and strengthen your security posture. That's why Verizon is offering a special opportunity to maximize your budget dollars to refresh end-of-support or aging CPE equipment. Through our various ...
Public Sector CPE Solutions

Public Sector CPE Solutions

Modernize your technology to better Modern customer premises equipment (CPE) can help to optimize your agency or organization's network performance, improve communications and strengthen your security posture. That's why Verizon is offering a special opportunity to maximize your budget dollars to refresh end-of-support or aging CPE equipment. Through our various government contracts and education programs, you can access a robust portfolio of voice, data and video CPE solutions and professional services at an attractive price point. Our offer applies toward bulk CPE purchases, standalone sales and refresh projects to support your IT initiatives. With our CPE solutions and services, we can help you implement the right technologies to support nontraditional learning and working environments, or replace or refresh equipment that's aging. We'll help you replace or refresh aging equipment while ensuring that you have the right solutions to provide the services you,As an experienced CPE provider and trusted federal partner, we can help you replace or refresh equipment that's,The latest CPE can help your educational institution become more agile, resilient and secure, while freeing up valuable,Success stories,A better way to get the latest CPE technologyTake advantage of Verizon Enterprise Solutions' technology with customer premises equipment. Install, maintain, and refresh your CPE solution for a flat monthly fee. Federal security agency rapidly modernizes network and CPEImprove employee communications, collaboration and mobility via secure unified communications platform.
CPE and Network Hardware Maintenance

CPE and Network Hardware Maintenance,Keep your CPE operating with our end-to-end maintenance plans. Aging equipment can prevent your company from taking advantage of technology advances. With Verizon Edge Solutions, you get a comprehensive approach to customer-premises equipment (CPE),With the right CPE plan, you can prepare, deploy, and manage more complex solutions, while adding valuable resources that allow you to focus on strategic initiatives. Verizon offers products from more than 90 suppliers and 200 OEMs across 120 countries. Our experts are there to guide you through every step of the process, from equipment and service design to installation to ongoing maintenance and management. What is Verizon Care?,Verizon Care is an equipment maintenance service that provides advanced parts replacement with on-site repair support. Maintenance plans cover your network by sending replacement parts when you need them. Concierge-level service supports your organization at every step, from installation to daily management. This gives you an efficient and cost effective way to update and manage your equipment. How does Verizon Care work?,Verizon Care allows you to pick the level of service your network needs. A team of qualified support engineers work with you to troubleshoot any equipment issues, request advanced parts for replacement, and coordinate on-site repair support when needed. Features and benefits,Verizon Care takes CPE to the next level, delivering the right combination of services and equipment to drive value for your business. Other features and benefits include:,years of experience,original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in Verizon systems,security, hosting and network devices under management,countries with availability,Multinational oil company improves remote monitoring and safety response times,Resources,Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant Network Services, Global for 17 years. Read our report to gain an insight into the benefits organizations expect to see from software-defined networking (SDN). Keep your equipment running at full speed. Select from an expanding suite of leading cloud-based technologies designed to meet your specific needs.
Edge Solutions: CPE Hardware, Software and Service

Edge Solutions: CPE Hardware, Software and Service

Boost your business with hardware, software and services that helps to keep you on the edge of innovation. To stay ahead of the pack, your business needs equipment and services that keep your network fast, secure and ready to support innovative next-generation technologies. You can take advantage of our breadth of hardware, software, maintenance and care services to help make sure your business has the right up-to-date and cost-effective technology it needs. Rely on our experience to successfully guide your customer premises equipment (CPE) projects from start to finish. To let you focus on business and not equipment, our experts can do site surveys and readiness, wiring and wireless assessments, as well as maintenance, for you. Service your CPE equipment through a trusted single source and focus more on core business initiatives. Access 30+ years of CPE service experience and get the right combination of service and equipment. To grow your business, you need a wide range of responsive solutions. Turn to us as your single source for the cloud-based technologies you need. Select from a growing suite of products and services from technology leaders and innovators. Improve productivity and IT efficiency with scalable cloud-based solutions. Pick the level of service you need from our efficient equipment maintenance offerings. Choose from maintenance plans that help you receive replacement parts or concierge-level service that helps you with installation through daily management. Rely on our experienced onsite technicians to install, deploy and maintain your CPE. Add the resources you need to focus on strategic initiatives from an array of service options. Already know what you're looking for? We work with hundreds of top manufacturers to provide you with a broad range of networking, advanced communications and security solutions. See how we help reduce hardware, improve communications and expand services without adding to IT's load. Our edge solutions can help you free up valuable resources and time for strategic initiatives. With the right CPE provider, network expansions and integrations don't have to strain resources. Enjoy a simple, cost-effective way to keep your technology up to date.
2022 Verizon Business Payment Security Report: Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0

The 2022 PSR includes a step-by-step, logical systems approach to managing complex security problems in advance of the PCI DSS v4.0 2024 deadline.
Fujifilm Group deploys Verizon Business Group’s Advanced Security Operations Center

Verizon Business is supporting Japan’s FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities.
