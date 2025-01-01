What is cpe security

CPE and Network Hardware Maintenance
CPE and Network Hardware Maintenance,Keep your CPE operating with our end-to-end maintenance plans. Aging equipment can prevent your company from taking advantage of technology advances. With Verizon Edge Solutions, you get a comprehensive approach to customer-premises equipment (CPE),With the right CPE plan, you can prepare, deploy, and manage more complex solutions, while adding valuable resources that allow you to focus on strategic initiatives. Verizon offers products from more than 90 suppliers and 200 OEMs across 120 countries. Our experts are there to guide you through every step of the process, from equipment and service design to installation to ongoing maintenance and management. What is Verizon Care?,Verizon Care is an equipment maintenance service that provides advanced parts replacement with on-site repair support. Maintenance plans cover your network by sending replacement parts when you need them. Concierge-level service supports your organization at every step, from installation to daily management. This gives you an efficient and cost effective way to update and manage your equipment. How does Verizon Care work?,Verizon Care allows you to pick the level of service your network needs. A team of qualified support engineers work with you to troubleshoot any equipment issues, request advanced parts for replacement, and coordinate on-site repair support when needed. Features and benefits,Verizon Care takes CPE to the next level, delivering the right combination of services and equipment to drive value for your business. Other features and benefits include:,years of experience,original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in Verizon systems,security, hosting and network devices under management,countries with availability,Multinational oil company improves remote monitoring and safety response times,Resources,Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant Network Services, Global for 17 years. Read our report to gain an insight into the benefits organizations expect to see from software-defined networking (SDN). Keep your equipment running at full speed. Select from an expanding suite of leading cloud-based technologies designed to meet your specific needs. Requires an additional investment, not all hardware or software vendors are eligible for Level 2 or Level 3 service. Service is not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured only from in-country providers in select countries. 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 22 February 2023. Analyst(s) Danellie Young, Karen Brown, Gaspar Valdivia. As a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, 2015–2023; as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers in 2011–2014; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers 2005, 2007, 2009–2010; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Managed and Professional Network Service Providers, North America in 2008. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .Learn more