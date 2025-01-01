What is cpe security

Edge Solutions: CPE Hardware, Software and Service

Boost your business with hardware, software and services that helps to keep you on the edge of innovation. To stay ahead of the pack, your business needs equipment and services that keep your network fast, secure and ready to support innovative next-generation technologies. You can take advantage of our breadth of hardware, software, maintenance and care services to help make sure your business has the right up-to-date and cost-effective technology it needs. Rely on our experience to successfully guide your customer premises equipment (CPE) projects from start to finish. To let you focus on business and not equipment, our experts can do site surveys and readiness, wiring and wireless assessments, as well as maintenance, for you. Service your CPE equipment through a trusted single source and focus more on core business initiatives. Access 30+ years of CPE service experience and get the right combination of service and equipment. To grow your business, you need a wide range of responsive solutions. Turn to us as your single source for the cloud-based technologies you need. Select from a growing suite of products and services from technology leaders and innovators. Improve productivity and IT efficiency with scalable cloud-based solutions. Pick the level of service you need from our efficient equipment maintenance offerings. Choose from maintenance plans that help you receive replacement parts or concierge-level service that helps you with installation through daily management. Rely on our experienced onsite technicians to install, deploy and maintain your CPE. Add the resources you need to focus on strategic initiatives from an array of service options. Already know what you're looking for? We work with hundreds of top manufacturers to provide you with a broad range of networking, advanced communications and security solutions. See how we help reduce hardware, improve communications and expand services without adding to IT's load. Our edge solutions can help you free up valuable resources and time for strategic initiatives. With the right CPE provider, network expansions and integrations don't have to strain resources. Enjoy a simple, cost-effective way to keep your technology up to date. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed