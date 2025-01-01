What is cpe

... may also want to consider new options for more efficient management and maintenance, including virtual CPE (vCPE) services, which can . What is CPE?,CPE is an umbrella term for hardware that includes any telecommunications or IT equipment that's physically located on a customer's property. Customer premises equipment differs from equipment that located at a vendor's or service provider's location or anywhere else on the network. CPE connectivity is also ...
What is CPE? A guide to customer premises equipment,Author: Megan Williams,Even if your organization is fully invested in the latest cloud offerings, you still need to communicate with them. to keep up with the advancing digital requirements of tomorrow. To take full advantage of advances in communications technology, Keeping customer premises equipment (CPE) up to date is . As technology progresses, your organization may also want to consider new options for more efficient management and maintenance, including virtual CPE (vCPE) services, which can . What is CPE?,CPE is an umbrella term for hardware that includes any telecommunications or IT equipment that's physically located on a customer's property. Customer premises equipment differs from equipment that located at a vendor's or service provider's location or anywhere else on the network. CPE connectivity is also handled through a carrier's communication circuit, known as a demarcation point or demarc, which is generally located in a central office (also commonly referred to as a Point of Presence or POP) that the service provider operates. The provider can include networking and communications vendors or telecommunications companies. Service providers can also include cybersecurity providers who work with intrusion prevention and detection, as well as hardware-based firewalls. What are the different types of customer premises equipment?,, including:,Black, white and gray box CPE,The world of CPE hardware is often sorted into . Black boxes which describe the traditional consumer premise systems that combine the hardware and software into a single "appliance." In recent years the more advanced construct where the software and hardware are disaggregated has become common. Both the so-called SDN/NFV gray box and white box CPE offer flexibility for you to choose the hardware and software to a certain extent independently. Built on top of general purpose x86 hardware, white box CPE uses programmable network interface cards, allowing deployment flexibility and support for fully programmable SDN. The gray box is between white and black, making use of ASICs to access cost-effective network acceleration. They aren't as flexible as their white box counterparts, but still provide extended functionality. What is vCPE?,Virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) delivers network services to organizations through software instead of dedicated hardware devices. Also known as Universal CPE (uCPE), vCPE involves consolidating specialized individual devices into one general-purpose box. CPE vs. vCPE,Customer premises equipment connects to the network with hardware-based functionality, while vCPE connects virtually using software. Benefits of vCPE,The , also known as uCPE include:,Flexibility and innovation,vCPE enables virtualized network function (VNF) providers to quickly add new services and algorithms, something that is impossible with traditional CPE. Efficient deployment,vCPE enables the roll-out of services faster and more easily, reducing time-to-service while cutting back on the need for site visits. Scalability,vCPE allows service providers to tap into shared storage, memory and computational power. Additionally, if a virtual router is over burdened or underutilized. A centralized user interface also consolidates monitoring and management under a unified and consistent interface, cutting back on the number of devices that have to be logged into. How can you manage your customer premises equipment?,Whether the equipment is vCPE or a CPE appliance, it still needs to be managed. A hardware, software, deployment services and maintenance can keep your equipment up to date and your network ready for digital innovation. CPE is a great example of where it makes sense for your organization to focus on its own areas of expertise and leave the management of the hardware equipment technology to the experts. Experts can prepare, deploy and manage more complex solutions while adding valuable resources that allow you to focus on your own company strategic initiatives. How can you maintain your customer premises equipment?,There are options to help you maintain and support your CPE. You can select a standard maintenance plan if your equipment provider offers one, or you could opt for a concierge-level of service if offered. With a concierge-level service your organization's equipment needs could be met at every step, from installation to daily management. Public Sector CPE Solutions

Modernize your technology to better Modern customer premises equipment (CPE) can help to optimize your agency or organization's network performance, improve communications and strengthen your security posture. Through our various government contracts and education programs, you can access a robust portfolio of voice, data and video CPE solutions and professional services at an attractive price point. Our offer applies toward bulk CPE purchases, standalone sales and refresh projects to support your IT initiatives. With our CPE solutions and services, we can help you implement the right technologies to support nontraditional learning and working environments, or replace or refresh equipment that's aging.
CPE and Network Hardware Maintenance

CPE and Network Hardware Maintenance,Keep your CPE operating with our end-to-end maintenance plans. Aging equipment can prevent your company from taking advantage of technology advances. With the right CPE plan, you can prepare, deploy, and manage more complex solutions, while adding valuable resources that allow you to focus on strategic initiatives. What is Verizon Care?,Verizon Care is an equipment maintenance service that provides advanced parts replacement with on-site repair support. Maintenance plans cover your network by sending replacement parts when you need them. Concierge-level service supports your organization at every step, from installation to daily management. This gives you an efficient and cost effective way to update and manage your equipment. How does Verizon Care work?,Verizon Care allows you to pick the level of service your network needs. A team of qualified support engineers work with you to troubleshoot any equipment issues, request advanced parts for replacement, and coordinate on-site repair support when needed.
