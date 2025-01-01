what is dns protection

Domain Name System
... reliably access your website and applications. Our Authoritative DNS is available across the globe and built entirely on IP Anycast technology, allowing you to resolve Domain Name System (DNS) queries virtually anywhere with the highest reliability. Verizon's system to resolve domain names (i.e. ) to server IP addresses which is required for browsers, connected ...
Authoritative DNS Service Business

Maintain site availability and uptime, so users can access the web pages they need. With ever-increasing web traffic, you want to ensure that customers can easily and reliably access your website and applications. Our Authoritative DNS is available across the globe and built entirely on IP Anycast technology, allowing you to resolve Domain Name System (DNS) queries virtually anywhere with the highest reliability. Verizon's system to resolve domain names (i.e. ) to server IP addresses which is required for browsers, connected mobile applications, and IoT devices to communicate with your systems. Verizon Authoritative DNS is one of the largest, fastest and most secure authoritative DNS available. Browsers or devices ask DNS servers for the server that maps to a domain name. Authoritative DNS answers the request with either the IP address of the intended server, or another domain name. Reinforced by multiple redundancies and failovers, Authoritative DNS makes sure your website is reachable around the clock and that your applications perform to the best of their ability. Our DNS is available across the globe. Built entirely on IP Anycast technology, it allows you to resolve DNS queries with the highest reliability. We have built one of the world's largest and most robust DNS services with multiple redundancy and failovers. This ensure that we provide you with always-available DNS so that users can always reach your website. DNS is frequently used within web applications when making application programming interface (API) calls to services, such as databases and external storage. Our DNS helps reduce the time it takes to resolve domain names and improve the performance of your web applications. Find out with a free, personalized security rating and analysis. Learn more about how Authoritative DNS can help your organization. See how Verizon helps Logitravel protect its customers, reputation and revenue. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Find key insights on the mobile threat landscape. Improve user experience and boost web-app performance while also adding a layer of DDoS protection by storing and accelerating content through the network. Protect your website and apps from sophisticated attacks. Prevent sophisticated fraud and cyberattacks on web and mobile applications. Mitigate the effects of unexpected and unpredictable distributed-denial-of-service attacks.
How Retail Data Protection Efforts Can Help Protect Your Brand Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How retail data protection efforts can help protect your brand,Author: Phil Muncaster,Buffeted by and hyper-competitive markets, retailers are looking to build closer ties with their customers. But by proactively using consumer data, your business risks exposing itself to data security and privacy threats. Customers may be , but they also want to be assured their personal and browsing information is handled in a . The link between retail customer data and personalized experiences,Consumers are increasingly from their favorite retailers. For example, according to research from BCG and Google, to their interests. As technology improves, many to deliver specific messaging at the right time and place for maximum effect. According to BCG, companies can by mastering personalization. Retail customer data forms the foundational layer of these experiences. Personalization could be as simple as first-name recognition upon entering a website. It can also involve to provide customers with relevant and timely content. This is done by matching facts known about the customer with the actions they take, plus data from the context of the interaction. Customer concerns: Privacy vs. personalization,However, as more retail customer data is used to create these experiences, consumers are becoming more aware of the privacy and security implications. A PYMNTS survey found:,Research from Verizon found only 48% of consumers were . Many felt they had no choice—24% of those who expressed discomfort or ambivalence feel there's no good alternative to sharing data. This increased awareness of consumer privacy and retail data protection issues is reflected in industry trends. They include Apple's move to automatically and Google's decision to by 2024. Regulators are also active in this space: Cosmetics giant to settle a California Consumer Privacy Act case claiming it failed to disclose the sale of customers' personal information. Retail data protection risks,Consumers are right to be concerned: 28% of respondents to a Verizon survey said a company had in the past two years. The most common consequences were spam, identity theft, financial loss and reputation damage. Retail was among the top seven sectors in terms of reported breaches analyzed in the Verizon 2022 . Outsiders overwhelmingly commit attacks, and they're focused on financial gain, particularly by stealing credentials and personal and payment information. Among the top retail are:,Protecting retail customer data: How trust builds loyalty,A data breach can shatter customer trust, and it can impact your reputation and overall business success. Okta's The State of Digital Trust report found . Three-quarters of Americans won't purchase from a digital brand they don't trust, while 47% will permanently stop using a company's services after a data breach. Verizon research shows a clear . This includes honesty and transparency about how a company collects and protects data. For example, 52% of consumers said they would even after learning it had obtained data without their consent—as long as the brand acknowledged what it was doing. To build and maintain loyalty, it's no longer enough to provide good products and a positive experience. Your organization must also show it can . How retailers can address security and privacy concerns,Retailers need to strike a balance between creating the personalized experiences consumers demand and respecting their rights to data protection and privacy, which are often enshrined in law. Failure to proactively address this challenge could not only erode trust but also result in data breaches or regulatory fines that can severely damage brand reputation. Here are some steps your organization can take to enhance retail data protection and customer privacy: These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Service Protection Plan for Business Devices

Protect Verizon voice, data and Fios TV connections with a plan covering inside-the-wall wiring and outlets. A service protection plan for diagnostics and repair of the inside wiring of Verizon voice and broadband connections, including phone jacks and voice and data outlets. This plan covers diagnostics and repair for inside wiring of Verizon voice, broadband and Fios TV connections. Coverage includes the repair of jacks, voice and data outlets, and inside wiring for up to 30 voice and broadband connections at a single business location. If you are in an office with 30 or fewer broadband, voice or Fios connections; rely on hardwired technology; or have no or limited in-house resources to maintain inside-the-wall wiring and outlets, this plan is for you. Already have Fios Internet? You can order Verizon Service Protection Plan at 1-844-490-3178. New customers should contact their reps. Pay one low monthly price. We repair your Verizon voice and internet connections from installation onward so your services don't miss a beat. Pay one low monthly bill and avoid unexpected service charges. The plan covers all of your Verizon voice and data outlets, inside-the-wall wiring and more. Get coverage for up to 30 voice and broadband connections to a service location, all billed under a single Verizon account. We'll cover all Verizon-approved inside-the-wall facilities (e.g. lines, jacks, coaxial cables, CAT-5, etc.). We'll replace defective splitters, amplifiers and filters that were originally installed by Verizon. Our voice and internet bundles can help your business stay connected. Combine Business Digital Voice and Fios for savings. Verizon Fios customers can get 24/7 live voice and chat tech support with a click or call. Help protect your business network and connected devices from cyber attacks–backed by Verizon's 24/7 expert security chat support. For new Verizon customers, Verizon Service Protection Plan coverage begins immediately after you've accepted the Verizon Terms of Service. However, a 30-day waiting period is required for existing phone customers. Yes. This service protection plan is only available for new and existing Verizon customers. Customers must have Verizon phone service. While computers and other office equipment are not covered, the wired connections to your Verizon services (TV, internet and voice) within your single building location are.
