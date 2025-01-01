what is edge ai

global artificial intelligence
... exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Microchip technology advancements are bringing us closer to AI edge computing,Author: Gary Hilson,The global artificial intelligence (AI) in 2022 according to Gartner. AI use cases extend from , and even . Yet despite the impressive market size, innovation has not been fully exploited ...
Read more from: Microchip Technology Is Bringing Us Closer to AI Edge Computing Business
Was this the answer you were looking for?

Links related to "what is edge ai"

Edge computing and the future of IoT & AI

Edge computing brings near real-time processing to the Internet of Things (IoT). With faster access to data, edge computing increases efficiency and reliability of IoT devices. This combination is paving the way for a connected future. Imagine the possibilities. Industry specialists have been predicting exponential growth for the Internet of Things (IoT). And those forecasts seem to be coming true. IDC expects spending on IoT to surpass the $1.1 trillion mark in 2024. What does this mean in terms of connections? According to IDC, the number of worldwide IoT cellular connections is projected to increase 18.2% from 2.6 billion in 2021 to 5.9 billion in 2026. How can enterprises make that much data actionable? For many applications, the answer lies in edge computing, which puts an IT service environment and cloud-computing capabilities at the edge of the network, reducing the need to send data to distant servers. Mobile edge computing (MEC), a type of edge computing that uses cellular networks for primary connectivity. 5G and MEC are particularly appealing for IoT applications, thanks to:,What else can MEC do for IoT deployments? This is big. It can bring machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to the edge, to make IoT data actionable at scale. Almost in real time. That means you can ingest, analyze and share vast amounts of actionable data; respond almost instantaneously to opportunities and challenges; and create powerful and effective training, meeting and customer experiences. We told you it was big. MEC enables new IoT possibilities and capabilities across nearly every industry, from retail to manufacturing. These could include:,Bringing 5G and MEC to IoT deployments is the next progression for the IoT. Together, MEC and 5G can deliver the high speed, low latency and massive capacity that are a precondition for applications that operate practically in real time. Verizon operates thousands of C-RAN and service access points that can run MEC services, and is currently integrating network and compute in areas throughout the network. Our millimeter-wave spectrum can deliver massive amounts of data quickly with very low latency, which doubles up on the low latency that MEC offers. 5G is expected to be capable of supporting up to 1 million devices in a square kilometer. Verizon operates thousands of C-RAN and service access points that can run MEC services, and is currently integrating network and compute in areas throughout the network. Verizon is uniquely positioned in the MEC space, giving us insights into both the far-reaching possibilities and the immediate requirements. From architecture basics to 5G's role, learn how MEC works. ThingSpace gives you all the tools you need to build an edge device and connect it to the Verizon network. Verizon 5G Edge builds cloud compute services right into the Verizon mobile network to enable powerful new capabilities. Jump-start loT development with Thing Space Marketplace. Easily find and purchase Verizon-certified development kits and complete solutions—no contracts, credit checks or commitments required. Stay current on the latest edge computing trends and use cases, so you can make better-informed decisions for your business. 1. IDC, Worldwide Internet of Things Forecast, 2022–2025, Doc #US48969621, April 2022,2. IDC, Worldwide and U.S. IoT Cellular Connections Forecast, 2022–2026, Doc # US47948122, July 2022,Give us a call. Contact a 5G Edge expert
Learn more

Microchip Technology Is Bringing Us Closer to AI Edge Computing Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Microchip technology advancements are bringing us closer to AI edge computing,Author: Gary Hilson,The global artificial intelligence (AI) in 2022 according to Gartner. AI use cases extend from , and even . Yet despite the impressive market size, innovation has not been fully exploited because many objects using AI, such as drones, need to communicate with a remote server, increasing latency, security issues and other risks. AI edge technology aims to bridge that divide by bringing computing to the edge. AI computing requires large amounts of compute power and storage, making it impractical to place in the end device itself using traditional server components. Recently, researchers have , less than 4.5 millimeters across and weighing less than two ounces, that combine the central processing unit and random access memory. and microchips have helped to push AI to the device edge, opening up new opportunities for businesses to innovate in ways previously unthinkable. The AI edge not only leverages microchip technology to process data and even run applications, but it also helps reduce latency. There's also less of a need to transmit data back and forth from a central data center to process it and make the decisions. Software can make the edge smarter,While are necessary to bring AI to the edge, the technology is dependent on the software which allows the emulation of an intelligent system. Emergen Research estimated the reached $585.1 million in 2020 and will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20.1% through to 2028. The evolution and growth of the edge and microchips are in response to diverse use cases that are, in part, enabled by other emerging and maturing technologies, such as 5G connectivity and the Internet of Things (IoT). For example:,Hardware advancements,With simple edge use cases demanding more intelligence and local processing capabilities, . For moving computation to the edge to be successful, it must address the performance and energy efficiency of AI edge capabilities if they're to be made widely accessible and cost-effective. One technology that's well suited for the task is an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chip, which addresses the need for higher levels of processing power. The benefit of using an ASIC is that it's a customized device, so the design and packaging are optimized for each use case, which makes it ideal for unique requirements (including size constraints). ASICs offer strong power efficiency for high-performance applications, a valuable feature for more complex edge computing. The flexibility of ASICs allow for the use of multiple voltages and multiple thresholds to match the performance of critical regions to their timing constraints, and therefore minimize power consumption. An alternative to ASICs are Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), which are well-suited for because their hardware is also customizable, including high-performance and energy-efficient deep learning algorithms. Research from Arizona State University found that for edge computing, as they can deliver predictable performance and their hardware architecture can be adapted to provide consistent throughput. Meanwhile, Princeton researchers have also presented , which conducts computation and stores data in the same place through , reducing the energy and time used to exchange information with dedicated memory. In-memory computing combined with different types of memory is when it comes to solving AI challenges, including the development of neural networks that mimic the human brain while also being mindful of power consumption. Microchip technology advances enable autonomy,Global Market Insights predicted the is expected to grow from $8 billion in 2019 to more than $70 billion by 2026, driven by a surge in IoT devices with machine-learning capabilities and the development of smart cities. Companies that are deep into the development of microchip technology are predicting that AI applications will continue to be . Not only will IoT continue to drive many opportunities, but it will be more autonomous as the AI edge becomes increasingly populated by more intelligent industrial machines, drones and robots, while services for the public become more intuitive. The edge will benefit from advances in centralized high-performance computing as microchip technology trickles down over time and AI exerts greater influence on chip design and new players enter the market. Businesses can expect the AI edge to mature and evolve rapidly over time so that more can be done more quickly with less dependence on a central data center. As the ecosystem of software and hardware grows at the edge, so will the number of building blocks to create new opportunities for innovation. Most of all, the AI edge not only enables new services but also allows businesses to understand how existing services are functioning and how they can be improved. By embedding more hardware-based intelligence in the home, office, manufacturing facilities and entire communities, individual lessons learned can be applied more broadly to benefit the broader population. Learn more about how AI edge . Gartner, , Meghan Rimol, November 2021. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

What Is 5G Edge? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What is 5G Edge?,Author: Rose de Fremery,Not long ago, businesses created, processed and stored their essential data in centralized data centers. The need for quicker response times has helped to drive the deployment of mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions at scale, however, that model is . 5G Edge can help play a pivotal role in enabling this next wave of digital transformation, allowing companies in a wide variety of sectors to embrace emerging technologies and enable exciting innovations that delight their customers. Here's what 5G Edge is, why it matters and how businesses are starting to use it. What is edge computing?,Edge computing is technology that can bring the processing of data and applications closer to the edge of a network (and closer to devices and endpoints). Data is usually processed in one of two ways: directly on devices, such as a smartphone or an IoT device, or in the cloud. In a cloud computing scenario, businesses can use sophisticated technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to analyze and process large volumes of data at high velocity in the cloud. Many businesses have leveraged these cloud capabilities to perform on large data sets and, in doing so, they have discovered effective strategies for improving the customer experience or highlighting new opportunities in the market. Cloud computing has afforded these companies the tremendous flexibility and agility that they need to innovate at scale. Although is a powerful digital transformation enabler, it has limitations. Because cloud computing operations are typically carried out in data centers that may be located hundreds or thousands of miles away, businesses may find it hard to ensure acceptable application performance across the wide area network (WAN) due to latency, bandwidth consumption and other complications. In the case of time-sensitive tasks that involve executing near-instantaneous calculations on vast data sets, like the kinds of analytics that would be required to help an safely navigate a dangerous situation on the road, a traditional cloud computing approach may simply not be able to return the analysis in the time required, making the vehicle unsafe to use and no longer viable from a product standpoint. By bringing crucial computing resources closer to the network edge, where the data is being generated, edge computing can help provide better applications performance. Rather than having to send large quantities of data from the endpoints where it is collected all the way to a cloud data center and back again, businesses can run complex analyses and perform intricate calculations directly on that data right at the edge. Because this approach allows a company to maximize the transformative benefits of cloud computing without having to contend with its drawbacks, more businesses are embracing edge computing. What is 5G Edge?,5G Edge is a form of that uses network connectivity which can be provided by 4G LTE or 5G. With 5G (the latest generation of mobile technology) 5G Edge can enable even lower latency at the edge, allowing for the kind of near real-time data processing that enables near real-time decision-making and superior application performance. 5G Edge is crucial to the deployment of large-scale IoT applications and services, empowering businesses to act on the insights generated by their IoT devices. It will also support emerging use cases that are grounded in next-generation technologies like AI, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). How businesses can use 5G and edge computing,5G Edge can unlock impressive business improvements across a variety of sectors such as sports and entertainment, retail and manufacturing. For example, venue operators can leverage 5G and edge computing for , which, in turn, can make it possible for them to reduce wait times at concession stands, improve wayfinding within the stadium, and manage traffic flow before and after the game. With these advanced capabilities, teams could simultaneously increase customer satisfaction, boost revenue and improve safety. Retailers can use 5G Edge to enable , combining computer vision and ML to enable seamless shopping. Front-end analytics can help them optimize inventory, while computer vision-based algorithms can highlight opportunities to increase sales. With more convenient transactions, shoppers can simply walk out of the store with their purchases, without needing to queue at a cash register to pay. Personnel that would otherwise be required to help those shoppers cash out could be redirected to higher-value customer service activities, elevating the customer experience even further. Manufacturers can tap 5G Edge, private MEC and computer vision to help achieve better , improving efficiency in their production operations in the process. For example, manufacturing firms can use these technologies to quickly detect product issues on the production line before they threaten productivity and enable production monitoring and alerts that flag errors faster. By reducing the need for manual quality assurance processes and accelerating error response times, they can decrease wastage and get a better handle on production costs. Explore the advantages of 5G Edge,As businesses rush to maximize the value of the data they are generating at the edge, particularly on mobile and IoT devices, they are increasingly realizing that cloud computing, while a perfect fit for many digital transformation scenarios, is not ideally suited for processing this data at scale in the time required for the use cases to be viable. 5G Edge offers companies an effective method not only for analyzing this data in near real-time but also for successfully leveraging next-generation technologies, such as AI and ML as well as AR and VR, to enhance the customer experience, reduce costs and make their internal operations more efficient. By exploring the benefits of 5G Edge now, your businesses can continue on its path of bold digital transformation and achieve an enviable advantage over the competition. Discover how Verizon's fuel business transformation and deliver a competitive edge. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Stores

slide 1 to 3 of 3
slide 1 to 3 of 3
1

Verizon

4.1 mi
Closed
1049 Durham Rd
Roxboro, NC 27573
Get Directions
(336) 503-0666
(336) 503-0666
2

Verizon

18.2 mi
Closed
2555 Capitol Dr
Creedmoor, NC 27522
Get Directions
(919) 528-0111
(919) 528-0111
3

Verizon

19.5 mi
Closed
535 Hampton Pt
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Get Directions
(919) 643-2355
(919) 643-2355
1

Verizon

4.1 mi
Closed
1049 Durham Rd
Roxboro, NC 27573
Get Directions
(336) 503-0666
(336) 503-0666
2

Verizon

18.2 mi
Closed
2555 Capitol Dr
Creedmoor, NC 27522
Get Directions
(919) 528-0111
(919) 528-0111
3

Verizon

19.5 mi
Closed
535 Hampton Pt
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Get Directions
(919) 643-2355
(919) 643-2355
View all locations

Press related to "what is edge ai"

IBM and Verizon Business to collaborate on 5G and AI solutions at the Enterprise Edge

Verizon and IBM to work together on 5G and MEC co-innovation. The first solutions to be aimed at helping improve industrial quality, availability and performance.
Learn more

Verizon Business and Atos to power leading predictive analytics 5G edge solution

Verizon Business and Atos today announce an industry-leading partnership to power intelligent IoT solutions with private 5G multi-access edge computing.
Learn more

Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

Enterprises can now manage containerized applications across hundreds or thousands of sites through the VNS Application Edge platform.
Learn more

Related Devices

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Starts at $33.88/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Smartphones

Motorola edge - 2022

Starts at $18.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(381)
View details
Smartphones

Motorola edge+ 5G UW

Starts at $23.61/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(606)
View details

Case Studies related to "what is edge ai"

Florida Panthers Improve Fan Experience with 5G Edge

Learn how the Florida Panthers switched to cashierless checkout using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and improved their fan experience and venue operations.
Read Now

Questions related to "what is edge ai"

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)