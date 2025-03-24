What is hybrid cloud networking

Secure Hybrid Network Solutions

Experience the benefits of the public internet with the security of a private network. Secure Hybrid Network is a high-performance solution that supports public and private networking via a single connection. Private network and public internet traffic share the same access loop to connect to the Secure Hybrid Network point of presence (POP) while keeping the traffic types separated. Cloud-optimized routing, Deterministic Routing and quality of service (QoS) provide improved performance. Predetermined routing schemes improve application performance even over broadband access. You can also assign applications to up to six classes of service to help prioritize critical traffic. Secure Hybrid Network includes a cloud-based firewall with unified threat management (UTM) for all internet-bound traffic. The solution also provides secure internet breakout, packet filtering, application-level content filtering and policy enforcement. Help improve application performance with optimized cloud-based routing and QoS. Easily deploy hybrid networking capabilities without the need to manage licenses or complex user policies. Take advantage of built-in security for all public internet traffic with Verizon's secure intelligent network. Simplify cloud migrations with a hybrid port that can eliminate the need for manual bandwidth management of dynamic workloads. With Deterministic Routing, traffic over the Secure Hybrid Network PoP will have predetermined routing schemes even over broadband access. This will result in improved performance of applications,Gain access to public and private networking using a single broadband internet connection that helps you reduce costs. Enable consistent performance of your private network and public internet applications. Use a networking service that's backed by competitive SLAs to guarantee predictable and reliable performance, reduced latency for near real-time apps, and built-in security for public internet traffic. Deploy a platform that's easy to use and scale, providing centralized network services to reduce complexity. Transition to a modern, programmable network foundation built to drive innovation and make it easier to migrate to the cloud. Get unified access to Verizon's global WAN backbone and tier-1 internet using broadband. A global supply chain solutions company easily connects remote locations to its private network with the help of Verizon Secure Hybrid Network. Partner with a network leader,countries and territories with network services,more than 390 K customer circuits,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹,of Fortune 500 companies supported by Verizon,See perspectives shared by executives about the benefits and challenges with hybrid networking. View a snapshot of the advantages and hurdles that executives have identified with hybrid networking. Transform your network without sacrificing performance and security. See how using private connections with Secure Hybrid Network can be a lower-cost cloud data-egress option vs using a public internet gateway. Review third-party insights on optimized internet services, including a highlight on Secure Hybrid Network capabilities (middle of page 12). A wide area data networking service which provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Expand to the cloud seamlessly and securely. Secure Hybrid Network offers you the best of both worlds—private network and public broadband. Secure Hybrid Network delivers the cost benefits and widespread availability of public internet along with the consistency of application performance and security of a private WAN. Our solution keeps public and private traffic separate while optimizing bandwidth and lowering network costs. Because each POP requires only one access connection, costs are reduced. Secure Hybrid Network helps you easily transform your network by creating a smoother path to innovation. Plus, you can make this transition in a phased approach with hybrid and cloud workloads. Our Secure Hybrid Network solution helps simplify cloud migrations using a hybrid port to eliminate the need for manual bandwidth management of dynamic workloads. That means you don't need to be concerned about increasing and decreasing bandwidth as business requirements change. In addition, the solution delivers the performance level essential for critical applications. Secure Hybrid Network allows you to use one network for private and public network traffic while enabling you to take advantage of the benefits of both network types. You'll get the cost benefits and widespread availability of the public internet along with the consistency, performance and security of a private WAN. In addition, Secure Hybrid Network helps simplify and improve network operations. Network services are centralized, making managing policies easier. Also, the Secure Hybrid Network port removes the need to manually increase/decrease private and public access bandwidth. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Enterprise Network Security in the Era of Hybrid Work Business

For many enterprises, hybrid work is no longer the "new normal"—it's just normal. (52%) of American employees are empowered to work in a hybrid environment, and over a quarter (28%) are exclusively remote workers. But the hybrid workplace also brings with it different risks. According to the Verizon 2022 Mobile Security Index (MSI), 79% of organizations agree that changes to working practices have There has also been a recent growth of , which now represent according to the Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR). Remote devices can be harder for IT teams to update, leaving them exposed to threats. A record 25,227 unique vulnerabilities were published in 2022. Home worker devices are often personally owned, which means they may not be protected by corporate-grade security. Nearly half of global companies have suffered a compromise involving a mobile device in the , according to the MSI. Home and public Wi-Fi networks can be less secure than corporate alternatives. Some 80% of home working adults have never changed their router password, while 74% their Wi-Fi password. Cyber criminals can take advantage of these security gaps to steal business log-ins or hijack devices, enabling them to advance into corporate networks and applications. This access could enable them to deploy ransomware or steal sensitive data. Ransomware was present in analyzed in the 2023 DBIR, while it was one of the top types of incidents for 91% of all industries. The financial and reputational impact could be significant. According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, 95% of ransomware incidents involved losses between $1 and $2.25 million. Fortunately, there are things you can do today to help protect your business. is a cloud solution based on zero trust architecture principles. ZTDA is designed to help defend today's complex and decentralized networks, branch offices and the remote and mobile users that depend on them. provides a universally distributed identity-centric networking and security platform. SASE helps provide a secure connection for end users and devices, across all locations. Verizon has been managing complex networks for over 30 years. The DBIR has been providing vital cybersecurity insights for over 16 years. Learn more about the . This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Gallup, Indicators - Hybrid Work, February 2023. Verizon 2022 Mobile Security Index, page 5. Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report. CVE Details, , accessed May 2023. Verizon 2022 Mobile Security Index, page 4. Ibid, page 53. Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .
Virtual Network Services (VNS)

Help build a more intelligent network with secure, on-demand, cloud-based network services. Supercharge your business agility with the speed and flexibility of virtual networks. Orchestration is used to help automate and simplify your deployment of virtualized networks through self-service tools and centralized management. It automates complex, interdependent, cloud-based network functions and helps you service-chain these functions to give your business greater agility. Help streamline services with automated provisioning and by contracting through a single source. Easily update policies, such as security, across the network and devices. Enable rapid virtual network function onboarding and testing. A more simplified way to connect your people, places and things. It is part of the application delivery platform within the integrated management portfolio and offers a variety of routing capabilities. Virtual Network Services—Routing can be deployed quickly using a predefined catalog of virtual functions that can support multiple network functions. Choose from a variety of different pretested solutions from vendors you know. Help foster business agility through rapid service delivery. Stay ahead of security threats. Virtual Network Services—Security delivers virtual firewalls as well as other security services on demand. It uses plug-and-play virtual network functions, such as firewall, threat prevention and distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, deployed from one platform. Choose the services you need from the vendors you want. Help free up resources to focus more on business objectives. Help take network intelligence and application delivery to the next level. Virtual Network Services—Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) and Virtual Network Services—Software Defined Secure Branch (SDSB) combine your public and private networks into a virtualized WAN solution that automates traffic flow and provides bandwidth flexibility aligned with application prioritization. Virtual Network Services- SD WAN and Virtual Network Services - SDSB centralize and automate network control through software using Verizon Hosted Network Services or public cloud. Centralize configuration, management and reporting. Help quickly adjust to market demands with rapid deployment and automated end-to-end orchestration. Help securely and intelligently route traffic over the network and prioritize critical data. Enhance and expedite real-time communications. It is a cloud-based, centralized, managed service that helps enable the rapid deployment of unified communications to connect people, places and things globally. It performs the security and interoperability functions critical to a successful Voice over IP (VoIP) or simple IP (SIP) deployment without requiring onsite equipment. Centralize policy and service change management and speed delivery with Enterprise Orchestration. Service chain that has undergone extensive testing to help improve functionality and performance. Pay-as-you-grow pricing model and reduced hardware costs. Gain new visibility, agility and control through on-demand, cloud-based network services featuring a single pane of glass for centralized network orchestration. Experienced network partner,countries with network services,security and network operations centers,Global equipment manufacturer positions itself for digital services growth with Verizon's Virtual Network Services. Worldwide digital solutions provider achieves rapid and cost-effective digital transformation with Verizon and Versa SD WAN. Use an agile, resilient and fluid service delivery model to help you capitalize on new opportunities in automation, analytics and customer engagement. Virtual approaches to infrastructure and applications are helping lead to greater flexibility and scalability. Network transformation is all about agility, elasticity and resilience. A hybrid application delivery strategy helps achieve optimal performance and flexibility. Verizon takes a five-pronged approach to platform and infrastructure security. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Verizon Business facilitates hybrid workforce with Microsoft Teams solutions

New BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams features designed to support today’s work-from-anywhere culture
Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

Enterprises can now manage containerized applications across hundreds or thousands of sites through the VNS Application Edge platform.
Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco’s ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
1

Verizon

OpenCloses at 7:00 PM
4879 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy
Saint Cloud, FL 34771
Get Directions
(407) 892-2922
(407) 892-2922
Request a business sales appointment
2

Verizon

OpenCloses at 8:30 PM
3707 13th St
Saint Cloud, FL 34769
Get Directions
(407) 498-3926
(407) 498-3926
Request a business sales appointment
3

Verizon Authorized Retailer - Wireless World

OpenCloses at 7:00 PM
101 County Road 120
Saint Cloud, MN 56303
Get Directions
(320) 333-8255
(320) 333-8255
Case Studies related to "what is hybrid cloud networking"

Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Read Now

Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
Read Now

How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
Read Now
