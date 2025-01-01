What is intelligent video analysis

How Verizon is helping New Orleans prepare for and respond to floods

Verizon Motorola to VMS4100 Set-Top Box Upgrade

How to set up the Fios TV+ and optional Fios TV+ DVR

How South Amboy, NJ Fights Crime with Intelligent Video & Smart Street Lighting Business

Local law enforcement in South Amboy, NJ utilizes intelligent video surveillance and lighting solutions to aid in their efforts of keeping the city safe.
West Springfield Intelligent Lighting Case Study Business

Discover how Verizon Business and RealTerm Energy partnered to implement intelligent street lighting in West Springfield to control costs and save energy.
One Talk VZP59 Executive Video Phone with Camera

Intelligent Video and Remote Monitoring Solutions

24/7 visibility with less time and effort. Get cloud-hosted video management with an array of hardware, video analytics, local storage and connectivity. Cameras capture high-quality video that is analyzed to identify unusual or abnormal behavior and trigger alerts. Provides advanced analytics that can review hours of video in minutes, which can help dramatically increase investigation productivity. Our remote monitoring solution gathers, analyzes, transmits and stores video data to help you optimize your investment in video surveillance. As a comprehensive hosted and managed remote monitoring solution, it enhances situational awareness and video investigations without a constant physical presence. Delivers robust analytics to streamline video review and ensure alert-based situational awareness. Improves situational awareness so you can quickly make decisions that help safeguard your community or organization. Helps protect your critical assets wherever they are by leveraging smart remote-video monitoring technology that can enable better, quicker decisions,Intelligent Video helps safeguard those in your operations or community in remote locations, including high-traffic areas, offices, parks, medical centers, campuses, pathways, utilities, construction sites, bridges and more. Use intelligent data to make more-informed decisions and optimize resource planning, helping you achieve better resolutions. Get eyes on the street or indoors at the busiest or most remote areas with wireless or wireline connectivity. Immediately sends alerts to authorized personnel when it detects unusual activity. Manage multiple sites from a single interface. Adapt the solution to your specific needs with support for more than 100K cameras and the ability to integrate with other security solutions. Keep your security team focused on what's most important with fully featured cloud implementation and managed services. Gain the visibility and insights you need to help investigate and resolve issues. Connect your smart devices to Intelligent Video with the mobile application. Archive captured video of unusual or abnormal behavior for evidentiary needs. Advanced video analytics also include archived video synopsis, near real-time video analysis and dashboard visualization metrics. Intelligent Video helps provide law enforcement and security personnel with the ability to pinpoint objects of interest with speed and precision, which can rapidly accelerate video investigation and optimize situational awareness while reducing time and resource investments—effectively transforming video into actionable insights. Plus, Verizon is certified as an AWS Public Safety and Disaster Response Competency Partner,Explore how Intelligent Video monitoring can help protect your assets, and just how cost-effective it can be. Sustainable solutions that give businesses and local governments full control over their lighting infrastructures. Intelligent Video features a cloud-hosted video management system with a wide variety of hardware, video analytics software, local storage devices, and wireless or wireline connectivity options. Cameras capture high-quality video, which is analyzed to identify unusual or abnormal behavior and trigger alerts and which can be archived for evidentiary needs. Verizon's Intelligent Video offers advanced analytics to enable the review of hours of video in minutes, which can help dramatically increase investigation productivity. Intelligent Video can provide law enforcement situational awareness and video investigations without a constant physical presence. Video Analytics for Public Safety Business

Author: Rachel Engel,According to the National League of Cities' State of the Cities report, for U.S. mayors. To help make their cities safer, many municipal planners are to gain insight into their communities to extract data for better decision-making. Data is the backbone of modern public safety, and technology advancements, like the use of video analytics for public safety, can give leaders better access to near real-time situational awareness. What are video analytics?,Video analytics, also called video content analysis, are applications that use advanced algorithms and machine learning to monitor, analyze and manage large volumes of video data to detect and determine temporal and spatial events. The program scans images for specific parameters based on the location and type of information requested, giving users the ability to make better-informed decisions. In the context of video analytics for public safety, an application can perform different automated responses based on the activity it detects, such as alerting law enforcement or private security when suspicious activity is detected. This can also include automatic license plate recognition. Initially, the footage will be from publicly managed cameras. However, some law enforcement agencies, such as those in Paterson, New Jersey, have begun so officers can view live feeds of connected cameras. Use cases of video analytics for public safety,Video analytics offer a number of ways law enforcement and public safety officials can more effectively target resources and respond to incidents. Crime detection,Software designed to analyze video feeds can be added to most modern security systems, which can help and help automatically alert law enforcement. For example, a camera in a parking lot programmed to identify cars will send an alert if it captures data that is determined to be an anomaly, for instance a human figure. Meaning the system can help possibly identify an in-progress burglary. An analyst can then quickly assess the alert and the footage to determine if police should be dispatched. Now, imagine the benefit to public safety officials of this system throughout your city and how quickly video analytics could improve near real-time situational awareness, Live video feeds of an ongoing incident can be shared with first responders, incident commanders and others to assist with the response. Over time, video analytics can help collect and derive actionable insights for data-driven safety, security and operational decision-making. This can include spotting patterns of criminal activity or helping to quickly determine where to strategically place assets, such as staging police vehicles near areas where crime is statistically likely to occur. Video analytics can also by reducing the time and resources needed to sift through large amounts of potential video evidence. Crowd control,One of the most effective uses of video analytics for public safety is to at events or venues in the community. Through wireless sensors, crowd analytics can privately and anonymously—but accurately—measure everything from wait times to the physical spacing of patrons. This could lead planners to stagger crowd entry or open another access point for attendees to enter or zero in on an unusual gathering of people that could indicate a fight has broken out. Benefits of Intelligent Video,Verizon's system provides advanced video analytics, including archived video synopsis, near real-time video analysis and dashboard visualization metrics. Using our video analytics for public safety has a :,Prioritize near real-time situational awareness with a reliable network,Applications of video analytics of public safety can efficiently provide near real-time situational awareness of local communities, prioritizing the security of residents and increasing their quality of life. Learn more about in communities across the country. How South Amboy, NJ Fights Crime with Intelligent Video & Smart Street Lighting Business

South Amboy, N.J. is a small Atlantic coastal town with a vibrant beachfront walkway and a bustling business district that attracts streams of residents and visitors on a daily basis, demanding 24/7 monitoring by the people whose job it is to keep the community safe. "We're also a transit hub with commuter rail service to New York City," said Darren LaVigne, South Amboy Police Chief. "The people who travel through South Amboy on a daily basis swell our population immensely each and every day.",Recently granted $1 million by the state, the town's decision-makers worked with the South Amboy Police Department to upgrade community public lighting and install security cameras in these vital city districts. When it came time to choose a partner with an end-to-end video monitoring solution, city officials chose Verizon. South Amboy has several areas of heavy foot traffic, with residents, visitors and commuters coming and going almost around the clock. Monitoring all these areas can put a big strain on the police department, making crime deterrence, detection and investigation that much more challenging. "The challenge is not being able to be everywhere at once," said An Wang, Detective Sergeant for the South Amboy Police Department. With staffing resources always a consideration, Chief LaVigne remains open to new ideas and tools that can help his officers do their jobs. The safety grant from the state allowed city officials to pursue a video monitoring system that would serve as a force multiplier, allowing police to focus simultaneously on several key areas of town where public safety is a concern. South Amboy Police Chief,Verizon worked with the city to design, engineer and install Verizon's Intelligent Video and Intelligent Lighting solutions. This included hardware, software and ongoing monitoring services for more than 60 cameras in 35 locations, and providing more than 100 lighting control nodes so the city could convert street and walkway lighting to LED-smart fixtures. Verizon Intelligent Video is a hosted and managed comprehensive remote monitoring solution that provides enhanced situational awareness. It can gather, analyze, transmit and store video data that helps safety personnel make quick decisions and safeguard communities. Featuring a cloud-hosted video management system with analytics software, local storage devices and wired or wireless connectivity options, Verizon Intelligent Video captures high-quality images which can identify unusual behavior and trigger alerts. The video also can be archived for evidentiary needs. Verizon Intelligent Lighting converts LED fixtures into sensor-equipped smart devices that capture and transmit data, allowing for full control over lights and access to an array of lighting applications and services. When it came time to plan, install, monitor and maintain the Intelligent Video and Intelligent Lighting systems, Verizon was there every step of the way. "My first meeting with the Verizon rep, we spent a lot of time walking the streets looking at potential areas where cameras can be mounted and the coverage areas that would be provided with those installations," said Detective Sergeant Wang, who serves as the department's project manager for the Intelligent Video initiative. , South Amboy City Administrator,When visitors enter the South Amboy Police headquarters, they can observe the video monitoring system at work. With two screens displaying live Intelligent Video images taken with cameras positioned on 30-foot-high poles around town, the station is both an information gathering hub and a reminder to citizens that their police department has stepped up its efforts to protect the community 24/7. "I don't think a lot of our citizens notice the cameras," Wang said. "People normally notice the cameras when they come into our dispatch or come into our headquarters to file a report and they see the two big screens. That's the first time that they typically notice that there's a lot of video being captured in the city.",With Verizon Intelligent Video, the South Amboy Police can better monitor targeted areas of concern around the clock. "This technology has enhanced our capabilities tenfold," Chief LaVigne said. "The technology affords us the ability to be in other places that we can't be physically and to recreate and go back and obtain information that we weren't on hand to view personally.",Verizon Intelligent Video has increased the department's abilities and expanded its resources in several key areas. With bustling activity around the city, it's challenging to have enough officers in all the right places all the time. But with video cameras positioned in these key areas, the department can cover a lot more ground. "It's efficient and cuts down on a lot of man hours," Chief LaVigne said, "and that's a very cost-effective way of doing business now.","Even though we're only a square mile, to have the ability or the manpower to have an officer walk that with any regularity—because that's the only way it's accessible—it's just not a realistic expectation," said Glenn Skarzynski, South Amboy City Administrator. "But now we have an unblinking eye there, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, which is wired right to our police station. So, if there's any shenanigans or nefarious conduct going on, the police are immediately notified and they know exactly where to respond and what they're responding to.",Verizon also provides support on the back end so police department staff aren't bogged down on the technical operation of the system and can better focus on their main tasks of fighting crime and keeping the community safe. "I get periodic emails from Verizon advising me that there was an issue that they found with a camera being down and they've already addressed the issue prior to me even noticing any problem," Detective Sergeant Wang said. "That is refreshing in a sense where being a person who wears multiple hats in the agency, having that proactive backup by Verizon without me having to constantly monitor the system on my own.",Verizon Intelligent Video is a proactive tool to help mitigate criminal activity and a useful asset to help solve crimes faster. "In addition to monitoring in real time and spotting potential suspicious activity, it just gives us a great superpower to go back in time to review incidents that have occurred when we were not around," Detective Sergeant Wang said. "Being able to capture those incidents and use those for investigations is great because a video camera system does not lie like, you know, like a person's victim statement might be mistaken. They might have not seen something. Whereas what you see on the camera is pretty accurate.","I know what policing was like prior to the camera system," Chief LaVigne said. "At times investigations were long, arduous and drawn out, and very, very time consuming. And with the camera systems, they've been streamlined, they've been very factual, and they've assisted not only our detective bureau, but our officers on patrol who are tasked with taking basic reports and investigating crimes from their inception.",The department also has set up cameras at various city entry points, so police can monitor vehicles as they enter and exit the city limits. "Our city cameras have been a huge help giving us times of egress and ingress into the city," Detective Sergeant Wang said. "When they came, when they went, as well as we've been successful in capturing vehicle plates and being able to identify the vehicles and the owners of those vehicles used in these crimes.",Whether it's on the beachfront, in the business district or around the train station, the presence of police-operated security cameras offers a constant reminder to would-be criminals that they're being watched. "Knowing that the cameras are out there, it makes it a lot safer for people to just get out of their homes," said South Amboy Mayor Fred Henry. "And especially after COVID the last few years, people want to get out and see the town, but they want to feel safe doing it.",South Amboy's expansive, new LED lighting solution—Verizon Intelligent Lighting—also serves as a significant crime deterrent. "Especially in our business district where we are our most busy and typically crime likes to happen in the shadows and at dark," Detective Sergeant Wang said. "Especially in our business district where we are our most busy and typically crime likes to happen in the shadows and at dark," Detective Sergeant Wang said. "Verizon Intelligent Lighting lights up our business district at night almost as bright as it is during the daytime and does a great job with helping to reduce nighttime crime.",Verizon Intelligent Video also helps locate lost or stolen items, identify trends in safety hazards with analytics, and assists in situations where a citizen's safety is in jeopardy. "The people that live here are our greatest resource," Chief LaVigne said. "We've had elderly people wander away from a residential care facility, missing persons, and this technology has been a tremendous asset in charting where they were going, what direction they were in, and leading to successful recoveries and getting loved ones back in their care facility. "To be able to hone that down and hyper-focus on those areas and eventually get that loved one reunited with their families—I don't think you can put a price tag on that." As South Amboy's city officials embrace technology in the present, they also see it as a way to expand their crime and safety awareness in the future. Big plans ahead include offering weekday ferry service to Manhattan; construction of a two-story ferry terminal in South Amboy is expected to begin in 2023. The terminal complex is part of a larger vision to create an intermodal transit village where ferry service will combine strategically with the local train service to improve city and regional mobility. The expanded area is sure to further stretch the resources of public safety departments, which in turn plan to embrace expansion of the Verizon Intelligent Video monitoring solution. "We want to continue to put cameras in more and different places around town," Mayor Henry said. "We would like to do more because the cameras have been successful.","You're never going to replace a cop on the beat," City Administrator Skarzynski said. 