What is it infrastructure

IT Infrastructure Solutions Business

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. The cornerstone of your organization's success is the advanced network foundation you build. The network of tomorrow is agile, automated and programmable, enabling flexibility so you can create new ways to interact with your employees, partners, customers—even the "things" around you. Enable agility, flexibility and performance,Seamlessly deploy and scale services. Deliver on digital-first expectations. Integrate the power and speed of 5G connectivity. See how the company went from operating fragmented networks globally to a unified global platform that helped it double its North American business capacity and quickly scale to accommodate seasonal fluctuations. Learn how implementing a centralized, simplified network infrastructure helped JetBlue control costs and increase performance, creating greater agility and better communications with customers. See how the manufacturer built a robust, reliable network for its distributed teams by replacing outdated systems with software-defined networking and advanced internet connectivity. With rapid technology evolution, it can be difficult to know what parts of your network architecture to keep and what to transform. Invest in the tools that are critical to keeping your equipment running at peak performance. Get comprehensive, end-to-end support when you're building an onsite network. Our experts will help with everything from assessing your needs to daily network maintenance so you can focus on core initiatives. Prepare your network for rapid growth in the cloud with our digital-first NaaS solutions that help enhance agility, flexibility and resiliency. Create better user experiences with network services that are deployed and managed more efficiently, getting your services into the hands of employees and customers quickly and seamlessly. Manage complex distributed networks with foundational and wireless internet connectivity designed for reliable performance, security, reach and flexibility. Updating your infrastructure can have a significant impact on revenue creation and enabling innovation. With cloud-based infrastructure and software-defined networking, you can take an evolutionary approach to connecting wide-flung users and enhancing their experiences. Easily spin up and down applications and resources on demand to align with business priorities. Build a virtualized wide area network that helps you quickly connect your people to the data they need, when and where they need it. Let your users quickly and securely connect to your network how and when they need while you analyze traffic through an intelligent, streamlined cloud-management dashboard. Extend the power of the cloud and the speed of 5G networks directly to where your work happens, allowing new classes of applications to drive innovative opportunities for employees, partners, consumers and all your users. Bring computing power right to where work happens. The 5G Edge platform enables a mobile-first strategy for transformative organizational performance. Secure your advanced network technologies with zero-trust access and a web gateway that protects people and devices across locations. We know you value peace of mind when it comes to your organization's network performance. Our professional and managed services can take care of the day-to-day network operations, leaving you free to do what you do best. Leverage digital-ready infrastructures to reimagine personalized experiences. Get streamlined solutions that keep you focused on growth, security and your customers without breaking your budget. Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS)

Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) is poised to replace existing contract vehicles such as Networx and WITS 3 by 2023, and federal agencies will undertake extensive transition and modernization efforts during that time. The $50 billion EIS contract has been designed by the General Services Administration (GSA) to modernize and transform agency IT networks, giving federal agencies the performance capabilities and efficiencies of the latest private sector IT solutions. As an approved, experienced EIS contract provider, we make it easy for you to modernize—while saving time and managing costs. Our flexible, scalable technology solutions are built to help you support your constituents and meet mission-critical goals. Benefits include:The EIS Transition Guide will help you navigate the requirements and considerations of transitioning to EIS. You face tough decisions, tight timelines and budgetary restrictions, all while needing to ensure performance and uptime during times of transition and modernization. Verizon has managed many previous major contract transitions. This brings federal agencies the experience to provide ongoing performance of your network and communications technologies during your agency's transition. Verizon's long legacy of delivering communications solutions that meet the needs of federal agencies helps you keep your focus on the mission. Modernization brings federal agencies both opportunities and challenges. By modernizing legacy systems, agencies can improve network performance, ensure security and deliver better user and citizen experiences. Verizon partners with federal agencies to identify strategic ways to leverage the services available through EIS to modernize and transform. Rely on Verizon's experience to help you identify strategic, transformative solutions that maximize return on investment while minimizing risk to your core mission, your network and IT performance. All EIS awardees are not created equal…,Start your modernization journey by gauging where you are right now. The modernization roadmap below can help you assess your current posture and future opportunities. As is state,Consolidation, economies of scale and reduce costs,Increase flexibility,Real-time enterprise,Months,Months-to-weeks,Weeks-to-days- to-hours,Hours-to-minutes,Fixed costs,Reduced fixed costs,Consumption-based models, flexible SLA,Consumption-based models,Self-managed/ monitor-only/ takeoverHybrid management,Enterprise ITSM,Physical CPE, MPLS, TDM, TIC 2.x,IP networking/ethernet, cloud interconnect, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi5G Intelligent Edge Network,Perimeter Protection and Defense,Detection and response cloud security,Zero-trust network, advanced SOC, TIC 3.0,Machine learning, data analytics, security-to-app,Network-centric,Network and application health,User, network and application analytics,Machine learning, data analytics, network-to-app,Ticket response/ reactive,Dynamic bandwidth and service management,Orchestration, policy and API management,Network PaaS, AI, NetDevOpsIn this three part podcast series, Verizon subject matter experts discuss the DOD's path to modernization, transitioning to EIS, and how EIS can be a foundation for the future. In the first part of our new podcast series on the Department of Defense's digital transformation efforts we look at how an enterprise contract can help lay the foundation for long term success. In the second part of our Department of Defense EIS podcast series, Verizon's Carole Byers explores what the DOD needs to do to make the move to EIS, and the benefits the agencies will realize with the transition. In the final installment of our Department of Defense EIS Podcast Series, Verizon's Lamont Copeland discusses the long-term impacts of EIS for the DoD, and how it will help them to achieve strategic advantages for years to come. For our Federal customers seeking EIS information, Verizon invites you to join this month's high-level EIS overview session. Similar to previous sessions, we will continue to provide general EIS-related information, including available training options, as recommended by GSA.* To be added to the meeting distribution list, contact . Network Infrastructure Services & Solutions Business

Before an organization can evolve, adopt advanced technologies or respond to unforeseen circumstances, it needs a strong and agile foundation. Building a better IT infrastructure that can support digital transformation can help you achieve your goals now and be ready for whatever's next. Enable agile, cloud-centric architecture and move away from legacy systems that can't keep up. Leverage digital-ready infrastructures to reimagine personalized experiences. Protect operations with infrastructure that helps you seamlessly adjust to changing circumstances. Extend the reach of your small business with secure networking solutions that keep you focused on growth and your customers. Ultimately, your organization is only as innovative as your IT backbone supports. Outdated legacy systems will struggle to keep up with the digital-first expectations your users are coming to demand. Implementing cloud, virtualization and other advanced network architecture can help power the innovations you want to see come to life. See why organizational leaders view emerging technologies as their top investment priorities. Cintas builds an advanced connectivity model for a constant flow of goods. From storefront to remote sites, cloud-based endpoint management helps give food supplier Tate & Lyle a global edge. Enhancing your systems with advanced networking technologies connects your users, whether employee, customer, constituent or partner, to a distributed infrastructure that enables agility and flexibility while driving transformative opportunities. Superfast 5G Business Internet helped Ronin Design Co. succeed despite launching during a pandemic. Consumer demand for digital-first experiences is a key driver in network innovation. Dallas County used Cradlepoint's cloud-based platform to help satisfy the stringent requirements for redundancy in vote centers. Advanced, secure network redundancy helped ensure election night went smoothly for voters and workers in Dallas County. Your small business needs are different, but there are advanced network solutions that can give you the reach of global organizations even without the big budgets and IT staff. Learn the essentials for setting up a small business IT system. Learn how a wine club and restaurant keeps the hot dogs, beer and wine flowing with help from LTE Business Internet. You depend on your IT infrastructure to weather virtually any event, from a temporary power outage to a global pandemic. Preparation and a resilient network are critical to your ability to pivot and not only meet any unseen circumstances head on, but thrive in their wake. Learn how a reliable virtual network infrastructure supports business continuity and disaster recovery. Out-of-the-box thinking helped Puerto Rico get back on its feet after a devastating hurricane. Wrap a virtual protective layer around your data storage facility to back up everything important in the cloud. This couple combines van life and running a small business on the road. See how Phoenix Process Equipment was able to quickly and efficiently install 4G LTE Business Internet from Verizon to reliably monitor their water recycling systems—without breaking the bank. See how Verizon Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice help Corina Stammworthy keep her dog grooming business ahead of the curve. See how advanced network solutions deliver control, agility and transformation. 5G and artificial intelligence (AI) together are enabling the technologies that organizations are relying on to deliver advanced outcomes. What you need to know about business internet speed. See how hotels can help protect their customer data and stay alert for cyberthreats. Just how powerful is 5G?,See what you need to build into your analysis. Cintas Pulls off an IT Infrastructure Upgrade Business

Learn how Cintas upgraded its infrastructure to adhere to the communicational needs of their drivers who may need to be reached while making a delivery
Verizon Business selected to transform Astellas Pharma’s global network infrastructure

Japan&#x27;s Astellas Pharma, one of the largest healthcare companies in the world, is working with Verizon Business to transform its entire global network.
