What is it infrastructure

Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS)
Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) is poised to replace existing contract vehicles such as Networx and WITS 3 by 2023, and federal agencies will undertake extensive transition and modernization efforts during that time. The $50 billion EIS contract has been designed by the General Services Administration (GSA) to modernize and transform agency IT networks, giving federal agencies the performance capabilities and efficiencies of the latest private sector IT solutions. As an approved, experienced EIS contract provider, we make it easy for you to modernize—while saving time and managing costs. Our flexible, scalable technology solutions are built to help you support your constituents and meet mission-critical goals. Benefits include:The EIS Transition Guide will help you navigate the requirements and considerations of transitioning to EIS. You face tough decisions, tight timelines and budgetary restrictions, all while needing to ensure performance and uptime during times of transition and modernization. Verizon has managed many previous major contract transitions. This brings federal agencies the experience to provide ongoing performance of your network and communications technologies during your agency's transition. Verizon's long legacy of delivering communications solutions that meet the needs of federal agencies helps you keep your focus on the mission. Modernization brings federal agencies both opportunities and challenges. By modernizing legacy systems, agencies can improve network performance, ensure security and deliver better user and citizen experiences. Verizon partners with federal agencies to identify strategic ways to leverage the services available through EIS to modernize and transform. Rely on Verizon's experience to help you identify strategic, transformative solutions that maximize return on investment while minimizing risk to your core mission, your network and IT performance. All EIS awardees are not created equal…,Start your modernization journey by gauging where you are right now. The modernization roadmap below can help you assess your current posture and future opportunities. As is state,Consolidation, economies of scale and reduce costs,Increase flexibility,Real-time enterprise,Months,Months-to-weeks,Weeks-to-days- to-hours,Hours-to-minutes,Fixed costs,Reduced fixed costs,Consumption-based models, flexible SLA,Consumption-based models,Self-managed/ monitor-only/ takeoverHybrid management,Enterprise ITSM,Physical CPE, MPLS, TDM, TIC 2.x,IP networking/ethernet, cloud interconnect, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi5G Intelligent Edge Network,Perimeter Protection and Defense,Detection and response cloud security,Zero-trust network, advanced SOC, TIC 3.0,Machine learning, data analytics, security-to-app,Network-centric,Network and application health,User, network and application analytics,Machine learning, data analytics, network-to-app,Ticket response/ reactive,Dynamic bandwidth and service management,Orchestration, policy and API management,Network PaaS, AI, NetDevOpsIn this three part podcast series, Verizon subject matter experts discuss the DOD's path to modernization, transitioning to EIS, and how EIS can be a foundation for the future. In the first part of our new podcast series on the Department of Defense's digital transformation efforts we look at how an enterprise contract can help lay the foundation for long term success. In the second part of our Department of Defense EIS podcast series, Verizon's Carole Byers explores what the DOD needs to do to make the move to EIS, and the benefits the agencies will realize with the transition. In the final installment of our Department of Defense EIS Podcast Series, Verizon's Lamont Copeland discusses the long-term impacts of EIS for the DoD, and how it will help them to achieve strategic advantages for years to come. For our Federal customers seeking EIS information, Verizon invites you to join this month's high-level EIS overview session. Similar to previous sessions, we will continue to provide general EIS-related information, including available training options, as recommended by GSA.* To be added to the meeting distribution list, contact . User Group Meetings will be held on the following dates:,*Notes:,Recent EIS task order enables HHS to consolidate network technology modernization efforts into a single award to accelerate technology implementation and save money. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .Learn more