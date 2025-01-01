what is maritime fleet management software

GPS Fleet Tracking Software

GPS Fleet Tracking Software

Our GPS fleet tracking software can help businesses improve productivity and efficiency while also uncovering potential cost savings. Get a near real-time, 360-degree view of your fleet's daily operations. Better fleet visibility helps you take stock of what your assets are and how they are being used. Our fleet management technology such as GPS fleet tracking software can help businesses keep track of their assets while also maximizing resource utilization. See important trends by team, department or across the entire fleet. Our customizable dashboards make it easy to review your progress towards KPIs or budgets, with near real-time fleet analytics provided by our GPS fleet tracking software. High-resolution maps with smart clustering and detail on demand provide a simple yet powerful GPS fleet tracking solution. Our GPS fleet tracking software can help you reduce costs, increase productivity, stay on top of vehicle maintenance, and make the most of every business day. Connect driver and commercial vehicle tracking data to locate your crew and help coach them on safe driving behaviors.

Fleet tracking is a management system that uses GPS to monitor the activity of tracked assets (vehicles, workers, equipment). It is often referred to as vehicle tracking or AVL. The fleet is generally a collection of land-based assets such as cars, trucks, field workers and equipment (powered and unpowered e.g. trailers). Fleet tracking uses telematics technology to collect data from a fleet of assets. This data is normally collected in near real time (actively) so it is more useful for fleet managers, who use the data to make strategic decisions about operations (which vehicle should I dispatch to a new job, where is the nearest crane, how many generators do we have in the yard, has my lone worker returned from the jobsite etc). We supply standard GPS tracking units that are wired directly into the tracked asset, allowing the device to be hidden to help prevent tampering, as well as being compatible with vehicles or equipment that don't have an OBD port. In most cases it depends on the reasons why you want to use it, and how you explain it to them. If you want to use it to improve the efficiency, security and safety of your business, and help mobile workers to get more done, with less paperwork and phone calls, then most employees will understand that. They'll also appreciate you're making an effort to keep the business profitable and improving their job security. If they think it's been done because you don't trust them then they may not be as welcoming. Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) have replaced paper HOS logbooks and are now legally required by commercial drivers. We offer a range of and have several devices certified with the FMCSA. No. The great thing with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is that all you need is a computer that can connect to the internet running a modern browser. You can even use just your Android or Apple device to access key information about your fleet vehicles and today's jobs. There are lots of GPS tracking providers who only sell one thing. It means if you need something else for your fleet – ELD, route planning, dispatch, work order management – then you need to go through the whole selection process again and deal with another supplier. And then if you want these different solutions to talk to each other, that's a whole other conversation.
Verizon Connect: Enterprise Fleet Management Solutions

Need assistance? Chat now with a business specialist. Streamline the way you manage your vehicles, assets,  drivers and jobs with easy-to-use fleet solutions. Fleet management solutions, also called telematics, are for organizations looking for a better way to manage their fleet of vehicles and equipment. Our Verizon Connect offering provides a single, powerful platform with a range of setup options and an affordable monthly price. See the near real-time location of your vehicles and assets on a live map, and get in-depth reporting on your fleet. Get insight into your fleet expenses and help reduce costs for unnecessary overtime, excessive idling, after-hours use of company vehicles and fuel theft. Replay routes to catch early starts or finishes, and set up geofences to monitor vehicles entering and exiting meaningful locations, like job sites, rest areas or your home office. Create a culture of safety and protect your reputation by monitoring harsh driving, conducting driver coaching sessions and offering incentives for improved behaviors. Track hours of service (HOS) with our easy-to-use electronic logging device (ELD), and quickly access the data you need to satisfy DOT regulations. Schedule reminders for preventive service and get alerts for diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) to help reduce vehicle downtime. Get a near real-time, 360-degree view of your daily fleet operations, so you can help reduce costs, increase productivity, stay on top of vehicle maintenance and make the most of every business day. Monitor heavy equipment, trailers and assets to help improve security, utilization and uptime. View video clips of harsh driving events within minutes of them happening. Know how severe an event was with harsh driving classifications to help you promote driver safety and coach your drivers. Help mitigate risk and liability with unbiased footage. Streamline compliance, including hours of service (HOS), electronic logging devices (ELDs) and driver vehicle inspection reports (DVIRs). Organizations with hundreds or thousands of resources need more—more options, customizations, support and training. We partner with enterprise fleets to offer scalable solutions. Connected Construction and Construction Technology Solutions

