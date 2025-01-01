What is mdr

Managed Detection and Response Solution Brief Solutions

Risk-driven investigation and response,Verizon Managed DetectionCybersecurity breaches can take minutes or less to compromise an organization but often take months to discover. Internal defenses and traditional security technologies are no longer enough to detect and respond to advanced threats. A new managed service model—Managed Detection and Response (MDR)—can identify known and unknown threats for you by using advanced analytics, industry-leading threat intelligence and proactive threat hunting. It can also take direct action to help mitigate those threats. Elevate your security incident identification and containment capabilities with Verizon Managed Detection and Response. It combines Verizon experts with process and industry-leading technology to deliver 24/7 protection in a rapidly deployed and completely cloud-managed model. By focusing on risk, MDR helps prioritize and investigate the important events, for rapid response and mitigation of the real threats to your business. Logging and security monitoring solutions can create reams of data—making identifying threats a challenge. Finding the abnormal becomes much easier when you can recognize and ignore what's normal. That is what MDR can do. Just as important, MDR can respond to those events for you. Our expert threat hunters, analysts and engineers collaborate with you until threats are remediated. This closed-loop handling can speed time to containment and help reduce risk for your organization. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Managed Detection and Response features a fully integrated, cloud-based technology stack and Verizon security expertise, allowing you to outsource both infrastructure maintenance and security system management. This means less work for you and a quicker time to value. Every component of the service is delivered through Verizon, so you don't have to manage multiple vendors or worry about integrating platforms. Verizon's established managed security services team leverages its world-class threat intelligence to better understand threats and rapidly defend against them. Our MDR service processes an estimated 1 million events per second and can put this knowledge to work for you. Most importantly, MDR can keep up with your changing business. It offers security as a program—not a one-time project—that is constantly learning and evolving to meet your needs today and in the future. Traditionally, security analysts are constantly triaging events, investigating and responding to important ones and refining their intelligence. Meanwhile, security engineers are configuring, monitoring, adjusting and evaluating the technology that produces relevant events. Managed Detection and Response combines these realms into a single reinforcing and learning program that gets more accurate and powerful as it protects. All of this means that you can continually close the gap between detection and response with a program that helps you focus on the threats that matter most to your organization at any time. *In this diagram, the outer loop represents the people of Managed Detection and Response—engineers, threat hunters, content library curators and analysts—and the processes for improving detection and response. The inner loop represents the technologies our experts are continually tuning to better protect an organization's users, assets and business. Managed Detection and Response delivers value to your team and your business through:Protecting your business requires focusing on the alerts that matter and responding rapidly. Outsourced detection and response services can help you do that without burdening your IT team. Get the capabilities you need to keep up with threats today and tomorrow via Verizon Managed Detection and Response. Find out more about how Verizon Managed Detection and Response can help reduce risk for your organization. Visit . Perform near real-time and retrospective threat detection and visualization with our full packet capture solution delivered from the cloud,Respond quickly to cyber attacks by enhancing your incident management resources with our team of experts. Augment your existing security platforms and personnel with our analysts and actionable intelligence,2019 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report,Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed