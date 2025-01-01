What is mdr

Verizon's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service
Verizon's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. MDR combines people, process and technology to help elevate rapid threat detection and customer containment of advanced cyberattacks. MDR lets you outsource security expertise, infrastructure
Managed Detection and Response Services (MDR)

Take your security to the next level. 24/7 end-to-end managed security that combines human expertise, proven processes and advanced technologies into a single service. Our team of security analysts, client security engineers, security service advisors, threat hunters and content library curators work together. In concert, we utilize proven processes and advanced technologies to help rapidly detect cyberthreats to your business. We work with you to understand your needs in terms of service delivery. We help respond to security incidents to help limit incident impact and improve response. We perform regular reviews to identify changes in your data sources and conduct ongoing monitoring, reporting and reviews of your Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform. As threats change, we evolve and adapt our processes and technologies to help better protect you. MDR employs a variety of advanced security technologies, including:,Verizon's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. MDR combines people, process and technology to help elevate rapid threat detection and customer containment of advanced cyberattacks. MDR lets you outsource security expertise, infrastructure, maintenance and security system management, resulting in less work for you and quicker time to value. Our security expertise, advanced analytics, industry-leading threat intelligence, proactive threat hunting and threat mitigation can help enhance your security without adding internal resources. Our completely cloud-managed model enables you to rapidly take advantage of our managed security services. Our 24/7 global response staff can help decrease incident discovery time and help limit negative impacts to your organization. MDR helps you evolve and adapt your protection to ever-changing threats and business needs. Our security analysts proactively search for attack patterns and malicious activity using our global repository of threat intelligence. Incident detection is based on regularly updated, widely used log-data sources, threat intelligence data, and internal and external enrichments. The security team that supports you includes Verizon's experienced security operations center (SOC) team. If desired, you have the option to integrate endpoint detection and response (EDR), network detection and response (NDR), and deception technologies with our MDR services. Our flexible service helps you to grow and manage your security program according to your unique needs. Our security analysts help you focus on the threats that matter most by using multiple telemetry points. Managed security services you can trust,raw logs analyzed annually by Verizon cybersecuritySecurity Operations Centers (SOCs) worldwide¹,digital forensics labs located around the world,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Cyber compromises can happen in minutes or less, but discovery can take months, which can cause significant harm to your business. Our MDR service can help lessen that discovery time and limit negative impacts with its detection and response service. Learn how to identify and mitigate known and emerging threats with machine learning, advanced analytics, threat intelligence and proactive threat hunting. Advanced analytics, industry-leading threat intelligence and proactive threat hunting helps give you a powerful weapon to spot and stop known and emerging threats. Achieve visibility into network packet data with a cloud-delivered platform. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. MDR is an outsourced service that looks for cyberthreats and helps you respond to those threats once they are discovered. Our MDR service uses a combination of technology to monitor for threats and humans to help validate alerts, proactively identify anomalies and help aid in your response. Virtually all industries and organizations are at risk from cyberattacks. As Verizon's annual shows, methods of attack are becoming increasingly more sophisticated. As a result, many organizations struggle to stay ahead of the bad actors. That's why many industries and organizations can benefit from our MDR service. Many organizations are shifting away from traditional MSS to MDR. Our MDR service takes a significant step ahead of MSS by combining people, processes and technology to identify and, more importantly, help expedite the containment of cyberattacks. ¹ Services and/or features are not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured from in-country providers in select countries. We continue to expand our service availability around the world. Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services

Get always-on protection that can help you quickly identify security incidents and limit their impact. Managing security risks is a 24/7 job. It just doesn't have to be yours. With cloud-based technologies and around-the-clock detection and incident response from our security experts, you don't have to worry about your business's security. Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services are also dynamic, evolving with the threats to allow you to scale your security program with flexible services and license options. We combine our expertise, processes and technology to help you continuously protect your organization from cyberattacks. We analyze data from a variety of sources to quickly identify security incidents and help you limit their impact. Focus on priority threats with a rapidly deployed managed service backed by our security expertise. Combines security information and event management, threat intelligence, threat hunting and much more. When you turn data into insights and turn those insights into action, you are able to more quickly address potential threats. When you add human expertise to automated results, you get qualified, in-depth threat assessments. Our online portal is easy to navigate and provides near real-time reporting so you can respond faster. Equipped with best practices, consistent processes and cutting-edge tools, our experts provide you with excellent support for incident response management. Our security experts can help you proactively establish a security plan for efficient responses. You can integrate with existing security services or use as a stand-alone service and tailor to your security needs. Unify threat detection, full-packet forensic analysis and integrated response, all with an intuitive system that works with your existing security investments. With Network Detection and Response, you get a comprehensive security solution, from analysis to discovery to action. The immersive interface lets your security team see and interact with current and historical data to analyze and proactively respond to security events. Already know what you're looking for? Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Gain critical mobile security insights from our in-depth survey and analysis of 632 mobile security professionals around the world—to help protect your business from today's mobile security threats. As you move more and more of your operation into virtualized networks, learn how to leverage new technologies while also protecting yourself, core to edge. Find out how you can strengthen your business's security to keep up with the constantly changing cyberthreat landscape. Verizon is recognized as a leader in the latest Omdia Universe Global IT Security Services Universe Report. Market Leaders offer the most comprehensive, well-integrated, end-to-end cybersecurity solutions available globally. Leaders also have above-average customer experience scores. Get five critical tips for improving the speed of your cybersecurity response plan to mitigate the risk of hacker threats. Learn how to be faster and more effective in detecting and responding to deception attacks. Read our guide for evaluating new enterprise security platforms.
Managed Detection and Response Solution Brief Solutions

Risk-driven investigation and response,Verizon Managed DetectionCybersecurity breaches can take minutes or less to compromise an organization but often take months to discover. Internal defenses and traditional security technologies are no longer enough to detect and respond to advanced threats. A new managed service model—Managed Detection and Response (MDR)—can identify known and unknown threats for you by using advanced analytics, industry-leading threat intelligence and proactive threat hunting. It can also take direct action to help mitigate those threats. Elevate your security incident identification and containment capabilities with Verizon Managed Detection and Response. It combines Verizon experts with process and industry-leading technology to deliver 24/7 protection in a rapidly deployed and completely cloud-managed model. By focusing on risk, MDR helps prioritize and investigate the important events, for rapid response and mitigation of the real threats to your business. Logging and security monitoring solutions can create reams of data—making identifying threats a challenge. Finding the abnormal becomes much easier when you can recognize and ignore what's normal. That is what MDR can do. Just as important, MDR can respond to those events for you. Our expert threat hunters, analysts and engineers collaborate with you until threats are remediated. This closed-loop handling can speed time to containment and help reduce risk for your organization. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Managed Detection and Response features a fully integrated, cloud-based technology stack and Verizon security expertise, allowing you to outsource both infrastructure maintenance and security system management. This means less work for you and a quicker time to value. Every component of the service is delivered through Verizon, so you don't have to manage multiple vendors or worry about integrating platforms. Verizon's established managed security services team leverages its world-class threat intelligence to better understand threats and rapidly defend against them. Our MDR service processes an estimated 1 million events per second and can put this knowledge to work for you. Most importantly, MDR can keep up with your changing business. It offers security as a program—not a one-time project—that is constantly learning and evolving to meet your needs today and in the future. Traditionally, security analysts are constantly triaging events, investigating and responding to important ones and refining their intelligence. Meanwhile, security engineers are configuring, monitoring, adjusting and evaluating the technology that produces relevant events. Managed Detection and Response combines these realms into a single reinforcing and learning program that gets more accurate and powerful as it protects. All of this means that you can continually close the gap between detection and response with a program that helps you focus on the threats that matter most to your organization at any time. *In this diagram, the outer loop represents the people of Managed Detection and Response—engineers, threat hunters, content library curators and analysts—and the processes for improving detection and response. The inner loop represents the technologies our experts are continually tuning to better protect an organization's users, assets and business. Managed Detection and Response delivers value to your team and your business through:Protecting your business requires focusing on the alerts that matter and responding rapidly. Outsourced detection and response services can help you do that without burdening your IT team. Get the capabilities you need to keep up with threats today and tomorrow via Verizon Managed Detection and Response. 