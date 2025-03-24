What is network ethernet

Business Ethernet Network Services

Maximize control of your cloud, data center and office connectivity. MEF Certified Ethernet links locations, remote sites, data centers and corporate LANs for high-speed, secure and dedicated-capacity connectivity with the option to retain routing control. Uses the shortest path available at the time to deliver traffic to a designated endpoint,Provides automated, dynamic, point-to-point routing, enabling high performance and efficiency,Allows use of a predefined path within the United States to a designated endpoint to provide predictable latency between two or more sites in the United States for consistent application performance,Available as a restorable or unprotected connection that can be used to define a backup (failover) path for application delivery assurance,Can standardize connectivity for dispersed offices and locations, such as in any-to-any regional networks,Uses Media Access Control (MAC), or physical, addresses for networking,Connect multiple offices, remote sites, cloud service providers and vendors with highly secure, scalable bandwidth; dedicated routing and switching; low latency; and Quality of Service support. Count on our fully redundant fiber-optic core with up to 100% network availability. Get speeds up to 10 Gbps within a metro area, across the country or around the world to connect headquarters, branches, data centers or the cloud. Dynamically modify your network with our self-service options to proactively and quickly address changing business needs. Dedicated bandwidth helps ensure critical application performance with high service availability, low latency and secure connections. Designed to enable secure communications with dedicated connections and circuit-switched technology that employs multiple protection capabilities. This familiar technology simplifies provisioning and management of hardware devices. Dynamic Network Manager, our innovative interface, allows you to actively monitor current utilization in near real time and manage bandwidth on demand. Based on MEF standards, our E-Line application programming interfaces (APIs) enable you to easily qualify orders, obtain pricing and submit orders. Software Defined Interconnect, available for all Verizon Ethernet Services, enables same-day access to 200+ cloud service providers with software-driven, automated, no-touch connections to the cloud and data centers. Prioritize critical business applications using multiple Class of Service (CoS) queues; each CoS is scalable to the full service bandwidth. Options to retain control and privacy of routing tables provide additional layers of security for highly sensitive data. Consistent upload and download speeds help provide reliable application performance. Contract Modification for the extension of the Global Network Solutions (GNS) circuit orders with the Department of Defense (DoD). When Cintas realized the importance of having all its locations on a secure, reliable, fast and flexible network, it turned to Verizon SD WAN and networking. Verizon Business secured a $98M Modification to extend circuit orders with the Department of Defense. These orders will enhance point to point communication with cutting-edge enterprise Ethernet service. Control the traffic on your local or wide area networks with dedicated, reliable and secure Verizon Ethernet Services. Rapidly scale and improve agility with a flexible network. A wide area data networking service which provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Choose from fully managed and self-managed multi-cloud options to fit your organization's needs. We can meet a wide variety of network connectivity needs with a full suite of products and services, including:Our team is ready to help you determine which Ethernet solution is best for you. Some key considerations may include:,Verizon has a global reach, providing network coverage in over 90 countries. Software Defined Interconnect offers secure, fixed-cost cloud connections globally to 217+ cloud providers for Verizon Ethernet services. Ethernet Services, a familiar connectivity technology that has been used since the 1980s, provides connectivity that helps businesses securely and reliably scale and extend their networks to wherever needed, including offices, data centers and business sites. This configuration of Ethernet uses the shortest path available at the time to deliver traffic to a designated endpoint. It's automated, dynamic, point-to-point routing for high performance and efficiency. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Advantages of Ethernet for Your Business

All About Ethernet： How, why and when businesses use it. In the beginning: The shared home network,Many American businesses take root at the kitchen table or in the garage. They put up a website, maybe add a phone line. They might also invest in a new laptop or tablet, an all-in-one printer and a new smart phone. When you're CEO of a home-based business, your network probably consists of a cable, DSL or wireless/Wi-Fi connection to the internet, a shared-internet account for your web hosting, and a router from a big box store. You probably piggy-back off of your home network your family uses for streaming TV, gaming and home security. This budget-friendly architecture could serve you well until you land your fourth, fifth or fifteenth account. Moving up and out: The copper, cable or Wi-Fi connection,By this time, you're adding staff. A few of your colleagues work remotely and travel to see clients or pursue new-business opportunities. You could be opening branches in different markets. Also by this time, you've learned that your free or low-cost apps for bookkeeping, file sharing, messaging and video conferencing aren't cutting it anymore. The broadband and shared IP that worked fine when it was just you in your garage has become painfully insufficient. As you grew, you and your clients experienced more frequent network issues, always at the worst possible times. You—like Amazon, Apple, Google, HP and many more—may have launched from a garage. You had a single copper-based link to the internet but you've now outgrown it. Like those industry behemoths, you faced a networking fork in the road, one that perplexes many a leader of a business in growth mode. When you're not as big as Mattel or Harley Davidson—both born of garage-based entrepreneurism--but no longer a mom-and-pop shop, how do you transform your network to support advanced business operations and communications?,What is Ethernet?,Ethernet is a protocol, or technology, used for connecting computers in a LAN, or local area network. A technology in wide use since the 1990s, Ethernet is widely installed, serving as a standard for data formatting and transmission. Ethernet, a packet-based technology (versus one, like TDM, that operates in time slots and circuit switching), is how countless people and businesses connect to the internet, a global packet-switching network. In buildings across the planet, companies and individuals connect to the internet via Ethernet technology and cables. Tech you can grow with: Ethernet is a connectivity high-achiever,When evaluating options for networking and internet connectivity, smart choices can be complicated by the many varying pros and cons of different media and technologies. For example, DSL (digital subscriber line), which is a fixed-wireline type of broadband, is widely available, as is Wi-Fi. Both are usually quick and easy to activate. Monthly recurring costs (MRC) also tend to be lower than for, say, fiber-optic connections. DSL is usually more reliable than Wi-Fi, but both have low reliability compared to cable and fiber. Businesses with a single small location and a small staff of office-based workers may be fine with DSL or Wi-Fi when their online activity is limited mostly to email. More businesses today are increasingly large consumers of data, and their bandwidth needs are beyond what DSL and Wi-Fi can deliver affordably to power daily operations. Growing businesses in sectors that include real estate, healthcare and entertainment, as well as professional services such as government affairs, communications and PR, law and HR, need major bandwidth for their heavy cloud-computing requirements. Highly mobile and collaborative teams depend on advanced applications for CRM, ERP, and more that are best delivered by cable or fiber-optic networks. A common technology for cable transmission is TDM (time division multiplexing) often with a PBX box. With fiber, Ethernet is the standard. For businesses that are on the move, the connectivity choice will often come down to TDM with cable—also referred to as T1 service--or Ethernet over fiber—also known as metro or carrier Ethernet. Where fiber is available, Ethernet excels on a number of fronts. Two key points are worth considering. Ethernet far exceeds what TDM can deliver. With Ethernet's high capacity over fiber, bandwidths of 10 Gbps are available on a single line. To reach these levels with TDM, additional circuits must be purchased at prices that become very steep very quickly. Ethernet is easily configured to accommodate class of service (CoS) for separating sensitive and bandwidth-heavy apps from, for example, email, social media and web surfing. A circuit-switched technology, TDM is out of sync, literally, with the packet-switched technologies that dominate cloud computing. Tech you can adopt: Moving from legacy networks to Ethernet,For those still relying on TDM, the pressure is building to update and upgrade. Fewer carriers now support the legacy technology and equipment, and advanced cloud-based services are beyond TDM's reach. The good news is that migrating to Ethernet needn't be complicated or costly. The move can be particularly painless for businesses with only a few sites. Ethernet equipment is widely available and prices are coming down. Ethernet switches, routers, cables and other gear is largely off-the-shelf and less likely to require a full retrofit down the line. The technology enables "plug-and-play" provisioning and scaling. TDM typically involves hardware reconfigurations. Moreover, Ethernet can act as a second network, allowing a TDM, DSL or other system to serve as a backup. Or vice versa. For a phased approach to Ethernet adoption, it's a simple matter to connect Ethernet for one purpose or device while using another technology, such as Wi-Fi or TDM, for others. Top service providers have numerous options for transitioning to . Verizon, for example, offers which is protocol transparent for any-to-any connectivity. Dedicated and switched services also are available across Verizon's Ethernet portfolio. What's in it for you?,Extending your ability to grow, and compete with advanced cloud-computing services, is simplified when Ethernet is your go-to technology. Managed LAN: Local Area Network Services

Free your IT staff to spend more time adding value to your organization with comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services. Extend service and visibility from the WAN router to the LAN switch and everything in between with our comprehensive network management services. You choose the amount of wired and wireless support you need, whether you want to cover your network enterprise-wide or just the branch offices that lack local IT staff. We can help you add new sites quickly and easily, across town or across the globe. And we'll keep an eye on your network so it's up and running when you need it. Many organizations start their managed network journey by first adding our Managed WAN, and then Managed LAN or Managed WLAN. Or, they upgrade their networks with Managed SD Branch, which includes all three services under a single umbrella. Managed LAN is integrated with the Verizon proprietary Integrated Management Platform for Advanced Communications Technologies (IMPACT) ecosystem. A high-performance distributed monitoring and control system, IMPACT rapidly detects network faults and outages. It interfaces to internal systems for maintenance activities, outage notifications and contact information. IMPACT helps users to be more productive in daily tasks such as workflow, ticketing, topology information, task automation and command interaction capabilities. IMPACT interfaces with element management and network management systems of your Managed LAN to provide a unified view of network problems. Get complete visibility into your Managed LAN 24/7 via the Verizon Enterprise Center (VEC) customer portal. When combined with Managed WAN, our network engineering, network analysis and other WAN analysis reporting add an additional level of support. Outsourcing LAN management helps free up more time for your organization so you can start delivering on long-term, strategic projects. Define a digital strategy and set it in motion. Make your workflows more efficient with better network management. Our coordinated management services and processes provide service continuity and high performance between LAN/WLAN and WAN environments. Building on a Managed WAN infrastructure, Managed LAN helps you monitor and maintain high performance for delay-sensitive applications. Integration with our automated Managed Network Services global ecosystem results in faster fault isolation and resolution than manual methods. Only pay for what you need by selecting the service level that best suits your organization from multiple LAN management options. Stringent set clear benchmarks and commitments for network performance. You'll stay on top of service incidents and outages and their resolution as they happen. Easily authenticate contractors, partners and guests for different levels of network access so they can work virtually anywhere within your WLAN network's radius. Gain visibility into how users experience applications and services on your network and pinpoint challenges to availability, reachability, performance, and reliability. Your proven network leader,years of experience managing networks,customers trust us to manage their networks,countries where we manage networks,This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Learn why Gartner has recognized Verizon as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services 19 consecutive times.¹,5G fixed wireless internet is emerging to frame a new future for business flexibility and resilience. Maintaining your network doesn't have to tie up your IT personnel. Verizon Managed Network Services can help. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Leverage AI and machine learning (ML) to help simplify network management. Do business on your terms with wireless 5G internet that's fast, simple and secure. LAN stands for local area network, a group of devices networked together within a single limited area. Devices on the LAN connect via Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) ethernet or Wi-Fi and multiple users share the resources of a single processor or server, such as applications and data storage. Managed LAN is a service delivered by a third-party provider to manage an organization's local area network, freeing up IT staff to work on other, value-added projects. The provider manages operations, controls costs and maintains network reliability to specific benchmarks. With Managed LAN from Verizon, you can count on clear benchmarks and commitments to stringent SLAs for network performance. The main difference is the on-premises equipment used to support the service. Today, Managed LAN and Managed Wireless LAN both include wireline and wireless components. Choose the solution that best meets your needs. Managed LAN provides management of a customer's wireline and wireless LAN components with a monthly recurring charge depending on the required level of customer support. Managed WAN provides management of a customer's WAN application-aware router to make sure all your data travels the right path to its destination with a monthly recurring charge depending on the required level of customer support. Many of our customers start their managed network journey by adding our Managed WAN first, and then adding Managed LAN or Managed WLAN. Managed LAN provides management of a customer's wireline and wireless LAN equipment. Managed SD Branch provides management of a customer's wireline and wireless LAN equipment plus SD WAN routers plus IoT devices such as smart cameras, all under a unified cloud-based management system. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. 