What is p2p ethernet

Advantages of Ethernet for Your Business

All About Ethernet： How, why and when businesses use it. In the beginning: The shared home network,Many American businesses take root at the kitchen table or in the garage. They put up a website, maybe add a phone line. They might also invest in a new laptop or tablet, an all-in-one printer and a new smart phone. When you're CEO of a home-based business, your network probably consists of a cable, DSL or wireless/Wi-Fi connection to the internet, a shared-internet account for your web hosting, and a router from a big box store. You probably piggy-back off of your home network your family uses for streaming TV, gaming and home security. This budget-friendly architecture could serve you well until you land your fourth, fifth or fifteenth account. Moving up and out: The copper, cable or Wi-Fi connection,By this time, you're adding staff. A few of your colleagues work remotely and travel to see clients or pursue new-business opportunities. You could be opening branches in different markets. Also by this time, you've learned that your free or low-cost apps for bookkeeping, file sharing, messaging and video conferencing aren't cutting it anymore. The broadband and shared IP that worked fine when it was just you in your garage has become painfully insufficient. As you grew, you and your clients experienced more frequent network issues, always at the worst possible times. You—like Amazon, Apple, Google, HP and many more—may have launched from a garage. You had a single copper-based link to the internet but you've now outgrown it. Like those industry behemoths, you faced a networking fork in the road, one that perplexes many a leader of a business in growth mode. When you're not as big as Mattel or Harley Davidson—both born of garage-based entrepreneurism--but no longer a mom-and-pop shop, how do you transform your network to support advanced business operations and communications?,What is Ethernet?,Ethernet is a protocol, or technology, used for connecting computers in a LAN, or local area network. A technology in wide use since the 1990s, Ethernet is widely installed, serving as a standard for data formatting and transmission. Ethernet, a packet-based technology (versus one, like TDM, that operates in time slots and circuit switching), is how countless people and businesses connect to the internet, a global packet-switching network. In buildings across the planet, companies and individuals connect to the internet via Ethernet technology and cables. Tech you can grow with: Ethernet is a connectivity high-achiever,When evaluating options for networking and internet connectivity, smart choices can be complicated by the many varying pros and cons of different media and technologies. For example, DSL (digital subscriber line), which is a fixed-wireline type of broadband, is widely available, as is Wi-Fi. Both are usually quick and easy to activate. Monthly recurring costs (MRC) also tend to be lower than for, say, fiber-optic connections. DSL is usually more reliable than Wi-Fi, but both have low reliability compared to cable and fiber. Businesses with a single small location and a small staff of office-based workers may be fine with DSL or Wi-Fi when their online activity is limited mostly to email. More businesses today are increasingly large consumers of data, and their bandwidth needs are beyond what DSL and Wi-Fi can deliver affordably to power daily operations. Growing businesses in sectors that include real estate, healthcare and entertainment, as well as professional services such as government affairs, communications and PR, law and HR, need major bandwidth for their heavy cloud-computing requirements. Highly mobile and collaborative teams depend on advanced applications for CRM, ERP, and more that are best delivered by cable or fiber-optic networks. A common technology for cable transmission is TDM (time division multiplexing) often with a PBX box. With fiber, Ethernet is the standard. For businesses that are on the move, the connectivity choice will often come down to TDM with cable—also referred to as T1 service--or Ethernet over fiber—also known as metro or carrier Ethernet. Where fiber is available, Ethernet excels on a number of fronts. Two key points are worth considering. Ethernet far exceeds what TDM can deliver. With Ethernet's high capacity over fiber, bandwidths of 10 Gbps are available on a single line. To reach these levels with TDM, additional circuits must be purchased at prices that become very steep very quickly. Ethernet is easily configured to accommodate class of service (CoS) for separating sensitive and bandwidth-heavy apps from, for example, email, social media and web surfing. A circuit-switched technology, TDM is out of sync, literally, with the packet-switched technologies that dominate cloud computing. Tech you can adopt: Moving from legacy networks to Ethernet,For those still relying on TDM, the pressure is building to update and upgrade. Fewer carriers now support the legacy technology and equipment, and advanced cloud-based services are beyond TDM's reach. The good news is that migrating to Ethernet needn't be complicated or costly. The move can be particularly painless for businesses with only a few sites. Ethernet equipment is widely available and prices are coming down. Ethernet switches, routers, cables and other gear is largely off-the-shelf and less likely to require a full retrofit down the line. The technology enables "plug-and-play" provisioning and scaling. TDM typically involves hardware reconfigurations. Moreover, Ethernet can act as a second network, allowing a TDM, DSL or other system to serve as a backup. Or vice versa. For a phased approach to Ethernet adoption, it's a simple matter to connect Ethernet for one purpose or device while using another technology, such as Wi-Fi or TDM, for others. Top service providers have numerous options for transitioning to . Verizon, for example, offers which is protocol transparent for any-to-any connectivity. Dedicated and switched services also are available across Verizon's Ethernet portfolio. What's in it for you?,Extending your ability to grow, and compete with advanced cloud-computing services, is simplified when Ethernet is your go-to technology. Performance on nearly every front—from reliability, speed, scalability and flexibility—is Ethernet's top credential. Simply put, it's the technology of the future. For many growing businesses, it's easily acquired today. Ethernet services from Verizon help you connect all your network services—easily and reliably. Let us manage your networking needs, so you can concentrate on business priorities. Switched E-LAN extends your LAN with a virtual connection. Tell us about your business, then meet with our professionals to ask questions, get advice, or obtain a quote. Business Ethernet Network Services

Maximize control of your cloud, data center and office connectivity. MEF Certified Ethernet links locations, remote sites, data centers and corporate LANs for high-speed, secure and dedicated-capacity connectivity with the option to retain routing control. Uses the shortest path available at the time to deliver traffic to a designated endpoint,Provides automated, dynamic, point-to-point routing, enabling high performance and efficiency,Allows use of a predefined path within the United States to a designated endpoint to provide predictable latency between two or more sites in the United States for consistent application performance,Available as a restorable or unprotected connection that can be used to define a backup (failover) path for application delivery assurance,Can standardize connectivity for dispersed offices and locations, such as in any-to-any regional networks,Uses Media Access Control (MAC), or physical, addresses for networking,Connect multiple offices, remote sites, cloud service providers and vendors with highly secure, scalable bandwidth; dedicated routing and switching; low latency; and Quality of Service support. Count on our fully redundant fiber-optic core with up to 100% network availability. Get speeds up to 10 Gbps within a metro area, across the country or around the world to connect headquarters, branches, data centers or the cloud. Dynamically modify your network with our self-service options to proactively and quickly address changing business needs. Dedicated bandwidth helps ensure critical application performance with high service availability, low latency and secure connections. Designed to enable secure communications with dedicated connections and circuit-switched technology that employs multiple protection capabilities. This familiar technology simplifies provisioning and management of hardware devices. Dynamic Network Manager, our innovative interface, allows you to actively monitor current utilization in near real time and manage bandwidth on demand. Based on MEF standards, our E-Line application programming interfaces (APIs) enable you to easily qualify orders, obtain pricing and submit orders. Software Defined Interconnect, available for all Verizon Ethernet Services, enables same-day access to 200+ cloud service providers with software-driven, automated, no-touch connections to the cloud and data centers. Prioritize critical business applications using multiple Class of Service (CoS) queues; each CoS is scalable to the full service bandwidth. Options to retain control and privacy of routing tables provide additional layers of security for highly sensitive data. Consistent upload and download speeds help provide reliable application performance. Contract Modification for the extension of the Global Network Solutions (GNS) circuit orders with the Department of Defense (DoD). miles of global fiber,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹invested in our network since 2000,of Fortune 500 companies supported,When Cintas realized the importance of having all its locations on a secure, reliable, fast and flexible network, it turned to Verizon SD WAN and networking. Verizon Business secured a $98M Modification to extend circuit orders with the Department of Defense. These orders will enhance point to point communication with cutting-edge enterprise Ethernet service. Control the traffic on your local or wide area networks with dedicated, reliable and secure Verizon Ethernet Services. Rapidly scale and improve agility with a flexible network. A wide area data networking service which provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Choose from fully managed and self-managed multi-cloud options to fit your organization's needs. We can meet a wide variety of network connectivity needs with a full suite of products and services, including:Our team is ready to help you determine which Ethernet solution is best for you. Some key considerations may include:,Verizon has a global reach, providing network coverage in over 90 countries. Software Defined Interconnect offers secure, fixed-cost cloud connections globally to 217+ cloud providers for Verizon Ethernet services. Ethernet Services, a familiar connectivity technology that has been used since the 1980s, provides connectivity that helps businesses securely and reliably scale and extend their networks to wherever needed, including offices, data centers and business sites. This configuration of Ethernet uses the shortest path available at the time to deliver traffic to a designated endpoint. It's automated, dynamic, point-to-point routing for high performance and efficiency. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account? WITS 3 Gigabit Ethernet Service E-LAN

E-LAN service offers a transparent, multipoint-to-multipoint service designed for LAN interconnect over a metro area. The basic E-LAN service can be used for agencies with data applications. The enhanced option of E-LAN, called E-LAN Real-Time (E-LAN RT), allows agencies to add bandwidth for a real-time class of service designed for packet voice applications. Agencies can run basic and packet voice applications over the same multipoint-to-multipoint Ethernet virtual connection (EVC). ,1-800-381-3444
