what is the 4th industrial revolution

5G Innovation Sessions 2023 - Chicago, IL Business

Join Verizon and Ericsson for an exclusive, invitation-only event at Chicago's historic Soldier Field. This spectacular setting hosted a curated program demonstrating the transformative impact of the latest 5G technology. You engaged in thought-provoking conversations with leaders, product experts, and peers to learn how the latest network technologies are driving business innovation and growth through 5G Edge, IoT and other applications. Plus, you learned how private 5G networks can give you more agility, security and control for true Enterprise Intelligence. You also had the opportunity to dive deeper into use cases specific to your industry by attending one of our breakout sessions led by subject matter experts. Whether you are a business owner, IT professional, or a digital transformation leader, this event is a must-attend for anyone looking to get or remain at the forefront of their industry. 1410 S. Museum Campus Drive Chicago, IL 60605,4:30 - 7:30 PM CT Doors open: 4:15 PM CT,*You must be at least twenty-one (21) years of age to attend this event. Senior Vice President, Global Solutions, Verizon Business,, Vice President, Sales and Business Development for Verizon Account, Ericsson North America,, Senior Vice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business , Vice President of Innovation, Chief Medical Information Officer for Digital Health, UC Davis Health,, Director, Product Marketing, Verizon Business , Chief Commercial Officer, Medivis , Vice President of Enterprise and Emerging Business Development, Ericsson North America , Head of 5G Solutions Engineering, Verizon Business , CEO, KSI Datasciences.com , Global Manager, ESG & Asset Management Product Success, IBM,, Vice President, Enterprise Sales, Verizon Business Subject matter experts will dive into specific technology developments and discuss how to unlock Enterprise Intelligence for your business. Capacity is limited to 50 attendees. Learn how Private 5G can help reduce interference, deliver greater security and inspire new business initiatives. From the waiting room to the operating room, 5G has the potential to impact healthcare in previously unimaginable ways. Senior Vice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon BusinessVice President, Enterprise Sales, Verizon BusinessDirector, Product Marketing, Verizon BusinessVice President, Sales and Business Development for Verizon Account, Ericsson North AmericaChief Commercial Officer, MedivisSenior Vice President, Global Solutions, Verizon BusinessGlobal Manager, ESG & Asset Management Product Success, IBMCEO, KSI Datasciences.comVice President of Enterprise and Emerging Business Development, Ericsson North AmericaHead of 5G Solutions Engineering, Verizon BusinessVice President of Innovation, Chief Medical Information Officer for Digital Health, UC Davis HealthWe've got your logistics covered. 1410 S. 1410 S. Museum Campus Drive Chicago, IL 60605 ,Our goal is to create an environment that is as safe as possible. Verizon recommends a mask or face covering for all guests, however, the state of Illinois no longer requires people to wear a mask when entering and moving about large events. Interactive story-tell that show how Verizon's network is the foundation for solutions that are transforming industries and changing the way we live, work, and play. Accelerated Access is an opt-in facial authentication facility and venue access control solution designed to help improve safety, elevate guest experiences, and reduce costs. The opt-in solution is enabled by 5G Edge infrastructure to authenticate the identity of a person for facility access and/or ticket redemption. Crowd Analytics utilizes lidar technology powered by 5G Edge to track and analyze key traffic-flow pattern data providing near real-time information on congestion points, wait times, and social distancing intervals for entrances, concession stands and restrooms. Learn how the power of 5G Edge is evolving the customer experience with a SaaS solution that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable simple seamless shopping. Here we break down the basics of 5G Business Internet, how to get started, and what the benefits of speed, low latency and reliability can mean for your business. Verizon 5G Business Internet opens the door to next gen innovation, to help you stay competitive. Showcase a potential use case for Verizon Private 5G/MEC to enable both businesses and public sector customers with the network infrastructure necessary to implement next generation technologies from KSI Data Services & IBM to modernize physical inspections and overall campus/facility management. *Precommercial solution. It may or may not be commercialized and it is subject to change. Mission-critical networks are designed for next-generation, high-performing, resilient and secure broadband communication services. Together with Verizon, Ericsson empowers critical infrastructure industries, like Public Safety and Utilities. Time-Critical Communications are designed to resolve lags and interruptions for real-time 5G experiences. Ericsson's Time-Critical Communication was recognized by GTI as "Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology". Experience the difference in our engaging virtual 5G car demo. Private 5G provides industrial business operations with easy-to-use cellular data connectivity, including 5G and LTE technology. Enterprises get a pre-packaged, plug-and-play, scalable offering that provides reliable and secure wireless coverage with low latency, enabling innovative use cases driving better operational efficiency and effectiveness. This live demo will showcase the speed and low latency of 5G. See how 5G technology can make remote driving a reality. Jennifer is the Senior Vice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business. She is an experienced sales leader and general manager with an aptitude for creating diverse teams and fostering global perspectives within the telecommunications industry. As a leader, Jennifer leans into complex challenges and brings the right team of thinkers to the table who are focused on execution for customers. She embraces the power of building community, orienting toward a common purpose, and finding solutions beyond the obvious ways of getting things done. Jennifer believes that diversity of thought is what sparks creativity and drives innovation and is deeply committed to forwarding the pursuit of diversity, equity and inclusion. Having a richness of experiences around the table to Jennifer means that people are able to approach challenges and opportunities from a variety of different perspectives and will find the best answers together. Prior to joining Verizon Jennifer served as the President, BT in the Americas and MD, Technology, Life Sciences and Business Services where she led BT's entire Americas team in the United States, Canada and Latin America and ran a global sales vertical focused on Technology, Life Sciences and Business Services customers. As the leader of one of three global vertical sales units, Artley built and grew relationships with BT's top 800 customers in this ~£1.2B sales channel. She brought together the knowledge, resources, and skills of her global team in order to address customers' complex digital transformation with insight, consistency, and agility. Jennifer earned her Bachelor of Arts at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, her Master of Business Administration from University of Pennsylvania - Wharton School of Business, and her Master of Arts from The Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania. She is fluent in Spanish and proficient in Russian. Jennifer was also a founding member and later an Advisory Board member of Minds Matter of Denver, a non-profit focused on mentoring and supporting unique educational opportunities for high achieving high school students from low income neighborhoods. Jennifer currently resides in Denver, Colorado with her husband and two daughters. Sandra has devoted 27 years in Telecommunications Operations and Technology. She is currently leading the sales of Ericsson's Enterprise and Emerging Business portfolio. Prior to joining the Verizon Account in April 2022, Sandra was Head of Eastern Regional Accounts, Canada responsible for all sales including industry verticals such as utilities across Canada. Sandra joined Ericsson in 1996 as a project system tester. She has held various strategic leadership roles in sales, operations, engineering, and enterprise IT. She is passionate about Health, Wellness and Diversity & Inclusion and a member of the Women of Ericsson (WE) North America ERG committee. Andy Brady is vice president of Enterprise Sales for Verizon Business, driving innovative strategies leveraging his deep industry knowledge to help customers around the globe understand how today's technology lays the foundation for the adoption of innovations such as 5G. Andy leads a team focused on mobility, wireline, security, and professional services for the company's U.S. and global enterprise accounts across numerous vertical industries. His responsibilities also include operational excellence, financial performance, and the overall customer experience for Verizon's largest business relationships. Prior to his current role, Andy served in a number of leadership positions at Verizon including the executive director of sales for the Northeast Market responsible for all business relationships and sales performance, director of business sales for the Ohio/Pennsylvania and Illinois/Wisconsin regions, and director of retail sales in one of the company's largest markets in Ohio. He began his career at Verizon in 2003 as associate director of telesales in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, and also served as associate director of SMB and government sales, and strategic sales in Chicago, Illinois. Andy earned his bachelor's degree in business management and executive MBA from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, and is currently on the board of directors for Prevent Child Abuse America. Danny Johnson, a 20+ year veteran in the technology industry, is a seasoned executive possessing experience in software development, engineering, sales, consulting, product development, and marketing. Danny has started and launched innovative products and solutions into multi-billion dollar markets and is currently Director of product marketing for Verizon Business Group where his responsibilities include: portfolio positioning and messaging, competitive differentiation, and new channel activation for Verizon Business Group's 5G, MEC, IoT, and SDN portfolios. Matt Bittner is a seasoned digital health executive with a successful track record of commercializing disruptive surgical technologies. He serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of Medivis, a leading provider of augmented reality and artificial intelligence solutions for surgical visualization and navigation. Medivis works closely with Verizon and other key strategic partners to drive adoption of this new paradigm of medical imaging, with the goal of leveraging 5G enabled clinical care systems to deliver holographic 3D imaging at the point of care to guide surgical procedures. With extensive experience in the surgical navigation, imaging, robotics, and augmented reality space, Matt has a deep understanding of the industry and the evolving needs of healthcare providers. Prior to joining Medivis, Matt held various leadership positions at top medical device companies, including Medtronic and Synaptive. He played a pivotal role in launching and commercializing several innovative surgical technologies that have now become standard of care across multiple surgical specialties. Throughout his career, Matt has been recognized for his strategic vision, entrepreneurial mindset, and passion for improving patient outcomes. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from the WP Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. Scott Lawrence is Senior Vice President for our Verizon Business Global Solutions organization within Verizon Business Group. He is accountable for delivering strategic and innovative business solutions to Enterprise and Government clients around the globe. He supports a revenue base of $15B+ and leads a team of over 1,100 Sales and Technology professionals globally. Scott's team consists of Specialized Sellers, Complex Deal Executives, Global Technology Partners, Pre-Sales Solution Architects and Engineers. His current focus is on delivering business value to clients through Verizon's best-in-class solutions such as 5G, Edge Computing, Software-Defined Services, Cyber Security and Digital Collaboration. Previously, Scott was Group Vice President & General Manager, Global Enterprise, where he had P&L responsibility for Verizon Business Group's International segment across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience for our Global Enterprise Clients across a full spectrum of the Verizon portfolio. Prior to his International assignment, Scott was Vice President, Verizon Business Group Advanced Solutions Sales & Engineering where he was responsible for an organization of Sales Specialists and Solution Architects across three solution practice towers: Cyber Security, Workplace Collaboration (Unified Communications & Collaboration) and Customer Experience (CX) supporting Global Enterprise, Federal and Public Sector. In addition, Scott has held various senior leadership roles across Verizon's Sales, Operations, Strategy and System Integrators channel. Prior to rejoining Verizon in 2004, Scott held Sales Leadership and Business Development roles at Allied Riser Communications and OpenReach. Scott holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin and currently lives in Chicago, IL with his wife and three children where he is active in his community and coaching youth sports. Scott manages a team of Product Managers responsible for global market execution of IBM Sustainability Software products, including Maximo, TRIRIGA, EIS, and Envizi. Scott has been with IBM over ten years, and has over 35 years of experience in product management and sales of enterprise technology, including substantial focus in the fields of AI, high performance computing and big data & analytics. Prior to IBM, Scott held similar roles in companies such as Platform Computing, Hewlett-Packard, Intel, & PolyServe. Jon Gaster brings over 30 years of management, operations and leadership experience to his chief executive role at KSI. Following an early career at IBM in London Jon founded PMG Films, developing technologies for the British Film industry. After moving to LA in 1997, he founded Columbus Entertainment, which developed the first Virtual Production Office for film and television, laying the foundation for today's industry standards for managing, storing, and sharing large amounts of content remotely. Customers included Paramount, Universal, MGM, Sony, and LucasFilm. As a strategic advisor at Echostorm Worldwide, Jon collaborated with the DoD to develop video/data real-time streaming/collaboration applications for drones that streamed intel from US and Coalition forces in Iraq and Afghanistan. Founding KSI in 2016 Jon has positioned the company at the center of the exploding remote sensor/robotic revolution. KSI Combines expertise in remote sensors cloud, edge computing, 5G, workflows and analytics to deliver end-to-end solutions across multiple verticals. Jon has also served in advisory/board member roles at a variety of US companies in the tech and entertainment industries. Jon holds a Degree in Political Science and International Relations from the London school of Economics. A dual citizen of the US and UK, he currently resides in Los Angeles, CA. Dustin LaMascus is Ericsson's Vice President of Enterprise and Emerging Business Development in North America. Dustin has established a team of Ericsson Market Makers, who are focused on growing enterprise expertise in Private 5G, Industrial IoT, Automation and Digitalization. Dustin LaMascus has 25 years' experience in top telecom companies in a variety of roles that included solutions engineering, product line expertise, customer consulting and business development around the globe. Over those years, he has opened new markets and established new paths to market for emerging technologies and acquired deep knowledge of enterprise business transformation journeys. Dustin resides in Tampa, FL with his wife where they are knee deep in a 100-year-old bungalow remodel. When time allows, you will find him on his sailboat which he recently sailed 1,200 miles from Charleston, SC to Tampa, FL. Arvin Singh is the Head of Global 5G Solutions Engineering for Verizon Business Group. He leads a team of architects, engineers and thought leaders working to accelerate the adoption of emerging product/solutions such as private networks and multi-access edge compute (MEC) capabilities. Arvin's team is responsible for delivering Verizon's technology strategy and vision; leading innovation workshops, solution design and driving business outcomes by leveraging Verizon's broad portfolio of assets. Over 25 years of experience working with information and communications technologies (ICT) and wireless across various industry segments. Arvin holds an executive certificate for The Innovative Technology Leader from Stanford University (GSB) and an Executive MBA in Global Business Administration & Management from Pepperdine University. Dr. Yauheni Solad, MD, MHS, MBA, is a practicing internal medicine physician and physician executive with deep hands-on expertise in medical software development, artificial intelligence, and clinical interoperability. He is board certified in Internal Medicine and Clinical information and currently holds the positions of Vice President of Innovation, Chief Medical Information Officer for Digital Health at UC Davis Health, and Managing Director of the UC Davis Cloud Innovation Center. In these roles, Dr. Solad spearheads the collaborative efforts of UC Davis Health in software and AI development, co-validation initiatives through the Digital Health Incubator, and co-transformation projects in collaboration with internal and national health and technology leaders. His primary focus is devising and executing digital strategies for UC Davis Health, working closely with organizational leaders to develop and implement digital solutions that address today's most pressing healthcare challenges. 