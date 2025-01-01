What is the difference between lte cat m and nb-iot for asset tracking

LTE-M & NB-IoT: Powering M2M Solutions for IoT devices

Get the best performance from your IoT devices with technologies specifically engineered to provide the connectivity they need. Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) and LTE-M are communication technologies that provide low bandwidth, proven and cost-effective connectivity for IoT applications—and are both fully supported by our 4G LTE network. NB-IoT and LTE-M use networking protocols that help improve IoT coverage with better in-building and in-ground penetration. Our LTE technology also provides comprehensive security, with authentication, credentialing and encryption tools to keep your communications protected. ThingSpace is our web-based, open development environment that speeds up IoT deployment. It gives you the tools you need to manage, develop and deploy global enterprise IoT solutions—all in one place. Our business and government customer operations centers give you the support you need to manage all of your IoT devices. These technologies offer low data throughput and high energy efficiency, and help lower the barrier of entry to the IoT world. Built to fit 3GPP standards, these offerings are 5G compatible. NB-IoT and LTE-M offer greater coverage than you'd get with LTE Cat-1. A proven network partner,to deploy a CAT-M1 network in the U.S. LTE network,of Fortune 500 companies do business with Verizon. Learn how Finland-based company HappyOrNot creatively taps an IoT solution to collect instant, actionable customer feedback on the spot. Learn how Verizon can help you make the right choices when designing your IoT strategy. Simplify your IoT operations across the world. Adapt in real time, unlock growth and power innovation—all with customizable onsite 5G network connectivity. Creating and connecting your IoT device has never been easier. Verizon offers a variety of tools and partners that can help you design and build your concept. NB-IoT complements LTE-M (Cat-M1) so customers have more options to choose from based on their specific application needs. NB-IoT is best suited for low-power, ultralow throughout, delay-tolerant, event-triggered, simple stationary (idle mode mobility) sensors that: LTE-M(Cat-M1) is designed specifically for purpose-built devices that transmit small to medium amounts of data over wide ranges. The ThingSpace IoT platform enables connectivity management of IoT at scale by allowing you to securely activate on the Verizon network, troubleshoot, locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Designed for IoT: Cost-effective: Better battery life: Better coverage: Network:
Critical Asset Tracking Solution

Near real-time visibility into asset data can help drive business improvements and reduce loss. Knowing asset status can make a huge difference in business success. Whether it's product movement visibility, tracking worksite tools, location awareness of fleet vehicles or insights into your perishables' condition, Critical Asset Tracking can help. Any size organization, from small to enterprise, needing to track and monitor valuable assets Industries with a proven asset tracking need, such as construction, transportation and manufacturing Leaders in supply chain and logistics looking for more efficiency and reduced waste See the latest details on leading asset tracking solutions from Verizon Connect. Critical Asset Tracking combines an advanced, multisensor tracking device, LTE connectivity and a management platform for collecting data on in-transit assets and monitoring them through a web portal. It lets you know what's happening with your assets through status alerts and location information to help you improve business efficiency and performance, and help protect you from theft, loss or damage. Critical Asset Tracking helps keep you connected and informed so you have the needed insights to better manage your assets. Always know where your assets are within the supply chain. Track the conditions of your assets' environment, including temperature, humidity, tilt, vibration and shock. Get near real-time notifications when conditions pass a certain threshold. Gather data needed to help address regulation compliance, such as Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) requirements. Critical Asset Tracking is designed specifically to help you manage any assets in transit, regardless of your industry. Learn how it gives you a single pane of glass to proactively monitor your assets. GPS asset tracking can do more for your business than you might think, especially with solutions and help from the experts at Verizon Connect. While asset tracking can definitely help construction companies keep an eye on their vehicles, using it to keep tabs on your equipment provides several other benefits you might not know about. You can deploy now on our massive, reliable Internet of Things (IoT) CAT-M1 network, and we'll also help get you ready for 5G. Trusted by large and small organizations and fleets from Fortune 500 enterprises to family businesses. With Verizon Connect, we're one of the largest and most respected telematics and asset tracking providers in the world. Collect and analyze data to better manage IoT-connected assets. Keep machinery moving with proactive maintenance. Become more efficient with a network specifically engineered for a variety of IoT solutions.
IoT Sensor Solution: Critical Asset Sensor

Securely collect and analyze near real-time asset data to help you better manage operations. Making effective business decisions takes knowing how your assets are performing at any given moment. Critical Asset Sensor lets you easily collect and analyze data in near real-time. So from improving automation within your supply chain to creating new processes in logistics management, you have the information you need to make the best decisions faster. Organizations that require a multi-sensor device, access to data stream application programming interfaces (APIs) and Verizon connectivity bundled together ,Developers looking for an easy-to-use Internet of Things (IoT) platform that can integrate an asset tracking solution into supply chain and logistics management Businesses that need to rapidly deploy IoT sensors in hours or days instead of months or more Our IoT platform, ThingSpace, gives you all the tools to prototype, test, connect and manage your IoT devices on Verizon's secure and reliable network. See how Critical Asset Sensor uses ThingSpace and how it can help you move your IoT projects forward. Critical Asset Sensor is a bundled IoT solution that contains a multi-sensor device with built-in connectivity as well as Verizon ThingSpace cloud connectors. All of which easily integrate to give you a secure and scalable way to analyze sensor data to manage operations. When you use Critical Asset Sensor on ThingSpace, you can deploy and start gathering data in hours, not months. Plus, you'll have the IoT components you need to securely monitor a wide variety of valuable data, including temperature, atmospheric pressure, ambient light, shock, tilt, vibration and ping on motion/no motion. Critical Asset Sensor is packed with features that can help make it easy to transform into a data-driven business. This multi-sensor device has it all, including data connectivity and an IoT management platform. Just one interface is all it takes to integrate Critical Asset Sensor with ThingSpace and the cloud services you need. Each device can gather eight types of measurements, including light, acceleration, temperature, pressure, humidity, GPS and gyroscope. Gain easy access to cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure thanks to Verizon ThingSpace cloud connectors. Discover how Critical Asset Sensor can help you simplify how you collect and use data. Get all the details on this plug-and-play IoT solution. IoT sensors require different kinds of connectivity. Let us help find what's right for you. Whether you need 10 units or 10,000, our scalable billing structure helps you efficiently manage costs. With secure certificates from a security leader, we can help protect your valuable IoT sensor data. Not only can you deploy on our massive, reliable IoT LTE-M network now, but we'll also help get you ready for 5G. With IoT partners like Amazon Web Services, Domo, Microsoft and many others, we have the solutions and expertise you need. Drive improvements in how you track valuable assets and collect data in near real-time. Keep machinery moving with proactive maintenance. Become more efficient with a network specifically engineered for a variety of IoT solutions. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
