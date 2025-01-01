What is zero trust security

What Is zero trust and why does It matter Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Christopher Tozzi,In an era of leading organizations are increasingly moving beyond traditional perimeter-based security methods—for instance the (DoD) has announced a road map to move to a zero trust architecture by 2027. As zero trust is a major industry buzzword, it is helpful to understand the basics behind it and how to select a trusted partner to build your own road map to secure your network and devices. What is zero trust?,Zero trust (ZT) is the term for an evolving set of cybersecurity paradigms that move defenses from static, network-based perimeters to focus on users, assets, and resources.,Put another way, it means not trusting any entity on your network and disallowing communication between endpoints or other resources until you've vetted the entities and determined they're secure. A zero trust model requires continuous verification. Importantly, zero trust infrastructure doesn't just apply to anonymous or unidentified resources, such as external endpoints trying to connect to a server you run. ZT can also be applied to internal resources, like virtual servers your IT team created or a personal mobile device an employee brings onto your corporate network as part of a . Internal and external assets may contain security risks or vulnerabilities such as malware, so preventing them from interacting with other resources by default helps to minimize the chance of exposing your networks to attack. How zero trust works,At a high-level, here's how to put ZT into practice: Establish access controls or permission settings within your IT environment that until they've passed security checks. Exactly how you do that, however, depends on which assets exist on your network and which tools are available for securing them. Most modern IT infrastructure components, applications and mobile devices offer some type of access control framework you can use to enforce ZT, but the frameworks vary. For example, in an on-premises IT infrastructure, you'd typically use firewalls hosted within physical network switches or routers to control which devices can connect to which other devices. Alternatively, in a public cloud, you'd use the cloud provider's to manage connection permissions. Access control tools that reside locally on individual devices, such as Linux user, group and file permissions settings, can also play a role in achieving ZT. The importance of zero trust,Zero trust brings several key benefits to IT environments and organizations. ZT helps ensure security risks on one resource won't spread to others. If you don't allow entities to exchange data or share resources with other entities until you've scanned them for risks, you significantly reduce the chances that a vulnerability on one entity will impact others. Because ZT requires you to monitor for new entities on your network on a continuous basis, it helps ensure you always know what exists within your IT estate and the levels of access each entity has. By minimizing the ability of security risks to spread between devices or other endpoints, ZT reduces the amount of work IT engineers must perform responding to risks. Security incidents are easier and faster to address when they affect only one device, as compared to risks that have spread through the network by the time you identify them. ZT plays a pivotal role in protecting against risks that might be introduced through unsecured IT equipment use or through personal mobile devices employees use for work under BYOD policies. Thus, zero trust infrastructure allows organizations to support remote workers and allow BYOD while still enforcing strong security standards. Posture management enables enforcement of ZT by assessing the worthiness of these devices to interact on the network. Put simply, ZT helps organizations achieve higher security standards in a more efficient way. It also increases the flexibility of their workforces and networks by making it easier to connect a large number of devices without compromising on security. How to build a zero trust infrastructure,Zero trust is a concept, and there's no specific tool or singular process you can implement to enforce it within your infrastructure. However, a practical and efficient way to get started with ZT at your organization is to adopt the practices discussed in the . Those guidelines break the creation of zero trust infrastructure down into the following steps:Start by getting buy-in within your organization for zero trust as a principle. Educate stakeholders (such as managers, employees and customers) about the benefits of ZT and outline how it works. Next, identify which resources exist within your infrastructure—such as stationary computing devices, mobile computing devices and applications. This is important for understanding which tools you'll require for enforcing zero trust policies within each resource. Using access control tools that support each resource you need to protect, implement configurations that establish ZT. For example, on networking infrastructure, you can create firewall rules that block new endpoints from connecting to other endpoints until the new endpoints have passed security scans. Most infrastructures are constantly changing, and ZT strategies must change with them. To succeed with ZT over the long term, ensure you have the staff and tools necessary to update policies and processes on a continuous basis. The benefits of working with an experienced partner,As you work toward achieving zero trust within your IT infrastructure, you can benefit from working with an experienced partner. Verizon can share actionable insights from the analysis of 16,312 security incidents, of which 5,199 were confirmed breaches from the which helps guide organizations of all sizes to implement robust cyber security policies and solutions to better respond to threats. From core infrastructure components like servers to to mobile devices and home networking equipment remote employees use, Verizon can help secure layers and facets of your network to help your business contain cyber risks. Zero Trust Dynamic Network Access Solutions

The first and last line of defense against cyberthreats—all in an innovative cloud-based solution. Zero Trust Dynamic Access can block user, app and data attacks, and gives trusted users secure access from virtually anywhere they connect to the network. Zero Trust Dynamic Access is a complete security service edge (SSE) solution built on an innovative distributed cloud architecture platform that combines non-physical cloud nodes and optional physical nodes across locations and devices, either on or off network, regardless of operating system used. Using a container-based cloud design, Zero Trust Dynamic Access helps protect users, devices and locations without the need for data backhaul or purchasing expensive appliances. Zero Trust Dynamic Access automatically connects approved and trusted resources by inspecting and authorizing each transaction between users and protected resources. Transactions are inspected for cloud access security broker (CASB), malware defense and data loss prevention to minimize the risks between authentication and sensitive data access. The platform continuously makes per-request access decisions using predetermined criteria and role-based access policies each time a transaction to sensitive apps occurs. Doing so helps reduce security risks by blocking access to sensitive data and apps as soon as a device is determined to be infected by malware or ransomware. Seamlessly transition from on-premises appliances to the cloud. Stay ahead of attacks by detecting threats quickly using content filtering and malware prevention measures. Limit hardware purchases and help control costs with a software-as-a-service subscription. Protect users, devices and locations, on or off premises, regardless of operating system. Provide connectivity and security to both private on-premises resources and public cloud apps for all users regardless of location. Get peace of mind knowing that Zero Trust Dynamic Access inspects 100% of all traffic that flows through the platform regardless of location. Use a platform that provides a zero trust edge architecture that's aligned specifically to the National Institute of Standards (NIST) 800-207 framework and supports IPv6 architecture. Help improve performance, security and compliance with elastic and infinite scale, along with a private dedicated IP space, using non-shared containerized architecture. Take advantage of flexible implementation options that enable you to easily replace legacy proxies and extend the SSE into data centers for greater security. Increase protection by applying continuous adaptive access to each transaction using external threat feeds and signals (e.g. Crowdstrike) to automatically cut access from breached devices. Zero Trust Dynamic Access delivers a zero trust cloud security solution to help secure access to the open internet, cloud applications, private applications and data, and public cloud services enabling security, compliance and reporting. Acting as both a first and last line of defense, it can protect users, apps and data on any device, while maintaining performance and eliminating the need to backhaul traffic. For more information, read the or call 1-877-606-2427. Work with a security expert,years of security experience,security events processed yearly (on average),Security Operations Centers worldwide,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Be proactive in reducing your risk level using planned steps to protect your network resources with a zero trust architecture. Learn how Verizon can support your zero trust journey and how Zero Trust Dynamic Access can augment your security team's approach. Find out what zero trust is, the benefits of using zero-trust architecture and how Verizon Zero Trust Dynamic Access can help you create a zero-trust plan. Learn the common Internet of Things (IoT) cyberthreats, how to categorize them and how to address them using a four-step process based on a zero-trust capability mode. Discover how to help prevent breaches by making apps, data and services inaccessible while allowing trusted users to securely connect to protected resources. Secure your business with enhanced protection—and a bird's-eye view of your network security—so you can focus on what matters. Mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Get a managed security service that helps assist with compliance with U.S. federal agencies. Election Security Solutions

Dr. Chase Cunningham contributes primarily to Forrester's offerings for security and risk professionals. His research guides client initiatives related to security operations center (SOC) planning and optimization, counter-threat operations, encryption, network security, and Zero Trust concepts and implementation. He helps senior technology executives with their plans to leverage comprehensive security controls and the use of a variety of standards, frameworks, and tools to enable secure business operations. His research focuses on integrating security into operations; leveraging advanced security solutions; empowering operations through artificial intelligence and machine learning; and planning for future growth within secure systems. Prior to joining Forrester, Chase served as a director of cyber threat intelligence operations at Armor. He was the computer network exploitation lead for Telecommunication Systems and the chief of cyber analytics for Decisive Analytics. Dr. Cunningham is a retired US Navy chief with more than 19 years' experience in cyberforensic and cyberanalytic operations. He has past operations experience, stemming from time spent in work centers within the NSA, CIA, FBI, and other government agencies. In those roles, he helped clients operationalize security controls, install and leverage encryption and analytic systems, and grow and optimize their security operations command systems and centers. Help provide safer and more secure elections during COVID-19 and beyond. Election administrators currently face unprecedented logistical and economic challenges as they plan for safe and secure elections. From a health perspective, proper social distancing and sanitation measures will be required. From a security perspective, enhancing existing election network security in order to guard against advanced cyber attacks will be essential. Having the ability to quickly and securely stand up new polling sites in order to maintain proper social distancing and protect the health of voters and workers is equally critical. Verizon is here as your trusted technology and support partner to help you deliver safe and secured elections as well as help you understand available federal funds that can significantly reduce overall costs. The federal government has made significant funds available to help state and local governments prepare for safe and secured elections. These funds are available for your use right now. Help protect the vote,Explore these resources we've put together to help you deliver safe and secure elections. When voters go to the polls, they might not realize the complex blend of components that power today's democratic system. Secure these, and you stand a much better chance of mitigating the threat from external actors. Days after the declaration of a global pandemic, the City of Chicago held their Presidential primary elections. Learn how this city was not only able to pivot, but also able to deliver a secured primary election during unprecedented times. From helping to ensure that vote transmission data remains private and secure, to helping guard against bad actors intending to manipulate data, learn about the various methods of voting, real and perceived threats, and review recommended approaches that can improve cybersecurity and voter confidence at polling sites. ,State and local election agencies face an unprecedented challenge with having to plan elections in the midst of a pandemic. Having the ability to quickly and securely deploy "pop-up" polling sites that may not have been previously designed for voting will be critical. Solutions,Cisco Webex from Verizon provides election officials with the ability to securely collaborate with each other while helping to enable flexible application and enterprise-grade security integration. Verizon's Virtual Contact Center for Government can help election officials provide tailored responses to prospective voters. When needing to train election officials remotely, gain the flexibility to hold virtual trainings from anywhere by using web, voice and video conferencing. Send, receive and sync messages from multiple devices over our 4G LTE network. Access scalable connectivity, backed by secure network technologies. When an unexpected disaster strikes and time is of the essence, the Verizon Response Team (VRT) can be there to help enhance and/or extend essential connectivity. Help empower election officials to share information quickly and securely with reliable, fast and flexible connectivity. For eligible customers, network priority and pre-emption capability can provide mission-critical communication capabilities for agencies that need it the most. *For eligible government customers only; please refer to your sales representative for eligibility. Help protect your voters' data with seamless, secure access to a private network that keeps your data separate from the public internet. Help mitigate the effects of unexpected and unpredictable distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Domain Name Service (DNS) Safeguard acts as a firewall, helping to prevent your on- and off- network devices from connecting to malicious sites. Help enable access to the expertise, tools and knowledge to help prepare for and respond to election cyberattacks. Podcasts,This,With the 2020 election coming up, perceived and real threats to election security can shake voter confidence. In addition, bad actors could potentially implement new infiltration tactics this year – reinforcing how Boards of Elections need to be fully prepared to hold safe and secure elections, especially with the compounding challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to developing the right security strategies in advance of November 3election, there are many ways that Boards of Elections can help ensure a safe and secure election day. Clearly, leading up to November, election security is a major priority for our nation. Though, what can be done from a security perspective once the elections are over?,As November 2020 approached, the topic of election security and voter safety amid a pandemic was both timely and top of mind for much of the United States. We sat down with Dr. Chase Cunningham, VP and Principal Analyst with Forrester Research, to get his insights on how election officials could help deliver safe and secured experiences at the polls. Here's what Chase had to say based on his research around cybersecurity and risk. A:Well, obviously, right now the whole issue of the health and safety of the voting population is a pretty key issue. We have an entire country that is mired in a pandemic crisis, and having humans stand in line for potentially hours on end to cast a ballot is a breeding ground for viral transmission. Coupled with that is the issue around how to keep the voting machines themselves from being tampered with. There have been many instances from hackathons and conferences where we have seen that voting machines can be manipulated by physical means. If one vote on one machine is noted as potentially being manipulated, then the entirety of the vote can be compromised, and with all the turmoil we have nationally right now, we don't want that. A:Electronic voting is basically just allowing a vote to be cast via some electronic means. This has already been commonplace in many parts of the US for a long time. Online voting is much broader in that it is voting via email and other online sources, which is potentially problematic. Consider that other countries — including the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Finland, and the UK — have all tried online voting and eventually punted on that approach, as it was counter to the integrity that the voting system required. It is hard enough to have a safe and secure vote in person or through the mail, and the challenge becomes even greater when you throw in the anonymity and potential fraud that the internet allows for. It would take a truly innovative solution to allow for safe and secure online voting. A:The most important thing is open communication and avoiding the perception of impropriety or obfuscation. In other words, those leaders should be working very hard to let everyone in those districts know exactly what is happening and to clearly communicate what each voter should expect. That way, everyone understands what is happening and isn't surprised by new controls. Additionally, they should provide clear evidence to everyone who votes on what they are doing to secure those devices and keep them from being tampered with. The goal needs to be making sure every voter knows that their vote counts and is being secured as it is processed. A:From the health perspective, we want to see lots of PPE and social distancing and a fast process to get folks through the voting line. We also want to see plenty of cleaning being done and that those waiting in line get as much open air as possible. For the cyber side of things, there should be dedicated and separate circuits that the vote data uses, and connectivity on the voting machines should be turned off until it's time to transmit results. As well, the machines should all be locked and controlled via physical means by people who have the authority to act should they see anything amiss. There are federal, state, and local pools of money that are afforded to help with all of this. But each district should be moving on this now, and they should have been moving on it a long time ago. Regardless, the money and manpower are available to provide for safe and secure elections. The time to act is now, and each district needs to have a plan for the worst-case scenario. Funds should be allocated along the lines of what will stop problems in the voting cycle and should not just be tossed at the bigger project side of this. Secure connectivity, secure machines, open communications, and health and well-being are what need to be funded. Fujifilm Group deploys Verizon Business Group’s Advanced Security Operations Center

Verizon Business is supporting Japan’s FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities.
Learn more

2022 Verizon Business Payment Security Report: Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0

The 2022 PSR includes a step-by-step, logical systems approach to managing complex security problems in advance of the PCI DSS v4.0 2024 deadline.
Learn more

