why won't my phone download anything

832 incidents, 130 with confirmed data closureSystem Intrusion, Social Engineering, and Privilege Misuse represent 98% of breachesExternal (69%), Internal (34%), Multiple (3%) (breaches)Financial (100%) (breaches)Credentials (93%), Internal (4%), Multiple (3%) (breaches),When cybercrime makes the news, it is typically because a large organization has fallen victim to an attack. However, contrary to what many may think, very small organizations are just as enticing to criminals as large ones, and, in certain ways, maybe even more so. Threat actors have the "we'll take anything we can get" philosophy when it comes to cybercrime. These incidents can and have put small companies out of business. Therefore, it is crucial that even very small businesses (10 employees or less) should take precautions to avoid becoming a target. You may now close this message and continue to your article. 832 incidents, 130 with confirmed data closureSystem Intrusion, Social Engineering, and Privilege Misuse represent 98% of breachesExternal (69%), Internal (34%), Multiple (3%) (breaches)Financial (100%) (breaches)Credentials (93%), Internal (4%), Multiple (3%) (breaches),When cybercrime makes the news, it is typically because a large organization has fallen victim to an attack. However, contrary to what many may think, very small organizations are just as enticing to criminals as large ones, and, in certain ways, maybe even more so. Threat actors have the "we'll take anything we can get" philosophy when it comes to cybercrime. These incidents can and have put small companies out of business. Therefore, it is crucial that even very small businesses (10 employees or less) should take precautions to avoid becoming a target. Large organizations have large resources, which means they can afford Information Security professionals and cutting-edge technology to defend themselves. Very small businesses on the other hand have very limited resources and cannot rely on a trained staff. That is why we wrote this section. If you own or manage a very small business, we offer the following recommendations or best practices. We suggest you print out or tear out this section and refer to it when a concern appears. The number one action type in our dataset for very small businesses are ransomware attacks. Ransomware is a type of malicious software that encrypts your data so that you cannot view or utilize it, and once the ransomware is triggered the threat actor demands a (frequently large) payment to unencrypt it. This is where having those offline backups come in handy. The second most common is the Use of stolen credentials. Attackers can get your credentials (username and password) via many different methods. Brute force attacks (where attackers use automation to try numerous combinations of letters, symbols and numbers to guess your credentials), various types of malware (thus the value of having an up-to-date Antivirus), reused passwords from another site that has been hacked and last but not least, social attacks such as Phishing and Pretexting. You may have heard the term "Business Email Compromise" in news articles. They typically involve Phishing and/or Pretexting, and can be quite convincing, (such as an invoice that looks like it comes from a known supplier but has a different payment account, or an email from a business partner saying they're in a pinch and need a quick payment made on their behalf). While most come in through email, criminals have also employed the telephone to convince their target that this is a legitimate request. The criminal element often run their enterprise just like a legitimate business and may even take advantage of criminal call centers (yes, these exist) to help lend credence to their ploy. Phishing is a type of social attack (usually via email) in which the attacker tries to fool you into doing something you should not, such as providing them with your user name and password or clicking on a malicious link. Examples include "click here to reset your password" or download an invoice, view the pdf attachment, verify your bank account number, etc. These attacks can be extremely realistic and are often very hard to identify. Pretexting is the human equivalent of Phishing. Typically, the threat actor attempts to create a dialog with the victim by impersonating a business partner, a bank employee, or a superior in your own organization in order to gain access to login information. The end game for Pretexting is usually the automated transfer of funds from your organization to the criminal's bank account. Watch for anything strange or out of the ordinary. For example, you might see unexpected charges on your bank statement or phone bill. Keep an eye out for transactions on your credit card that you don't recognize. You may receive comments from friends about emailed requests for them to buy a gift card. You may receive phone calls asking for your password or credit card number, or a request to change the account number or how you pay a regular vendor or client. All of these things are warning signs that something malicious might be happening. Think of your computer like a car–if it suddenly won't start, runs slower or makes a weird noise, it's time to have an expert take a look. Finally, with threats such as ransomware the threat actor will actually alert you that your data has been encrypted. Familiarize yourself with these resources, and draw up a plan for what steps you will take if you find your organization has become a victim. Plan this ahead of time instead of waiting until your company's "hair" is on fire. Even if it is just a document that contains the contact information for all of your vendors and your bank's fraud department, it is a place to start. Print it off and post it somewhere you can access it easily. Don't just keep it on your computer—it might be unavailable as part of the attack. Some planning on your part, along with a bit of educating the people most likely to encounter these kinds of attacks, can go a long way in helping to make your small company safer. If you're unsure what "offline" means here, see "What to do to avoid becoming a target" below. If you're note familiar with "phishing" or "pretexting" , it's okay. Keep reading for the definitions. This adds an additional layer to just the username and password combination. It may be a code that is texted to your registered cell phone, the use of an authenticator app like Google or Microsoft Authenticator, or the use of a little device that you plug into a USB drive when prompted. If your vendors do not offer two-factor authentication (also called multi-factor authentication or MFA), start lobbying for them to accommodate it. Not between people and not between applications or websites. A password keeper makes this easier. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
SD WAN vs. MPLS: myth versus reality,Author: John Loveland,With the SD WAN market from $1.9 billion in 2020 to $8.4 billion by 2025, the future of managing enterprise infrastructure will have a firm foundation in SD WAN. In many ways, it's no wonder. Digital transformation, IoT, mobile users, real-time web conferencing and cloud computing have all placed more demands on networks than traditional WAN technology can handle. As companies continue to scale their networks, they are looking at SD WAN vs. MPLS and how to best optimize traffic. When comparing SD WAN vs. MPLS, 2020 in particular proved the importance of SD WAN. As pandemic-fueled lockdowns, quarantines, and travel restrictions made it impossible to get to the office, companies made a rapid shift to work from home operations. Employees were asked to collaborate, create and access the same corporate network resources from their homes as they would at the office, making it critical to deliver a high level of agility, connectivity and security. Even with increased vaccine availability, many enterprises that enjoy the benefits of remote work may not be in a rush to bring their full workforce back to the office. SD WAN capabilities, such as multicloud connectivity, centralized policy management, and the ability to prioritize traffic across various transport options, will be critical as enterprises seek to manage the new normal of their dispersed workforce. However, despite what many SD WAN vendors might say, that doesn't necessarily mean that SD WAN is the end-all, be-all, magic bullet for making networks better. The myth is that enterprise IT managers can simply add SD WAN as a shortcut to dramatically improve network performance without effort. The reality, however, is quite different. SD WAN vs. MPLS: A better map doesn't make for better roads,When we previously looked at , we discussed that the choice isn't as simple as either/or. The fact is you need both. While SD WAN can help improve performance by using software to dynamically route traffic, you still need an MPLS to provide dedicated, private routes for mission-critical data like video and voice. When considering SD WAN vs. MPLS, think about it like this. SD WAN is like using a map app on your phone. All you have to do is tell it where you want to go, and the app will tell you the fastest route possible, suggesting alternate routes based on reported traffic. However, the app won't do a thing to improve the quality of the roads. A road that's covered in potholes or has been chewed up from snow chains is going to make your trip longer and more miserable as you drive slower to keep from getting jostled or damaging your car. It's the same for SD WAN. The technology can tell your data what route to take, but if your network is equivalent to a rutted, unpaved road, you should expect to experience packet loss, latency issues and jitter. Just as your GPS can only get you there as fast as the road allows, SD WAN can only optimize the potential of your network, not improve it. Using SD WAN the right way,That's why it doesn't make sense to think of it in the context of "SD WAN vs. MPLS" or ask, "Is SD WAN better than MPLS?" That's like asking if Google Maps is better than 3rd Street. It's apples and oranges. Instead, a connectivity model that includes a hybrid infrastructure (MPLS-based, public IP, broadband, 4G LTE, 5G, etc.) together with SD WAN is what it truly takes to get your data where it needs to go while avoiding traffic delays. With employees working at home and customers interacting with your business more and more online, your connectivity has never been more critical. SD WAN can't deliver the high-quality performance your employees need and your customers expect using a network built on connectivity that isn't designed to support your demands. While SD WAN can help make the best out of a bad network, you'll quickly hit the limits of what you can accomplish, alienating customers and frustrating workers who need voice, video, mobile and the cloud to work. You might save a little OPEX in the short run, but at a long-term cost to your productivity, scalability and profitability. So what does SD WAN really do? SD WAN technology infuses intelligence into a hybrid network made up of a variety of fully meshed connectivity technologies to enable your enterprise to make better use of different types of network connections. Through centralized administration and control, SD WAN selects the best path across the variety of available network connections for enterprise applications, based on the performance requirements of the specific applications. For example, video and voice would be sent using your dedicated MPLS connection to help ensure that your communications come through crystal clear. However, something like a software update would be delivered and downloaded over the public internet, which is relatively slower but far more cost-effective. Ensuring your SD WAN can access the appropriate network options (or "roads") to meet your required application performance is critical to achieving the productivity and customer experience levels needed to drive the results your business requires. Get the best of all worlds,It's important to work with a service provider who can provide you with private, public, broadband and wireless "roads" that will deliver the application experience your business needs. Any vendor who tries to tell you that broadband and SD WAN are all that is needed to provide the application experience you require is selling you short. Instead, they should be telling you that a quality, hybrid core infrastructure and SD WAN are required to deliver both the application and user experience you require. With Virtual Network Services - SD WAN (VNS - SD WAN), you can combine public and private networks using a virtualized WAN solution to automate your traffic flow and boost bandwidth as needed. Benefits include:,Get started by learning more about Verizon's because it's no longer an SD WAN vs. MPLS world. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Streamlined communications help Behavioral Perspective Inc. Business

Communication has never been a problem for Vita Olmsted. She's a straight shooter, and her communication style is direct and verbal. "I'm a talker," she said. "I will talk everybody through everything.",In her role as Information Technology Manager for Behavioral Perspective Inc. (BPI), a company that provides therapy for children with autism and special abilities, Olmsted is in charge of making sure the company's 173 employees have clear lines of communication with each other and their customers. When she sensed the team at BPI wasn't maximizing the benefits of its powerful internal and external communication solution, Verizon One Talk, Olmsted cranked up the communication between her IT team and the rest of the company. She started by consulting with BPI's Verizon account manager, Elliot Villarreal, who Olmsted said has become a trusted ongoing partner since he took over the account earlier this year. Together, they talked at length about BPI's current business needs and communication challenges, and discussed ways to optimize communications for the BPI team and the customers they serve. Then Olmsted asked her fellow BPI employees how they were using One Talk, and what features of the system were invaluable in helping them do their jobs. Then, she listened. "If I ever say anything to anybody, it's 'always involve your users in your decision making,'" Olmsted said. "I've worked with users long enough to know that any project is going to be 10 times harder if you don't have buy-in from them.",With input from BPI's One Talk users, guidance from Verizon and help from Mary Vicich, Human Resources Generalist for BPI, Olmsted took the lead and set a course for improving the company's internal communications and maximizing the benefits of One Talk in coordinating calls coming in from the outside. Now, having implemented a few key changes, Olmsted said One Talk is being better embraced by BPI employees, allowing them to work smarter and better communicate with each other and their clientele. , IT Manager, Behavioral Perspective Inc. BPI offers Applied Behavioral Analysis therapy to children, mostly ages 3 to 8, through a mix of in-clinic therapy sessions, in-home visits, telehealth conferencing and school consultations at any of its seven Illinois-based clinics (an eighth office is located in Austin, Texas). To provide their customers with exceptional care and telehealth visits, BPI deployed Verizon One Talk—a cloud-based business phone system—as a solution to improve the receiving and routing of incoming office calls. One Talk allows business calls to ring on multiple devices, including laptop computers and individual business lines. To optimize the system, Olmsted consulted with BPI staff regarding their device preferences and quickly discovered employees preferred making or receiving calls on their mobile phones rather than their laptop computers, especially when working one-on-one with their customers. "It's kind of hard when you're working with autistic children to open a computer to make a phone call," Olmsted said. She also discovered that many employees were using other devices outside of OneTalk to make phone calls, meaning they had no need for a company-issued business phone line that was costing BPI money every month. Figuring there had to be a better way to position the team for success, Olmsted and the IT team consulted with Villarreal in an effort to make the most of the many solutions One Talk provides. One of the first steps taken by the IT team to solve the BPI's communications problems was determining which employees weren't using or needing their business lines. By shrinking the number of lines issued to BPI employees, the company saved thousands of dollars and honed in on the communications solutions that made the most sense for One Talk users. The cost savings also played a big role in implementing a second big solution—the incremental installation of desktop phones in the various BPI offices. Verizon offers a series of over-the-internet specifically designed to take advantage of the various solutions offered by One Talk. IT Manager, Behavioral Perspective Inc. The IT team also brought BPI employees' personal cell phones into the company's One Talk system. This allows them to have their business calls routed to their BPI-issued Verizon cell phones so they won't miss calls while away from a clinic, often referred to as the experience. With the One Talk app on their phones, BPI employees can take advantage of several key features of One Talk, including: Incoming callers are automatically greeted and offered a set of options to route their call to the best available contact. If a customer calls with a specific question or need, the call can be routed to a group of BPI subject experts who are able schedule their availability to take the calls. This feature sends audio recordings of voicemail messages to an email address, so even if a BPI staffer misses a call when they're not in front of a phone, they'll see a voicemail when they check their email. BPI first implemented Native Dialer with its scheduling team. "We were able to set up our schedulers with Native Dialer so that calls could be routed during and outside of business hours," Olmsted said. "That was a wonderful workaround offered by One Talk.",The IT team also set up each office with its own Hunt Group rules, making it easier to analyze and manage the call data each office produces. "Now I can look at the data and say, 'You know what? The Aurora clinic is getting X amount of calls every day.' Before, all the offices were in one group and we'd have to go through spreadsheets and sort out data," Olmsted said. , IT Manager, Behavioral Perspective Inc. The mission at Behavioral Perspective is to help solve the communication challenges of their subjects, helping children on the autism spectrum find their voices. To do that more effectively, the team at BPI used One Talk to overcome its own communication challenges. By identifying and issuing lines only to BPI employees who need them to do their work, BPI is saving thousands of dollars the company can reinvest into purchasing tools such as One Talk Phones that improve the overall performance of the system. With a better performing system, fewer calls are being missed or dropped. And now that the system is optimized for the company's needs, the available reporting helps BPI officials make better staffing decisions to support their customers. With Verizon's ongoing assistance, Olmsted and the IT team have identified the key tools in One Talk to help Behavioral Perspective operate more efficiently. Callers are finding it easier to schedule appointments and connect with the right people within the company. Workers are able to communicate internally using One Talk messaging tools, and better connect with customers through a system that is proving easier to use more and more every day. With a better understanding of how BPI staffers were using One Talk's sophisticated features and functionality, Olmsted and the IT team were able to optimize the solution. "Now, with Elliot's help, we're working towards getting it to a more manageable place," she said. "I'm really happy right now." These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
