1800 business number

My Business Wireline | Registration and Setup Business

My Business Wireline gives you 24/7 online access to its portal to let you manage your account where and when you want. It makes it easy to pay, view and download bills up to 24 months in the past. It also lets you sign up for auto pay and paper-free billing, as well as add or upgrade services. You can register for a My Business Wireline account if you're a Verizon small business customer with one or more of the following services:,You can register for a My Business Wireline account during an order negotiation, during a technician installation or online. To register online, you need to create a security profile by providing information related to your:,When you register, please make sure you have easy access to the above information since it will be validated during the process. Once it's validated, it will eventually become a resource to help Verizon assist you if you happen to experience any issues when attempting to log in.* Once you complete the registration process, you will be asked to confirm your email address. Once you're registered, you can access your account by visiting , entering your credentials and clicking the Login button. For additional details on your account, visit the . * Note: It will be easier for us to provide you online assistance if you provide the most complete and up-to-date contact and account information. Please be sure to save your login credentials in a secure manner that is only accessible by you. This will allow you to reference them if needed in the future to successfully log in. If needed, you can easily update your security profile, email address or mobile phone number in your account in the section. If you want to allow others to access your account to enable them to pay or view bills, or make changes to your services, do not share with them your user ID and password. Instead, you can add them as a user to your account. If you add a user, you can also delete them at any time. When adding a user, you can assign them one of the following roles:,To add a user:,If you want to be able to manage multiple accounts from your user profile, you can add an account while logged into My Business Wireline by selecting near your account number on your account home page or from the page. Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. : Each portal user has a role that determines the features and information that are accessible within the portal.