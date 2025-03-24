a private corporate network for use by employees

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE, a private network for enterprise customers

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE for enterprise customers in the US, providing a private, secure and dedicated on-premises wireless network platform.
Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon’s first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Securely Work From Anywhere With Remote Work Solutions Business

Secure work from virtually anywhere with Verizon Remote Work Solutions,While some companies have insisted on returning their workers to the office full-time, many others have already made remote or hybrid work a permanent feature of their business. And it's no mystery why. Ask workers about the benefits of remote work, and they'll give you a list 10 feet long. Aside from the option of cuddling with pets during the day—without the expensive commute and rigid hours— workers and working from home. Companies offering remote work also have access to a larger talent pool when it comes to hiring and have an . Still, remote work poses a significant challenge regarding a key aspect of doing business virtually: cybersecurity. After the sudden shift to remote work necessitated by the pandemic, that they saw an adverse effect on their organization's cybersecurity, with two-thirds of CISOs stating that their organizations were more vulnerable to cyberattacks. The benefits of remote work are numerous, but if companies want to maintain their reputations and protect their assets, they can't ignore the potential risks related to employees working remotely. Work-from-anywhere cybersecurity challenges,What makes remote work a bigger risk than being in the office when it comes to cybersecurity? It essentially comes down to these three main challenges:,Thankfully, business leaders are starting to realize that cybersecurity is no longer solely an IT concern. According to a recent survey, Boards of Directors now see cybersecurity as a business risk—which is no surprise given the financial, reputational and operational damage just one breach can cause. Verizon Remote Work Solutions: balanced, layered security,In an effort to improve remote worker security, many companies implement security controls that inadvertently have a negative impact on productivity. Deploying security point solution after point solution might mitigate some risks, but those benefits are outweighed if it takes 15 extra minutes for every remote employee to connect to the corporate network, and employees are continually challenged to reauthenticate. If companies want to empower their employees to work from anywhere without compromise, ease-of-doing-business and security must find a balancing point. The key to remote cybersecurity success, then, is layered protection and consistent support, built on a foundation that starts with dedicated wireless business internet. For example, as part of its Remote Work Solutions, provides at-home users with a dedicated connection that includes data encryption and network-level authentication. Standardizing company-issued routers for remote work also greatly simplifies the burden on IT and security teams, who traditionally had to troubleshoot issues with an incredibly broad range of personally-managed routers. Remote Work Solutions from Verizon help build out solutions that fit customers' unique requirements—whether the organization is managing a massive remote workforce or implementing a hybrid schedule. Additional security services include , a zero-trust cloud security platform that provides real-time threat defense and content filtering for remote employees' endpoint devices, and , which acts as a line of layered threat defense for distributed organizations and helps defend remote employees from malware. Further, as your company's connected device footprint grows, so does its exposure to risk of SIM card misuse. Verizon can help security teams stay one step ahead of hijackers with , a security feature that proactively locks down the SIM cards in company-issued devices, allowing devices that you trust to connect to your network. Plus, Verizon's global backbone network provides private and public connectivity in >185+ countries and territories, offering unrivaled visibility into emerging cyber threats, which helps companies adapt quickly to new cybercriminal tactics. Don't move backward—think forward with Verizon,The move to hybrid and remote work sheds light on some new security challenges, but that doesn't mean businesses have to rush to bring their workers back to the office. With the right solutions and expert support, it's possible to create a secure work infrastructure that goes where the workforce is—without sacrificing productivity or putting more pressure on security teams. help give employees the work-life balance they want while offering security teams the control and resources to help protect against new threats and vulnerabilities. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Secure Gateway Service

The security and capacity of a private network with the convenience of public internet. Secure Gateway securely extends your Private IP WAN to remote users and locations using the public internet. You can use Secure Gateway to boost coverage and connectivity of your Private IP network via the public internet. Secure Gateway allows remote locations and mobile users to securely access your organization's Private IP network and the internet. Verizon configures, hosts and manages Secure Gateway Ports on our network. These ports serve as the connectors to the internet and your Private IP network. Extend your Private IP WAN securely and cost-effectively over the public internet. Deliver reliable, always-on connectivity to Private IP for remote employees and smaller offices/retail locations. Give mobile employees and remote locations secure, reliable access to critical resources and applications over the Private IP network. Quickly add bandwidth and connect new sites to corporate resources with Secure Gateway access. The Secure Gateway Port is the central component of Secure Gateway and enables the delivery of the rest of its services. Remote locations and employees can get secure, always-on access to important resources over your Private IP network. Secure Gateway helps protect your organization against cyberthreats by providing secure public internet access to retail and remote locations and mobile employees. Secure Gateway Services comes backed by strong service level agreements (SLAs) and a team of Verizon networking experts, helping to control costs and reduce the impact to your IT staff. You can use Secure Gateway to serve as a backup service to Private IP, helping to make your WAN more resilient. A leader in networking services,countries globally with Private IP coverage,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹,years of experience managing networks,security operations centers globally,Learn how Verizon helped the Commonwealth of Virginia transform its IT infrastructure to help agencies better deliver services to citizens. Help strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Managed Network Services is a critical component of NaaS. Calculate your potential ROI. Discover how a Mid-Atlantic state used Secure Gateway to protect remote connections from cyberthreats during the COVID-19 stay-at-home mandates. A wide area data networking service that provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Yes, there are redundancy options. We can configure Secure Gateway—Retail and Remote Office to remote routers with primary and secondary tunnels to two different Secure Gateway ports. Yes, it has coverage globally, and interested customers should contact their Verizon sales team for specific details. Yes, Secure Gateway—Retail and Remote Office provides the capabilities needed to serve as a backup connection for Private IP at larger sites. Secure Gateway provides the necessary firewall capabilities needed to protect the Private IP network and any users accessing the public internet. Yes, this managed, reliable service is the perfect solution for smaller office and retail locations, especially if they do not require a premium network connection. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
A Guide to VPN Protocols Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! A guide to VPN protocols,Author: Sue Poremba,Long before 2020, Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) were among one of the many tools used to secure access to company networks from remote or outside the network locations. However, they took on greater significance when many more employees moved from office buildings to dining room tables. VPNs not only help with employee mobility and business continuity but can also amid rising cyber security threats. These multiple uses are strong drivers behind the global VPN market's growth, with a projected market size of $77.1 billion by 2026. While not necessarily household names, familiar protocols like Secure Socket Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) are employed whenever you see HTTPS in a browser address bar. A short introduction to the VPN protocols that are behind this security option will help show why it is so important, how the protocols work and the different options which might work best for your organization, especially since public internet connections have become more prevalent and accessible for everybody. VPN protocols explained,VPN protocols are a set of standard specifications for establishing a secure tunnel using encryption, verification and security for data transmission between a device (or endpoint) and another device (or endpoint). For VPNs to be most effective, protocol standards are necessary to build secure ways to transmit data over the public internet which is otherwise open and not secure for sending data. Think of , or encrypted connections that connect to a company's private, secured network. They are used to transmit sensitive data across an unsecured "underlay" network and protect that information from malicious actors. By using VPN tunnels it allows you to transmit data so that it is not directly viewable because it is sent through an encrypted virtual tunnel which makes the data unreadable. To put it differently, sometimes speed and capacity outweigh the need for security. It is worth remembering that not all data transmitted over a network is sensitive or in need of being secured over a VPN. Types of VPN protocols explained,Different protocols are available to meet a variety of user requirements. When deciding what are the best VPN protocols for your organization, it is worth considering:Site-to-site VPN,A site-to-site VPN connects multiple networks, such as a corporate network with multiple branch offices. Internet Protocol Security (IPSec) authenticates and then encrypts individual IP packets. It offers a suite of security protocols that add encryption services to other protocols. This protocol is commonly used for site-to-site VPN tunnels. Layer 2 Tunnel Protocol (L2TP) is often paired with IPSec because, while it creates the tunnel and handles authentication, it doesn't have any encryption. Mobile VPN apps,Mobile VPN apps can help users to protect their phones and tablets, whether they are being used on their mobile data network or on home or public Wi-Fi. One of the most used VPN protocols in this scenario is Internet Key Exchange version 2 (IKEv2). This is because it can facilitate virtually seamless switching between mobile data and Wi-Fi because it automatically reconnects back to a VPN server whenever the connection is interrupted. A newer protocol, for its ability to combine fast speeds with strong encryption security. However, it will only work on devices where you can install apps. Further, it doesn't counter deep-packet inspection so may not be able to work with certain network firewalls. Windows vs. Non-Windows users,Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) is a closed-source VPN protocol that's easy to use on Windows platforms because it's a Microsoft proprietary protocol. SSTP may be a good choice for companies that exclusively use Microsoft Windows. is an open source protocol and supported by many VPN services. It bundles different protocols into a library for various encryption methods, which are beneficial for stable connections and connecting to remote servers. However, it doesn't run natively on Windows, so your organization will require third-party software if you use Windows. Understanding what operating system or computer platform is being planned for use in the near future is critical in this decision. Proprietary VPN protocols explained,Some VPN service providers use existing open-source protocols as the basis for . For example. However, they don't offer the same level of transparency because they have added proprietary features, so users are unable to tell what has been changed from the original open-source protocol. This can make validating their level of security difficult, if not impossible. Your needs will determine the best VPN protocols for your organization; or even if a private network is a better option. Securing data transmissions is the primary reason for using a VPN; the devices you use and the type of data you exchange will play a large role in the VPN protocol you choose. The other option: MPLS,Multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) provides a secure option because it handles data at the packet level and uses labels rather than network addresses. The labels, which are allocated to each unit of grouped data (or data packet), control the transmission path. It's fast, secure and scalable. Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

