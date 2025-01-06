a private network that connects more than one organization

How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Verizon Business, VIT reach agreement for private 5G network

Verizon Business and Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT) today announced an agreement to build a private 5G Ultra Wideband network at one of The Port Of Virginia’s main container terminals.
Verizon Business and KPMG collaborate to bring private 5G to KPMG Lakehouse

Verizon Business and KPMG LLP have collaborated as part of their alliance relationship to deliver 5G solutions designed to help transform the healthcare and life sciences sectors.
Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon’s first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
Private 5G Network Solutions

Find out more about our 5G Network. Chat now! Adapt in real time, unlock growth and power innovation—all with customizable onsite 5G network connectivity. Private 5G Network brings ultrafast, low-latency wireless connectivity to your location—helping your business become more efficient, agile, secure and competitive. Private 5G Network enhances your operations by providing precise and pervasive coverage in even the most challenging environments. Designed for your unique business requirements, Private 5G Network features:,With private 5G connectivity and managed services from Verizon, you can focus less on your network and more on your core business to increase productivity and accelerate innovation. Enhance network privacy, resiliency and application availability by gaining more control over who and what can connect to your dedicated network. Complement your existing Wi-Fi and reach beyond it with scalable, consistent and reliable 5G coverage across your premises—both indoors and outdoors—often with fewer access points to manage. Our robust partner ecosystem provides options for a wide variety of capabilities, from edge computing (MEC) to large-scale IoT. Add 5G-ready devices to your existing infrastructure, without needing to rip and replace existing infrastructure. We offer Private 5G solutions for businesses and organizations of all sizes, from complex, multi-site enterprises to government agencies and small and medium businesses. We pay careful attention to your current business objectives and use cases while building a foundation to scale and support your future digital transformation needs. Enable transformative initiatives—such as "factory of the future," quality control driven by AI and machine learning, and more—while reshaping customer experiences. Private 5G Network lets you collect and analyze operational data in near real time, helping to make your organization more competitive, agile and profitable. From the initial site survey to deployment and operation, Verizon experts are there every step of the way to maximize your network ROI. Learn why Gartner has recognized Verizon as a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services.¹,Whatever business you are in, Private 5G Network could be the solution you need to achieve your most critical objectives -- and to create new ones. Maximize uptime in adverse environments and help control costs with wide-range, low-latency coverage for all aspects of facility operations. Use Private 5G Network to support overall equipment effectiveness through:,Gain the coverage, performance and security your business needs when adopting new digital initiatives. Use Private 5G Network for:,Get high bandwidth and low latency for the performance and security your business needs to stay competitive. Use cases include:,Help bring security, reliability and coverage to critical wireless device and video connectivity—across the healthcare ecosystem. Use cases include:,Enable smarter ways to control energy flow and support utility distribution applications with dedicated bandwidth and low latency. Use cases include:,Help maintain a secure, robust network connection—even in remote locations and harsh conditions. Gain the coverage, performance and security your business needs when adopting new digital initiatives—all while sidestepping network congestion. Use Private 5G Network for:,CES Technologies puts on an innovative show with Verizon Private Wireless Network. The Florida Panthers improve the fan experience with Verizon 5G Edge Cashierless Checkout. Associated British Ports builds the port of the future. The Phoenix Suns are using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to help rack up wins, keep fans engaged and remain at the forefront of sports innovation. Convergence of Private 5G, IoT and MEC accelerating,Which one is best for your needs -- today, and tomorrow?,Study shows private networks drive productivity, efficiency and automation. A proven network partner,years managing customers' complex networks worldwide,America's most reliable 5G network³,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services²of Fortune 500 companies served,Innovate in real time with fast, secure cloud computing power at the edge of our network. Keep your mobile workforce connected and productive with flexible communication tools. Get a unified, shareable wireless infrastructure for an enhanced in-building 5G experience—regardless of the user's mobile service provider. Verizon Private 5G Network provides enhanced security, dedicated bandwidth and the flexibility to customize your network to meet specific business needs, including reliable and private connectivity. It offers more flexible, robust and low-latency connectivity that is best suited for adverse environments—both inside and outside campus network coverage—and for use cases that require mobility and low latency. To implement Verizon 5G Private Network, contact our experts who can help assess your requirements, design a tailored solution and manage the seamless deployment process for your organization. Verizon Private 5G Network offers robust security with features like encryption and access control. Each Private 5G Network is purpose-built for the site it will support, so the number of access points you need depends on a range of factors, including the environment (size; indoors, outdoors, or both), use cases, and the number of devices being connected. Yes, you can seamlessly integrate Verizon's Private 5G Network with your existing infrastructure, avoiding the need for a complete overhaul and enabling a smooth transition to enhanced connectivity. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services, Sylvain Fabre, Peter Liu, Pablo Arriandiaga, Gaspar Valdivia, Mohini Dukes, Kosei Takiishi, Frank Marsala, 6 January 2025. ²Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Securely Work From Anywhere With Remote Work Solutions Business

Secure work from virtually anywhere with Verizon Remote Work Solutions,While some companies have insisted on returning their workers to the office full-time, many others have already made remote or hybrid work a permanent feature of their business. And it's no mystery why. Ask workers about the benefits of remote work, and they'll give you a list 10 feet long. Aside from the option of cuddling with pets during the day—without the expensive commute and rigid hours— workers and working from home. Companies offering remote work also have access to a larger talent pool when it comes to hiring and have an . Still, remote work poses a significant challenge regarding a key aspect of doing business virtually: cybersecurity. After the sudden shift to remote work necessitated by the pandemic, that they saw an adverse effect on their organization's cybersecurity, with two-thirds of CISOs stating that their organizations were more vulnerable to cyberattacks. The benefits of remote work are numerous, but if companies want to maintain their reputations and protect their assets, they can't ignore the potential risks related to employees working remotely. Work-from-anywhere cybersecurity challenges,What makes remote work a bigger risk than being in the office when it comes to cybersecurity? It essentially comes down to these three main challenges:,Thankfully, business leaders are starting to realize that cybersecurity is no longer solely an IT concern. According to a recent survey, Boards of Directors now see cybersecurity as a business risk—which is no surprise given the financial, reputational and operational damage just one breach can cause. Verizon Remote Work Solutions: balanced, layered security,In an effort to improve remote worker security, many companies implement security controls that inadvertently have a negative impact on productivity. Deploying security point solution after point solution might mitigate some risks, but those benefits are outweighed if it takes 15 extra minutes for every remote employee to connect to the corporate network, and employees are continually challenged to reauthenticate. If companies want to empower their employees to work from anywhere without compromise, ease-of-doing-business and security must find a balancing point. The key to remote cybersecurity success, then, is layered protection and consistent support, built on a foundation that starts with dedicated wireless business internet. For example, as part of its Remote Work Solutions, provides at-home users with a dedicated connection that includes data encryption and network-level authentication. Standardizing company-issued routers for remote work also greatly simplifies the burden on IT and security teams, who traditionally had to troubleshoot issues with an incredibly broad range of personally-managed routers. Remote Work Solutions from Verizon help build out solutions that fit customers' unique requirements—whether the organization is managing a massive remote workforce or implementing a hybrid schedule. Additional security services include , a zero-trust cloud security platform that provides real-time threat defense and content filtering for remote employees' endpoint devices, and , which acts as a line of layered threat defense for distributed organizations and helps defend remote employees from malware. Further, as your company's connected device footprint grows, so does its exposure to risk of SIM card misuse. Verizon can help security teams stay one step ahead of hijackers with , a security feature that proactively locks down the SIM cards in company-issued devices, allowing devices that you trust to connect to your network. Plus, Verizon's global backbone network provides private and public connectivity in >185+ countries and territories, offering unrivaled visibility into emerging cyber threats, which helps companies adapt quickly to new cybercriminal tactics. Don't move backward—think forward with Verizon,The move to hybrid and remote work sheds light on some new security challenges, but that doesn't mean businesses have to rush to bring their workers back to the office. With the right solutions and expert support, it's possible to create a secure work infrastructure that goes where the workforce is—without sacrificing productivity or putting more pressure on security teams. help give employees the work-life balance they want while offering security teams the control and resources to help protect against new threats and vulnerabilities. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Multi-Cloud Orchestration, Management and Connectivity

Work confidently in the cloud with secure, on-demand access to global cloud services and private cages in colocation data centers. Fully managed and self-managed multi-cloud options to fit your organization's needs. Deploy your Verizon network across and within multiple cloud service providers (CSPs) and private data centers. Multi-cloud orchestration and connectivity services leverage the Verizon network-as-a-service (NaaS) model to simplify the network architecture across multiple clouds. The Verizon Private Network provides additional security and industry-leading SLAs along with global coverage. Options for services include NaaS Cloud Management, Secure Cloud Interconnect (SCI), Software Defined Interconnect (SDI) and additional services. Verizon offers fully managed and self-managed configurations to simplify and secure complex multi-cloud architectures supporting applications. These services enable you to easily manage network connections and application traffic via a central console, making it easy to establish new connections quickly, load balance data traffic and govern your cloud network. Combine cloud networking technology, visibility and management via a single console interface for common deployment, governance, connectivity and security services across clouds. Connections can be turned up for a new cloud in as quickly as one business day with preprovisioned and automated cloud connectivity solutions. Our solutions are preprovisioned to connect to 217+ CSPs (including AWS, Google, IBM, Azure, Oracle, Salesforce and SAP) and colocation services in 185+ countries and territories. Reduce the need for additional overhead and specialized cloud knowledge with a consistent operations platform for connectivity, policy, security and more. Stay up and running with competitive SLAs and proactive fault notifications. Network support can be provided with a private network from Verizon. Fully managed options reduce the demands on your IT team with visibility into your deployment through a single pane of glass. With NaaS Cloud Management, run applications with multiple CSPs, customize support, modernize your legacy infrastructure and incorporate the latest technology to stay competitive. Verizon is not a CSP and has no preference for one cloud provider over another. This allows us to provide objective full oversight, management and connectivity to meet your organization's needs. Viewing and managing the multi-cloud network through a single console reduces the operational complexities of dealing with multiple cloud providers. Prioritize critical and real-time traffic with support for class of service (CoS) and quality of service (QoS) when using Private IP. When using Private IP, get fast options for mobile coverage and private cloud connectivity over the Verizon wireless network through a private wireless gateway. Separate traffic from the public internet by integrating the customers' Private IP or Ethernet private WAN with a virtual layer 2 access loop. This solution provides connectivity, orchestration and management services that enable you to seamlessly and securely interconnect across and within multiple clouds (public and private), as well as utilize services from multiple CSPs. Easily manage deployments via a central console. Fully managed and future self-service options offer a choice of business models to manage the multi-cloud network with connectivity, policy management and security services. Private IP customers can simply, securely and reliably connect to a global ecosystem of CSPs from your corporate WAN by creating private connections that are completely separated from public internet traffic. SCI offers on-demand, scalable bandwidth with consumption-based pricing so you can get the full flexibility from your cloud resources. SCI helps reduce TCO by providing large-scale cloud interconnections without the internet at a significantly lower cost compared to private circuits. If your organization uses Private IP, Ethernet–Dedicated E-Line, Ethernet–Switched E-LAN or Internet Dedicated Service, activate your connection on the day an order is placed to 200+ CSPs and most Equinix IBX colocation cages globally. Connect with access speeds up to 10 Gbps globally. SDI is a self provisioning process that can significantly lower telco access costs. It also enables cloud connectivity in minutes, instead of weeks or months and requires no truck rolls or special construction. Your proven cloud connectivity expert,Verizon is a leader for networking SLAs,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹Cloud connectivity to 185+ countries,Preprovisioned connectivity to leading CSPs,Find out how D-Link Corporation protected their information with the help of Secure Cloud Interconnect. Discover a simpler and easier way to manage and secure all of your cloud traffic. Leverage the power of the Verizon network to quickly establish connections to CSPs in Verizon's global ecosystem. In this paper, we'll take a look at the challenges the multicloud environment presents and offer a solution for addressing them. Learn how Verizon can support applications deployed in multiple CSPs. See the networking options and associated benefits. Discover how three Verizon customers improve security, agility and performance with Verizon cloud connectivity options. Wide-area data networking services that provide point-to-point, hub-and-spoke and any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites, including connectivity to cloud. A wide-area data networking service that provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. A high-speed, enterprise-grade dedicated network connection over the public internet. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. Verizon can connect with over 217 CSPs including AWS, Google, IBM, Azure, Oracle, Salesforce and SAP. Connections can be turned up as quickly as one business day with preprovisioned and automated connectivity once the CSP and any supporting networks are provisioned. We have Secure Cloud Interconnect with usage-based bandwidth and Software Defined Interconnect with guaranteed, fixed-bandwidth connections. Secure Cloud Interconnect is not restricted by size. Customers have the capability of bandwidth on demand, which eliminates the need for capacity planning. The connection automatically matches the highly variable cloud services usage patterns. Yes. Both Secure Cloud Interconnect and Software Defined Interconnect can support a hybrid cloud strategy (a portfolio of CSPs in combination with your own private clouds and traditional IT services). Some sample use cases include enabling disaster recovery and business continuity across multiple cloud providers. Choice and flexibility to access to the best technology in different CSPs, avoiding vendor lock-in, enhanced disaster recovery, high availability, greater global coverage and many others to meet critical organizational and applications needs. NaaS Cloud Management is a solution that provides connectivity, orchestration and management services. These services enable organizations to seamlessly and securely interconnect across and within multiple clouds (public and private), utilize services from multiple CSPs, and easily manage these deployments under a central console. Fully managed and future self-service options provide a choice of business models to manage the multi-cloud network with connectivity services, policy management and security services. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. 