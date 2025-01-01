Affordable 5g phones for business use

5G MEC Use Cases: How Can Businesses Leverage 5G and MEC? Business

5G MEC use cases: How can businesses leverage 5G and MEC?,Author: Poornima Apte,Picture yourself at a football game where your favorite player scores a touchdown. You immediately look up to the video screen to see a number of replays from various angles, all controlled by an operator with multi-cam viewing. Later, you use your phone to find a cashierless concession stand with minimal traffic—and then again to check out from the stand. When you leave the game, you use your phone once more to direct you to the closest bathroom or your parking spot. are starting to use 5G and MEC (multi-access edge computing) integration to develop this kind of enhanced customer experience in the hopes of generating increased revenues. MEC brings the tasks of computing and decision-making to the edge of the network, away from centralized cloud servers. In this case, the edge could be accessed by thousands, if not millions, of mobile devices. In fact, the number of devices using edge computing is expected to increase from , according to Transforma Insights. Through distributed cloud, MEC enables data processing at the edge. It saves time by not having to push data back and forth to a distant data center and, therefore, decreases latency in operations. Computing could be near instantaneous, which could help enable faster reactions to related insights. The business benefits of combining 5G and MEC,The 5G network can support an infrastructure that facilitates MEC. Merging the two delivers a whole host of technological impacts that potentially translate into some key benefits for enterprises. 5G MEC use cases in action,Businesses have opportunities to leverage 5G and MEC to drive sales, improve the customer experience, optimize operations and create new opportunities for growth. Here are a few 5G MEC use cases in different industries:,Entertainment,As the stadium football game example illustrates, the combination of 5G and MEC can help deliver better fan experiences and may offer . 5G and MEC also can play a key role in enhancing and elevating the fan experience and can help venues innovate around public safety, access, concessions, crowd management, and operations. Retail,5G and MEC can help enable the delivery of enhanced is also helpful in retail. Stores can lean on proximity sensors to push out sales and deliver notifications in real time through mobile devices to customers who opt into receiving such notifications. Retailers can also create and implement product tracking and consumer responses at more granular levels. Understanding what motivates a consumer to buy in real time is valuable information for retailers. Healthcare,that 5G and MEC could help enable include near real-time, edge-based AI inferencing systems that can help detect things the human eye cannot. This could help support more accurate diagnostics and enable practitioners to properly diagnose medical conditions and intervene appropriately. 5G and MEC could also help support AI-driven video analytics in the operating room to help support surgical counts and techniques, and help monitor out-of-the-way areas of the hospital to alert staff regarding falls, emergency vehicle arrival or activity in secure locations. Manufacturing,IoT sensors on machines could deliver predictive maintenance and machine analytics by measuring current parameters against normal profiles and alerting workers if conditions look awry. could help the manufacturing industry pivot in near real time to change external constraints, such as supply chain challenges. 5G and Edge Computing Use Cases Business

5G and edge computing use cases,Author: Keith Shaw,The combination of 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) can create opportunities for businesses across industries. Understanding these edge computing use cases can help companies realize the power of these innovative networking and computing technologies. can provide companies with higher data speeds, lower latency and greater capacity than previous mobile networks. can build on these innovations by moving computing resources closer to the edge of the network instead of in a distant cloud data center. By providing a platform to run edge computing applications closer to the devices and equipment generating critical data, companies can often make faster and better decisions. Edge computing examples across industries,Here are some edge computing use cases that showcase the potential benefits of combining the lower latency that 5G offers with MEC technologies. Manufacturing,The combination of could enable factories to monitor multiple types of assets used in production, such as robotics, connected devices, and other types of manufacturing equipment. Manufacturers could analyze data generated by equipment and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to help predict when equipment will require maintenance, preventing more expensive downtime situations. Moreover, an automotive parts manufacturer could connect its robotic welding machines to a 5G network to capture and process data in near real-time. That data could then be fed into a factory's simulation models generated by a . These simulations could help the factory create scenarios that allow the welding robots to make customized parts. On a production line, video cameras could scan finished materials for quality defects in near real-time through 5G and edge computing technologies. Video cameras used for physical security surveillance could also take advantage of 5G and computer vision to automate security monitoring of a worksite or factory grounds. For factory workers, 5G and edge computing applications could be used in safety and training scenarios through augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets. The headsets could provide on-the-job training for dangerous tasks in a safer environment. In addition, AR can provide a virtual overlay to assist technicians with repair information or connect them over video to a remote technician who can provide advice from hundreds or thousands of miles away. Supply chain and logistics,Companies in the could benefit from edge computing to help get products and orders out the door faster. For example, automated guided vehicles, autonomous mobile robots and automated forklifts could use their sensors to more safely and efficiently navigate a warehouse floor, with near real-time decisions being made through lower-latency 5G and edge computing processing on-site. E-commerce fulfillment centers and distribution centers that also deploy mobile robots to help fill orders could benefit from a 5G and edge computing deployment. They could make decisions more quickly when filling orders, directing or redirecting robots to find goods in storage areas faster. Once out the door, wireless tracking technologies, including , could ensure products delivered to store locations are accurate and undamaged. Retail,Retailers looking to provide cashless and options for customers can benefit from faster connection speeds. In a cashierless payment scenario, 5G connections can analyze and track products a customer places in their basket and trigger the payment system to charge a customer's card when they leave the store. Retailers could also use VR and AR technologies to , providing additional information on goods, clothes and other items they want to purchase. For example, an augmented dressing room mirror might show a customer how they'll look wearing a piece of clothing. This technology could take advantage of a company's 5G wireless network and MEC capabilities to provide the speed and low latency needed to produce a seamless customer experience. In another example, a grocery store could use 5G and edge computing to provide each customer with a mobile app that generates a customized map and route through the store to guide them to each item on their shopping list. Along the way, customers could use their phones to scan products to receive more information about them, such as nutrition information, recipes, coupons and alternative product options or special promotions. The retailer could use the data the app generates to provide analytics for product distribution. Cameras and product sensors on store shelves can also better track inventory, alerting store managers of out-of-stock items that can be replenished or ordered more efficiently. Event venues,Several 5G and edge computing examples apply to the venue space, such as a stadium hosting a professional sporting event or a concert. By combining 5G edge, LIDAR and crowd analytics software, venues can count the number of people in specific areas, including their movement and flows. This near real-time data gives managers a broader picture of their operations, which lets them make more informed decisions during live events to quickly address safety and security. This could also let them optimize the layout of their facility for retail, food and beverage sales, as well as other selling opportunities to help maximize profits, reduce congestion and take advantage of advertising or sponsorship opportunities. 5G and edge computing technology can also enable cashierless checkout, in which computer vision equipment and overhead cameras create an autonomous retail environment that reduces a common pain point for event attendees. Instead of standing in a long line to buy merchandise or concessions, guests can select items from a shelf and simply walk out, with the technology seamlessly seeing what they bought and charging the customer appropriately. Easier shopping can increase the number of customers and transactions while helping to alleviate staffing issues needed for traditional checkout methods. A third example for event venues is accelerated access, where 5G and edge computing solutions could help deliver touchless and accelerated ticketing and guest entry methods, along with access control for employees and visitors. This technology uses artificial intelligence and opt-in facial authentication to help speed the entry process for guests, while also replacing traditional employee badges or visitor passes. By using computer vision and biometric technology, venue operators could improve their overall security posture by removing the threat of stolen or misplaced credentials, as well as speed up the process for guests so that they can enjoy the venue and other commercial opportunities. Once customers are at their seats, 5G networks could provide video streaming with different camera views on their smartphones; ; and attendees can view near-instant statistics, images and video replays. Private 5G Use Cases for Your Industry Business

Private 5G use cases for your industry,Author: Rose de Fremery,As businesses across the globe accelerate their digital transformation plans, they're increasingly realizing that fast, reliable network connectivity will be crucial to achieving their goals. According to ResearchandMarkets, the global by 2030 at a growth rate of 47.5%. Whether delivering personalized, augmented reality (AR)-enhanced customer experiences in the retail sector or supporting autonomous and remote-operated drilling in the energy industry, private 5G stands to enable a variety of strategic business outcomes. Here's a glimpse at just a few of the private 5G use cases that can advance business innovation in several key industries. What is private 5G?,allows a business to create a private wireless network with higher data transmission speeds, and more resilient connections than are typically possible with Wi-Fi or 4G. Large companies and public sector organizations can use private 5G to bring a custom 5G experience to indoor or outdoor facilities, where high-speed, high-capacity and low-latency connectivity is required to achieve business objectives. The benefits of a private wireless network,Private 5G can be a crucial enabler for use cases involving the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), AR and virtual reality (VR)—all technologies that can place demands on business networks, particularly at scale. Private 5G combined with the right technology solutions can help organizations optimize their operations with informed strategic decision-making, improved internal operations and an elevated customer experience. That's !,Private 5G use cases to advance business innovation,Many businesses and public sector organizations across industries are already tapping private 5G for the mission-critical connectivity needed to enable their business processes and objectives. Here's how companies and public sector institutions in the manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and retail sectors are adopting private 5G networks for a host of use cases. Manufacturing,Businesses in the manufacturing sector are leveraging private 5G to accelerate the use of technologies—such as the Internet of Things (IoT), AI, AR and edge computing—as they build smart factories that leverage automated and efficient manufacturing processes while leveraging predictive maintenance tools to help reduce downtime. The low latency of private 5G combined with edge computing can provide the network characteristics that are essential for smart manufacturing. Manufacturers are also exploring private 5G use cases for collaborative and , as well as AR/VR and remote operations using . Energy and utilities,and smart grids are among the use cases energy firms are exploring. Private 5G offers the energy and utilities industries even greater potential with regard to near real-time operations, the monitoring of distributed energy resources through digital twins and the enablement of secure and quality services. A private wireless network is also ideally suited for autonomous and remote-operated drilling, and , advanced remote industrial robotics and , preventative safety alerts, and the use of AR/VR for remote technical support and staff training. Transportation,Businesses and public sector organizations in the transportation industry are exploring private 5G's potential, especially when it comes to enabling smarter and more convenient . As urbanization accelerates and climate change concerns become more urgent, 5G-enabled mass transit could point the way to important solutions benefiting passengers and the global community as a whole. Alternative private 5G use cases for transportation include , such as trip planners and smart screens. Private 5G could similarly enable smart ticketing systems, semi-autonomous transporters, condition-based monitoring, enhanced worker safety, product quality sensors, end-to-end supply visibility and video-based loss prevention for businesses in the transportation and logistics sector. Retail,Having already executed ambitious digital transformation initiatives to remain relevant and competitive during the pandemic, continue to deploy innovative technologies to further enhance customer engagement and satisfaction. Whether enabling , offering or allowing customers to use AR to try on clothing in front of , retail companies can benefit from private 5G's high speed, low latency and reliable connectivity to deliver these high-impact, bandwidth-intensive experiences. Future-ready your business with a private 5G network,Businesses and public sector organizations are under unprecedented pressure to digitize within increasingly compact time frames. As they chart their courses forward, they're realizing that high-speed, high-performance network connectivity is a fundamental requirement for meeting and exceeding expectations in the current climate and beyond. Private 5G can help organizations in a range of industries achieve even the most ambitious goals by making their network infrastructure future-ready and enabling a host of innovative technology use cases involving IoT, AI, AR, and VR. 