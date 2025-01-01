best laptop for travel and work

Our Best LTE & 5G Laptops with Cellular Data Business

On the most reliable 5G network in America. Connected laptops powered by Verizon offer powerful performance, lightning-fast 5G connectivity, and enterprise-grade security features. Connect, collaborate, and work smarter with lightning-fast speeds and reliable connectivity. Empower your employees to work from anywhere. Boost productivity and collaboration while maintaining seamless connectivity. Protect your business with enterprise-grade security features. Keep your data and devices safe from cyber threats. Grow your business with a flexible and scalable mobile solution. Verizon's connected laptops can meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Meet the ThinkPad X13s— built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Designed with versatility for any business with intelligent performance, outstanding screen experience and built-in security and privacy options. Introducing the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G, a laptop designed to help you work and play smarter. Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™. Experience the potential of your connected laptop by connecting it to the network America relies on. Purchase from Verizon, from our partner, or your trusted vendor—then activate with us today. A successful digital workplace needs dependable, fast internet services. Verizon has the speed and reliability your business requires.
Choose the Best Wi-Fi for a Small Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Wi-Fi for small business,In a small company, every minute counts, and leveraging mobile technology is an important component of modern business. Whether they're located in Denver or Dubai, small businesses today need fast, reliable Internet connections that allow people to work virtually anywhere, on any device. An effective Wi-Fi service keeps everyone—from employees to visiting clients and customers—connected and productive. This sea change in the way we live and work is here to stay. A key competitive advantage,In the office, workers need the flexibility to be able to take their laptop to the conference room, down the hall, or to a sister site to collaborate without losing connectivity. To stay productive, they need to stay connected whether they're on the road, working remotely, or traveling. Likewise, clients expect that when they reach out to your business, someone will be available to answer questions promptly and be responsive to their needs immediately. Visiting customers and clients also want to stay Internet-enabled when they're visiting your business. It's fair to say that fast and reliable Wi-Fi for small business is as essential in the business world as that old standby, a cup of coffee. Special considerations for small businesses,This new work environment presents a unique challenge for small businesses, who must accommodate the new demand for 24/7 mobile Internet in a cost-effective way—while keeping their networks secure from potential threats. As a business owner, the last thing you want to worry about is having sensitive client or financial data leaked by a security breach over an unsecured Wi-Fi network. But when employees are traveling, it can be difficult for them to locate a safe and secure Wi-Fi hotspot to take care of business. Even at public locales like hotels and airports, Wi-Fi networks can be inadequate, limiting, and expensive, charging fees for access, overage, and roaming. Fortunately, if your business plan for success includes the need for fast Internet and Wi-Fi connection, Verizon has a number of to help with choosing the best Wi-Fi for small business. The best choice for business broadband,It may sound obvious, but the first place to start in improving Wi-Fi effectiveness is by choosing the right technology to power your office network. Our state-of-the-art, money-saving offer the speed and support you need to take care of business quickly and efficiently. Our products, support and reliability make Verizon the best choice for Small Business owners,Verizon's speed and reliability make Fios Internet the best choice for small business owners, with capabilities such as blazing fast speeds of up to 880 Mbps for document downloads, videoconferencing, and sharing high-bandwidth files in a flash. You can also save time and money with , which offer a dedicated broadband connection with reliable service 24/7—and no data usage caps. Whichever Verizon plan you choose, you'll get fast, 99.9% network reliability, with the download and upload speeds to help your business stay ahead of the competition. Wi-Fi routers and extenders,Because wireless signals can be affected by a number of environmental factors—including radio signals, dead zones, and router location—Verizon also offers a wide variety of cutting-edge products to further increase Wi-Fi connectivity and range. For example, you can leverage all of the power of the blazing-fast Fios network when you pair it with a next-generation Wi-Fi router like the , which delivers the fastest Wi-Fi available from any provider. With an extended Wi-Fi range of 325 feet and wireless speeds up to 500 Mbps, it's up to 10x faster than our older routers. It also includes Guest Wi-Fi—a separate and secure network for your guests. The Best Remote Work Communication Plans for SMB Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Remote work communication plan: The best tools and tips for remote small business communication,Author: Shane Schick,As many small businesses have seen their traditionally office bound employees move to more flexible work arrangements, they've recognized the need to ensure that their employees still feel connected as a team. A remote work communication plan and strategy should begin with that in mind. There is no question that SMBs are beginning to see the benefits of providing staff with greater flexibility in where and how they work. In fact, a recent survey found that than solely at their company's location. Approximately 40% also plan to increase remote and hybrid work options over the next year. The drive for better remote communication methods,Companies have found that hybrid and remote work arrangements resulted in their employees often being more , and they appreciated the Greater flexibility in work arrangements is also a key factor in retaining employees or acquiring new talent as SMBs compete for candidates with in-demand skills. On the other hand, SMBs are like businesses of almost any size in that they need to master the changes that come with remote working communication. Pre-pandemic, most ad-hoc work conversations occurred as workers walked around the office or stopped by someone's desk. With the increase in hybrid work, tools that encourage ad-hoc sharing of business information may need to be re-evaluated. Remote communication methods for workers also need to take into account adjustments to age-old practices, such as how employees are coached. Technology now makes it easy to see, hear and exchange files from anywhere, but SMB leaders must ensure virtual experiences offer a healthy and supportive work environment. In fact, a global survey found in terms of what makes a great employee experience. The importance of a strong culture in your remote work communication plan,Given that culture can be influenced through so many parts of the business, start by evaluating the impact of hybrid work on employees' day-to-day tasks. A recent found that while doing one's job away from the office makes it easier to think creatively and meet deadlines, other tasks become more difficult. This includes making connections with colleagues, staying informed about what's going on inside a company and ensuring all team members have a voice in key decisions. There is a distinction between allowing remote work and having a remote-only workforce. SMB leaders who offer greater flexibility in where work gets done must continue providing an equitable experience in the office and beyond it. Remote communication methods can vary widely, but opting for can provide the capabilities SMBs need. As a solution that facilitates conversation and collaboration across multiple devices, UC supports workers in the office, at home or wherever they work. It also gives them a variety of tools and applications to apply in a particular context, including audio, video conferencing and more. Small medium business (SMB) tips to improve your remote work communication plan,SMB leaders should provide best practice guidance that promotes greater engagement and team cohesion. 1. Utilize tools that support team collaboration,When you're in the office needing assistance it's easy to seek out someone down the hall or in a nearby office for help. Harnessing the power of UC can provide similar options to connect, as employees can easily turn to coworkers that are far away and not physically in the same location as them. Rather email, discuss how team messaging tools can offer a more collaborative experience. According to Gartner® compared with just over half in 2019. They just might need more direction or education on how to make the most of these tools. 2. Build transparency into everyday practices and remote communication methods,Things have come a long way since the days when many companies required employees to use a punch clock to indicate when they arrived for work and left at the end of their shift. Still, hybrid models don't always make it clear when employees are on the job, taking a break or are away for a more extended period of time. Remote work communication plans can include communication solutions such as the use of calendaring tools and setting up out-of-office messages. Don't assume that staff will immediately recognize the need for this kind of transparency, however. A found that managerial training was one of the top five areas employees believe companies need to invest in to help improve company culture. 3. Develop a level playing field for all employees,By now, many of those working in a SMB (or even in larger organizations) equate remote communication methods with video conferencing. A found that 95% of businesses were using some form of video conferencing solution, and 91% said the primary use was for connecting remote workers. , 41% of leaders said they are trying to prevent inequities from developing amid hybrid work models. There are technologies widely available today to assist with meeting equity. This includes conferencing solutions that give everyone a similar view of each other, as well as digital whiteboards that promote collaboration in a shared workspace. It is important to include a list of the available tools that are often already included in your solution when you're creating your remote work communication plan and strategy. 4. Increase the cadence of check-ins and regrouping,No one wants to be accused of hosting a meeting that could have been an email, as the adage goes. On the other hand, it is important that team members do not feel isolated when they're working outside of the office. A found that managers connect less frequently with employees once remote work is adopted, however, checking in multiple times a week via remote communication methods improve team engagement. UC makes it easy to reach out more often. These check-ins could include updates on the progress of a project, clarification about work policies, a virtual coffee break or a conversation about mental wellness. 5. Build employee recognition into your remote work communication plan,Solutions like UC may stem from a desire to promote teamwork and achieve business outcomes. However, the same tools can be used to recognize and appreciate staff. A found that 66% of employees would appreciate more opportunities to celebrate personal life events at work; 78% of remote workers said they feel more respected in these kinds of company cultures. Use collaboration tools such as whiteboards to create birthday cards or host a virtual surprise baby shower via a video conferencing platform. Think about how UC can allow the team to share more about who they are. UC allows workers to operate at a distance and by choosing the right tools and employing a strong, remote work communication plan, you will be able to bring your team closer together, no matter where they physically are. Learn more about how Verizon can help your SMB make . Gartner Press Release, , Meghan Rimol, August, 2021. 