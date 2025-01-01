Best practices for deploying private wireless networks

Campus Network Design Best Practices Business

In one survey of university IT professionals, and universities during the 2020-21 school year and the median IT budget decrease was 10%. Recent years have shown the value of having a and evolve to meet the ongoing needs of students and staff. A smart campus network can strategically leverage new technology and robust network infrastructure to enhance collaboration, provide meaningful learning experiences and enhance campus safety. Campus network design best practices,There's no one-size-fits-all campus network design, but the following best practices can help ensure your campus is smart, fast and secure. Segmented networks,Colleges serve a staggering number of user endpoints. One university estimated it had , while a separate report by Educause found . To address the need for security and efficiency, university IT departments should consider a segmented campus network design. In one survey of university IT professionals, and universities during the 2020-21 school year and the median IT budget decrease was 10%. Recent years have shown the value of having a and evolve to meet the ongoing needs of students and staff. A smart campus network can strategically leverage new technology and robust network infrastructure to enhance collaboration, provide meaningful learning experiences and enhance campus safety. Campus network design best practices,There's no one-size-fits-all campus network design, but the following best practices can help ensure your campus is smart, fast and secure. Segmented networks,Colleges serve a staggering number of user endpoints. One university estimated it had , while a separate report by Educause found . To address the need for security and efficiency, university IT departments should consider a segmented campus network design. Segmented networks run on the same physical infrastructure but are logically separated by using logical or physical switches at the network edge. These switches allow the campus IT department to separate devices into virtual local area networks (VLANs) by the type of user—student, staff, faculty or guest. Connect with campus area networks,Many university IT departments connect students, faculty and staff to the internet with a (CAN). These networks cover a limited geographical area (in contrast to metropolitan or wide area networks) and connect buildings and departments by connecting multiple local area networks (LAN). Because all data is self-contained within the network, users experience minimal latency when accessing content. Distributed networks for minimal latency,For uninterrupted learning, the campus network design should be distributed for minimal latency. In addition to using a CAN for interdepartmental connection, —infrastructure near end-user locations—minimizes the distance data needs to travel and reduces latency. Another way to minimize latency is using a content delivery network (CDN) placed in strategic locations close to end users and their devices. Content is cached in CDNs so that data packets don't need to travel from the original server. This is best for content that is delivered to many end users, as expected with streaming media applications. Provision of bandwidth on demand,Remotely configuring higher bandwidth can help university IT departments stay nimble as needs change. For example, if a department requires a high-speed connection for a data-intensive research project, that network segment can be virtually deprovisioned when the project ends. With the right core fiber networks and software to control resources, what used to take months to deploy can now take minutes. Ensure your university IT department budget assumes increasing bandwidth needs. The Federal Communications Commission estimates over the next four years. The role of security in university IT,Of the top 10 issues facing college IT departments, . What offers students and faculty more flexibility—hybrid learning on multiple devices—offers cyber criminals multiple openings to infiltrate. The Verizon 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report found the education sector . The report notes external actors with financial motives are largely responsible. Enhance your cyber security,Mitigating your security risks means strengthening, securing and modernizing your network infrastructure. When considering your campus network design, some elements to consider include, for example, the enhanced security benefits of (VLANs). Firewalls can limit traffic flow between VLANs of differing security levels. Three layers of firewalls—perimeter, network and host—can ensure separation and high security between subnetworks. Endpoint security,can mitigate endpoint risk by streamlining how you manage mobility and protect data using a single management portal. IT administrators should require personal devices to register on these solutions to access the network. Restricted data on mobile devices—whether campus-owned or personal— should be encrypted using approved encryption techniques and password protected. should be registered to allow university IT staff to lock or wipe data if the device is lost or stolen. Benefitting from the cloud,From students' personal information to sensitive research study data, universities generate and store a staggering amount of data, much of it sensitive. allows universities to store data on the internet rather than bulky on-site servers and to scale operations and rent processing power without the need for infrastructure on standby. 5G Security White Paper

First principlesDecember 2019, If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Experts at Verizon and other private sector and government entities have identified several cybersecurity risks that will continue, or arise anew, in the 5G network environment. Verizon is approaching these concerns in two phases, guided by first principles in security that have undergirded our previous networks and that we can use with greater efficiency and effect in 5G. Verizon is designing and deploying its 5G network with security as a central element of the network. As discussed below in Section II, Verizon relies exclusively on trusted vendors that have undergone our rigorous supply-chain vetting processes. We routinely assess the software and hardware that goes into our network, and we employ rigorous, documented policies and procedures for secure configuration and operation of equipment and devices we deploy throughout the network. Components of our 5G infrastructure, even within the network itself, are required to authenticate to one another prior to performing their functions. Further, we leverage the new 5G architecture and technical standards, which we ourselves have helped develop, to provide new security features that did not exist in previous generations of wireless technology. Moreover, outside the core network, we secure the Radio Access Network (RAN) – the antennas and base stations of cell towers have long been the most visible elements of wireless networks – through advances in Open RAN (O-RAN) technology, which is bringing the security benefits of network virtualization and related software innovation to the RAN. (In turn, this software innovation favors a diverse and competitive market among RAN vendors. This is one way to address the recent troubling concentration of the RAN market among suspect vendors.) Finally, Verizon has helped spearhead global advances in the security of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the other devices that connect to the 5G network, and we are continuing to advance promising new security innovations that will be deployed in the future. Overall, Verizon has traditionally implemented a holistic view of security risk management and will continue to do so in the 5G environment. Security risks will persist, but we are accounting for these risks in everything that we do to build and operate the network, using 5G-enabled security innovations to advance the security practices that we have employed and refined for decades. Verizon's 5G network presently consists of a new RAN known as New Radio (NR), which is connected to the current 4G LTE core. This deployment, referred to as Non-Stand Alone (NSA) 5G, already includes several security improvements over 4G LTE which are discussed in this paper. As Verizon's trusted vendors begin to support the forthcoming new technical standards for the 5G core standards – due to be completed in the coming months – our core network will migrate to a new 5G core which uses software-based architecture and network virtualization. When Verizon deploys a Stand Alone (SA) 5G service – 5G RAN using a virtualized 5G core – we will implement the cutting-edge technology solutions for assessing and mitigating risk that are currently being advanced and standardized with Verizon's active leadership in research and development, real-world deployments, and standards bodies. Verizon ensures that security is an integral part of designing and deploying the 5G network. We rely exclusively on trusted network components, managing supply chain security risks through our rigorous supplier vetting processes. We then work with suppliers and engineers to secure these components in the equipment and devices we deploy throughout the network. Further, we leverage the new 5G architecture and technical standards, which we ourselves have helped develop, to provide new security features that did not exist in previous generations. Verizon's trusted supply chain is the foundation of our secure 5G network. Leveraging a diverse, competitive marketplace of trusted vendors of network hardware and software is a security imperative for Verizon and other 5G service providers. This is the fundamental principle of our supply chain security policy; it guides everything we do in vetting our trusted suppliers and in testing and configuring the equipment and devices we acquire from them. For both hardware and software, Verizon purchases all our roles and responsibilities, as outlined briefly below. The Verizon Leadership Committee (VLC), which consists of the Chief Executive Officer and direct reports, assumes the ultimate accountability to define strategic direction and objectives for the SRO Program. On a day-to-day basis, the Supplier Risk Management Executive Committee performs oversight and governance of the SRO Program based on the VLC's strategic direction and objectives. The organizational sponsor of a proposed contract, with the assistance of the Category Sourcing Expert and the SRO, must complete a risk questionnaire for each contract and statement of work under which products or services are provided by a supplier. The contract's risk level, determined through an assessment under the SRO's formal Supplier Risk Management System, drives due diligence by the appropriate Risk Expert team. The SRO has established formal processes for conducting due diligence and addressing all assessed risks prior to use of a supplier and prior to contract execution for a particular product or service. This scrutiny covers suppliers of all types. Beyond the more focused scrutiny discussed below on suppliers whose products are pertinent to cybersecurity and national security review, our Supplier Risk Management Program scrutinizes our suppliers' general reliability, sound corporate governance, trustworthiness and legal compliance culture, including their regimes for complying with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and counter-fraud programs, as well as their financial viability. Verizon reviews information on suppliers' policies and procedures in these areas, along with supporting evidence for each applicable area of risk. More specifically, we conduct ongoing due diligence with our most in-depth and frequent activities focusing on areas of high risk, such as suppliers of critical equipment that make up our networks. (As discussed in the next section regarding equipment testing and device configuration, we also conduct internal and third-party penetration testing on such equipment, devices and applications prior to launch.) The following risk considerations directly pertinent to cybersecurity and national security are specifically addressed through our Supplier Risk Management Program:,The processes outlined above help ensure that our networks are built with trusted components derived from a secure supply chain. Verizon recognizes that supply chain risk management benefits from effective collaboration and information sharing, both among private sector entities and between the public and private sectors. We therefore have taken formal leadership roles in DHS's SCRM Task Force and in the ATIS initiative to advance supply chain security standards. We also have participated in nascent efforts to advance software supply chain security assurance, such as the multi-stakeholder process convened by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to develop best practices for vendors to communicate to enterprise buyers the components of the "software bill of materials" – that is, the software supply chain. As discussed in Section III below, further improvements in software supply chain security and software security assurance will be an increasingly important element of Verizon's holistic approach to 5G security as it migrates its network to a virtualized 5G core and operates and innovates this sliced network through software and cloud-based functionalities. After the supplier vetting and scrutiny described above, our next steps in building a secure network foundation include rigorous inspection and security testing as well as standardized configuration of the components that make up our network. Secure configuration of network equipment and devices is a structural necessity in building a secure 5G network. Verizon has been operating and improving its state-of-the-art,Technical standards provide a common understanding of,Verizon is participating in and influencing the 5G standards The Subscriber Permanent Identifier (SUPI), akin to IMSI in,When the UE seeks to attach to the network, it sends either the Subscription Concealed Identifier (SUCI, an encrypted form of the SUPI) or the Globally Unique Temporary Identifier (5G-GUTI). The UE does not send the SUPI in unencrypted form across the network – instead, the SUCI contains the SUPI, which is "concealed" or rather encrypted using standardized encryption mechanisms. The home network provider's public cryptographic key is used in the encryption, which conceals the subscriber's identity from the roaming network. The SUPI is extracted from the SUCI by the network using the Subscription Identifier De-Concealing Function (SIDF). If it is not the first time the UE has authenticated, the USIM may have been given a 5G-GUTI by the network, which serves as a proxy or substitute for the SUPI. Because the network assigned the GUTI, it can index or cross-reference a corresponding, previously stored SUPI to positively identify the user. 5G-GUTIs are short-lived, changed frequently and, like the SUCI, can serve to hide the identity of the UE. In either case, the SUPI is not sent in clear text across the radio network, which protects the phone against being tracked or having the user's privacy breached for the purpose of profiling or identity theft. This is among the most significant security improvements in 5G over 4G. one of two flavors of key agreement: 5G-Authenticated Key Agreement (5G-AKA), or Extensible Authentication Protocol AKA' (EAP-AKA'). The protocols are similar. (There is also a third protocol, EAP-TLS, but it is used only for certain private Following the release of 3GPP standards pertaining to the The practice of dividing steps in a function among different individuals, keeping a single individual from being able to subvert the overall process. The process of using two or more separate entities (usually persons) operating in concert to protect sensitive functions or information. No single person is permitted to access or use the materials (for example, the cryptographic key). Mechanisms that limit availability of information or processing resources only to authorized user roles or applications that require it. The practice in which a user is granted the minimum level of access to perform actions necessary for the job function. Two or more authentications required for remote login. How Fixed Wireless Access Can Provide Secure Internet Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Keith Shaw,When making decisions about network access, businesses need to be aware and assess the security implications associated with network technology to help keep their digital assets protected. Cyber hygiene best practices include , cyber security , and secure networking strategies. Businesses considering adopting fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions—whether over 4G LTE or 5G networks—should understand both the security advantages of and potential pitfalls associated with the technology ahead of a deployment. Modern security challenges,Data from the (DBIR) shows that the three primary ways in which attackers access an organization are stolen credentials, phishing and exploitation of vulnerabilities. All of these attacks can occur regardless of network access type, whether it's cable, fiber, DSL or wireless. Hackers take advantage of out-of-date systems, software, and known security issues. This shows that many modern cyber security challenges are network-agnostic, which means the most popular cyber attack methods typically don't focus on the network technology the company uses to access the internet. However, outdated operating systems can be more vulnerable to security risks because they may lack the latest security updates and patches, serving as an entry point for hackers to infiltrate networks. What is fixed wireless access?,is a type of 5G or 4G LTE wireless technology that enables fixed broadband access using radio frequencies instead of cables. FWA can be used to connect homes, businesses, and organizations to the internet using radio waves to send high-speed signals that offer data transfer to and from devices. And as organizations are seeking fast speeds and quick deployment of access services to both public and private networks, . Customers in rural areas with minimal or no wired broadband options can benefit from a fixed wireless solution. The has been recognized by both governments and businesses alike. The includes multibillion dollar investment in broadband to deliver reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to every household. The U. S. Department of Agriculture's furnishes loans and grants to provide funds for the costs to construct, improve, or acquire the facilities and equipment needed to provide broadband service in eligible rural areas. Compared to satellite connectivity, FWA reduces latency (it's faster and more efficient) and is less expensive. According to CTIA.org, as a last-mile technology to provide internet service by using wireless links between fixed points—such as a cell tower and an antenna located at an individual location—instead of running fiber or cable lines. FWA offers streamlined deployment, since in many cases it allows customers to install the service themselves, rather than waiting for a technician to visit their location. In an FWA deployment, transmitters located on a cellular tower send their signal directly to a fixed location. Once a receiver accesses the wireless signal, it can then be connected to a router to provide wired or Wi-Fi access within a building, a temporary worksite, or even a food truck, depending on customers' needs. The benefits of FWA,Fixed wireless access:,Use cases for FWA,Forecasts show the total amount of 5G fixed wireless access connections are , highlighting the demand for connectivity. Several use cases for fixed wireless access deployments for business include:,Wireless networking is secure networking,Point-to-point (P2P), or device-to-device, is a private transmission, meaning the voice, data, video being sent is not traveling over public internet lines. Additionally, 4G LTE and 5G NR (new radio) technologies encrypt data and signaling to help prevent it from being heard or accessed on the radio access interface. Verizon's allows users to enjoy speeds comparable to a wired broadband connection while running on our 4G LTE or 5G Ultra Wide Band networks. 5G FWA and security,can provide secure networking because it has additional attributes such as separation of keys, backward and forward security for keys at handovers, idle mode mobility and secure algorithm negotiation. 5G also includes secure identity management, enhanced authentication and a core network architecture that can support network slicing, continuous secure connectivity for mobile devices and lower latency. Companies considering fixed wireless access secure networking options would benefit by working with a reputable provider that offers a to help identify and manage potential security issues. The provides monthly webinars packed with insightful analysis to help unmask threat actors' evolving tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs), and provides other insights to help you stay informed. Security vulnerabilities,Did you know devices that connect to your business internet can put your entire business at risk? Users on your network accessing business tools, social media, streaming services, or files are oftentimes unaware of the potential dangers of navigating to a malicious website or the consequences of clicking a seemingly innocuous link they received in an email. Customers with questions about 5G security should discuss their security concerns with their FWA providers. Verizon Business Internet Security Plus and Preferred are which can help block devices connected to your Verizon LTE or 5G business internet solution from accessing malicious sites or downloading malicious content. 