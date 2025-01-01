Bring your own phone activation steps

Bring Your Phone Number to Verizon FAQs

Find out how to bring your number when you switch your business to Verizon. Learn what you need to do, how long it will take, and what to expect during the process. You can bring your device when you bring your number, or for a new Verizon phone. When you activate a new line with Verizon you'll have the option to transfer your current mobile or landline number from another carrier. You can also visit our page online, or to transfer your number to Verizon. Most phone numbers are eligible to be brought to Verizon:*,*Local Number Portability, a government mandate, requires mobile and landline service providers to let customers keep their eligible phone numbers when switching carriers. How long it takes to bring your number to Verizon depends on your carrier and on when you activate your device on the Verizon network. We text you a link to track the status of your number transfer. Typical timelines are:,Note: These are average time frames. With certain circumstances, it could take more or less time. You can replace your existing Verizon mobile number with a phone number from another carrier. Visit the page in My Business. Before you bring your number to Verizon:,To start the process of bringing your number, we need to know:,A Number Transfer PIN is created by your previous carrier (e.g. T-Mobile, AT&T, etc.). You can create one in your previous carrier's app or by contacting their customer service. This number isn't provided by Verizon when you're transferring your number in. You can locate your account number from your previous carrier on your billing statement, which can likely be found on their mobile app, or their website. The account PIN that you created with your previous carrier will be 4-6 digits. This is different from the Number Transfer PIN. When you're bringing your number to Verizon from another carrier, don't cancel your existing service. Once your number transfer is complete, the line on your old carrier's account will disconnect automatically. We don't charge a fee for a number transfer. Depending on your old carrier's terms, you may be responsible for an Early Termination Fee (ETF) or other accrued charges. These might include any remaining device payments, if you have them. Here's what happens when you bring your number to a new line at Verizon:,Here's what happens when you bring a number to replace a Verizon number:,When you bring a number to us from a Verizon Wireless Reseller (e.g. Spectrum Mobile, Xfinity Mobile) here's what happens:,Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more.
Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) | Switch to Verizon Business Plan

Save up to $720 when you switch and bring your compatible smartphone and number. Chat now to find out how. Have a device you love? Switch to Verizon with a compatible smartphone and existing number and save on a great plan. Save up to $30/mo per line for 24 months when you bring your own smartphone and transfer your number. Take control of your mobile plan. Choose exactly what you want and pay only for what you need. As low as $25/line per month. Keep your team connected wherever you do business with the right mobile solutions. Follow these easy steps to get your business line set up. Check to see if your device is compatible with our network. Select the best plan for your business. Confirm your order is correct and check out. Gain access to the Verizon network with devices from a third-party seller, another phone carrier or a manufacturer. You'll get a $600 promotional credit over 24 months when you bring your smartphone and number to Verizon with a select Business Unlimited 5G plan. When you switch to Verizon, you can . That way, you won't need to share a new number with your  business contacts. Don't worry about a long-term contract commitment when you choose a new line with a month-to-month agreement and Business Unlimited Plus 5G or Unlimited Pro 5G plan. Bring a variety of compatible smartphones for a seamless switch when you select your Business Unlimited 5G plan. To bring your own device (BYOD) to Verizon from a third-party seller, retailer, manufacturer or from another carrier (e.g. T-Mobile, AT&T, etc.). There, you'll check your device's compatibility, set up your number, choose a plan and set up your payment method. Note: You must be the or to add a new line of service to an existing Verizon account. If you're the or , you can in My Business. To bring your device to Verizon, you need to know the Device ID (IMEI, MEID and/or ESN). Here's how to find your device ID:,Dial *#06# to find your Device ID (IMEI), or follow the instructions below. Yes, if your device is compatible with the Verizon mobile network, you can bring it over from another carrier (e.g. AT&T, T-Mobile, etc.). . Note: To check compatibility, you need the device ID. To find your device ID, on your device go to:You can bring smartphones, tablets, laptops and hotspots that you bought from a third-party seller (e.g. Best Buy, Amazon, etc.), another phone carrier (e.g. AT&T, T-Mobile, etc.)  or even a manufacturer. To be eligible for BYOD to Verizon, your device must be unlocked and its hardware and software must be compatible with our mobile network. Yes, when you bring an eSIM or dual SIM device from another carrier, keep in mind:,Some carriers lock their devices. A locked device will only work on that carrier's network. If your carrier has locked your device, you need to contact them to have them unlock the device (if compatible). After the carrier has unlocked the device, it can take up to 24 hours before you can activate your device with Verizon. Learn how toYou may be able to bring your mobile number along when you bring your device to Verizon. You can select this option and provide account details in the compatibility check and checkout process. Note: When you're bringing a phone number to Verizon, don't cancel your service with your other carrier until we've activated your new line. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
