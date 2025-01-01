Bring your own phone customer service contact

How VoIP Customer Service Can Help Contact Centers Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How a VoIP customer service phone system can help empower contact centers,Author: Nick Reese,In a competitive business world where the barriers to entry can be low, customer loyalty is critical. Staying competitive requires building and delivering positive customer experiences that enable communication, collaboration, and trust. A VoIP customer service phone system can help by making it easier for customers to get the answers they need, while also improving call quality and overall cost management. What is VoIP?,VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) is an internet-based phone service that connects calls through the internet as opposed to traditional phone lines or cellular connections. Businesses often turn to VoIP because it allows them to leverage their existing internet connection instead of relying on dedicated telephone lines, which helps them avoid having to pay for expensive equipment, monthly phone bills and ongoing maintenance. VoIP also allows businesses to leverage new capabilities to unlock more value out of their phone system. For a VoIP contact center, this can help provide the connectivity and features required to deliver a customer experience that keeps people coming back. What are the benefits of a VoIP customer service approach?,According to a , a majority of companies report a net improvement in key customer loyalty indicators after adopting emerging technologies. A VoIP contact center leverages the internet's scalability and flexibility, and provides a number of benefits, including:,More responsiveness,A VoIP customer service approach lets customers call one number that can then be routed anywhere across your organization. You can also easily incorporate features like call tracking and interactive voice response (IVR), which helps you better manage high inbound call volumes, route customers to the right agents, and help people self-serve simple requests like account balance requests. Improved quality,Using VoIP lets you optimize sound quality using features like echo cancellation and noise suppression. This ensures that a busy agent can hear even while surrounded by other agents hard at work and your customers can understand what the agent is saying. Increased flexibility,A VoIP contact center lets you add more agents without adding more equipment. Because you can use the same phone number anywhere without having to install hardware, you can also move the number from one office to another as you grow. You can even use the same number across multiple locations. Reduced costs,While you're focused on improving your customer experience, saving money never hurts. A VoIP customer service approach doesn't require complex hardware or phone lines, saving you money on installing and maintaining equipment. Increased collaboration,Using VoIP for customer service also makes it easier for team members to collaborate using features like conference calling, so they can better work together to solve customer issues. And with features like call recording and advanced analytics on caller data, supervisors can monitor contact center and agent performance to make informed decisions about their customer service operations in real time. Is VoIP the right solution for your contact center?,When exploring VoIP contact center solutions, it's important to also consider other options like (UCaaS). While both are delivered via software through the internet, there are important differences that may make one approach or the other the right choice for your specific needs. VoIP vs. UCaaS,UCaaS delivers multiple communication channels such as voice, text messaging, chat, video meetings, and screen sharing. VoIP is focused on delivering inbound and outbound calls. Depending on contact center communications goals and the broader needs of your business, it might make more sense to leverage a UCaaS solution. However, UCaaS solutions tend to be more expensive than VoIP solutions, so if you only need inbound and outbound calling then an approach leveraging UCaaS may find you paying for features you're not using. If you choose VoIP, make sure you partner with a VoIP partner that can deliver reliability, coverage, effortless scalability, and competitive features that help you deliver better customer experiences. Verizon can help you quickly incorporate VoIP solutions into your call center operations so you can start or continue your journey toward transforming your operations into a . Learn more about from Verizon. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Bring Your Phone Number to Verizon FAQs

Find out how to bring your number when you switch your business to Verizon. Learn what you need to do, how long it will take, and what to expect during the process. You can bring your device when you bring your number, or for a new Verizon phone. When you activate a new line with Verizon you'll have the option to transfer your current mobile or landline number from another carrier. You can also visit our page online, or to transfer your number to Verizon. Most phone numbers are eligible to be brought to Verizon:*,*Local Number Portability, a government mandate, requires mobile and landline service providers to let customers keep their eligible phone numbers when switching carriers. How long it takes to bring your number to Verizon depends on your carrier and on when you activate your device on the Verizon network. We text you a link to track the status of your number transfer. Typical timelines are:,Note: These are average time frames. With certain circumstances, it could take more or less time. You can replace your existing Verizon mobile number with a phone number from another carrier. Visit the page in My Business. Before you bring your number to Verizon:,To start the process of bringing your number, we need to know:,A Number Transfer PIN is created by your previous carrier (e.g. T-Mobile, AT&T, etc.). You can create one in your previous carrier's app or by contacting their customer service. This number isn't provided by Verizon when you're transferring your number in. You can locate your account number from your previous carrier on your billing statement, which can likely be found on their mobile app, or their website. The account PIN that you created with your previous carrier will be 4-6 digits. This is different from the Number Transfer PIN. When you're bringing your number to Verizon from another carrier, don't cancel your existing service. Once your number transfer is complete, the line on your old carrier's account will disconnect automatically. We don't charge a fee for a number transfer. Depending on your old carrier's terms, you may be responsible for an Early Termination Fee (ETF) or other accrued charges. These might include any remaining device payments, if you have them. Here's what happens when you bring your number to a new line at Verizon:,Here's what happens when you bring a number to replace a Verizon number:,When you bring a number to us from a Verizon Wireless Reseller (e.g. Spectrum Mobile, Xfinity Mobile) here's what happens:,Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more.
Webex: Enterprise Cloud Based Contact Center

Connect with your customers using a next-generation cloud-based contact center built for the future of customer experience. Webex Contact Center is a next-gen, enterprise-grade, cloud-based contact center solution with omnichannel contact options. Webex Contact Center is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud contact center solution that transforms a customer's contact center experience with cross-channel support and robust self-service, all seamlessly delivered over Verizon's reliable network. As a cloud-based solution, Webex Contact Center brings the innovation, scalability and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing security, enabling rapid time to market while minimizing upfront capital investments. Easily integrate contact-center operations into several industry-leading customer relationship management (CRM) systems, including Salesforce, Zendesk, Microsoft Dynamics and others. Webex Contact Center easily integrates with the Webex suite of products—Webex Calling, Messaging and Meetings—which can be managed as a unified administrative experience via Webex Control Hub. Users can simplify login and password management with a single sign-on to access all applications and services. Get greater control over every customer interaction from a centralized point. Track which agents, teams, sites and partners are available at any given time and send each interaction to agents with the best skills for resolving an issue. Enable agents to engage peers inside and outside your contact center to help improve your customers' experiences and optimize outcomes from every interaction. Support diverse customer channels (calls, text, chat, email, and social media) while also providing customers with options for fast and easy self-service, 24/7. An AI-powered, experience-focused desktop, including customer journey information and analytics, supports first-call resolution, greater overall agent satisfaction and improved retention. Scale and add features efficiently. User tools, such as a drag-and-drop flow control builder, empower greater flexibility and management without burdening IT resources. Integrate your cloud-based contact center solution with leading CRM applications such as Salesforce to help reduce contact switching. Analyze and manage your contact center with web-based tools that optimize operational efficiency. Manage agent performance with features such as call monitoring, coaching and barge-in. Unify your business communications and services by integrating Webex collaboration and contact center tools so that agents can reach experts in the organization to help customers. Intelligently distribute calls across teams and agents, including remote agents at multiple sites. Build customer contact flows using a simple drag-and-drop interface. Maintain consistency across teams with automatic call distribution (ACD) features that work the same for all agents, local or remote, regardless of their phone endpoints. Enable your customers to keep their positions in the queue and receive a callback when the agent is available. Take advantage of both touch-tone and speech-enabled interactive voice response (IVR) for inbound and outbound calls and callbacks. Give customers intuitive, online self-service, 24/7, using a chatbot for simple inquiries. IVR can provide a natural self-service experience for voice-over-the-phone inquiries. Your contact center solution leader,years of partnership with Cisco,years of contact center experience,minutes of IP Contact Center traffic yearly,The ability to quickly resolve customers' issues is critical to maintaining their loyalty—and the cloud can help. With Webex Contact Center from Verizon, you can delight your customers, inspire your team and offer personalization on every channel, nearly anywhere, anytime. Cloud contact center technology offers a set of cloud-based resources that empowers staff to turn their home offices into a virtual call center. Webex Contact Center digital-first tools connect customers to the right agents, transforming the customer experience. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. A cloud contact center is designed and built as a SaaS cloud solution, bringing the innovation, flexibility, scalability and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing security. As a cloud-based solution, Webex Contact Center enables speed to market and new bot-driven revenue opportunities while minimizing upfront capital investments. With Webex Contact Center, your customers can reach your business using their preferred channel of communication. For your agents, an AI-powered desktop provides full visibility into the customer journey and a complete customer history—including previous feedback—to help personalize customer conversations. Webex Contact Center is an ideal choice for:,Once you've decided that moving to a cloud contact center is the right strategic move for your business, you'll need a migration plan and a partner that can help you design and deploy your solution, prioritizing the customer experience at every step. Verizon has more than 30 years of contact center experience. We're also a Cisco Gold Certified partner and Cisco Authorized Technology Provider for Unified Contact Centers. Let us help you design a customized, next-generation cloud contact center solution with Webex Contact Center. Designed and built as a SaaS solution, Webex Contact Center can bring the security, innovation and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing scalability. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?, BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes.
Verizon Business, Granite partner to bring next-gen wireless service to customers

Verizon Business and Granite Telecommunications, LLC today announce a new arrangement to provide the benefits of Granite’s industry-leading, patented EPIK solution on Verizon’s 4G LTE network.
