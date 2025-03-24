broadband network services

Business Broadband Internet Services

Want to chat about your Business Internet availability? Let us help you through the process. Chat now with an internet specialist. Power your business with global broadband solutions built to meet the demands of today's networking. Business Broadband can deliver ultrafast internet access with the reliability needed to help boost productivity. Business Broadband uses various technologies including wireless, cable, fiber and a range of digital subscriber lines (xDSL), depending on service location, local infrastructure and underlying carrier. Verizon offers Business Broadband internet service through Verizon fiber optics, Verizon Wireless 5G and LTE Business Internet, and third-party resale vendors. Affordable low-latency bandwidth options for faster connections help with your business application availability. Intuitive implementation with self-service or Verizon installation. Help strengthen performance with service level agreements (SLAs) when combined with wireless backup and/or managed services. Choose the broadband internet pricing and access options best for your applications. Location availability includes fiber, cable, wireless and DSL connectivity. Business Broadband is available around the world, serving more than 170 countries. Business Broadband use cases,Business Broadband is ideal for retail and remote office connection, backup connectivity, and software-defined networking. Using a high-speed connection can mean greater productivity and reliability for your business. Experience accelerated broadband internet coverage through a 21st-century infrastructure and ecosystem. Rely on 24/7 customer service for high-quality broadband internet delivered with integrity, performance excellence and accountability. Get the broadband internet service your business needs without sacrificing reliability and performance. Most reliable 5G network, RootMetricscountries with network coverage,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹See how network and other foundational digital transformation initiatives are redefining entire industries. Learn how networks and cloud play a key role on your journey to help boost revenue and improve security and user experience. Find out how designing a network is like building a house, and business internet cost is a major consideration. Discover the end-to-end experience of getting, setting up and using Verizon Business Broadband solutions. Watch how EverWash used wireless business internet from Verizon to disrupt the car washing industry. Rapidly scale and improve agility with a flexible network,Reliable, affordable internet solutions available virtually everywhere you do business. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile,Internet Dedicated provides enterprise-grade, Verizon-owned internet connectivity to support near real-time applications and public/private networking solutions. The dedicated connections are delivered via Ethernet or private-line circuits not shared with other customers, providing guaranteed bandwidth, SLAs and quality of service (QoS), including 100% availability and symmetrical speeds. Shared internet access, more commonly referred to as broadband, provides connectivity via wireless or wired technologies based on location availability and customer application requirements. Broadband commonalities include shared or oversubscribed bandwidth across multiple customers, best-effort service with no SLA and asynchronous speeds. Please contact your order manager (OM)/project manager (PM). After installation, please open a trouble ticket through your Verizon Enterprise Center portal so the appropriate support group can help you. With Verizon Enterprise Center Mobile, you have access to information you need to manage your critical business functions while on the go. You can manage your Verizon account from a smartphone or a tablet using the mobile application for single sign-on access to ,,Smartphone users can download an app from Google Play® or the Apple® App Store® that supports access to Verizon Enterprise Center, My Business and Verizon portals. Simply search for "My Verizon Enterprise," download the app and conveniently launch right into Quick Tasks or sign in to your business portal for more management options. An icon is added to your phone's home screen for easy access the next time you log in. Requirements are as follows:,You can also access Verizon Enterprise Center Mobile with a tablet by signing into a browser-based application at . The tablet functionality will be the same as the smartphone app, supporting key business functions that vary by the users' portal and permissions. Accessing the Verizon Enterprise Center from a mobile device or tablet will not provide the same options as the desktop version. Verizon Enterprise Center portal users can use Quick Tasks for repairs, billing and some wireless functions, or sign in to get access to key business functions delivering near real-time information to you. Yes. Verizon can provide a broadband solution offering to you that includes various types of Verizon-purchased private and public wireless services (U.S. and international). We will not manage any wireless services not purchased through Verizon. Yes. If you are interested in having your organization's security services managed by Verizon, you can contact your Verizon Account Team, as Managed Security Services is a separate service from Business Broadband. Yes. Verizon offers many managed service offerings based on our customer's needs. Ask your Verizon Account Team for more details. Yes. Verizon has professional services to assist with your broadband implementation, as well as other service needs. Ask your Verizon Account Team for more details. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Networking Solutions & Services

Set a foundation for innovation with solutions and strategy help from Verizon. Provides more efficient network resources with an extensible service model, where costs and resources are optimized to support business success,Automates and centralizes control and visibility of network resources, leveraging Verizon tools and expertise,Allows for more flexible, programmable network resources that can scale up and down to adjust to your business needs,Provides a modern, programmable network foundation to enable world-class experiences and evolve as technology changesMeet the solution suite that empowers your business to take full advantage of new, powerful AI capabilities when, where and how you need them. Manage your network with a suite of tools and services to rapidly scale and help improve agility with your virtualized flexible network. As your network grows, demands on your time and resources grow. We can help you stay focused on your strategic goals by managing tasks required to keep your network secure, agile and scalable. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. Drive business agility and connect your employees, customers and suppliers wherever they work, play, shop and more—with our connectivity solutions. Choose from fully managed and self-managed multi-cloud options to fit your organization's needs. Deploy a wide area data networking service providing any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Virtual networks can boost your agility with fast, on-demand delivery. Plus, we can help simplify your network and increase your efficiency. Keep your equipment running at full speed with our end-to-end maintenance plans. Unlock the power of simple with seamless integration, easy scalability and rich, actionable insights, while ensuring your network is ready for what's next. Recognized as a leader, year after year,Network as a Service (NaaS) Provider of the Year, North America, MEF Awards 2023,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹Best On-Demand MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet Service Provider of the Year, Global, MEF Excellence Awards 2023,Use this tool to calculate your potential ROI  and generate a personalized report. In this white paper, find out how the flexibility of NaaS is different from the traditional as-a-service cloud model—and why that's important for your business. In this write-up, you'll learn how Verizon excels in many of the criteria in the managed software-defined wide area network space. In this article, you'll read how a security company like Prosegur finds the connectivity it requires with Verizon LTE Business Internet. Discover how Verizon's modern network architectures can help speed product development and identify process improvements that drive productivity. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Business Ethernet Network Services

Maximize control of your cloud, data center and office connectivity. MEF Certified Ethernet links locations, remote sites, data centers and corporate LANs for high-speed, secure and dedicated-capacity connectivity with the option to retain routing control. Uses the shortest path available at the time to deliver traffic to a designated endpoint,Provides automated, dynamic, point-to-point routing, enabling high performance and efficiency,Allows use of a predefined path within the United States to a designated endpoint to provide predictable latency between two or more sites in the United States for consistent application performance,Available as a restorable or unprotected connection that can be used to define a backup (failover) path for application delivery assurance,Can standardize connectivity for dispersed offices and locations, such as in any-to-any regional networks,Uses Media Access Control (MAC), or physical, addresses for networking,Connect multiple offices, remote sites, cloud service providers and vendors with highly secure, scalable bandwidth; dedicated routing and switching; low latency; and Quality of Service support. Count on our fully redundant fiber-optic core with up to 100% network availability. Get speeds up to 10 Gbps within a metro area, across the country or around the world to connect headquarters, branches, data centers or the cloud. Dynamically modify your network with our self-service options to proactively and quickly address changing business needs. Dedicated bandwidth helps ensure critical application performance with high service availability, low latency and secure connections. Designed to enable secure communications with dedicated connections and circuit-switched technology that employs multiple protection capabilities. This familiar technology simplifies provisioning and management of hardware devices. Dynamic Network Manager, our innovative interface, allows you to actively monitor current utilization in near real time and manage bandwidth on demand. Based on MEF standards, our E-Line application programming interfaces (APIs) enable you to easily qualify orders, obtain pricing and submit orders. Software Defined Interconnect, available for all Verizon Ethernet Services, enables same-day access to 200+ cloud service providers with software-driven, automated, no-touch connections to the cloud and data centers. Prioritize critical business applications using multiple Class of Service (CoS) queues; each CoS is scalable to the full service bandwidth. Options to retain control and privacy of routing tables provide additional layers of security for highly sensitive data. Consistent upload and download speeds help provide reliable application performance. Contract Modification for the extension of the Global Network Solutions (GNS) circuit orders with the Department of Defense (DoD). miles of global fiber,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹invested in our network since 2000,of Fortune 500 companies supported,When Cintas realized the importance of having all its locations on a secure, reliable, fast and flexible network, it turned to Verizon SD WAN and networking. Verizon Business secured a $98M Modification to extend circuit orders with the Department of Defense. These orders will enhance point to point communication with cutting-edge enterprise Ethernet service. Control the traffic on your local or wide area networks with dedicated, reliable and secure Verizon Ethernet Services. Rapidly scale and improve agility with a flexible network. A wide area data networking service which provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Choose from fully managed and self-managed multi-cloud options to fit your organization's needs. We can meet a wide variety of network connectivity needs with a full suite of products and services, including:Our team is ready to help you determine which Ethernet solution is best for you. Some key considerations may include:,Verizon has a global reach, providing network coverage in over 90 countries. Software Defined Interconnect offers secure, fixed-cost cloud connections globally to 217+ cloud providers for Verizon Ethernet services. Ethernet Services, a familiar connectivity technology that has been used since the 1980s, provides connectivity that helps businesses securely and reliably scale and extend their networks to wherever needed, including offices, data centers and business sites. This configuration of Ethernet uses the shortest path available at the time to deliver traffic to a designated endpoint. It's automated, dynamic, point-to-point routing for high performance and efficiency. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. 