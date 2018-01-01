business business numbers

One Talk Group Calling ID Wireless Business

Stay connected to your customers,One Talk from Verizon. If a customer has a question or a problem, they want to talk to a real person and not get routed all around your business. In this example use case, you'll see how an auto dealership used One Talk from Verizon to help customers connect to the person and the department they're trying to reach. One Talk allowed the dealership to use a unique caller ID/number for each employee and department across the business. Now, if employees were at their desks or on the go, they could be reached via their One Talk-capable desk phones or compatible mobile devices. Or if an individual department called a customer about an issue, it could leave a callback number, so when customers called, they could bypass the main phone tree for direct contact. One Talk also included the Hunt Group feature, which forwarded calls into the department to the next available person. Use case Read about how One Talk from Verizon helps create a more connected mobile workforce and a more reliable customer experience. Challenges,Auto dealerships are very busy places. From potential customers who have questions about the features included with the latest model to current customers needing to get their car serviced or repaired, there is always a lot going on. But dealerships won't stay busy if customers take their business elsewhere because they aren't able to connect with service representatives. In order to give customers the attention they need and the experience they deserve, it's important that when they call, they are able to easily reach the employee they are looking for. And in the event that the representative can't answer the phone right away, those callers can't be kept on hold for too long or redirected to the dealership's generic voicemail. To provide a first-class experience and strengthen customer loyalty, dealerships need to make departments and employees more accessible. Solution,One Talk from Verizon, with service on the Verizon 4G LTE network, gives dealerships a solution for staying better connected to customers. Using the One Talk Group Calling Line ID Delivery feature, dealerships can assign a unique phone number across all employee desk* and mobile phones within a department. With Group Calling Line ID Delivery, whenever the service department contacts a customer and leaves a message, he or she can call the department back directly, rather than calling the main number of the dealership or redialing the number of the service rep who originally called, who may no longer be available. Dealerships can also use the One Talk Hunt Group feature with Group Calling Line ID Delivery so calls to a specific department are forwarded to the first available employee for a faster response. Benefits,When dealerships put the One Talk solution in place, customers will be able to quickly and easily reach the best person to answer their questions and resolve their concerns. They'll no longer need to call the main number and hope to reach the right person with little hassle. Improving interactions leads to happier customers—which could even lead to increased sales and business growth. All because of a simple solution that makes it easier to create a more connected customer experience. Learn moreyour Verizon Wireless business specialist to learn more about One Talk and how it can help you stay in constant connection with your customers. For more information about One Talk, or visit a Verizon Wireless near you. *One Talk desk phone(s) must be purchased from Verizon to support this capability. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2018 Verizon. UC1870918,The above content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice. Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content. Contact Verizon Business Customer Service: Live Chat & Support

To make sure we can help you faster, please have your account number ready. Not finding what you need? Let us help. To speak with someone directly about a support question, explore our contact options below. Mon–Fri 8:30 AM–6 PM EST,: Daily 24/7,Mon–Fri 8 AM–8 PM EST Sat 8 AM–5 PM EST Closed Sunday,Mon–Fri 9 AM–6 PM ET,Mon 1 AM–Sun 1 AM GMT,Mon–Fri 7 AM–10 PM GMT, Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more.
One Talk: Business Phone System and Plans

Have a question about how One Talk can work for your business? Chat with an expert now! Get the full-featured, mobile-first phone solution designed to meet the needs of how and where you do business. One Talk is a business-grade solution that lets you call, collaborate and connect wherever business takes you. Built on our cellular network, One Talk accommodates today's hybrid and remote teams and their preferred devices. To make and receive calls, employees can use mobile phones, tablets, desktop computers and desk phones. Verizon's reliable network is awarded for Wireless Network Quality, 31 times in a row, by J.D. Power.* Plus, One Talk gives you crystal-clear calling and greater security. Add a second line with enhanced calling features to your existing devices and keep your employees productive and connected. Access a suite of 50+ business calling features to help improve collaboration and responsiveness for your team. Professionally greet your customers and help them quickly reach the department or person they need to speak with. Take advantage of multiple options for routing calls or text messages to enhance communication with customers, partners, employees and more. Easily connect business- and employee-owned smartphones, tablets and computers to the One Talk service via the app. Access 50+ calling features to help your employees be more productive. Help deliver an exceptional customer experience by reducing unanswered calls with features like Automated Receptionist. Plus, One Talk displays your business number so customers know who's calling. Deploy a streamlined communication solution that lets your team make and receive calls on their preferred devices–in or out of the office. Easily install and get employees up and running quickly with an intuitive service that's built for your business and its evolving needs. Plus, the new 4G LTE desk phones work like a mobile phone and don't require an internet connection. Learn why Frost & Sullivan recognized Verizon as bringing value to businesses with mobile or hybrid workforces. Help keep your organization and employees connected almost anywhere. For more information, read the or call 1-833-966-2827,Easily and efficiently engage with your customers via text with an all-new, AI-powered solution. Switch to Verizon and bring the power of 5G to your business. Discover the power of Verizon calling solutions for Microsoft Teams. Enhance productivity with one platform, one experience and many options for teamwork. Choose from an array of desk phones, including the nation's first cellular desk phones. One Talk is available to any (new or existing) Verizon Business customer in the domestic US–regardless of business size, type or location. One Talk can be used on mobile devices from Verizon or any other mobile carrier as well as tablets and computers. One Talk is supported by smartphones, tablets, computers and Verizon One Talk desk phones. . One Talk starts at $15 per line, but a One Talk representative will work with you to customize a package that meets your business needs. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. Law Enforcement Mental Health Programs Case Study Business

Learn how the Harris County Center and Sheriff's Office have transformed the law enforcement role in crisis intervention for the county with this case study from Verizon.
Read Now

Indianola Police Department's Advanced Communications Technology Business

Learn how a small town's law enforcement technology is helping police officers keep the public and citizens safe with solutions like mobile device management.
Read Now

Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Read Now

Verizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities

Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new U.S. cities this month.
Learn more

Verizon Business continues rapid expansion of 5G Business Internet

The fixed-wireless offering powered by 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April
Learn more

Verizon Business unveils new unlimited plans

Speed, security and value with unlimited talk, text and data
Learn more

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

