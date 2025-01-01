business continuity plan for it systems

Business Continuity Planning and Solutions

Uncertain times can bring with them unforeseen challenges. We're here with solutions that can help. Verizon's flexible Business Continuity solutions help organizations of all sizes protect, strengthen and recover their important connections. These solutions cover various aspects of continuity, including connectivity, collaboration, security and more. Together, we can build and execute a business continuity plan tailored to your unique needs, today and tomorrow. When you can rely on your network, you're ready. A key part of continuity is maintaining fast connections for your remote employees. Our reliable connectivity solutions connect, reinforce and secure remote workforces and operations during unplanned events. Interruptions don't need to shut down your business. Verizon Business Continuity solutions offer remote employees powerful, on-demand collaboration tools and technologies to help them stay connected and productive where they work. Unplanned events require you to be at your best. Verizon Business Continuity solutions enable you to provide exceptional support and care with flexible routing features that can meet your changing organizational needs,An unfortunate reality of unplanned events is the rise of potential security risks. With Verizon Business Continuity solutions, you can activate digital defenses to help secure, control and protect your organization. An increased number of remote and mobile employees means higher network volume and app usage. Together, we can work to boost your network capacity to handle more users and apps, so employees stay productive. Your inbox can be the best place for you to learn about current remote-work best practices and technologies. A report from Harvard Business Analytic Services details the planning required to convert your workforce into a work-from-anywhere powerhouse. Find out how to enable every employee no matter where he or she works. View available resources and support from Verizon to help your business stay ready in the face of uncertainty. Get the latest information and resources to learn how to grow and scale your enterprise in the face of adversity. Discover tools and insights designed to help you better serve citizens in the community and achieve your mission. View the latency of core areas of our network using data collected by,If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need.
5 Keys to Business Continuity Planning Business

5 Keys to business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness,Author: Amy Lind,As the COVID-19 pandemic made abundantly clear, business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness are essential to help companies navigate periods of uncertainty. When the pandemic began, many organizations pivoted to remote work, but not all of them were able to make the adjustment with the speed or agility they would have liked. Now that businesses have completed their initial transitions to the new world of work, they must build resilience for the future, which means business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness can no longer be ignored or put on the back burner. Business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness can help organizations define the steps that are needed to address employees' well-being and maintain uninterrupted service to customers should another crisis arise. Here are five key ways to help your organization become resilient in the face of uncertainty. 1. Prepare to support remote work going forward,Many employees will continue working from home after the pandemic ends. Accordingly, business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness should support the requirements of a remote workforce over the long term. To accomplish this goal, you need to confirm not only that you have the right network infrastructure in place but that you can quickly scale it up when needed. As many businesses learned during the pandemic, an increase in remote work may result in a spike in network traffic, straining overall network resources. Rather than having to address this challenge during a crisis, business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness help to ensure you plan for your capacity requirements in advance. Preparations could involve upgrading network capabilities and enabling wireless connectivity with commercial-grade network connections. You may also want to consider providing employees with mobile devices and hotspots for remote connectivity, so they have multiple options for staying connected and productive while working remotely. 2. Help your remote workforce stay engaged,Your employees are used to working remotely by now. Even so, they may be experiencing subtle challenges that make it hard to work well from home. While many employees appreciate the flexibility that working from home makes possible, an isolated working environment can negatively affect employee collaboration and well-being. Business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness should also take into account the supervision of a remote workforce. Part of effectively managing remote employees involves making sure your employees feel both valued and connected to the team through regular check-ins and intentional conversations about their professional goals. Remote workers sometimes have trouble logging off when their home doubles as their office, so look for signs of burnout, as well. To support optimal employee collaboration, make sure your remote collaboration platform includes the right software and tools to truly enable a work-from-anywhere environment. All of your employees should have access to the same collaboration tools and resources, regardless of where they work. If your organization is new to collaboration software, consider offering training sessions to all of your employees, including new hires. 3. Prioritize continuity of service,Your workforce may be vital to your community as well as your business during a crisis. For example, your employees may support agencies, care for sick patients, protect the community or maintain utilities. When doing your business continuity planning, take a moment to identify these vital individuals and work with management to outfit them with the right tools, so they can be as productive as possible when the next emergency occurs. By engaging leadership and critical staff in your business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness, you can help to ensure continuity of service in the event of a crisis. You should also partner with individuals in key roles to discuss risks, understand how best to manage them and decide in advance how you will keep the operation functioning. As COVID-19 demonstrated, relying on access to specific physical locations and resources can be a liability, so consider how you might access remote or virtual support. 4. Use communications tools to stay connected with customers,Connecting with customers is always a top priority, and technology can be an important part of business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness. can help you connect customers to the right person, so calls don't go unanswered. Video calls can give your customers confidence that they can connect with you directly, and video calls are particularly effective when a personal touch is needed or a complex subject is being discussed. Unified communication solutions allow you to set up call routing priorities and forwarding so calls always go to the right employee on duty. They also let your remote workforce answer these calls from their home offices, just as they would in traditional offices. Just let your customers know you are available and tell them the best way to contact you. That way, they can still reach you no matter what happens. 5. Secure your network and your critical data,If you intend to support a remote workforce over the long term, your business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness need to account for the security of your data and network. To do that, you need to have the right tools. An experienced partner can help you assess whether you have adequate security parameters in place to protect your organization. For example, they can help you create a and a disaster recovery plan. They can also help you establish secure cloud storage for your most critical data. This way, you can balance the benefits of remote work with the security your business requires. Businesses must learn from the challenges they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Business continuity planning and business preparedness can help organizations build a resilient business—one that supports a fully engaged remote workforce and consistently delivers a winning customer experience—no matter what the future holds. Need assistance with business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness? Discover how Verizon can help you build a resilient business and prepare for what's next. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
What to Include in Your Organization's Cyber Readiness Plan Business

What to include in your cyber readiness plan,Author: Phil Muncaster,With the expansion of the mobile digital workforce, the past two years have seen a period of unprecedented . Yet nearly 80% of IT and security executives polled last year said they , despite recent increased investments in cyber readiness. Consumers seem to share some of these concerns: Only to keep their personal information secure. These views make sense when you consider that the Verizon (DBIR) confirms that 82% of data breaches involve the human element. Whether it is the use of stolen credentials, phishing, misuse, or simply an error, people continue to play a very large role in incidents and breaches alike. The DBIR defines a data breach as a compromise of the Confidentiality attribute (Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability), and anytime confidentiality is compromised, it begs the question what type of data was involved?,In this context, cyber readiness is an increasingly important way for organizations to identify security gaps and where the threats are located both internally and externally. Having more visibility builds confidence and more assurance that programs and resources are appropriately focused. the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector utilizes the highest percentage of its IT budget (26%) for cyber security. That's reassuring news, as long as those funds are directed toward the right areas. Why cyber readiness is important,At a high level, cyber readiness planning is about mitigating the risk of serious financial and reputational damage that can result from a major security breach. Without effective cyber security assessments and readiness planning, such events are more likely. Why? Primarily because organizations are far more exposed to threats now than before the pandemic. propelled many organizations' capabilities forward by several years. They invested heavily in extra laptops and video-conferencing accounts for remote workers, and cloud infrastructure to support new customer-facing digital experiences. But while this helped business continuity during the pandemic, these investments also expanded the corporate cyber attack surface. At the same time, threat actors have been hard at work in ever greater numbers, probing these weaknesses to identify vulnerable targets. The cyber crime underground offers a ready-made ecosystem for knowledge sharing and trading stolen data and hacking tools. Bad actors leverage this unique economy to exploit vulnerabilities, scan for misconfigured systems, target home workers with convincing phishing attacks and much more. The following findings are instructive on why cyber readiness is important:,What a cyber readiness plan should look like,A cyber readiness plan can provide a clear way to evaluate where risk is most pronounced in the organization and where future security investments should be targeted. It could include a range of activities, from cyber security assessments to real-world simulations, training exercises and more. Consider adding the following to your cyber readiness plan:,Putting the pieces together,Remember throughout that cyber security is a fundamental business driver and enabler. That means cyber readiness planning can't be developed and executed in a vacuum. Start by drawing up a list of executive stakeholders to involve in the process from across the business—potentially including representatives from legal, HR, IT operations and elsewhere. Your priorities will initially depend on the risk appetite of the organization and the relative level of maturity in each discipline. But these might change once the results of assessments and evaluations start coming in. Additional areas of focus to address may even emerge. It goes without saying that with so much at stake, it pays to start these conversations with existing trusted security partners, especially those that can offer a broad sweep of . Quantitative measurement and scoring, formalized reporting, industry benchmarks and practical risk reduction recommendations should be standard. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
