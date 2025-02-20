business cybersecurity services

Business Cybersecurity Tips & Resources

Stay informed about cyberthreats and protect your customers' information. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Learn best practices for simplifying and securing your payment data with new insights from our experienced PCI assessment experts—we'll help you take charge of your compliance program performance. Learn from our cybersecurity webinars to help keep your business secure, stay informed about cyberthreats and protect your customers' information. Register for our webinar series, as our experts discuss the latest cyber threats and how organizations can evaluate their cybersecurity preparedness. The DBIR authors discuss real-world cybercrime and how cyber attacks affect organizations of all sizes across the globe. Learn from our cybersecurity experts as they break down recent cyber threats and discuss how you can help protect your organization. Hear advice from our expert panel on what you can do to help protect your Public Sector organization and the constituents you serve. Three episodes. Gain insights from Verizon experts as they discuss the latest security trends and technologies. Learn how you can use them to protect against cyber incidents. Verizon CISO Nasrin Rezai, Verizon Senior Director of Security Sales Jennifer Varner, and ABI Research Director Michela Menting explore the increasing dangers around Social Engineering. The Securities and Exchange Commission has adopted new rules requiring public companies to disclose material cybersecurity incidents at lightning speed. Here's what you need to know and how to build the right processes and strategies to respond to the changes. In this four-part webinar series, experts from Verizon and security partners discuss the state of cyber security in this engaging format. During this webinar, the experts at Verizon and Check Point will discuss how organizations can effectively secure their email and collaboration applications. Explore our library of on-demand webinars, including cybersecurity highlights from the Mobile Security Index, Data Breach Investigations Report and more. Verizon is recognized as a leader in the latest Omdia Universe Global IT Security Services Universe Report. Market Leaders offer the most comprehensive, well-integrated, end-to-end cybersecurity solutions available globally. Leaders also have above-average customer experience scores. As attacks continue to grow in number and evolve in complexity, it is critical to constantly evaluate your approach to detection and response. Hybrid work environments make ensuring secure connectivity for employees more critical than ever. An increasingly mobile workforce expands your attack surface. Find out what that means for your enterprise and endpoint security. When it comes to evaluating your cyber-risk readiness, having an outside perspective can help. Frost & Sullivan explores the costs, benefits and security implications of using corporate-liable devices to help you protect your organization. Deception tools can proactively trap threats to boost your detection and response. Find out how recent advances may be unlocking deception's potential. Learn about the essential components of a managed detection and response (MDR) service, as well as the criteria you should be looking for in a service partner. Browse the latest insights from our experts. View upcoming virtual events. Get expert guidance and thought leadership on a range of business technology topics.. Explore more Verizon solutions for your business. Network performance is fundamental to enterprise operations today. Leverage the latest network technology to help you stay agile. Cybersecurity Trends and Insights for Business

Article,Learn more about the most important restaurant PCI compliance rules introduced by PCI DSS v4.0. Jun 11, 2025,Article,Discover how dark web threat intelligence can help protect your organization, mitigate risks, and enhance cyber resilience with Verizon's expertise. May 08, 2025,Article,Optimize your cybersecurity with advanced SOC services. Enhance threat visibility, reduce risks, and boost response times with Verizon's expert SecOps solutions. Apr 15, 2025,Article,Read key takeaways from the Verizon 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report to develop an effective enterprise cybersecurity strategy. Feb 05, 2025,Learn how DDoS attacks disrupt networks and how Verizon's DDoS Shield technology helps mitigate threats with prevention and defense strategies. Jan 13, 2025,Article,AI in cybersecurity can help threat actors and network defenders alike. Know the risks so you can keep your organization safe. Jan 13, 2025,Flyer,With today's shifting cyberthreats, status quo security isn't enough. Oct 25, 2024,Article,In one Northeastern U.S. town, a seemingly routine invoice led to a financial disaster as attackers spoofed a familiar vendor's details and sent the town's municipal accounting team a legitimate-looking yet fraudulent invoice. Learn how Trusted Connection empowers mid-market cybersecurity needs, ensuring end-to-end security. Oct 23, 2024,Solutions Brief,Trusted Connection is a network connectivity and security solution that helps safeguard access to your critical clouds while efficiently addressing many of the issues businesses face today. Oct 22, 2024
Lesson 5: How to Set Up Cybersecurity for Small Businesses Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Take security seriously,,You may have blind spots where you least expect them. So you need a thorough cybersecurity plan to protect your business from the bad guys, wherever—and whoever—they are. As more businesses rely on e-commerce, the risk of cyberattacks is on the rise. The numbers are telling. System intrusion, miscellaneous errors and basic web application attacks make up 80% of breaches, according to our 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report. And small businesses are just as likely to be targeted as larger enterprises. Click on the icons to learn more about other common threats that could impact your business. . at larger, wealthier businesses. By targeting a single supplier, they can also hurt the supplier's clients, many of whom may be small businesses. It's the of security incidents. As your workers connect across the digital landscape, they raise your risk. That's why it's important,. Social media posts can act as vectors for attacks, compromising unprotected mobile devices and remote workers in their home offices. Thirty-three percent of small businesses have implemented new systems or technology to ensure security to address the impact of the pandemic.*,Sixty-five percent of small businesses find it challenging to implement security solutions.**,Forty percent of organizations have experienced a mobile device-related security compromise.***Use secure passwords, and don't reuse them. Educate end users about the in cybersecurity. Employees need to be aware of the risks of clicking on links in emails or address spoofing. Conduct simulated phishing attacks to pinpoint the most vulnerable users and provide them with additional education. Consider setting up a dedicated email account, and invite users to forward suspicious emails before acting upon them. Make sure you know what your users are doing with their accounts. Getting that data is something your cloud provider can help you with. Keep your software, programs and applications up to date. Wipe your data from old technology. Implement multifactor authentication on any cloud accounts so that your business data is protected in case users create an easily guessed password. Develop an incident response plan, so you can quickly act should a cybersecurity breach happen. Install, register and renew a total antivirus, antispyware and firewall package on every computer. Keeping your eye on your devices, data and apps is easier when you have the right security tools, giving you the visibility you need to protect your business. Mobile device management (MDM) helps you work flexibly without compromising security. If you're finding that you have to manage a growing number of employee devices that connect to your network, MDM can help. You can manage, track and control mobile devices, all from a single, easy-to-use portal that gives you device diagnostics, hotspot management and unified endpoint management services. As small businesses move to the cloud for online data storage and easy access for remote workers, they're also taking advantage of cloud-based security services like those from Verizon. Doing so can help provide automatic online backup for critical business data, while giving you access to IT resources that can help you keep your apps and security updated, among other benefits. * Small Business Recovery Survey: Wave Two Results, Morning Consult + Verizon, September 2020. ** 2021 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report. *** Verizon Mobile Security Index 2021. 