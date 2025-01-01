business disaster recovery

Verizon offers new Complete Business Bundle to aid small business recovery

Plug and Play bundle offers connectivity, security and support with up to a 15% discount
Hurricane Ian recovery continues with help from Verizon Business, Collaboratory and Florida TaxWatch

25 small businesses in the region are continuing their recovery efforts with some help from a unique partnership between Verizon Business and two non-profits.
Verizon Business survey finds 68% of small businesses believe they can recoup COVID-19 losses

Survey results show signs of optimism and hope
How Verizon Frontline Responds to Emergencies and Major Incidents Business

Author: Shane Schick,Whether they are confronted with a terrorist attack or a Category 5 hurricane, public safety professionals have to juggle multiple priorities at once. They work to contain emergencies so bad situations don't become worse. They address the impact of damage done to property and infrastructure. Most importantly, they strive to assist anyone at risk of injury or death. Fortunately, it's not a job they do completely on their own, and trusted partners like Verizon are here to help. showed how Verizon provides considerable assistance long before disaster strikes, via ongoing business impact analysis and emergency planning activities that are conducted year-round. Part two explores what happens when trouble hits. According to Earl Struble, senior manager of Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team and Mission Critical Communications, his team members can assist public safety agencies with a response, usually within six to 12 hours. We are ready to go 24/7 365, and we are equipped with solutions that either allow us to create a network or augment an existing network, said Struble. Indeed, effective public safety also involves responding to what he called no notice events. If tornadoes impact multiple states or a human-made disaster occurs locally, Struble's team includes crisis response managers who are set up in strategic locations across the country. Verizon's role can include to identify the most critical areas where they need to get back up and running from a network perspective as soon as possible. An emergency operations center (EOC) might be damaged amid a disaster, for example, or needs to be relocated in a hurry. Verizon can help in either scenario, and many others. At the same time, Struble's team works in concert with Verizon's Network Engineering and Operations function, which develops solutions that will meet first responders' ever-evolving needs. Matthew Tuck, the team's senior manager, said this goes beyond thinking of public safety as a broad vertical market but considering highly specific requests from individual stakeholders. First responders might be using a satellite COLT (cell on light truck) as part of their jobs right now, for instance. As the dialogue with Verizon continues, however, Tuck and his team might determine that a backhaul, or an internet circuit, might be the better technology for the job. It's about having that ability to leverage assets in multifunctional ways and solve problems creatively to provide a meaningful impact to people, Tuck said. You almost have to think of the technology as modules or puzzle pieces.,In one such scenario, Verizon needed to help a public safety agency dealing with an incident on an island. The site not only lacked adequate network coverage, but the bridge had been broken and barge access was impossible. Tuck's team responded by combining satellites and tethered drones to offer first responders the service they needed. The experience Verizon has gained over time with technologies like satellites has transformed how the team can assist the public safety sector, Struble said. We're not grounded by how long you can stretch a fiber cable or to what extent you can do microwave shots from a tower. We know how to backhaul three towers down or up a mountain, he said. Most of the stuff that we're carrying is in the back of a pickup truck or on a trailer, so we need to be small and nimble as much as possible. And those technologies have dramatically changed the way we work with first responders.,Tuck agreed. He recalled the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in 2018, where Verizon engineers were focused on developing satellite capabilities that would enhance the response amid future events. This approach helped the response to Hurricane Laura two years later. It's a perfect example of how that planning resulted in a better response for everybody: for the customer and for public safety, he said, adding that Verizon has not only improved the satellite technology itself but was able to avoid congestion in an emergency. One of the big Verizon differentiators is the fact that we do have some that's just ours. It's not shared. That adds tremendous value when it comes to responding to events of large scale where there is competition for resources.,While every event is unique in some regards, Struble said the core need of public safety professionals is the same—they depend on clear communication at all times, whether it's to gain situational awareness or amid search and rescue operations. These communication requirements are broken down as primary, alternative, contingency and emergency (PACE), and Verizon Frontline has technology for all of them. For Mary Donny, associate director of Verizon's Global Event Management Center, the back-and-forth between Verizon and public safety agencies has only grown more frequent over time. It used to be that you could give an update twice a day. Now they want to know constantly of any changes, she said. So there's more pressure, but in a good way. Clearer communication and more transparency have definitely occurred as we've deepened our relationship with these customers.,This isn't just a two-way dialogue, however. Tuck pointed to the varied stakeholders that need to collaborate amid an emergency. There's a whole ballet of communication taking place between us, customers and other utility partners. We're trying to support the recovery efforts posed by a major incident, he said, adding this communication translates directly into critical actions. If we can tell them 'green'—meaning that they are good to move into a particular area—that gives them the ability to respond that much more effectively in the field.,Even once the most dangerous aspects of an emergency have come to an end, the work isn't done. Public Safety agencies may have lost their buildings. Organizations like law enforcement or the National Guard may need to set up a temporary command post to support community response activities. Donny said Verizon can respond by providing tactical command units that function as an EOC. That means those agencies can remain focused on community response operations. Verizon brings in Wireless Emergency Communications Centers so those affected can get in touch with loved ones and ensure their phones are charged. Verizon may also send in their hazmat team that can repair an impacted network during a train derailment, asbestos abatement, or other hazardous environmental condition that restricts access to facilities. Having our own lodging on wheels allows us to immediately get to work and not have to find hotels far away from impacted area. Stores on wheels can provide retail services (and connectivity) for customers affected by an incident. Verizon will also develop data, text and calling relief offers for affected counties. In some scenarios, the President may decide to visit a site, and Verizon helps ensure local authorities and security personnel are equipped with the necessary communications capabilities. The good news is that ongoing technology investments are making those capabilities stronger. Tuck cited the use of 5G-powered sensors connected to the Internet of Things (IoT), which could not only track where first responders are during a crisis but also baseline health metrics like their heart rate. Infrared technologies, meanwhile, are now viable not only in buildings but on drones that can navigate to difficult areas. Struble said, overall, technologies like 5G represent an enormous leap forward in the work public safety agencies, in partnership with Verizon, are doing when every second counts. Having faster speeds, more capacity, lower latency is going to be absolutely groundbreaking, he said. At Verizon Frontline, your mission is our purpose. Learn more about the . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . . California residents can view our . * Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
5 Keys to Business Continuity Planning Business

5 Keys to business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness,Author: Amy Lind,As the COVID-19 pandemic made abundantly clear, business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness are essential to help companies navigate periods of uncertainty. When the pandemic began, many organizations pivoted to remote work, but not all of them were able to make the adjustment with the speed or agility they would have liked. Now that businesses have completed their initial transitions to the new world of work, they must build resilience for the future, which means business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness can no longer be ignored or put on the back burner. Business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness can help organizations define the steps that are needed to address employees' well-being and maintain uninterrupted service to customers should another crisis arise. Here are five key ways to help your organization become resilient in the face of uncertainty. 1. Prepare to support remote work going forward,Many employees will continue working from home after the pandemic ends. Accordingly, business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness should support the requirements of a remote workforce over the long term. To accomplish this goal, you need to confirm not only that you have the right network infrastructure in place but that you can quickly scale it up when needed. As many businesses learned during the pandemic, an increase in remote work may result in a spike in network traffic, straining overall network resources. Rather than having to address this challenge during a crisis, business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness help to ensure you plan for your capacity requirements in advance. Preparations could involve upgrading network capabilities and enabling wireless connectivity with commercial-grade network connections. You may also want to consider providing employees with mobile devices and hotspots for remote connectivity, so they have multiple options for staying connected and productive while working remotely. 2. Help your remote workforce stay engaged,Your employees are used to working remotely by now. Even so, they may be experiencing subtle challenges that make it hard to work well from home. While many employees appreciate the flexibility that working from home makes possible, an isolated working environment can negatively affect employee collaboration and well-being. Business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness should also take into account the supervision of a remote workforce. Part of effectively managing remote employees involves making sure your employees feel both valued and connected to the team through regular check-ins and intentional conversations about their professional goals. Remote workers sometimes have trouble logging off when their home doubles as their office, so look for signs of burnout, as well. To support optimal employee collaboration, make sure your remote collaboration platform includes the right software and tools to truly enable a work-from-anywhere environment. All of your employees should have access to the same collaboration tools and resources, regardless of where they work. If your organization is new to collaboration software, consider offering training sessions to all of your employees, including new hires. 3. Prioritize continuity of service,Your workforce may be vital to your community as well as your business during a crisis. For example, your employees may support agencies, care for sick patients, protect the community or maintain utilities. When doing your business continuity planning, take a moment to identify these vital individuals and work with management to outfit them with the right tools, so they can be as productive as possible when the next emergency occurs. By engaging leadership and critical staff in your business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness, you can help to ensure continuity of service in the event of a crisis. You should also partner with individuals in key roles to discuss risks, understand how best to manage them and decide in advance how you will keep the operation functioning. As COVID-19 demonstrated, relying on access to specific physical locations and resources can be a liability, so consider how you might access remote or virtual support. 4. Use communications tools to stay connected with customers,Connecting with customers is always a top priority, and technology can be an important part of business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness. can help you connect customers to the right person, so calls don't go unanswered. Video calls can give your customers confidence that they can connect with you directly, and video calls are particularly effective when a personal touch is needed or a complex subject is being discussed. Unified communication solutions allow you to set up call routing priorities and forwarding so calls always go to the right employee on duty. They also let your remote workforce answer these calls from their home offices, just as they would in traditional offices. Just let your customers know you are available and tell them the best way to contact you. That way, they can still reach you no matter what happens. 5. Secure your network and your critical data,If you intend to support a remote workforce over the long term, your business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness need to account for the security of your data and network. To do that, you need to have the right tools. An experienced partner can help you assess whether you have adequate security parameters in place to protect your organization. For example, they can help you create a and a disaster recovery plan. They can also help you establish secure cloud storage for your most critical data. This way, you can balance the benefits of remote work with the security your business requires. Businesses must learn from the challenges they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Business continuity planning and business preparedness can help organizations build a resilient business—one that supports a fully engaged remote workforce and consistently delivers a winning customer experience—no matter what the future holds. Need assistance with business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness? Discover how Verizon can help you build a resilient business and prepare for what's next. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Business Risk Management & Continuity Solutions Business

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Take a holistic approach to risk response and preparation so you can be more prepared for the unexpected. Network outages can mean lost sales, dissatisfied customers or worse. Build an infrastructure that helps you seamlessly adjust to changing circumstances. Enhance your disaster recovery plans. Create redundancy across your whole network. Help your most remote teams stay in contact when the unexpected occurs. See how project managers can use fixed wireless access technology through Verizon's LTE Business Internet, even in remote locations. See how Verizon One Talk helped a state emergency agency respond to the COVID-19 emergency. Integrate seamless wireless and wireline technology in an infrastructure that enables robust, reliable communication when you need it. Leverage advanced connectivity solutions that prioritize first responders so those on the front line get critical information they need when it matters most. Keep your employees productive and your business running during unplanned events. Leverage business phone services that work as hard as you do. Empower your teams to collaborate more effectively on the go. Outages happen. Seamless failover safeguards can help limit the impact to your organization, without doubling the cost of infrastructure. Help keep your network—and critical operations—running, even through adverse conditions. Prepare your network for rapid growth in the cloud with our digital-first NaaS solution that helps enhance agility, flexibility and resiliency. Streamline the design and deployment of your software-defined wide area network. Expand to the cloud with secure, scalable, on-demand high-speed connections. Power your organization, and connect devices and more with speed, agility and flexibility. Build a virtual private network foundation to connect multiple locations, optimize traffic and gain deeper data management insights. Easily spin up and down applications and resources on demand to align with business priorities. We know you value peace of mind when it comes to your organization's network performance. Our professional and managed services can take care of the day-to-day network operations, leaving you free to do what you do best. Get streamlined solutions that keep you focused on growth, security and your customers without breaking your budget. Leverage digital-ready infrastructures to reimagine personalized experiences. Enhance cloud, virtualization and other advanced network architecture to help power the innovations you want to see come to life. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details.
University of Illinois Shutdown & Virtual Learning Business

Learn how the University of Illinois partnered with Verizon to provide virtual learning technology. Discover how students succeeded during a campus shutdown.
West Springfield Intelligent Lighting Case Study Business

Discover how Verizon Business and RealTerm Energy partnered to implement intelligent street lighting in West Springfield to control costs and save energy.
Law Enforcement Mental Health Programs Case Study Business

Learn how the Harris County Center and Sheriff's Office have transformed the law enforcement role in crisis intervention for the county with this case study from Verizon.
