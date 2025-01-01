business modem

Questions related to "business modem"

Links related to "business modem"

Router and Modem Warranties | Support Business

: Get warranty information for Fios Internet equipment and products. Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Internet Services—Basic Internet Business

Verizon Basic Internet, also known as DSL, uses your phone line to deliver broadband internet access to your business. As you prepare for the installation of Basic Internet, make sure you know your service ready date. The service ready date is the day that we will activate the DSL signal on your telephone line. You will want to wait until the service ready date before you install the Basic Internet software. If you don't know your service ready date, visit the Order Status page and enter your order number and ZIP code. If for some reason your internet connection is not active when your service ready date arrives, contact customer support at (). You should receive your Self-Install Kit one to two days before your service ready date. It's a good idea to familiarize yourself with its contents before you plan to install Basic Internet. Your kit should include the following:,All high-speed internet routers and gateways come from the manufacturer with a default username and password. Each manufacturer can use a different combination of username and password as the default, but in many cases the username is simply , while the password is . You should be able to find your router's actual default password on a printed label on the side or bottom of your physical router. It's always a good practice to change the router's password from the default once you set it up. To install Basic Internet, follow the directions in the . One end of the Ethernet cable (RJ-45 cable) that came in your installation kit should be connected to your router or modem, while the other end should be connected to the Ethernet jack in the back of your computer. If you have a laptop computer, the Ethernet jack may be on the side of your computer. The Ethernet jack in your computer is part of your network interface card (NIC), also known as an Ethernet adapter. If the Ethernet cable is plugged in and your computer is on, you should see a green light next to the Ethernet jack. If the green light is off and you can't access the internet, check if:,If none of the above helps, restart your computer and try again. A variety of factors can impact your download speeds, including the following:,To free up hard drive space, you can try deleting temporary internet files, clearing your browser cache, emptying your recycle bin and defragmenting your hard drive every few months,Freeing up space on your hard drive may improve system performance,You can also try to solve slow connection problems by doing the following:,Turn the modem or router off and then back on again,Use the power switch on the back of the modem/router (or unplug it) to turn off the power, wait 15 seconds, and then turn the modem or router back on,Wait 45 seconds to allow the modem or router to synchronize to the server and then try connecting to the internet again The DSL speed optimizer can modify your TCP/IP configuration to help your system receive data at a faster rateIf there's a blackout or weather-related service outage in your area, check out these online sources to help you get the most current information. Additionally, if you see a downed telephone line in your area, please report it to Verizon Repair at (). For your own safety, do not touch or move the downed line, as power lines can be confused with phone or cable connections. Business Internet Secure from Verizon is a simple and effective security bundle that helps protect your business inside and out, including:,To install and manage Business Internet Secure, call for support or visit the management section of . Wireless routers have security settings to help protect your office or home wireless network, including network encryption such as WPA2, WPA or WEP. Verizon strongly recommends that you use WPA2 encryption, which provides the highest level of network security available today. However, some consumer electronics manufactured before 2006 may not be compatible with a router using WPA2 encryption. So you may want to consider upgrading or replacing your devices with ones that are compatible with WPA2. If you use devices not compatible with WPA2, Verizon recommends upgrading to WPA to provide improved security over WEP. To upgrade your router security settings, please visit for information and instructions for your specific device. Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Internet Speed Test for Businesses

Would you like details about an online exclusive offer? Chat with an expert for details. Get internet that can keep up with the speed of your business. Business fiber internet is resilient, even during bad weather. In fact, using our 100% fiber-optic technology means you can count on 99.99% network reliability and speed that was built to handle the constant exchange of information. So whether you're backing up files on a cloud drive or streaming video, when you use fiber, you can experience fast upload and download speeds. Connect many devices—and people—with fiber. So everyone can stay working. High speeds don't have to mean high costs. We offer affordable speed packages that are built to meet your needs. You don't have time for slowdowns. Count on fiber to deliver the blazing-fast speeds your business depends on. A professional communications solution that works over a secure cloud-based VoIP connection, making it easy to manage your calls on desk phones and through a mobile app to keep your business running. Inform your customers and add additional programming tailored to your business needs—all with the reliability of our fiber-optic network. Your internet speed indicates how fast information travels from your provider's servers to your device. Results are often lower than plan speeds due to conditions and device capabilities. Our speed test is intended to measure results on your business network and should not be used on public Wi-Fi or cellular networks. For the most accurate result, connect your device directly to your router using an ethernet cable (if possible) and avoid using video or music streaming apps while running the test. No, for accurate results, you must disconnect from the VPN and connect directly to the router via Ethernet cable before testing your speed. Latency, often measured in milliseconds (ms), is a key metric in a speed test that represents the time it takes for data to travel from the user's device to the server and back again. Lower latency values indicate quicker responsiveness, which is essential for real-time applications such as video conferencing and VoIP. High latency can result in delays, lag and a less responsive online experience. Different internet needs require different internet speeds and the best way to determine how much speed you need is to think about your data needs. In today's digital age, having a fast and reliable internet connection is vital for small business owners. While download speeds often steal the spotlight, it is equally crucial to pay attention to internet upload speeds. Upload speed refers to the rate at which data is sent from your device to the internet. One of the primary reasons why upload speed matters for small business owners is that it can facilitate smooth collaboration. With fast upload speeds, you can easily share large documents, multimedia files and collaborate on projects in real time. With the rise of cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications, upload speed has become even more critical. These applications require a robust internet connection, especially when it comes to uploading data to the cloud or backing up crucial files. In an increasingly remote working environment, video conferencing and webinars have become essential communication tools. They heavily rely on fast upload speeds to help ensure smooth video streaming. Slow upload speeds can cause video conferences to become pixelated or audio to lag, and can impact the overall experience for participants. For small businesses with e-commerce, upload speed plays a crucial role in delivering a superior customer experience. Whether it's uploading product images, streaming product videos or processing online transactions, fast upload speeds help ensure a smooth and quick user experience. To achieve fast upload speeds, small business owners should consider upgrading to fiber-optic internet. Fiber-optic technology offers incredible upload speeds that are significantly faster than traditional cable-modem internet connections. With Verizon Fios Internet, small business owners can enjoy upload speeds, revolutionizing the way they operate and communicate. Click to see what Fios options are available at your business location. Fiber-optic technology offers incredible upload speeds that are faster than traditional cable-modem internet connections, which can help small business owners by revolutionizing the way they operate and communicate. Furthermore, fiber-optic internet is highly reliable. These benefits contribute to smooth business operations, improved productivity and enhanced customer satisfaction. test,Ready to buy,Chat with us,Call sales,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our . Testing speed from your device to our network… We use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

Related Devices

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(4371)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $20.27/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
View details
Internet Devices

Verizon 5G USB Modem

Starts at $4.72/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details

Case Studies related to "business modem"

Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Read Now

Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units Business

Verizon connectivity solutions help Penske Transportation Solution keep trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence.
Read Now

Alley-Cassetty Builds a Better CX for Wholesale Building Materials Business

See how Verizon elevated Alley-Cassetty's customer experience and increased productivity through supply chain solutions, communication technology, and more.
Read Now

Press related to "business modem"

Verizon Business expands its SD WAN portfolio with the addition of Silver Peak

Verizon Business enterprise customers can utilize the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD WAN edge platform to help accelerate the deployment of secure, integrated WAN connectivity
Learn more

Verizon Business continues rapid expansion of 5G Business Internet

The fixed-wireless offering powered by 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April
Learn more

Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon’s first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
Learn more

Videos related to "business modem"

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)