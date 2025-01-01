business notebook

Links related to "business notebook"

Our Best LTE & 5G Laptops with Cellular Data Business

On the most reliable 5G network in America. Connected laptops powered by Verizon offer powerful performance, lightning-fast 5G connectivity, and enterprise-grade security features. Connect, collaborate, and work smarter with lightning-fast speeds and reliable connectivity. Empower your employees to work from anywhere. Boost productivity and collaboration while maintaining seamless connectivity. Protect your business with enterprise-grade security features. Keep your data and devices safe from cyber threats. Grow your business with a flexible and scalable mobile solution. Verizon's connected laptops can meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Meet the ThinkPad X13s— built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Designed with versatility for any business with intelligent performance, outstanding screen experience and built-in security and privacy options. Introducing the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G, a laptop designed to help you work and play smarter. Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™. Experience the potential of your connected laptop by connecting it to the network America relies on. Purchase from Verizon, from our partner, or your trusted vendor—then activate with us today. A successful digital workplace needs dependable, fast internet services. Verizon has the speed and reliability your business requires. years managing complex networks worldwide. Fortune 500 companies served. of U.S. population covered by 4G LTE.
Learn more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 for Business

Select options for,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Physical SIM card,A physical SIM (pSIM) is a small card inserted into the device that connects to the Verizon network. Embedded SIM,An embedded SIM (eSIM) is a non-removeable part of your device that connects to the Verizon network. ZIP Code*,Enter your ZIP Code to see eligible protection options. You only have 30 days to enroll in coverage after device activation. Keep my current number,We'll help you transfer your number to Verizon during checkout. I want a new number,We'll help you choose a new number during checkout. I'll decide later,We'll help you either choose a new number or transfer your number during checkout. Select shipping options at checkout. Subject to eligibility. Free 2-Day Shipping Quickly launch up to three apps at once. Plus, work across documents with a tap of your finger using the new taskbar. Precision meets portability with S Pen capability. Write notes, sign contracts and more — directly on the large screen — and go from to-do to done. Working on the go with this big screen is a big deal. Unfold the massive 7.6 screen and see everything from spreadsheets to detailed documents without needing to zoom. When it comes to business, there's no room to compromise on data security. It's equipped with defense-grade Knox Security, so you can focus on business goals — not worst-case scenarios. Knox Security helps you to protect your device, your data and your clients' data from the chip up. Notetakers, rejoice. Go hands-free to get more done. Simply open and use the massive 7.6 interior screen for hands-free video conferencing that allows you to take notes and more. Verizon Mobile Device Management supported; BlueJeans video conferencing app available via download. Charging PortWeightHeightColorsECO-CertificationsNotable MaterialsWidthDepthFast ChargeUsage TimeBatteryPowershareStandby TimeWireless ChargingScreenScreen SizeRefresh RateAspect RatioFront CameraRear CameraVideoCamera ModesProcessorBluetoothStorageOSSecurityExpandable MemoryHotspotOverallVisualAuditoryHearing Aid CompatibilityMobility / CognitiveVoice Assistant4GSARFCC IDWi-fiGlobal & Roaming NetworkWorld Device5G Ultra WidebandSMF946UZEV Sort by: ,Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful?,Legal details about device protection Email
Learn more

Samsung Galaxy S24 for Business

Select options for,Samsung Galaxy S24 Embedded SIM,An embedded SIM (eSIM) is a non-removeable part of your device that connects to the Verizon network. Physical SIM card,A physical SIM (pSIM) is a small card inserted into the device that connects to the Verizon network. Monthly payments shown are for customers who qualify to pay $0 down, for 36 months; 0% APR. Retail price: $699.99. Online exclusiveAdded,Online exclusiveAdded,ZIP Code*,Enter your ZIP Code to see eligible protection options. You only have 30 days to enroll in coverage after device activation. Keep my current number,We'll help you transfer your number to Verizon during checkout. I want a new number,We'll help you choose a new number during checkout. I'll decide later,We'll help you either choose a new number or transfer your number during checkout. Protect your device from activation on another carrier's network. Select shipping options at checkout. Subject to eligibility. Free 2-Day Shipping When it comes to business, there's no room to compromise on data security. Galaxy S24 Series is equipped with defense-grade Knox Security so you can focus on business goals — not worst-case scenarios. Knox Security protects your device, your data and your clients' data from the chip up and keeps passwords, biometrics and other sensitive data secure from even the most sophisticated hackers. Includes seven years of security updates and seven generations of OS upgrades. The all-new Galaxy S24 Series stays ready so you can work to the fullest. Power your workday with a battery built for every partner meeting, every big project and every sales pitch. Simply snap a picture and make it jaw-dropping, just like that. Remove unwanted objects. Adjust the colors to make it pop. Polished pics are just a tap away with Galaxy S24 Series. See your work in fine detail on the bigger and brighter screen of Galaxy S24. View files outside without squinting or looking for shade. And take care of late night projects with your screen at just the right brightness thanks to Eye Comfort Shield. No matter where you are, see your business clearly. Plus, with an IP68 rating, it is dust and water resistant. ScreenRefresh RateResolutionAspect RatioProcessorSecurityExpandable MemoryOperating SystemMemory/StorageCharging PortWeightLengthHeightColorsNotable MaterialsDepthSARMobile HotspotWi-Fi CapabilitySupported Music FormatsVideo CallingAudio CallingHD Voice CapableWi-Fi ConnectivityBluetooth TechnologyFCC IDMusic PlayerSupported Email PlatformsText MessagingSIM TypeWi-Fi Calling CapableFront CameraRear CameraZoomVideo CaptureCamera ModesVideo Playback4G5G NationwideGlobal & Roaming Network5G Ultra Wide-BandWorld DeviceFast ChargeUsage TimeCapacityStandby Time (days)Usage Time (4G)Talk Time (hours)Wireless ChargingOverallVisualAuditoryHearing Aid Compatibility (HAC)TTY/TTD CompatibleMobility / CognitiveVoice AssistantReal Time Text (RTT) CapableSMS921UZYV Sort by: ,Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful?,Legal details about device protection Email
Learn more

Related Devices

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(4371)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $28.61/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Starts at $27.77/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details

Press related to "business notebook"

Verizon Business unleashes the next generation of BlueJeans for collaboration

Introducing BlueJeans Spaces and Collaboration Board; updates to Meetings and Messaging for full-scale collaboration
Learn more

Verizon Business launches BlueJeans Telehealth for better connected health

Purpose-built solution for healthcare providers streamlines telemedicine experience to help improve patient care
Learn more

Verizon Business to Launch Multi-Session, Multi-Day Events with BlueJeans Expo

The new all-in-one BlueJeans Expo event management platform delivers fully customizable virtual experiences to transform virtual events into a Community Hub.
Learn more

Case Studies related to "business notebook"

Fixed Wireless Access for K-12 Schools Success Story Business

Learn how Rock Island Milan School District teamed up with Verizon to deploy a fixed wireless solution for students during the pandemic.
Read Now

Big River Taproom’s Paperless Business Strategy Business

Located in Oregon, this famous bar and grill uses electronic documents and receipts instead of paper to stay connected with customers and each other. Read how!
Read Now

Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
Read Now

Questions related to "business notebook"

Videos related to "business notebook"

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)