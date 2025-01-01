business phone

Motorola phones offer business features like all-day battery life, fingerprint ID and more to help keep employees productive and secure. Get supercharged performance and equip your business with ThinkShield for mobile, a solution designed to help protect against mobile threats. Connect to 5G networks for blazing-fast speeds and get ready for unparalleled performance with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8 gen 1 processor. Enjoy it all within an immersive 6.7 OLED display with a 144 HZ refresh rate, HDR10+, and seemingly endless possible shades of color. Elevate your productivity with the pinpoint precision and speed of the new moto g stylus 5G. Powered by a Qualcomm® Snapdragon® processor, you get the performance you need with the ability to connect to blazing-fast 5G networks. Get business-grade security: An Android Enterprise Recommended device with additional built-in layers of protection. Count on great service. We work with tech partners like Motorola to help you ease deployment and management. ThinkShield delivers a fast, secure experience, with limited preloaded apps or OS customization.
Google Business Phones and Devices

Meet Pixel, the only phone engineered by Google. These 5G phones are fast, reliable—and great for multitaskers who need all-day battery life and the latest software updates. Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB or 256GB on us. For new VZ business customers on initial online purchase only. Up to $1,200 value - with new line, select trade-in & Business Unlimited plan. New line and select Business Unlimited 5G plan required. Elevate your team's productivity with Google AI, which enables Pixel to get more useful over time as it learns and responds to your business needs. Plus, receive the latest OS and security updates for up to 7 years. Communicate confidently with the certified, highly rated Titan M2 security chip. And accelerate workflows with Pixel's super dependable all-day battery. Plus, receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years. Supercharge your team. Get more screen space and multitasking capabilities with the business-ready, first-of-its-kind foldable smartphone from Google. Pixel 7a is built for business. Easily deployed and managed, it combines strong security features with Google technology, empowering businesses of all kinds.
One Talk: Business Phone System and Plans

Have a question about how One Talk can work for your business? Chat with an expert now! Get the full-featured, mobile-first phone solution designed to meet the needs of how and where you do business. One Talk is a business-grade solution that lets you call, collaborate and connect wherever business takes you. Built on our cellular network, One Talk accommodates today's hybrid and remote teams and their preferred devices. To make and receive calls, employees can use mobile phones, tablets, desktop computers and desk phones. Verizon's reliable network is awarded for Wireless Network Quality, 31 times in a row, by J.D. Power.* Plus, One Talk gives you crystal-clear calling and greater security. Add a second line with enhanced calling features to your existing devices and keep your employees productive and connected. Access a suite of 50+ business calling features to help improve collaboration and responsiveness for your team. Professionally greet your customers and help them quickly reach the department or person they need to speak with. Take advantage of multiple options for routing calls or text messages to enhance communication with customers, partners, employees and more. Easily connect business- and employee-owned smartphones, tablets and computers to the One Talk service via the app. Access 50+ calling features to help your employees be more productive. Help deliver an exceptional customer experience by reducing unanswered calls with features like Automated Receptionist. Plus, One Talk displays your business number so customers know who's calling. Deploy a streamlined communication solution that lets your team make and receive calls on their preferred devices–in or out of the office. Easily install and get employees up and running quickly with an intuitive service that's built for your business and its evolving needs. Plus, the new 4G LTE desk phones work like a mobile phone and don't require an internet connection. Learn why Frost & Sullivan recognized Verizon as bringing value to businesses with mobile or hybrid workforces. Help keep your organization and employees connected almost anywhere. For more information, read the or call 1-833-966-2827,Easily and efficiently engage with your customers via text with an all-new, AI-powered solution. Switch to Verizon and bring the power of 5G to your business. Discover the power of Verizon calling solutions for Microsoft Teams. Enhance productivity with one platform, one experience and many options for teamwork. Choose from an array of desk phones, including the nation's first cellular desk phones. One Talk is available to any (new or existing) Verizon Business customer in the domestic US–regardless of business size, type or location. One Talk can be used on mobile devices from Verizon or any other mobile carrier as well as tablets and computers. One Talk is supported by smartphones, tablets, computers and Verizon One Talk desk phones. One Talk starts at $15 per line, but a One Talk representative will work with you to customize a package that meets your business needs.  
Verizon Business to debut Contact Center Hub

New Cloud Contact Center Service for Small and Medium Businesses
Learn more

Verizon Business continues rapid expansion of 5G Business Internet

The fixed-wireless offering powered by 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April
Learn more

Verizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities

Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new U.S. cities this month.
Learn more

Case Studies related to "business phone"

Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Read Now

Indianola Police Department's Advanced Communications Technology Business

Learn how a small town's law enforcement technology is helping police officers keep the public and citizens safe with solutions like mobile device management.
Read Now

Law Enforcement Mental Health Programs Case Study Business

Learn how the Harris County Center and Sheriff's Office have transformed the law enforcement role in crisis intervention for the county with this case study from Verizon.
Read Now

