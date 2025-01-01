Can i use my cell phone in canada

5G Innovation Sessions 2023 - Los Angeles, CA Business

You joined Verizon and Samsung for an exclusive, invitation-only event at SoFi Stadium, home to Super Bowl LVI and one of the most connected 5G stadiums in the U.S. Seize this opportunity to learn the latest about 5G technologies in a spectacular setting curated for you. Engaged in thought-provoking conversations with leaders and product experts who are leveraging 5G network solutions to elevate their businesses. Whether you are a business owner or a digital transformation leader, this event was a must-attend for anyone looking to get to or remain at the forefront of their industry. Learn how 5G Edge, IoT and other applications integrate with private networks to help give you more agility and security, to achieve true Enterprise Intelligence. And deep dive into use cases specific to your industry by attending our subject matter-led breakout session. 1001 Stadium Dr. Inglewood, CA 90301,*You must be at least twenty-one (21) years of age to attend this event. Senior Vice President, Global Solutions, Verizon Business,, Senior Director, Verizon B2B Sales, Samsung Electronics America,, CRO, Global Enterprise & Public Sector, Verizon Business Group , Director, Project Management, Los Angeles Chargers,, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business Prior to our main event, we will offer a special small group session where attendees can ideate with subject matter experts on 5G technology developments that can help unlock new potential for their specific business needs. Capacity is limited to 50 attendees. Learn how Private 5G can help reduce interference, deliver greater security and inspire new business initiatives. Senior Vice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon BusinessChief Product Officer, Verizon BusinessDirector, Project Management, Los Angeles ChargersSenior Vice President, Mobile B2B Sales, MX Division, Samsung Electronics AmericaDirector, Product Marketing, Verizon BusinessSenior Vice President, Global Solutions, Verizon BusinessGlobal EVP of Enterprise & Revenue, Live NationSenior Director, Verizon B2B Sales, Samsung Electronics AmericaCRO, Global Enterprise and Public Sector, Verizon Business GroupVice President of IT Innovation and Revenue, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood ParkWe've got your logistics covered. 1001 Stadium Dr. Inglewood, CA 90301, Interactive story-telling that shows how Verizon's network is the foundation for solutions that are transforming industries and changing the way we live, work, and play. Interactive story-telling that shows how Verizon's network is the foundation for solutions that are transforming industries and changing the way we live, work, and play. Accelerated Access is an opt-in facial authentication facility and venue access control solution designed to help improve safety, elevate guest experiences, and reduce costs. The opt-in solution is enabled by 5G Edge infrastructure to authenticate the identity of a person for facility access and/or ticket redemption. Verizon Private Wireless technology enables secure communication across a range of industry specific solutions, including Coach to Coach Comms for the NFL. Learn how the power of 5G Edge is evolving the customer experience with a SaaS solution that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable simple seamless shopping. Live demonstration based on Verizon's reverse supply chain automation use case at our own CRTC. Showcases a real world solution that Verizon has built for itself, leveraging the power of computer vision and 5G Edge to identify and sort accessories returned to Verizon stores. Learn how Verizon Private 5G/MEC can enable both businesses and public sector customers with the network infrastructure necessary to implement next generation technologies from KSI Data Sciences & IBM. See how the solution can help streamline physical inspections and overall campus/facility management. *Precommercial solution. It may or may not be commercialized and it is subject to change. Learn how Samsung's devices work together seamlessly so you can do more effortlessly. From answering calls on your Galaxy Tab, to opening mobile apps on your Galaxy Book. Galaxy breaks down barriers for one connected experience. All-in-one solutions built for enterprise mobility. Efficiently secure, deploy, manage, and analyze your work devices for the entire enterprise mobility journey. Samsung LED technology will be highlighted, delivering a revolutionary viewing experience. Experience extraordinary picture quality and truly epic clarity. These displays are the epitome of the highest quality viewing. Learn how 5G Network Slicing can offer customizable 5G services and why it has the potential to transform your organization's business operations. It has the potential to offer flexibility, reduce costs, protect sensitive data, and more. Samsung DeX is a platform built into the latest Galaxy phones and tablets, allowing you to power a desktop-like experience on an external display. Built for workforce productivity, DeX enables you to use mobile devices in place of traditional desktop PCs and laptops, simplifying workflows and reducing IT costs. Come see how this works in our demonstration vehicle outfitted by Havis. Samsung DeX is a platform built into the latest Galaxy phones and tablets, allowing you to power a desktop-like experience on an external display. Built for workforce productivity, DeX enables you to use mobile devices in place of traditional desktop PCs and laptops, simplifying workflows and reducing IT costs. Come see how this works in our demonstration vehicle outfitted by Havis. Jennifer is the Senior Vice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business. She is an experienced sales leader and general manager with an aptitude for creating diverse teams and fostering global perspectives within the telecommunications industry. As a leader, Jennifer leans into complex challenges and brings the right team of thinkers to the table who are focused on execution for customers. She embraces the power of building community, orienting toward a common purpose, and finding solutions beyond the obvious ways of getting things done. Jennifer believes that diversity of thought is what sparks creativity and drives innovation and is deeply committed to forwarding the pursuit of diversity, equity and inclusion. Having a richness of experiences around the table to Jennifer means that people are able to approach challenges and opportunities from a variety of different perspectives and will find the best answers together. Prior to joining Verizon Jennifer served as the President, BT in the Americas and MD, Technology, Life Sciences and Business Services where she led BT's entire Americas team in the United States, Canada and Latin America and ran a global sales vertical focused on Technology, Life Sciences and Business Services customers. As the leader of one of three global vertical sales units, Artley built and grew relationships with BT's top 800 customers in this ~£1.2B sales channel. She brought together the knowledge, resources, and skills of her global team in order to address customers' complex digital transformation with insight, consistency, and agility. Jennifer earned her Bachelor of Arts at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, her Master of Business Administration from University of Pennsylvania - Wharton School of Business, and her Master of Arts from The Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania. She is fluent in Spanish and proficient in Russian. Jennifer was also a founding member and later an Advisory Board member of Minds Matter of Denver, a non-profit focused on mentoring and supporting unique educational opportunities for high achieving high school students from low income neighborhoods. Jennifer currently resides in Denver, Colorado with her husband and two daughters. Debika Bhattacharya is Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business, leading product management across all customer segments. She is responsible for the company's holistic product portfolio and its strategy and alignment with Verizon's Network-as-a-Service framework -- including edge compute, software defined networking, IoT and 5G services, global networking solutions, security, advanced communications services, and managed services. Previously she held the role of SVP, 5G & Enterprise Solutions, Verizon Business, responsible for delivering 5G solutions and strategic business outcomes to Verizon's Global Enterprise and Government customers and leading a team of 1,100+ sales and technology professionals across 20 countries. As a seasoned global executive, Debika has extensive experience leading complex technology projects for Fortune 1000 clients, guiding successful IT transformations in healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and financial services. She has held a variety of executive roles within Verizon, including an overseas assignment in Europe. She was instrumental in the global expansion of Verizon's communications network, as well as the deployment of breakthrough optical wave technologies. Debika holds advanced degrees in Electrical Engineering and Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the State University of New York. She serves as an industry liaison to the MIT community and participates in outreach programs aimed at increasing the participation of women and minorities in Science and Engineering. She is also active in IEEE Women in Engineering and the Society of Women Engineers. Abraham Garcia is the Director, Project Management for Los Angeles Chargers. Abe is an experienced Project Manager with 14 years of experience in the construction industry. Throughout his career, Abe has gained extensive knowledge in managing different types of construction projects, including ground-up construction, tenant improvements (TI), and industrial facilities. Abe maintains a thorough understanding of the construction process, having experience leading projects from lease negotiation, to programming and design, through construction, and finally through the project closeout and completion phase. Brad Haczynski is the Senior Vice President of the Mobile B2B Sales Team at Samsung Electronics America MX Division, based in Plano, TX. His team is responsible for driving the revenue growth for mobile products including phones, tablets, PCs and wearables in SMB and enterprise markets. Brad's tenacity and drive has lead him to emerge as an industry global sales leader with a broad spectrum of U.S. European, and Asia Pacific experiences. Prior to Samsung, Brad had an impressive 21-year tenure at Intel where he held a multitude of roles which enabled Brad to accrue leadership expertise across Intel's entire technology portfolio, including PCs, IoT/Edge Devices, Enterprise Networking, 5G Mobile Communications, Edge Computing, Storage, Enterprise and Cloud Computing. In his most recent role, prior to joining Samsung, Brad was the VP/GM of Network + Edge (NEX) global sales and marketing at Intel. In this role, he led the team to a record revenue of $8.8B (11% YoY growth) in 2022. Brad and team deployed B2B industry vertical expertise to focus on transformational technology use cases, developed outcome based selling methodologies, deployed a robust partner ecosystem value exchange and drove strong discipline around opportunity management. Brad also has a track record and reputation for building high performance teams as an approachable, authentic people centric leader. Known for his infectious passion, he values curiosity, communication, collaboration, and positive energy to inspire teams to deliver world class results. Brad earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from the University of South Florida and has lived in multiple cities across the U.S. and Europe. Danny Johnson, a 20+ year veteran in the technology industry, is a seasoned executive possessing experience in software development, engineering, sales, consulting, product development, and marketing. Danny has started and launched innovative products and solutions into multi-billion dollar markets and is currently Director of product marketing for Verizon Business Group where his responsibilities include: portfolio positioning and messaging, competitive differentiation, and new channel activation for Verizon Business Group's 5G, MEC, IoT, and SDN portfolios. Scott Lawrence is Senior Vice President for our Verizon Business Global Solutions organization within Verizon Business Group. He is accountable for delivering strategic and innovative business solutions to Enterprise and Government clients around the globe. He supports a revenue base of $15B+ and leads a team of over 1,100 Sales and Technology professionals globally. Scott's team consists of Specialized Sellers, Complex Deal Executives, Global Technology Partners, Pre-Sales Solution Architects and Engineers. His current focus is on delivering business value to clients through Verizon's best-in-class solutions such as 5G, Edge Computing, Software-Defined Services, Cyber Security and Digital Collaboration. Previously, Scott was Group Vice President & General Manager, Global Enterprise, where he had P&L responsibility for Verizon Business Group's International segment across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience for our Global Enterprise Clients across a full spectrum of the Verizon portfolio. Prior to his International assignment, Scott was Vice President, Verizon Business Group Advanced Solutions Sales & Engineering where he was responsible for an organization of Sales Specialists and Solution Architects across three solution practice towers: Cyber Security, Workplace Collaboration (Unified Communications & Collaboration) and Customer Experience (CX) supporting Global Enterprise, Federal and Public Sector. In addition, Scott has held various senior leadership roles across Verizon's Sales, Operations, Strategy and System Integrators channel. Prior to rejoining Verizon in 2004, Scott held Sales Leadership and Business Development roles at Allied Riser Communications and OpenReach. Scott holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin and currently lives in Chicago, IL with his wife and three children where he is active in his community and coaching youth sports. At the helm of Ticketmaster's Enterprise business, Brendan leads global products and services for Ticketmaster's clients, the top venues, promoters, sports teams and leagues around the world. In this capacity, Brendan oversees the core ticketing systems that enable Ticketmaster to serve clients globally. Brendan also oversees Ticketmaster's revenue and demand team, specifically LiveAnalytics, Marketing, and Pricing solutions which play a unique role in growing live event revenue and attendance globally. Prior to this role, Brendan held several positions in Ticketmaster, launching the first league-wide open digital ticketing system with the NFL, building dynamic pricing and fee capabilities, and launching category teams focused on growing individual verticals. Before joining Ticketmaster, Brendan was a consultant at McKinsey & Company in the US and Asia focused on consumer industries. He also led North America Strategy and several spirits categories for Beam Suntory. Brendan has an MBA from NYU Leonard N. Stern School of Business and an BS in Mechanical Engineering from Penn State. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Kira and three boys. Barry Morehart is the Senior Director – Verizon B2B Sales. In this role, Barry leads the team of Samsung employees that are responsible for the Verizon Business Group sales strategies and results. He built his team at Samsung to support the Verizon Business Group across their key verticals and focus areas including Business Markets, Enterprise, and Public Sector sales and solutions. Barry's team is also responsible for the alignment of the Samsung product and solution portfolio with the goals that Verizon has for business promotions, go-to-market execution, as well as seller and partner enablement. Prior to joining Samsung in 2017, Barry held numerous leadership roles with global telecom companies across a diverse set of responsibilities including sell-to, sell-with, and sell-through solutions for enterprise clients and partners. His current team is focused not only on hardware sales but also on SaaS solutions that help the Verizon Business Group satisfy the demand from their clients for improved security, mobility, and productivity. Throughout his career, Barry has actively volunteered in the communities that he has served with a particular emphasis on organizations that empower youth. Most recently, he has volunteered as a Snowboarding Program Mentor for the Burton Chill Foundation. Chill embodies the latest Positive Youth Development best practices to ensure participating youth build resiliency through targeted lessons and challenging physical board sport activities. Barry holds a Bachelor of Science – Business Administration degree from the University of Arkansas. Massimo Peselli is the Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Global Enterprise and Public Sector for Verizon Business. He leads a global team focused on delivering innovative technologies like 5G, mobile edge computing (MEC), cloud, security, and software-defined networking, to enable enterprise and public sector clients to win in the marketplace today while laying the groundwork for their digital transformation journeys. Tapping his more than two decades of industry experience, Massimo has the vision and expertise to help customers unlock the transformative capabilities necessary to meet and exceed their business goals. He fosters a culture of performance excellence built on Verizon's core values of integrity, respect, and kindness. Prior to his current role, Massimo served as Senior Vice President of Global Enterprise, where he led a global team focused on enabling enterprise customers to securely and intelligently manage business interactions and operations in real-time while laying the foundation for long-term transformational growth. Previously, Massimo was Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business Development and the International Sales market, where he was responsible for leveraging Verizon Business' product portfolio to change the way customers do business. Prior to that position, he was Vice President of Enterprise Sales for 13 states on the US West Coast, which expanded to overseeing the Technology, Media & Entertainment, and Professional Services vertical. His scope continued to expand when in 2015, he was named Group Vice President, Sales Vertical Markets, where he was responsible for five teams covering all vertical markets in the US, which transitioned into an appointment as Sales Group VP Americas and APAC/LATAM and Canada responsible for wireline enterprise sales. Massimo joined Verizon in 1997 as Head of Pre-Sales in Italy and continued to serve in sales leadership positions in Italy serving as Sales Director, Italy and Spain, and then working as a Sales Area Vice President, South Region based in Milan. Before joining Verizon, he worked for Telecom Italia, in their presales engineering organization, and also worked on a special project to develop the first ICT integration of a Contact Center and back-office data in 1995. Peselli holds a degree in Telecommunications Engineering from Politecnico di Milano in Italy. Janette Smrcka is the Vice President, IT Innovation and Revenue for SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. Hollywood Park is a near 300-acre mixed-use development being built in Inglewood, Calif. by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke and includes: SoFi Stadium, YouTube Theater, American Airlines Plaza, as well as retail, office, residences and additional park space under development. In this role, Smrcka directly oversees guest-facing technology and IT-related revenue for Hollywood Park, SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater. SoFi Stadium, a state-of-the-art venue that is home to the Los Angeles Chargers and reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, is the host of world-class events, including Super Bowl LVI in 2022, WrestleMania 39 in 2023, College Football Playoff National Championship in 2023, FIFA World Cup in 2026, the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympics in 2028, as well as concerts and other sporting events. 