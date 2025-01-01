can you get unlimited mobile data

Phoenix Process Equipment Gets Set Up Fast with Reliable 24/7 Data Business

Phoenix Process Equipment needed a reliable way to monitor their water recycling systems—and they needed it set up quickly. That's exactly what they found with 4G LTE Business Internet from Verizon. The Aquacell division of Phoenix Process Equipment specializes in cleaning and recycling water from large facilities so it can be used for landscaping and other purposes. This equipment needs connectivity to transmit activity reports around the clock. After their previous internet provider raised prices "exponentially," Phoenix was able to get a reliable solution up and running quickly with Verizon 4G LTE Business Internet. , Administrative Assistant of Operations and Sales, Phoenix Process Equipment,California has strict water usage laws, so major facilities often need to recycle their own water for purposes such as landscaping. Phoenix's Aquacell equipment collects "grey water" from these facilities—typically water from sinks, showers, dishwashers—removes contaminants, and makes it available for other uses. "Our service agreements require us to know what that unit is doing," says Phoenix administrative assistant for operations and sales Laura Fletcher. "We need data to show that it's running full time, how much water it's processing, that sort of thing.",To transmit that data, the equipment needs an internet connection—but Phoenix's previous provider kept raising the price. Fletcher explains, "Our bill went up exponentially over a six-month period.",She needed a reliable new solution—and she needed it set up right away. Phoenix already trusted Verizon for cell phone service, so Fletcher contacted her Verizon account manager. "And we got a great solution for a lower price instead of the ever-increasing price" from their previous provider. Price, however, wasn't the only advantage Phoenix realized with Verizon 4G LTE Business Internet. The first advantage was the rapid set-up. "The setup was very easy," Fletcher says. "We actually had our IT guy do most of the programming work from our office in Louisville, and then Verizon hooked up everything in California.",On the campus headquarters of one of the world's largest social media companies, Phoenix's Aquacell equipment continues to filter and recycle greywater to treat the landscaping without using precious, fresh water. Nearby, it does the same for a biotech giant. This equipment transmits data around the clock—data on water volume along with the chemical makeup of the water output. Fletcher explains, "We have to make sure that it's actually pulling out what it's supposed to be pulling out. And that means we need to get near-real time data so that if there is an issue, we can identify it quickly and correct it.",Phoenix now gets this data reliably, 24/7, at a low cost with Verizon 4G LTE Business Internet—part of a strong, ongoing a partnership between the companies. "We know we can trust the reliability of Verizon equipment," says Fletcher. "Verizon has always found us a solution that works. They always bring the right people in to get done what we need done and answer our questions.",, Administrative Assistant of Operations and Sales, Phoenix Process Equipment 