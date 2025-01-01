Cbm maintenance

Condition Based Maintenance

Smarter devices. Better performance. Condition Based Maintenance enables you to proactively monitor a piece of equipment on a web-based platform for greater visibility. Sensors take readings at set intervals and transmit data to the cloud via an LTE-enabled gateway. Data is collected, organized and reported across systems for optimizing machine performance in the cloud. Automated alerts based on set predefined thresholds are sent in near real time to enhance visibility, prevent costly downtime and mitigate risk. Repair equipment, rather than replace it. Reduce emergency repairs and truck rolls. Keep equipment running smoothly and consistently. Enable new services and connected device offerings. Manufacturers invest in IoT,per acre-foot is the median cost of water savings from leak management. faster market growth was experienced by cold chain medicines as compared to the total market between 2017 and 2022.2,in potential lower cost for optimal supplemental greenhouse lighting through IoT technologies.3,Enhance visibility, safety and control throughout the supply chain. Optimize operations with advanced remote monitoring. Maintain optimal conditions for flower and plant growth. Enhance performance and efficiency of heating and cooling systems. Identify warning signs for proactive damage control. Track the environmental conditions in and around your most valuable inventory. Mitigate waste by tracking advanced fill, pressure and temperature levels. Protect your perishables from spoilage. Learn how the Internet of Things (IoT) is helping manufacturers turn predictability into productivity. Remotely monitor any equipment with an embedded module. Water management companies need a better solution to keep tabs on tower components and how well they are operating. Verizon Condition Based Maintenance solutions simplify remote monitoring of critical systems, products and equipment. Discover how retailer Frazil used Verizon IoT solutions to keep its slushie machines running and customers happy. Keep your business running in peak form. Sensor Insights is an infrastructure management solution that helps streamline even the most complex IoT deployments. Condition-based monitoring delivers critical visibility into any equipment. That means you can now proactively monitor a piece of equipment on any device —including consumer products, healthcare equipment, security cameras, digital signage, robotics, manufacturing tools and more—with a reliable, secure, remote management solution. Condition Based Maintenance is an IoT platform as a service that uses streaming data from sensors to help you monitor assets in near real time, enabling you to assess conditions, recognize warning signs, deliver alerts and automatically trigger maintenance. Verizon Condition Based Maintenance solutions simplify edge monitoring of critical systems, products and equipment. These preconfigured, quick-to-deploy solutions help you head off bigger problems through a highly secure and scalable remote monitoring system. You'll have proactive monitoring and enhanced visibility of machinery, consumer products, security cameras, factory tools—virtually anything fitted with edge computing or IoT-based maintenance sensors and connected through LTE-enabled gateways. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. CPE and Network Hardware Maintenance

CPE and Network Hardware Maintenance,Keep your CPE operating with our end-to-end maintenance plans. Aging equipment can prevent your company from taking advantage of technology advances. With Verizon Edge Solutions, you get a comprehensive approach to customer-premises equipment (CPE),With the right CPE plan, you can prepare, deploy, and manage more complex solutions, while adding valuable resources that allow you to focus on strategic initiatives. Verizon offers products from more than 90 suppliers and 200 OEMs across 120 countries. Our experts are there to guide you through every step of the process, from equipment and service design to installation to ongoing maintenance and management. What is Verizon Care?,Verizon Care is an equipment maintenance service that provides advanced parts replacement with on-site repair support. Maintenance plans cover your network by sending replacement parts when you need them. Concierge-level service supports your organization at every step, from installation to daily management. This gives you an efficient and cost effective way to update and manage your equipment. How does Verizon Care work?,Verizon Care allows you to pick the level of service your network needs. A team of qualified support engineers work with you to troubleshoot any equipment issues, request advanced parts for replacement, and coordinate on-site repair support when needed. Features and benefits,Verizon Care takes CPE to the next level, delivering the right combination of services and equipment to drive value for your business. Other features and benefits include:,years of experience,original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in Verizon systems,security, hosting and network devices under management,countries with availability,Multinational oil company improves remote monitoring and safety response times,Resources,Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant Network Services, Global for 17 years. Read our report to gain an insight into the benefits organizations expect to see from software-defined networking (SDN). Keep your equipment running at full speed. Select from an expanding suite of leading cloud-based technologies designed to meet your specific needs. Requires an additional investment, not all hardware or software vendors are eligible for Level 2 or Level 3 service. Service is not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured only from in-country providers in select countries. 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 22 February 2023. Analyst(s) Danellie Young, Karen Brown, Gaspar Valdivia. As a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, 2015–2023; as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers in 2011–2014; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers 2005, 2007, 2009–2010; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Managed and Professional Network Service Providers, North America in 2008. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .
Account and Maintenance Management Business

This section provides support for managing and maintaining your account. An overview of account and maintenance management support topics is shared below. Use the menu or click a topic title to navigate between the topics. – Learn how to upgrade a device, make a return, create a company package, view past orders and get answers to other purchase-related questions. – Learn about the different types of reports you can create, schedule and download. – Get information on the variety of wireless plans that Verizon offers, as well as how to choose a new plan or manage your current plan. – Review information designed to help you adjust your Verizon wireless services when needed. – Find additional account support specific to My Business Wireless, including how to switch wireless numbers, navigate the portal and more. – Get additional account support specific to My Business Wireline, including how to upgrade account access, change account ownership, create sub-accounts and more. For support related to billing and payments, visit the page. For support related to registering an online account, visit the . Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. : Each portal user has a role that determines the features and information that are accessible within the portal.
