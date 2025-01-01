Cbm maintenance

Condition Based Maintenance

Smarter devices. Better performance. Condition Based Maintenance enables you to proactively monitor a piece of equipment on a web-based platform for greater visibility. Sensors take readings at set intervals and transmit data to the cloud via an LTE-enabled gateway. Data is collected, organized and reported across systems for optimizing machine performance in the cloud. Automated alerts based on set predefined thresholds are sent in near real time to enhance visibility, prevent costly downtime and mitigate risk. Repair equipment, rather than replace it. Reduce emergency repairs and truck rolls. Keep equipment running smoothly and consistently. Enable new services and connected device offerings. Manufacturers invest in IoT,per acre-foot is the median cost of water savings from leak management. faster market growth was experienced by cold chain medicines as compared to the total market between 2017 and 2022.2,in potential lower cost for optimal supplemental greenhouse lighting through IoT technologies.3,Enhance visibility, safety and control throughout the supply chain. Optimize operations with advanced remote monitoring. Maintain optimal conditions for flower and plant growth. Enhance performance and efficiency of heating and cooling systems. Identify warning signs for proactive damage control. Track the environmental conditions in and around your most valuable inventory. Mitigate waste by tracking advanced fill, pressure and temperature levels. Protect your perishables from spoilage. Learn how the Internet of Things (IoT) is helping manufacturers turn predictability into productivity. Remotely monitor any equipment with an embedded module. Water management companies need a better solution to keep tabs on tower components and how well they are operating. Verizon Condition Based Maintenance solutions simplify remote monitoring of critical systems, products and equipment. Discover how retailer Frazil used Verizon IoT solutions to keep its slushie machines running and customers happy. Keep your business running in peak form. Sensor Insights is an infrastructure management solution that helps streamline even the most complex IoT deployments. Condition-based monitoring delivers critical visibility into any equipment. That means you can now proactively monitor a piece of equipment on any device —including consumer products, healthcare equipment, security cameras, digital signage, robotics, manufacturing tools and more—with a reliable, secure, remote management solution. Condition Based Maintenance is an IoT platform as a service that uses streaming data from sensors to help you monitor assets in near real time, enabling you to assess conditions, recognize warning signs, deliver alerts and automatically trigger maintenance. Verizon Condition Based Maintenance solutions simplify edge monitoring of critical systems, products and equipment. These preconfigured, quick-to-deploy solutions help you head off bigger problems through a highly secure and scalable remote monitoring system. You'll have proactive monitoring and enhanced visibility of machinery, consumer products, security cameras, factory tools—virtually anything fitted with edge computing or IoT-based maintenance sensors and connected through LTE-enabled gateways. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .