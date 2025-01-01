Choosing phones with the best display for business

How to choose the best VoIP provider for your business,You've done your research. You know that a business Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system is an efficient, simple and affordable communications option that can help keep your growing business competitive. And you've decided to make VoIP part of your operations. Now you have another decision to make—which VoIP service provider to partner with. There are many VoIP solutions out there, but not all are created equal. When choosing the best VoIP service for your small business, you want to make sure you're getting a solution that meets more than just your calling needs. Here are a number of things you should consider when evaluating VoIP solutions and providers. Reliable VoIP needs a reliable network. A good VoIP solution starts with a strong foundation. Because VoIP calls are routed through the internet, it's critical that your VoIP solution runs on a network that gives you reliable connectivity and coverage where you need it. You should never have to worry that you're missing important communications because you can't trust your network. Your VoIP system should grow with you. One of the best benefits of a VoIP solution for small businesses is that it is scalable. A complete VoIP solution should be able to easily expand as the number of users changes. Adding new lines or devices—or even locations—should be virtually effortless, and not cause any disruption to your operations. Competitive features can help create better experiences. Your customers have come to expect a certain level of service from the companies they do business with. When they call a business, they expect to reach someone who can help them—and they don't like to wait. So your VoIP solution should come with a rich variety of business features that can help you operate more like a bigger business without costing a lot. Features like automatic call forwarding, seamless call transfer between devices, virtual receptionists and more that make it easier for your callers to quickly connect with the person best suited to help them. Not to mention features like visual voicemail, virtual meeting rooms and personal phone directories that make it easy for your employees to do their jobs. VoIP should make your job easier, not harder. An efficient communications solution should allow you to monitor, fine- tune, streamline and manage your network assets. And you should be able to do it all easily. If you don't have a dedicated IT department, or if your IT resources are just stretched thin, you want to make sure that your VoIP solution won't create a management headache. Look for a solution that comes with an intuitive web-based management system, so you can stay in control of your communications from where you're working. Customer support should be available when you need it. A good VoIP solution should be easy to manage and deploy. But in times when you could use a little extra help, you need a comprehensive VoIP solution that comes with access to professional support throughout the design, implementation and management phases. You need your communications system to work around the clock, so it's only fair to expect that your VoIP customer service does, too. The bottom line. The communications system you choose for your business will play a pivotal role in building relationships with your vendors, partners and customers—and those are the relationships that will determine how successful your business can be. So you need to partner with a service provider that will help you strengthen those relationships at every turn. Many small businesses have put their trust in Verizon because of our proven ability to deliver effective . We continually invest in our VoIP network, and we have the expansive reach your growing business needs. Verizon ,* our VoIP business solution, offers more than 30 features—including Auto Attendant, Hunt Group, Extension Dialing and more—to help you control your communications, improve customer experiences, streamline your business and simplify your day-to-day. By choosing the right VoIP solution, you're taking the first step toward a productive and competitive future for your business. So you need to make sure you choose a provider that has the experience, reach and range of services that will support your growth. * Business Digital Voice is available in select areas of nine states and the District of Columbia. Tell us about your business, then meet with our professionals to ask questions, get advice, or obtain a quote. Wi-Fi for small business,In a small company, every minute counts, and leveraging mobile technology is an important component of modern business. Whether they're located in Denver or Dubai, small businesses today need fast, reliable Internet connections that allow people to work virtually anywhere, on any device. An effective Wi-Fi service keeps everyone—from employees to visiting clients and customers—connected and productive. This sea change in the way we live and work is here to stay. A key competitive advantage,In the office, workers need the flexibility to be able to take their laptop to the conference room, down the hall, or to a sister site to collaborate without losing connectivity. To stay productive, they need to stay connected whether they're on the road, working remotely, or traveling. Likewise, clients expect that when they reach out to your business, someone will be available to answer questions promptly and be responsive to their needs immediately. Visiting customers and clients also want to stay Internet-enabled when they're visiting your business. It's fair to say that fast and reliable Wi-Fi for small business is as essential in the business world as that old standby, a cup of coffee. Special considerations for small businesses,This new work environment presents a unique challenge for small businesses, who must accommodate the new demand for 24/7 mobile Internet in a cost-effective way—while keeping their networks secure from potential threats. As a business owner, the last thing you want to worry about is having sensitive client or financial data leaked by a security breach over an unsecured Wi-Fi network. But when employees are traveling, it can be difficult for them to locate a safe and secure Wi-Fi hotspot to take care of business. Even at public locales like hotels and airports, Wi-Fi networks can be inadequate, limiting, and expensive, charging fees for access, overage, and roaming. Fortunately, if your business plan for success includes the need for fast Internet and Wi-Fi connection, Verizon has a number of to help with choosing the best Wi-Fi for small business. The best choice for business broadband,It may sound obvious, but the first place to start in improving Wi-Fi effectiveness is by choosing the right technology to power your office network. Our state-of-the-art, money-saving offer the speed and support you need to take care of business quickly and efficiently. Our products, support and reliability make Verizon the best choice for Small Business owners,Verizon's speed and reliability make Fios Internet the best choice for small business owners, with capabilities such as blazing fast speeds of up to 880 Mbps for document downloads, videoconferencing, and sharing high-bandwidth files in a flash. You can also save time and money with , which offer a dedicated broadband connection with reliable service 24/7—and no data usage caps. Whichever Verizon plan you choose, you'll get fast, 99.9% network reliability, with the download and upload speeds to help your business stay ahead of the competition. Wi-Fi routers and extenders,Because wireless signals can be affected by a number of environmental factors—including radio signals, dead zones, and router location—Verizon also offers a wide variety of cutting-edge products to further increase Wi-Fi connectivity and range. For example, you can leverage all of the power of the blazing-fast Fios network when you pair it with a next-generation Wi-Fi router like the , which delivers the fastest Wi-Fi available from any provider. With an extended Wi-Fi range of 325 feet and wireless speeds up to 500 Mbps, it's up to 10x faster than our older routers. It also includes Guest Wi-Fi—a separate and secure network for your guests. Another helpful device that can leverage the power of the Fios network is the , which creates a wireless access point anywhere there's a coaxial connection to expand the reach of an existing wireless network. Taking your network on the road,With America's largest and most reliable 4G LTE network, Verizon delivers exceptional reliability with blazing-fast speeds, whether your employees are in the office, in remote work locations, or traveling. Plus, Verizon provides turnkey security solutions like to help protect the data on all your business computers and mobile devices. Tell us about your business, then meet with our professionals to ask questions, get advice or obtain a quote. Phishing is one of many growing security threats to schools,Author: Gary Hilson,Security threats to schools are just as prominent as they are in the business world. With 2020 described as a record-breaking year for in the U.S. the verdict for 2021 should be in soon. It may not be too different, as students, teachers and staff access learning materials and teaching resources online through a variety of devices like tablets or laptop computers. The many attack surfaces increase the number of , including distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, malware and ransomware. However, one of the most common methods threat actors use is phishing. Phishing uses social engineering and fraudulent messages to unwittingly recruit users to help them deploy malicious software. Given the lobbed at both K-12 and higher education institutions, any defense strategy must include steps to help mitigate security threats. Cloud computing in education allows students the ability to access their homework wherever there's an internet connection and faculty to access that homework or upload coursework, which broadens the threat landscape. Phishing as a security threat to schools,The many types of phishing attacks that pose security threats to schools have been compounded by cloud computing in education as the need for remote has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic. They include email phishing, HTTPS phishing, spear phishing (targeted email phishing), whaling (targeted emails impersonating a senior player at an organization), vishing (phone call phishing), smishing (phishing by SMS text), among others. Using an email or a phone call to get someone to make a change to an account or divulge information is one of the most common types of phishing; criminals direct you to a link to provide sensitive data and instill fear that something awful may happen if you don't act with urgency, which is a red flag. These emails or calls may be in the form of a warning from a government agency. Rather than act immediately, you might consider telling the caller you'll get back to them, and as a good rule of thumb, avoid clicking on a link in an email. Successful phishing emails may appear professional, as do fake websites. You can spot the latter by their URLs—because they often contain typos—or by branding that looks off, such as company logos that don't have the proper colors. But websites aren't the only things that can be copied to look like the real thing—so can wireless connections. These are more likely to impact a distributed campus than a single high school, as this form of phishing attack can create a free yet fraudulent Wi-Fi access point that allows criminals to see user data. Consider checking to make sure you're connecting to the right free hotspot or otherwise avoid them completely. The appeal of free Wi-Fi has risen with the adoption of smartphones, which many students have, and it's another vector for security threats to schools. Phishing attacks could be in the form of emails or SMS text messages. Again, it's all about getting users to click on a link they shouldn't; it's best not to click on an SMS link unless you're certain of its origin and the sender. How to identify and prevent phishing attacks in education,Because security threats to schools are as relentless as those to businesses, robust cyber security policies and user awareness training are critical, especially because user tech acumen varies widely across student age groups, faculty and staff. Educating students, faculty and staff on what a phishing email looks like or how to spot a fake website or text can help bolster your defenses. Make sure all school Wi-Fi access points require authentication, so everyone can assume that free ones are fake. Ensuring that all computers within an institution use an anti-phishing toolbar in the default browser can help create a standard defense. Cloud computing in education offers many toolsets to help mitigate security threats. Cloud-based applications with security baked in can help reduce security threats to schools in part by reducing the IT teams' workloads. Using threat detection services which integrate with cloud applications to scan files before you download them helps to make sure their content is safe. Some cloud applications, like Google Drive, display file ownership information that can help inform what you do with a file. To help ensure that cloud apps are free from security vulnerabilities and have a strong security posture, you can perform security assessments, including penetration testing, vulnerability testing, configuration reviews, source code reviews and more. Cloud apps can help you develop and deliver an end-to-end security program. Learn more about how cloud computing in education can . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. 