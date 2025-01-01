commercial access point

Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

Fixed Wireless Access for K-12 Schools Success Story Business

Learn how Rock Island Milan School District teamed up with Verizon to deploy a fixed wireless solution for students during the pandemic.
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Verizon Business boosts connected venue roster with 5G Edge Accelerated Access

With the fall football season underway, and thousands of fans packing into stadiums across the country, Verizon Business's 5G Edge Accelerated Access
Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon's first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
Verizon Business launches On Site LTE, a private network for enterprise customers

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE for enterprise customers in the US, providing a private, secure and dedicated on-premises wireless network platform.
5G Edge Accelerated Access with Opt-In Facial Authentication

Software generates a 3D map of the user's face to help ensure that there's an actual person standing in front of the sensor and not just a photo. Next, the user's picture is taken to measure and calculate key values based on landmarks across the face. A token is then created based on the measurements, which is uniquely matched to the user in the mobile edge computing (MEC) facial recognition system. No imagery is sent to the system for processing, only the calculated token. This solution can be used to authenticate fan, guest and employee identities via images of their faces. This solution uses MEC infrastructure to authenticate fan, guest and employee identities via images of their faces. Replace outdated & inefficient traditional ticketing, check-ins, swipe cards or key locks to reduce wait times at guest and employee checkpoints in a venue or facility. You can enable touchless entry in near real time so visitors are authorized to enter facilities more quickly with the ultralow latency of 5G. Help improve in-person guest experiences by lowering entry times and allowing guests to enjoy facility and venue amenities longer. Elevated guest experiences can help increase the desirability of your venues. Enable frictionless access, reduce misused credentials and manage hourly employees. Pairing guests' faces with their tickets can help to expedite entry as well as reduce lines and congestion. Receive alerts when VIPs enter and restrict access to sensitive areas. Deploy a simple light-weight solution and customize your access control needs by integrating into existing systems to enable faster and more efficient entry. Have an existing ticketing system? Expedite entry by leveraging our solution to quickly integrate your ticketing platform. Partner with a leader in 5G and MEC,in awards for network qualityPartner with leading cloud service providers,Cloud resources delivered to network edge,Discover how 5G Edge Accelerated Access can help you address challenges with safety, guest experiences and costs. Help make venue access safer while speeding up the process for staff and guests. 5G Edge Accelerated Access allows organizations to use opt-in facial authentication as a touchless way to verify employee identities at facilities & streamline the guest experience at venues. Help facilitate crowd movement and management strategies. Enable low-friction checkout to reduce transaction times and boost customer experiences. 5G Edge Accelerated Access works by capturing an initial image of a staff member or potential customer and converting that image to a token. The token is then uploaded and stored for future reference. When a customer or staff member then approaches a 5G Edge Accelerated Access lane, an iPad will match a new token converted from the image of the person with the token on file and grant access if there's a match. The term facial authentication pertains to the use of a biometric technology that uses facial features to verify an individual based on their unique facial features. The benefits of using cloud-based MEC with Accelerated Access include near real-time results due to the low latency offered by MEC. In addition, the solution would be highly scalable and reliable based on the expansive Verizon 5G network. Finally, the use of MEC can also add another layer of accountability from a security perspective by helping to keep sensitive data safe from malicious attacks. A web-based facial authentication system works by allowing users who opt in the ability to upload an image. Once the image and a token derived from that image is stored, a camera can then verify the individual based on matching the stored token with a token produced from an image taken on the day access is requested. If there's a match, the user is validated and approved. If not, the user is then denied access. ¹Solution is available to state and local customers on a stand-alone agreement on commercial terms only and is only available in the following states: Arkansas, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Tennessee, Washington and Wyoming. Once the image and a token derived from that image is stored, a camera can then verify the individual based on matching the stored token with a token produced from an image taken on the day access is requested. If there's a match, the user is validated and approved. If not, the user is then denied access. ¹Solution is available to state and local customers on a stand-alone agreement on commercial terms only and is only available in the following states: Arkansas, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Tennessee, Washington and Wyoming. Call Sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

When city leaders explored new ways to attract visitors, new businesses and potential new residents to the town, they focused on one key question: How can we make downtown Troup even more attractive?,Troup, Texas, also known as "The Good Neighbor Town," is a small East Texas town of 2,000 known for its popular annual events. Verizon partner, RCN Technologies, provided public Wi-Fi to downtown using an all-in-one fixed wireless access solution. 12 Cradlepoint IBR900 ruggedized Wi-Fi routers with built-in Verizon LTE connectivity were used to provide public Wi-Fi. Troup has seen a broad use of the Wi-Fi by visitors, businesses and residents. Troup City Manager Gene Cottle, an avid proponent of technology, encouraged the Troup Community Development Corporation (CDC) to explore the potential of offering free Wi-Fi to attract visitors. The Troup CDC—a non-profit economic development group funded by local sales tax revenue—quickly saw the potential of the idea. After the city council narrowly approved the plan, the free Wi-Fi project quickly moved from vision to reality. Working closely with the town, Verizon partner RCN Technologies determined that a fixed wireless access (FWA) solution would meet Troup's needs. To ensure the broadest availability, it surveyed Troup's downtown, looking for zones where people tended to congregate. And it identified potential router installation sites that would reach the most people, while keeping the technology invisible. In the fall of 2021, RCN Technologies installed its new community connectivity solution, Nergy. The hardware consisted of a dozen Cradlepoint IBR900 ruggedized Wi-Fi routers powered by NetCloud Manager mounted in carefully selected out-of-sightline locations on downtown rooftops and poles. The result? A large Wi-Fi zone that covered most of Troup's commercial district. For wireless connectivity, the Cradlepoint routers included built-in Verizon LTE nodes, with 5G upgradability. When bringing connectivity to Troup, the choice was clear, since Verizon was already well-known in the region for delivering broad coverage and exceptional reliability to an area of Texas that many consider a digital desert. , Executive Director, Troup CDC,Throughout the project, RCN Technologies made the process as quick and simple as possible for town personnel. Once the solution was installed, tested and fine-tuned, RCN Technologies provided remote, cloud-based management and ongoing support through its Network Operations Center (NOC). The solution has operated with little or no attention since the beginning, freeing town leaders to move on to other projects. "We had an idea, but Verizon and RCN were able to run with it and make it happen, without requiring a lot of our time," says Loudamy. "They took the lead but at the same time they listened to us and answered every one of our questions. In the end, the project came out even better than we originally envisioned.",Signs in store windows advertised free public Wi-Fi, and the local news media covered the project extensively, since it was an unusual move for a small town. "When a TV station came to do a , well, we couldn't pay for better advertising than that," Loudamy recalls. Despite the attention, it took a while for visitors and residents to know about the free Wi-Fi downtown. But once they turned on their cellphones, they quickly figured it out. During last year, there were an impressive 14,000+ individual Wi-Fi users, according to RCN—all in a town with a population of around 2,000. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Visitors to town events and weekend shoppers were clearly taking advantage of the free Wi-Fi. But the easy-to-use, CIPA-compliant solution also enabled local students—from elementary schoolers to college students—to work remotely during the pandemic. "Like many towns, our kids came home for spring break and didn't go back to the classroom," Loudamy says. "If they didn't have good wireless service where they lived, they were able to come downtown to the library, or the Splash Pad for that matter, and use the free Wi-Fi. We're very happy to be able to help our folks who live here, as well as our visitors and businesses.",The benefits of Troup's FWA solution are evident. Visitors get the convenience of free Wi-Fi. Local businesses get new attention and customers. Reliable, secure Wi-Fi streamlines sales at events, such as holiday craft fairs. Troup residents, including students, get widely available access to Wi-Fi. And the town gets a reputation as a forward-thinking innovator. Did these results prove the value of the project to the city council members who were initially a little hesitant?, Executive Director, Troup CDC,, Executive Director, Troup CDC,Discover how your community can benefit from fixed wireless access solutions. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Did these results prove the value of the project to the city council members who were initially a little hesitant?, Executive Director, Troup CDC,, Executive Director, Troup CDC,Discover how your community can benefit from fixed wireless access solutions. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Business Class Routers & Commercial WiFi Extenders

We've got some great deals going on right now Chat now to hear more! Business-ready speed, security and range. Retail price: $399.99 or $18/mo to rent,or,Retail price: $199.99 or $10/mo to rent,or call 855-746-8986,Verizon-provided routers and extenders provide fast and efficient internet connections or enhance your service for your small business. Technical support is available for Verizon-provided devices. Wi-Fi 6 and Tri-band 4x4 antennas are supported by extenders. Leverage the router that supports Verizon's fastest Fios internet plans, including gigabit-plus speeds. Learn more about our business routers. Explore more info about our commercial Wi-Fi extenders. A professional communications solution that works over a secure, cloud-based Voice over IP (VoIP) connection, making it easy to manage your calls on desk phones and through a mobile app to keep your business running. Inform your customers and add additional programming tailored to your business needs—all with the reliability of our fiber-optic network. The Verizon Router lets you take full advantage of our fastest Fios internet speeds. With next gen Wi-Fi 6E technology, Tri-band Wi-Fi and the new 6GHz Wi-Fi band, the Verizon Router also includes 2.5 and 10 Gigabit wired ethernet ports to support faster speeds in the future. For your protection, the Verizon Router is preset to use Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA2) encryption for your Wi-Fi network. This is the strongest setting needed for most users and provides robust security. For advanced security needs, many other customizable features and settings are available to help secure your network. A business-class router is designed to scale and meet our customers' growing needs. The Verizon Router has the ports required to support 10 Gbps speeds, and up to five extenders for expansive Wi-Fi coverage. Additional Ethernet ports allow connections for business phones and other devices. The Verizon Router is designed for use in both residential and business environments. Verizon provides unique profiles to the router that tailor the functionality to each class of user. Verizon-provided routers come with quick-start guides as well as detailed user guides, which are available on our page. You can connect up to five Wi-Fi extenders to your Verizon Router, placing each extender in different hard-to-reach places to create an expansive Wi-Fi network. Our extenders and routers utilize the same advanced technology and offer easy plug-and-play installation. Extenders receive the internet connection via a router and extend the Wi-Fi coverage area so you can connect your devices in otherwise hard-to-reach spaces. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
