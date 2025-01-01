Computer vision algorithms and applications

What is computer vision and how does it work?
Computer vision is a concept that has been around for and, as technology in general has advanced, so too has computer vision. But what is computer vision and how does it work?

What is computer vision technology?
Computer vision is a field of artificial intelligence (AI). It enables computer systems to capture digital images, video and other visual input and then derive meaning from that data, so it can make recommendations based on the captured information.

How does computer vision work?
Computer vision is not just about attaching cameras to computers to allow them to see things—it also enables them to actively observe and understand what they are seeing. A key facet of computer vision is that it generates a great deal of data that must be sent between the camera and the compute engine. Given the large volume of data that is required to be transferred from the cameras to the compute element and given the fact that this data transfer needs to happen in as near as real time as possible, 5G networking at the edge would be a great candidate technology to support this type of application.

Here's a list of the core elements needed for computer vision:
Pattern recognition algorithms allow a computer vision system to mimic the human brain and understand what it sees. With the help of machine learning (ML) and deep learning methods, it can recognize a variety of visual information.

What is computer vision technology used for?
Having answered the question what is computer vision and how does it work," let's look at its applications. Computer vision technology must be accurate; in some applications, it can mean the difference between life or death. Here are a few industry-specific examples and the requisite capabilities for computer vision success:

Connectivity is key
All the aforementioned use cases gather a lot of data that must be sent elsewhere to be processed. For some environments, wired connectivity is feasible, such as on the factory floor, but for the most part, a 5G-based approach with the large bandwidth, high reliability and low latency, as well as support for end device mobility that it can provide, is likely to be the optimal one. Ultimately, 5G edge capabilities enable data to be quickly and easily moved to processing centers.

As computer vision continues to advance and use cases expand, discover how Verizon is enabling organizations to work smarter with the technology.
How 5G Edge can improve Cashierless Checkout technology

Help transform the shopping experience by reducing shopper transaction time, improving customer satisfaction and potentially boosting revenue.

Extended wait times at checkout can lead to customer dissatisfaction. High labor costs and other labor challenges make it difficult to adequately staff checkout counters.

Cameras and computer vision track shopper movement and connect their actions with retailer operations applications—allowing for sales transactions and customer information to be accurately managed. Video analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) devices identify and track items as shoppers add them to their physical cart. As they continue to shop, their virtual cart is updated in near real time.

When entering the store, shoppers check in using a credit card or loyalty app. Once they're done shopping, they can simply exit the store. A digital receipt is then automatically generated.

Front-end analytics could be implemented to find the optimal inventory mix by location—helping to drive purchasing decisions. Computer vision–based algorithms could increase customer transactions and purchased items. Employees could be freed up to focus on customer service activities and other business tasks. Customers could be enabled to simply walk out of the store—no need to scan items or interact with a cashier.
5G Edge and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)

Help manufacturing, warehousing and logistics operators optimize routing of multi-vendor fleets of AGVs in near real time—to easily meet changing market and customer demands.

Inflexibility of current AGV deployment and physical guidance systems can limit productivity. Without the right infrastructure, older AGV systems can't achieve the real autonomy that new solutions provide, which can restrict the opportunity for business growth. Manufacturing needs more than automation, it needs technology that can respond to changing business needs. Inconsistent oversight can increase the risk of AGV collisions and accidents.

AGV fleets leverage 5G wireless networking and computer vision-based navigation to traverse the plant floor during operation. It replaces more rigid and costly methods, such as laser-guided navigation, floor-based magnetic tape, or rails and mirror. Use computer vision (CV) technology to help optimize routes while machine learning algorithms enhance efficiencies. Seamlessly integrate MES, ERP systems and WMS through APIs to help increase productivity. Get near real-time fleet status, plus analytics and performance metrics to help your business become even smarter and more agile. Enable simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) to help prevent dangerous collisions.

Better operational efficiency and utilization can help organizations minimize costs. A private 5G network and mobile edge computing can help keep organizations steps ahead. With an advanced solution, you can reroute AGVs to help meet changing customer and market demands in near real time. Better monitoring and control can enable mobile robots to respond quickly to changing conditions—to help enhance plant safety.
Verizon Business teams with Deloitte to expand 5G and mobile edge computing applications

Verizon Business and Deloitte are building an extended ecosystem for 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail.
