Computer vision algorithms and applications

What Is Computer Vision & How Does It Work? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What is computer vision and how does it work?,Author: Gary Hilson,Computer vision is a concept that has been around for and, as technology in general has advanced, so too has computer vision. But what is computer vision and how does it work?,What is computer vision technology?,is a field of artificial intelligence (AI). It enables computer systems to capture digital images, video and other visual input and then derive meaning from that data, so it can make recommendations based on the captured information. How does computer vision work?,Computer vision is not just about attaching cameras to computers to allow them to see things—it also enables them to actively observe and understand what they are seeing. A key facet of computer vision is that it generates a great deal of data that must be sent between the camera and the compute engine. Given the large volume of data that is required to be transferred from the cameras to the compute element and given the fact that this data transfer needs to happen in as near as real time as possible, 5G networking at the edge would be a great candidate technology to support this type of application. Here's a list of the core elements needed for computer vision:,Pattern recognition algorithms allow a computer vision system to mimic the human brain and understand what it sees. With the help of machine learning (ML) and deep learning methods, it can recognize a variety of visual information. What is computer vision technology used for?,Having answered the question what is computer vision and how does it work," let's look at its applications. Computer vision technology must be accurate; in some applications, it can mean the difference between life or death. Here are a few industry-specific examples and the requisite capabilities for computer vision success:,Connectivity is key,All the aforementioned use cases gather a lot of data that must be sent elsewhere to be processed. For some environments, wired connectivity is feasible, such as on the factory floor, but for the most part, a 5G-based approach with the large bandwidth, high reliability and low latency, as well as support for end device mobility that it can provide, is likely to be the optimal one. The allow for enhanced network quality of service and security. Ultimately, 5G edge capabilities enable data to be quickly and easily moved to,As computer vision continues to advance and use cases expand, discover how Verizon is enabling organizations to work smarter with the . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed