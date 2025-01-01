contact center artificial intelligence

Article,Discover how contact center AI solutions can help transform your organization and deliver a better customer experience across voice and digital channels. Oct 22, 2024,Infographic,A recent Verizon-commissioned white paper explores how business leaders are addressingtheir customer experience (CX) challenges. We present a selection of those findings here. Mar 29, 2024,Executive Brief,A proactive CX approach, infused with artificial intelligence (AI) and using cloud computing and sophisticated business analytics to enable delivery of personalized, consistent experiences across channels and platforms. Mar 28, 2024,Solutions Brief,Verizon is leading the way as one of the earliest carriers to offer RCD on IP Contact Center outbound calls. Mar 01, 2024,White PaperFeb 23, 2024,Solutions Brief,Google CCAI helps you leverage AI to scale your contact center interactions while maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction. Verizon can integrate Google CCAI with most contact center platforms. Feb 22, 2024,Solutions Brief,Transformational technologies available for your network. Feb 14, 2024,Solutions Brief,A Contact Center as a Service Transformation Strategy & Roadmap Assessment from Verizon Consulting Services can help future-proof your CX initiatives. Feb 08, 2024,Solutions Brief,Realize your vision for AI-driven customer support with Verizon Consulting Services. Feb 08, 2024
Let customer experience define your brand. Customer engagement and customer experience (CX) can boost satisfaction, retention, renewals and wallet share. That's why contact centers integrate all customer touch points and innovations like speech recognition, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and data analytics to personalize service and create a seamless connection. To keep customer service efficient, effective and innovative, you need the flexibility of the cloud. Verizon cloud contact center solutions provide quick and reliable network connections that can help you scale quickly while controlling costs. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart.. Connect with your customers with empathy and deliver amazing experiences. To personalize experiences and proactively guide callers to the best channel on first contact, you need technologies that can dynamically integrate information from different sources—and a network that can support those technologies. Access all the usage-based features and tools you need to make near real-time changes quickly and efficiently. Deliver the intelligent routing and call treatment required by today's contact centers. AI and next-generation customer engagement technologies can play a key role in improving CX, fostering brand loyalty, and saving you time and effort. Use these tools to help you provide personalized, instant and consistent interactions. Take advantage of a conversational, digital self-assistant for your customers to connect with 24/7/365. Deliver up-to-date, accurate answers and guidance with an AI-driven knowledge base. Shifts in technology require contact center strategies that meet customer expectations and move at the speed of change. Verizon offers end-to-end CX consulting services to help you create better experiences, drive results and mitigate security risks. Proactively monitor and manage your contact center infrastructure. Achieve your desired business outcomes with help creating personas, customer journeys and use cases. Protect your customer information, intellectual property and reputation throughout all your voice communications. Screen and block incoming calls, so you only get the calls you want. Voice Cypher is a simple, hardware-free solution that protects your employees' wireless voice and messaging communications through a single encryption app. Already know what you're looking for?,In this report, we explore how companies are using emerging technologies to improve customer loyalty as well as the challenges faced in ensuring impact. This Frost & Sullivan report helps demonstrate how to bring a competitive edge to your contact center with the advanced data, tools and systems that your employees need to best perform their roles–regardless of location. See new research from Longitude about striking the right balance between human interaction and AI for customer experiences. By deploying virtual hold technology or a queue management system, businesses can keep customers happy—and keep their business. With customer expectations higher than ever, companies must be ready to predict customer needs and fulfill them from virtually anywhere. Research conducted by Longitude on behalf of Verizon, finds that consumer trust in brands' data-sharing practices is tenuous and that this distrust extends to new technologies. Six thousand consumers in 15 countries were surveyed about their digital interactions with brands, including how they feel about sharing their data. Manage your Verizon services, streamline processes and control critical business functions from your desktop, tablet or smartphone. Listen to our hosts from Verizon and Frost & Sullivan examine recent advances in workforce engagement solutions, consider what it takes to successfully lead a hybrid work environment and provide specific ways to improve customer experiences in the new work reality. We've been providing critical infrastructure and solutions to tie businesses to their customers for more than 25 years. Our contact center operations support more than 100 million retail consumers, giving us deep insights to deliver game-changing customer experience. Explore how consumers feel about sharing their data to get personalized experiences in return. Cloud-based solutions help this toymaker meet a 300% increase in holiday demand. Virtual Contact Center helped this company keep up with a 200% boost in business,Explore research from Verizon and Longitude on the ways transparency helps nurture customer trust. Get CX tips and trends in your inbox. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .
4 Contact Center Challenges and How Technology Can Solve Them Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! 4 contact center challenges and how technology can help solve them,Author: Satta Sarmah Hightower,Talking to a contact center agent may be the only communication a consumer has with your brand, and the stakes can be high for every interaction. Putting that into perspective, a Qualtrics survey found that 43% of respondents were at least somewhat likely to switch brands after only a . This is why it is critical to consider and address common contact center challenges to make sure your agents are set up for success. Here's an overview of four common contact and call center problems and solutions involving technology that can help companies better serve customers. Four contact center challenges,According to Zendesk's CX Trends Report, 70% of organizations see a . As a critical provider of your customer service, addressing these four contact center operational challenges can help to ensure that customer expectations are met and that your business performance is not adversely impacted. 1. Legacy technology,Outdated systems often prevent contact centers from running effectively. A survey by Call Centre Helper magazine found that nearly one-fifth of respondents said was the biggest barrier to making the customer experience easier. Some legacy technologies could prevent contact centers from implementing new solutions—such as , , , artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced (IVR) systems—that could enable them to deliver around-the-clock support. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce identified as a pandemic-era trend that is here to stay. According to Zendesk, three-quarters of customers when contacting a company. This is another area where antiquated technology can add to your contact center operational challenges. With automation, agents are better equipped to resolve a customer's issue faster—whether it's quickly routing their call to the right agent or gathering information in real-time to help agents deliver more personalized service. Modernizing technology and onboarding cloud-based, AI-driven solutions can help you move your contact center away from legacy systems, boost agent productivity and enhance customer service. 2. High turnover rates,According to the 2022 NICE Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) Global Survey Report on contact center attrition, contact center managers and employees found that the in 2021 was 42%. That number rose to 50% for companies with over 5,000 agents. The survey noted several factors that could help address these turnover rates:,Many of these issues are longstanding contact and call center problems and solutions for some of them will likely require more than just technology. However, there are ways technology can help organizations mitigate high attrition rates. can provide many of the features agents desire. Here are a few examples:,3. Operational and technology silos,Silos are one of the most persistent call center challenges. Research from Salesforce suggests that 76% of customers , yet a majority (54%) feel this expectation isn't being met. An omnichannel cloud contact center platform brings all support channels together in one place. Agents can easily transition between voice, text and digital interactions and better serve customers on the channel that works best for them. Live agent tools can pass along crucial contextual information when conversations are escalated from agent to agent (either virtual or human), meaning customers aren't required to recap the entire conversation. Virtual platforms also benefit from that consolidates and streamlines the sharing of information—which not only reduces silos but can reduce training times and improve agent efficiency, too. 4. Data complexity and inefficiencies,Every customer interaction is a valuable data point which contact centers can use to gain insight into the performance of their products and services and better understand how they are either exceeding or falling short of customers' expectations. Tools, such as , and can all help in this regard. Yet, maximizing the benefits of this data is one of the biggest contact center challenges today. In a Verizon survey of U.S. business and IT executives, a majority (54%) said positioning the company for was among the most challenging customer experience-related areas to improve. An AI-powered cloud contact center platform can provide a central location to consolidate, draw insights from and take action on this data. This could include:,A partner to help with contact and call center problems and solutions,Call centers play an important role in driving an enhanced customer experience, but legacy technologies, high turnover rates, persistent silos and data complexity can prevent them from performing effectively and efficiently. Collaborating with an experienced, proven technology provider can help to improve your ability to give customers what they need, and can help you create better experiences, drive results and mitigate security risks. Technology modernization, particularly a cloud-based contact center, will help address many of these contact and call center problems. Learn more about how you can easily ramp up to provide you the flexibility and innovation to deliver world-class personalized experiences at a global scale. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. 