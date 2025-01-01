cx client experience

Improving Customer Experience (CX) in the Financial Industry

Transform the customer experience (CX) and increase brand loyalty by leveraging customer data and integrating emerging technologies. The concept of "banker's hours" no longer applies. Today's customers demand flexible, always-on accessibility that allows them to interact with your institution using advanced, intuitive technologies. By leveraging customer insights data, deploying industry-specific contact center solutions, integrating emerging technologies and providing professional services expertise, we can help you transform the customer experience. We'll help you build tailored, personalized CX solutions that will set your brand apart and put you on a more future-forward path. See the experts take a deep dive into the fundamental customer expectations around mobile banking and explore how institutions are rising to meet that need. AI-enabled voice analytics provides granular insights into customer interactions previously not possible, making it a powerful tool for financial institutions. See how a unified platform allows personalized and preferential treatment. Explore comprehensive features such as voice and digital interactions, reporting, recording, agent optimization and analytics tools. Balance the need for security, while still providing frictionless customer experiences. Design new innovative technologies that will drive brand-new experiences, streamline operations and increase profitability. Protect customer and business data on devices across your whole ecosystem. Integrate security into your IoT services so wireless connections, applications data and device infrastructure can all be protected with one solution. Reduce complexity, control costs and fortify your network infrastructure at—and beyond—the edge. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Strengthen your operational core and be ready to adapt to changing needs and technologies with networking solutions that are secure and agile. Get informed about cybercriminals and protect your customers' sensitive personal and financial data with the help of our security experts. Accelerate your digital evolution and enable the real-time innovation capabilities you need to thrive now and in the future. Communication between financial services firms and clients have changed but regulatory requirements such as message archiving rules have not. Get insight into the future of work and how the pandemic has affected companies' priorities and investment plans. Learn why brands need to find the right balance between the technology and human elements in interactions. Learn how fast, secure connectivity simplifies and enriches the customer experience. Learn how fast, secure connectivity simplifies and enriches the customer experience. Why Customer Experience (CX) is Important for Business

In this report, we explore how companies are using emerging technologies to improve customer loyalty as well as the challenges faced in ensuring impact. Research from Longitude shows that consumers are increasingly comfortable interacting with artificial intelligence (AI), but brands should strike the right balance between humans and technology. The future of customer service is in the cloud. Learn how cloud contact centers can help you take advantage of the latest technical innovations. Better customer experiences require knowing your customer. Sign up to get information curated by our experts on the steps and solutions you'll need to make it happen. Customers share their personal data with brands, but that doesn't mean they're comfortable with it. See how they feel and what you can do about it. How do you deliver the seamless experience customers expect when they engage with your contact center? Workforce engagement tools could be the answer. Building a great customer experience is about more than technology: It requires a cross-company culture built on empathy for the customer. We asked 5,601 respondents to tell us how they felt about companies' uses of technology in digital interactions. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics have created new opportunities in customer experience management that promise a more complete, always-on experience. This Frost & Sullivan report helps demonstrate how to bring a competitive edge to your contact center with the advanced data, tools and systems that your employees need to best perform their roles–regardless of location. See new research from Longitude about striking the right balance between human interaction and AI for customer experiences. Explore research from Verizon and Longitude on the ways transparency helps nurture customer trust. Listen to Verizon and the Financial Times talk about how to best use digital communications tools to interact with customers and provide quality service while maintaining a human touch. Watch Frost & Sullivan and top Verizon executives discuss advances in workforce engagement tools, specific ways to improve CX capabilities and how to take advantage of growth opportunities with technology. Join IDG and Verizon for this on-demand webcast where we explore cloud-based solutions and what they can mean for IT leaders and their customer service prioritiesThe remote work model that most contact centers implemented during the pandemic offered both advantages and disadvantages. The new hybrid model emerging provides the opportunity to build upon the positives and minimize the negative attributes of remote work. Before you can deliver an effective contact center experience, customers need to be able to trust you with their data. Take a proactive security approach. ,Get insights on the data you should be tracking to more effectively measure your contact center's efficiency. Your vision of delighting your customers is possible with the right technology and a trusted customer experience (CX) partner. Let us help keep you up to date with weekly emails. Browse the latest insights from our experts. View upcoming virtual events. Get expert guidance and thought leadership on a range of business technology topics. Explore more Verizon solutions for your business. You can't embrace the future if your approach to cybersecurity is stuck in the past. Now's the time to update and evolve. Network performance is fundamental to enterprise operations today. Leverage the latest network technology to help you stay agile. The way we work has changed for good. How can you make the most of new opportunities with a hybrid workforce?,Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . What Customer Experience (CX) Channel Is Right for Your Organization? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What customer experience (CX) channel is right for your business?,Author: Rose de Fremery,Not long ago, a customer might have only been able to contact an organization by email or a voice channel like the telephone. Now, they have a wide range of choices, including social media, messaging apps, SMS survey, chatbots and text messaging. According to research by , over three-quarters (76%) of customers prefer different channels for different types of interactions and messages. So, how should businesses respond to this new multiple channel customer experience expectation? Is there a magic formula to know which CX channels are most useful for your business?,Customer expectations for a satisfying experience,According to Gartner's , 74% of respondents say creating a seamless customer journey across assisted and self-service channels is important or very important. This means customers are looking for a consistent experience where each channel is another venue for initiating or continuing the same conversation. If a customer has to switch from one channel to another to engage with an organization, they fully anticipate that the experience will be the same—and they notice when it's not. This means not having to repeat their name or the issue they are trying to resolve. However, despite these increasing expectations, customers are still encountering pain points that cause them unnecessary friction and waste their time. According to the Gartner report noted above, 53% of organizations don't believe they make it easy for customers to handle their issues or requests. Customer engagement channels,Just like customers, organizations have many channels at their fingertips. The range of options includes a traditional CX channel (i.e. a voice channel or email), messaging apps, live chat, SMS, and social media. Newer channels can create a more intimate and personal experience, giving customers and organizations an opportunity to connect with one another more naturally than they could in the past. By engaging with customers in these digital spaces where they have everyday conversations with friends and family, organizations have a much greater chance of developing strong customer relationships with the potential for long-term loyalty. Research conducted by Demand Metric indicates the importance of . SMS was reported as the best channel to drive customer engagement by 75% of their survey respondents. Do-it-yourself,Research by Kustomer found that 58% of surveyed consumers prefer to instead of talking to a representative. This demand increases in younger age groups, with self-help tools featuring in the top three preferred channels for customers under 35. Self-help tools such as can take the experience further by not only giving customers the resources they need to help themselves but also lightening the volume of inbound calls to the contact center, which in turn enables human customer service agents to deliver speedier and more satisfying service. In the event a chatbot cannot give a customer the help they need, it has the ability to connect that customer with a knowledgeable human agent and pass the crucial contextual information needed for a seamless experience. That way, the customer won't be forced to repeat basic information to the human agent all over again. Customer engagement strategies,Now that customers are using a wide range of channels to engage with organizations, it's more important than ever to have a clear and coherent strategy for customer engagement, taking all these channels into account. The strategy should reflect how your customers use the various channels. For example, the use of can vary widely based on different demographics. Likewise, CX channel use can vary depending on industry trends, business goals, products or services. How your organization could use customer engagement channels,It's wise to be intentional about which channels you will leverage for customer engagement. Ultimately, you'll want to meet your customers where they are. If your customers demonstrate strong enthusiasm for SMS, for example, you will want to include it in your customer engagement strategy. When selecting channels, it can be helpful to understand customer engagement trends. For example, the Demand Metric report found that. Over three quarters of survey respondents indicated that SMS is better at driving customer engagement than any other channel they use. In addition, these organizations achieved even greater impact from SMS when leveraging it as part of a complete deployment. Customer engagement varies by industry, as well. According to , which draws on 10.2 billion international customer journey interactions, companies reach their customers through an ever-broadening mix of digital channels as they refine their ways to connect with their customers at scale. For example, in the retail sector, Email was used for 77.4% of communications, social media came in at 13.5%, in-store notifications accounted for 8.6% and websites represented only 0.5%. In financial services, however, the breakdown of channel use was quite different: phone use represented 77.4%, email came in at 19.8% and web use was only 2.8%. As the report notes, this difference is likely because insurers and financial institutions are in frequent contact with their customers for a variety of reasons—collecting payments and notifying them of potential fraud, for example—whereas retailers tend to collect payment immediately and may be less reliant on voice calling to connect with customers. Even after you've identified the channels where your customers currently spend their time, it is wise to keep tabs on new channels that may be attracting their interest. As the Demand Metric report notes, it's good practice to monitor customer conversations and continually identify new opportunities across the technology landscape. This way, your organization can spot the next CX channel that is gaining traction among your customers. Deliver a satisfying customer experience,Now that customers understand how technology can enhance their lives, they expect organizations to deliver a satisfying customer experience on every CX channel—whether that's a traditional voice channel or the latest messaging app. For their part, organizations are looking for the most effective ways to serve their customers and drive both revenue and loyalty. To achieve this goal, organizations should first and what pain points they are experiencing. Alley-Cassetty Builds a Better CX for Wholesale Building Materials Business

See how Verizon elevated Alley-Cassetty's customer experience and increased productivity through supply chain solutions, communication technology, and more.
Vista Recreation Improves Customer Experience in Remote Areas Business

Vista Recreation provides guest services that depend on business internet, whether it's a remote mountain setting, a desert or a heavily forested area.
Florida Panthers Improve Fan Experience with 5G Edge

Learn how the Florida Panthers switched to cashierless checkout using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and improved their fan experience and venue operations.
Press related to "cx client experience"

Verizon Business and CareAR leverage 5G to transform service delivery and CX

Verizon Business and CareAR, a Xerox Company, announced a strategic partnership to transform the service and customer experience CareAR delivers.
Verizon Business to showcase immersive experiences at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show 2023

Verizon Business will showcase innovative 5G solutions at the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) Big Show 2023 (Booth #3556) at the Jacob K. Javitz Center in New York City
Verizon Business, Deloitte bring 5G to retail, transforming customer experiences

Verizon’s 5G and mobile edge compute, coupled with Deloitte’s retail industry and solution engineering experience
