cx improvement

The Kano Model: Driving Customer Experience Improvement Business
The Kano Model: Driving customer experience improvement,Author: Amrita Singh,The simplest way to improve the customer experience (CX) is to do everything perfectly, every single time. However, as any CX professional will tell you, that's simply not possible. With only so much budget and so many hours in a day, CX leaders need to make intelligent decisions about where to focus their energy so they can achieve the greatest customer experience improvement with the least amount of effort. What is the Kano Model?,The Kano Model is a theory for product development and customer satisfaction. Developed in the 1980s by quality management expert Noriaki Kano, a Kano analysis explains why customer experience improvement in certain areas can lead to a greater leap in satisfaction than others. How to use the Kano Model,While several drivers can help lead to customer experience improvement, the Kano Model encourages CX professionals to consider how their company's products and services relate to customers' needs. In particular, the Kano Model emphasizes the need to pay special attention to three areas:,Many companies, however, focus on improving performance attributes to boost customer satisfaction, with the idea that more is always better. But the Kano Model states that the attributes that most profoundly influence customer satisfaction and lead to customer experience improvement are actually must-haves and delighters. The presence of a must-have attribute will do nothing to raise customer satisfaction, as it is expected to be there, but its absence will lead to customer dissatisfaction. Meanwhile, a delighter will lead to higher satisfaction, but its absence will not lead to dissatisfaction because it was never expected. As an example, in the context of a Kano analysis, think about these three categories in the context of customer experience when one checks into a hotel room:,Keep in mind that these attributes aren't static. What might once have been a delighter, such as free Wi-Fi at our hypothetical hotel, is now standard in almost every motel, vacation house, campground and hostel, becoming a must-have attribute in the process. Using a Kano analysis to help drive customer experience improvement,When it comes to customer experience improvement, the most memorable part of any product or service experience can't always be expressed in a customer satisfaction score or review. This memory is often created by the gap between what the customer expected and what the customer got. So how can a Kano analysis help you bridge that gap to create a winning customer experience that will drive customer experience improvement?,Always remember that there are two sides to the customer satisfaction formula: the expectation and the delivery. If delivering a great customer experience were a sport, it would be a marathon, but one with a twist: the finish line—that is, the customer's expectation—is,By using the Kano Model or Kano analysis, you can discover shortcuts that will help you get to the finish line of a winning customer experience faster. Learn how Verizon can help you focus on so you can delight your customers.