cx improvement

In this report, we explore how companies are using emerging technologies to improve customer loyalty as well as the challenges faced in ensuring impact. Research from Longitude shows that consumers are increasingly comfortable interacting with artificial intelligence (AI), but brands should strike the right balance between humans and technology. The future of customer service is in the cloud. Learn how cloud contact centers can help you take advantage of the latest technical innovations. Better customer experiences require knowing your customer. Sign up to get information curated by our experts on the steps and solutions you'll need to make it happen. Customers share their personal data with brands, but that doesn't mean they're comfortable with it. See how they feel and what you can do about it. How do you deliver the seamless experience customers expect when they engage with your contact center? Workforce engagement tools could be the answer. Building a great customer experience is about more than technology: It requires a cross-company culture built on empathy for the customer. We asked 5,601 respondents to tell us how they felt about companies' uses of technology in digital interactions. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics have created new opportunities in customer experience management that promise a more complete, always-on experience. This Frost & Sullivan report helps demonstrate how to bring a competitive edge to your contact center with the advanced data, tools and systems that your employees need to best perform their roles–regardless of location. See new research from Longitude about striking the right balance between human interaction and AI for customer experiences. Explore research from Verizon and Longitude on the ways transparency helps nurture customer trust. Listen to Verizon and the Financial Times talk about how to best use digital communications tools to interact with customers and provide quality service while maintaining a human touch. Watch Frost & Sullivan and top Verizon executives discuss advances in workforce engagement tools, specific ways to improve CX capabilities and how to take advantage of growth opportunities with technology. Join IDG and Verizon for this on-demand webcast where we explore cloud-based solutions and what they can mean for IT leaders and their customer service prioritiesThe remote work model that most contact centers implemented during the pandemic offered both advantages and disadvantages. The new hybrid model emerging provides the opportunity to build upon the positives and minimize the negative attributes of remote work. Before you can deliver an effective contact center experience, customers need to be able to trust you with their data. Take a proactive security approach. ,Get insights on the data you should be tracking to more effectively measure your contact center's efficiency. 