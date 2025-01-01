cyber network security

Network Security Solutions: Cybersecurity & Data Protection

Optimize your security operations with a comprehensive and proven portfolio of managed and professional security services and solutions. Employ network embedded security capabilities across the end-to-end Verizon (5G, Network) spectrum,Deep network visibility and tech partner integrations provide faster and higher-fidelity detection and response to threats. Identify, assess, quantify and manage risk, compliance, threats and vulnerabilities with world-class threat intelligence and global network visibility. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Create a scalable and customizable security operations solution that leverages our extensive experience and your previous investments,Augment your existing security platforms and personnel with seasoned analysts and actionable intelligence. Help improve your cybersecurity with security monitoring, security analytics, alerts and customizable services from our Security Operations Center (SOC) experts. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. Help secure your system with accurate threat assessment data. A connection to the web is essential—but that doesn't mean you should let the web be a tool for cyberattackers. Protect your web applications and connected devices so you can continue to operate while limiting risks. As the number of mobile devices across businesses continues to grow, so does the ever-evolving variety of apps required for day-to-day operations. That creates new and evolving security challenges to protect sensitive data against bad actors. Mobile Threat Defense solutions help you reduce risk and protect your devices, apps and data against these threats. Gain detailed visibility and management of smartphones, tablets and hotspots in mobile environments without compromising user experience, data security or privacy. Dark web threats. Cybercriminal patterns. Effective defense strategies. Dive into the latest Intelligence Briefing and help your business stay a step ahead. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) team helps organizations improve infrastructure defense, mitigate risk and respond to cyberthreats. Help protect your organization from today's social engineering tactics and threats.
Cyber Security in the Government Sector Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Cyber security in the government sector: The role of state and local governments,Author: Mark Stone,A quick scan of the could give the impression that cyber security in the government sector is only a concern for the federal government, due to references to federal agencies or because cyber attacks seemingly only originate overseas. Yet this would be misleading—Barracuda Networks research indicates that 44% of global ransomware attacks in 2020 . Public sector cyber security is very much a concern for state and local governments, with experts describing them as .,Why state and local governments are targeted,A 2020 International City/County Management Association (ICMA) report on identified five key reasons these governments are targeted:,Examples of cyber security attacks in the government sector,According to the Verizon 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), the after the entertainment industry. The 15th anniversary edition of the DBIR is available May 24th, 2022, . Notably, the report treats education and healthcare as different sectors, some of which are also government operated. Examples of recent state and local public sector cyber security attacks include:,Common public sector cyber security attack methods,According to the , social engineering is the most common attack method in relation to cyber security in the government sector. In the 2021 DBIR, over 69% of breaches were due to social engineering, with phishing emails the most prominent vector. The report found that the public sector is particularly vulnerable to attackers who can craft a credible phishing email. Public sector attackers were overwhelmingly interested in obtaining credentials, with 80% of incidents attempting to steal logins and passwords that would further the attacker's presence in the intended victim's network and systems. After phishing, miscellaneous errors placed a distant second as a cause of public sector cyber security incidents. Those errors consisted of misconfiguration and misdelivered emails and paper documents. Other critical threats to cyber security in the government sector include and improper internal usage of systems. For the latest statistics and findings, . The challenge of false positives,According to a 2021 Fastly report, about are false positives. This can create an issue for public safety, as it's difficult to determine the difference between malicious and benign behavior. These alerts could also prompt false alarms, such as the cyber equivalent of the , when in reality they may simply be a system or human failure. Here are some tips on how to mitigate the number of false positives when it comes to cyber security in the government sector:,How automated solutions can help public sector cyber security,Systems that automatically determine baseline network activity and detect anomalous behavior in a public sector agency may be able to identify a leak in the system before it becomes a crisis. Hackers can exploit weak points in a network to steal valuable information, even if the attacker isn't located on the same physical network. Learn more about to cyber security in the government sector. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
A Guide to Executive Cyber Security Protection Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! A guide to executive cyber security protection,Author: Phil Muncaster,by global CEOs according to a 2021 KPMG survey. Yet many executives may not realize just how close to home this threat is as awareness of the risks of cyber attacks may not translate into increased resources or cyber hygiene. Executive cyber security protection needs to balance the unique risk profile and elite working practices of the C-suite, particularly around . Cyber security for executives should be specifically tailored to help protect them, with aims to create a more engaged and cyber-aware C-suite. Security breaches and the impact to the organization,According to the , 82% of breaches involved the human element, including social attacks, errors and misuse. The ultimate goal of security programs is to reduce business risk, minimize financial and reputational damage, and enhance competitive advantage. What C-level executive wouldn't want those things?,However, half (49%) of C-level executives reported that they've over the past year. Another study claims that 38% of business decision-makers . This attitude may partly explain why so many executives themselves represent a growing risk to the organization. Why are executives targeted?What are the top threats executives face?,C-suite executives are therefore very much in the crosshairs of threat actors, making executive cyber security protection essential. Major threats include:,Business email compromise (BEC),Also known as whaling or CEO fraud, these fraud schemes target the C-suite. Hackers typically hijack an executive's email account through a phishing attack and then send an email to a member of the finance team requesting an urgent wire transfer of funds. There are various versions of these attacks, but they all rely on social engineering and leveraging the executive's authority to persuade the recipient to act without thinking. in 2021. Phishing,According to the , about two-thirds or 66% of breaches involved phishing, stolen credentials and/or ransomware. More traditional phishing emails are also a threat, particularly as executives work in a fast-paced, decision driven environment, which can lead to overlooking spelling errors, unusual sender domains and other telltale signs of impersonation fraud. In fact, personal assistants may actually be the ones who check inboxes and reply to emails. Unsurprisingly, C-suite executives' credentials are highly sought after, potentially unlocking the door to sensitive legal, financial and other corporate information. This information could be held to ransom, sold to competitors or even used to commit securities fraud. claims senior executives' and board members' . Deepfake fraud,Convincing artificial intelligence-powered fakes imitating audio or video could also be used to trick time-poor executives into making bad decisions. One case saw a to scammers after they impersonated his boss's voice over the phone. Exploitation of vulnerable devices/software/networks,High stress levels, little downtime and/or a general apathy to best practices when it comes to cyber security for executives may also mean that executives don't keep their personal technology systems patched and secure. This could leave them exposed to vulnerability exploitation through phishing or other vectors. Last year, ransomware group to steal sensitive data. Alternatively, hackers could target family members. Third-party cyber security risk?,It's not always the executives themselves that are to blame. Security vendor BlackCloak identifies a potentially unmanaged , who can become unwitting allies to cyber criminals. It brands data broker websites akin to Walmart for hackers, posing challenges to executive cyber security protection. The reveals that:,While the threat is certainly greatest from the cyber crime community, intrusions from state-backed actors can't be ruled out, especially if targeted companies are deemed strategically important to governments. The threat from nation states has arguably increased since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is . Why do you need executive cyber security protection?,Targeting a C-suite leader may get hackers where they need to go faster, but ultimately the impact will be similar to any serious security breach and should reinforce the need for enhanced cyber security for executives. According to Dark Reading, "the , based on a survey of executives and security professionals at 550 companies, says the average cost of a data breach continued to rise in 2022, reaching an average of $4.4 million globally (up 13% since 2020) and $9.4 million in the United States.",Some or all of the following may apply following a security breach:,Many C-suite executives have stepped down or were fired following serious incidents. And it's not always only the cyber security executive in charge who goes. For example, in 2017, Equifax's after a data breach that exposed the Social Security numbers of approximately 143 million people. A few months later the . And it's not only breaches that precipitate job losses. The CEO of Austrian aerospace manufacturer FACC was that occurred on his watch. What should cyber security for executives look like?,Organizations can enhance their executive cyber security protection on several fronts by:," believes that BAS gives enterprises a robust set of features and functionality that not only help validate the effectiveness of the security controls put in place but also enable a more proactive approach to cyber defense by utilizing automation. This has become a common theme in security services, where the goal of becoming cyber resilient is predicated on the ability to continuously monitor the environment for threats in a proactive way and accelerate the time to remediate issues in order to minimize the impact to the business. Subsequently, we believe that BAS will become an important component of an enterprise's cyber defense strategy.",Executive cyber security protection is only one part of the , but an important one. By creating a culture that arms the C-suite with an understanding of the latest security risks and proactive measures, you can enhance cyber security for executives and help to drive a more coherent long-term security strategy. Because after all, cyber risk is business risk. Verizon can help you understand how your organization stacks up against threats. . IDC, April, 2021. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
