cyber security tips for businesses

Stay informed about cyberthreats and protect your customers' information. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Learn best practices for simplifying and securing your payment data with new insights from our experienced PCI assessment experts—we'll help you take charge of your compliance program performance. Learn from our cybersecurity webinars to help keep your business secure, stay informed about cyberthreats and protect your customers' information. Register for our webinar series, as our experts discuss the latest cyber threats and how organizations can evaluate their cybersecurity preparedness. The DBIR authors discuss real-world cybercrime and how cyber attacks affect organizations of all sizes across the globe. Learn from our cybersecurity experts as they break down recent cyber threats and discuss how you can help protect your organization. Hear advice from our expert panel on what you can do to help protect your Public Sector organization and the constituents you serve. Three episodes. Gain insights from Verizon experts as they discuss the latest security trends and technologies. Learn how you can use them to protect against cyber incidents. Verizon CISO Nasrin Rezai, Verizon Senior Director of Security Sales Jennifer Varner, and ABI Research Director Michela Menting explore the increasing dangers around Social Engineering. The Securities and Exchange Commission has adopted new rules requiring public companies to disclose material cybersecurity incidents at lightning speed. Here's what you need to know and how to build the right processes and strategies to respond to the changes. In this four-part webinar series, experts from Verizon and security partners discuss the state of cyber security in this engaging format. During this webinar, the experts at Verizon and Check Point will discuss how organizations can effectively secure their email and collaboration applications. Explore our library of on-demand webinars, including cybersecurity highlights from the Mobile Security Index, Data Breach Investigations Report and more. Verizon is recognized as a leader in the latest Omdia Universe Global IT Security Services Universe Report. Market Leaders offer the most comprehensive, well-integrated, end-to-end cybersecurity solutions available globally. Leaders also have above-average customer experience scores. As attacks continue to grow in number and evolve in complexity, it is critical to constantly evaluate your approach to detection and response. Hybrid work environments make ensuring secure connectivity for employees more critical than ever. An increasingly mobile workforce expands your attack surface. Find out what that means for your enterprise and endpoint security. When it comes to evaluating your cyber-risk readiness, having an outside perspective can help. Frost & Sullivan explores the costs, benefits and security implications of using corporate-liable devices to help you protect your organization. Deception tools can proactively trap threats to boost your detection and response. Find out how recent advances may be unlocking deception's potential. Learn about the essential components of a managed detection and response (MDR) service, as well as the criteria you should be looking for in a service partner. Browse the latest insights from our experts. View upcoming virtual events. Get expert guidance and thought leadership on a range of business technology topics.. Explore more Verizon solutions for your business. Network performance is fundamental to enterprise operations today. Leverage the latest network technology to help you stay agile. Cybersecurity for Small Business: Tips for the Holidays and Beyond

Author: Nick Reese,For most small businesses, the holidays are the busiest time of the year. In this make-or-break season, the last thing you can afford is to have your business experience unexpected downtime due to a cybersecurity attack. Cyberattacks may seem like they only happen to large companies, but all too often, they happen to small businesses. Most attacks are financially motivated and come in several guises. But for many, it comes down to a human factor. The found that about 3 out of 4 breaches involve a human element, such as an internal error, the use of , or , which exploits well-meaning workers. Cybersecurity for small business tips,The holidays can be a peak time for cyberattacks on small businesses, such that the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency issued an in 2022. All it takes is one wrong click while distracted to give a hacker access to your systems, customer data and financial accounts. But there are things you can do now to help keep your company safe for the holidays and beyond. Check out these eight cybersecurity tips for small businesses to get you started. 1. Watch for suspicious emails,Unfortunately, there will be some people who want to take advantage of those spreading holiday cheer. Hackers will often attack through email in one of two ways:,Advise your employees to look out for unfamiliar or out-of-the-ordinary emails or requests, especially ones that include a link to a strange URL or ask for payments or passwords. Make sure employees have a way to report suspicious emails so you can take action. 2. Give your passwords some extra attention,While it's the season of giving, there's no reason to give hackers easy access. Take the time to update all your critical accounts with new, unique passwords. Prioritize on creating passwords for your financial accounts, in addition to any software that is critical for daily operations, such as your point-of-sale system, social media accounts or website. 3. Implement tighter employee password policies,While most of your employees likely don't have access to your financial accounts, they probably have an email account. If a hacker gets a hold of an employee's email, they could pretend to be the employee to trick coworkers into paying fake invoices or sharing passwords. Ask employees to create a new, strong password for their email logins, and consider creating a policy that requires employees to update passwords regularly. 4. Use multi-factor authentication,When it comes to layers of cybersecurity for small businesses, the more the merrier. In addition to creating a new password, activate (MFA) for all your important business accounts. After you enter your password, the account will ask for another method of identification, such as entering a code sent to your phone. While it adds seconds to your login process, a bad actor who only has your password won't be able to get into your account. 5. Restrict unnecessary access,It makes no sense to give someone a gift they don't need or want. The same is true when it comes to access to company data and applications; by only giving employees access to what they need to do their job (a cybersecurity concept known as ), you can eliminate the risk that someone will use their credentials to access your critical accounts. 6. Don't forget your phones,You need smartphones and tablets to communicate with customers, process sales and manage your business. This makes mobile device security for small businesses a must, especially when you think about the risk to your data and accounts if someone on the naughty list finds or steals an unsecured phone. To secure your phone, make sure it's protected with a password or biometric lock such as a fingerprint or face scan. 7. Keep your applications updated,Give your PCs and mobile devices a stocking stuffer by setting them to automatically download and install the latest updates. Not only will this help you access the latest features and functionality, but it helps ensure you are always using the version with the latest patches and security features. 8. Back up data regularly,Give a gift to your future self by backing up all your data and applications as often as possible. The National Institute of Standards and Technology's Cybersecurity Framework recommends , including keeping one frequently backed up set of data offline to protect it against ransomware. Get holiday-ready with Verizon,Protecting your business against cyberattacks is the gift that keeps on giving. For more tips, check out to gain the tools and insights you need to properly secure your small business. Tips to Help Create a Strong Security Culture Within Your Small Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Tips to help create a strong security culture within your small business,Author: A.J. O'Connell,The media attention on cyber attacks against large enterprises may create a false sense of security for smaller organizations, according to the small and mid-sized business (SMB) snapshot of the notes. Small businesses may think they're flying under the radar with threat actors because there is less to steal. After all, why worry about your security culture when attackers are likely to get more money and more data from larger organizations, right?,Unfortunately, that's not the case for a number of reasons:,Of the total incidents and breaches where it was known whether the victim organization was an SMB or a large organization, SMBs were subject to as enterprises. Fortunately, one of the best defenses for SMBs does not require large and expensive investments in personnel and technology but simply a commitment to a strong information security culture. What is information security culture?,Information security culture refers to an organization's collective approach to security: the attitudes, assumptions, beliefs, values, and knowledge that employees, leadership, and other stakeholders use in order to interact with the organization's information network systems and information security procedures. However, a strong information security culture doesn't just grow on its own. The creation of a strong information security culture requires effort, planning, and leadership, as well as a realistic idea of the cyber risks threatening SMBs. The most common threats facing small businesses,In helping to create a strong small business security culture within your own organization, it's important to consider the most common threats facing SMB today:,Tips for creating a small business security culture,Just as no two companies are the same, no two security cultures will be the same. The culture you build should mirror your workplace values, your small business security processes, and the attitudes of your employees and leadership. Regardless of size, all strong information security cultures tend to have a few things in common:,Small business security culture,It's important to nurture an ever-evolving small business security culture by taking a proactive approach. Whether that's protecting a single store or online business, you need security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to help keep modern cyber threats at bay. Learn more about .
2022 Verizon Business Payment Security Report: Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0

The 2022 PSR includes a step-by-step, logical systems approach to managing complex security problems in advance of the PCI DSS v4.0 2024 deadline.
Learn more

Fujifilm Group deploys Verizon Business Group's Advanced Security Operations Center

Verizon Business is supporting Japan’s FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities.
Learn more
