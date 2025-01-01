Cybersecurity soc

Advanced Security Operations Center (SOC)
Get alerts and pinpoint attacks with Advanced Security Operations Center (SOC) Services. Help monitor potential threats with an Advanced SOC expertise, intelligence and a tailored managed security service. Our skilled SOC analysts—which may include onsite resources—work directly with your own security teams. Tailored to your needs, our SOC analysts monitor and analyze security events in your environment, alerting you to potential security incidents and helping provide you with information you need to better protect your systems. Eyes-on-glass near real-time security monitoring, detection, threat analysis and escalation as needed. Analyzes, researches and helps resolve complex and escalated alerts and incidents. Focuses on specific tasks like use case customization, refinement, tuning and more. Providing additional support as needed. You can choose to add more resources to your service as you expand your data collection and logging. Additionally, you can choose to manage your own security information and event management (SIEM) platform or we can manage it for you. Enhance your view of the overall threat landscape with four different types of cyberthreat intelligence. Concentrates on the risks and implications associated with threats in the context of your business environment. Provides insights into the capabilities and intentions of potential adversaries. Supports planning and execution of daily security activities by providing threat indicators to help enable proactive threat hunting. Provides technical indicators of detected attack IPs, malware hashes, phishing domains and other potential threats. Our Advanced SOC analysts leverage leading-edge tools in our security technology stack to maximize our ability to help detect potential threats to your business. Security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR)-driven incident handling helps enable faster detection, response and mitigation. Assists with incident, change and asset management. Take advantage of our scalable correlation, log collection, log storage and orchestration capabilities. Leverage Verizon-managed endpoint detection and response services,Leverage our array of additional multivendor security tools. Combine your security team with our onsite, designated, skilled and seasoned SOC experts. Broaden and deepen your visibility with your data sources and our global threat intelligence, SIEM expertise and extensive technology stack. Get alerts to imminent threats to your organization from our highly skilled security analysts that consistently monitor your environment. As a fully customizable SOC service built to your needs, you can get more flexibility than traditional standardized product and solution bundles. We provide upfront implementation and tuning services for your SIEM based on our rule sets that are customized to your environment, as well as continuous tuning. We leverage both your security operations and intelligence capabilities and our security operations and intelligence capabilities. Assigned security and engineering resources designated to you throughout the life cycle of the service. As we monitor your environment, we alert you to potential threats, including curated daily threat intelligence feeds. If you want to augment your security further, Advanced SOC can be supplemented with our Cyber Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) and Rapid Response Retainer services. We offer a tiered pricing model based on your desired business outcome of average volume of monthly alert monitoring. Proven SOC services,years of security experienceraw logs analyzed annually,Security Operations Centers (SOCs) worldwide1,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Some of the most common challenges organizations face when trying to run a SOC include:,An effective SOC strategy needs to include:,An advanced SOC solution should include the following characteristics: 