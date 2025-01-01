device management and activation

Device Policy Configuration & Management

Get expert security policy configuration and management. It's easy to get bogged down by the array of tasks around securing and protecting your infrastructure. Our network device configuration and network policy management service is designed to give you the remote operational support to conveniently and consistently manage your IT security assets and policies, helping you focus instead on what's important – your business. With over 25 years of experience and an average of 61 billion security events processed each year, Verizon gives peace of mind for your company's security posture. And with our Managed Security Services (MSS), you can take the day-to-day burden off your IT team so they can pay attention to the strategic initiatives of the day. This managed service offers peace of mind through expert device policy configuration and network configuration management. We provide the knowledge and skills to make implementations and change requests to policy rule sets, and validate new rule sets against existing policies so they won't break existing infrastructure. Verizon security experts remotely review and execute network and device policy changes for both on-premise and virtual environments. In addition, a designated Security Services Advisor can give you valuable updates on service trends and observations. Today's digital business environment extends from on premise servers and hardware to cloud-based and software-as-a-service applications. You need a trusted partner who can deliver flexible security options across your business environment. Other features and benefits include:,years of security experience. security events processed yearly (on average). times as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader. Security Operations Centers worldwide. With Managed Security Services, you have the flexibility to purchase what you need when and where you need it. Verizon's MSS portfolio offers the managed services you need to keep your business running smoothly and the professional staff to address your resource constraints and security needs. Helping protect infrastructure through early failure detection. Providing timely updates and peace of mind. Keeping your policies aligned and in line. Policy planning for your cloud vendors. Helping you build policies that address the problems at hand. Identify unknown threats quickly. Your experts in cybersecurity. Protect. Detect. Investigate. Respond. Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide for seven times.*Ransomware on the rise, phishing galore and more. Learn what attackers are up to in the 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report. Our Mobile Security Index found those that did were twice as likely to suffer a compromise. Related Products,Detect failing or unhealthy security devices. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide, Toby Bussa, Kelly M. Kavanagh, Sid Deshpande, Pete Shoard, 2 May 2019. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed