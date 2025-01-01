dia internet access

Videos related to "dia internet access"

How to set up Wi-Fi Backup (model ASK-NCM1100) | Verizon

Verizon Home Internet Just Got Dreamier

How to set up the Verizon Internet Gateway (models # WNC-CR200A & ASK-NCM1100)

Case Studies related to "dia internet access"

Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

Read Now

Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Read Now

Fixed Wireless Access for K-12 Schools Success Story Business

Learn how Rock Island Milan School District teamed up with Verizon to deploy a fixed wireless solution for students during the pandemic.
Read Now

Press related to "dia internet access"

Verizon Business boosts connected venue roster with 5G Edge Accelerated Access

With the fall football season underway, and thousands of fans packing into stadiums across the country, Verizon Business’s 5G Edge Accelerated Access
Learn more

Verizon introduces $39 a month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can now take full advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer at $39 a month
Learn more

Verizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities

Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new U.S. cities this month.
Learn more

Links related to "dia internet access"

Fixed Wireless Access for K-12 Schools Success Story Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Supporting fourteen K-12 schools and learning centers, the Rock Island Milan School District in Illinois consistently demonstrates its ability to adapt to its environment and face challenging situations with a "failure isn't an option" attitude. One such example of how Rock Island succeeded in meeting and exceeding the needs of its roughly 6,500 students is how the district dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020-2021 school year. "When the pandemic hit, none of us knew how long we were going to be residing in our homes," says Troy Bevans, Director of Information and Technology, Rock Island Milan School District. "And being a high poverty school district we had many students and families who did not have internet access.",Indeed, of the roughly 6,500 students polled in the district at the time, nearly 80% of them were without any form of home internet service. As the entire country experienced during the pandemic, two weeks of sheltering in place stretched ever longer to the point where, as Bevans explains, "it didn't look like we were ever going to get back." Device shortages and budgetary concerns made it impossible to provide hotspots to individual families. So Bevans had to pivot. "I decided to create an entirely separate WiFi network, which would work the same way a traditional, secured school WiFi network would, was owned by the district, and that students could log into using their existing credentials." Effectively, Bevans' vision entailed creating a secured and ubiquitous WiFi network that would need to span the nearly 30 miles of square footage where the Rock Island School District residential community lived. , Director of Information and Technology, Rock Island Milan School District,A longtime Verizon customer, Rock Island's first call was to Verizon, who also recommended a team-up with Source, Inc. to deliver Cradlepoint, Inc. devices. Bevans and his team worked to implement all the necessary security protocols that would make the massive network extension feat possible. As Bevans notes, "If I wouldn't have had the Verizon cellular I wouldn't have been able to spread the network out as far as I did.",With Source, Inc. and Verizon, Bevans was able to deploy a combination of forty Cradlepoint, Inc. IBR1700 and AER2200 Wi-Fi routers with built-in Verizon LTE and a hardware upgrade path to 5G connectivity that covered the necessary radius of the residential school district community, and protect for future capabilities. The routers were deployed both inside and outside various buildings and homes, and Bevans named the WiFi network: ROCKFI. Bevans: "I wanted it to stand for something: Reaching Our Community's Kids With Fidelity.",Once the installation sites had been selected, implementation was quick and simple. The routers were all preconfigured so all that one had to do was simply plug it in, turn it on, and connect to the RockFi network. From start to finish, the project took a mere three weeks to fully deploy. "Verizon has always provided great support, but with this project in itself, everybody had to pick up the pace," said Bevans. But the real winners, in the end, were the near 80% of Rock Island Milan School District's students and families who would have otherwise lost out on a years' worth of instruction. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. While the pandemic is over and students are back in school buildings, the RockFi network is still in place in the event it is needed again, such as for winter weather, which is most often the cause of school closures in Illinois. Verizon applauds such agencies as the Rock Island Milan School District for continuing to be an "outside the box" technology partner. RockFi rocked it. Learn more about how technology can help inspire great learning. . California residents can view our . * Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. The forward-thinking town of Troup, Texas, attracted visitors, boosted businesses and revitalized its downtown with Verizon Fixed Wireless Access. Troup is an East Texas town of about 2,000 residents known for its holiday events and small-town friendliness. It's home to the annual Holiday in the Country event in November, a Christmas parade in December and other well-attended events. And its downtown is filled with local businesses, restaurants and the ever-popular Splash Pad—a waterspraying pocket park that keeps visitors cool in the mid-summer Texas heat. When city leaders explored new ways to attract visitors, new businesses and potential new residents to the town, they focused on one key question: How can we make downtown Troup even more attractive?,Troup, Texas, also known as "The Good Neighbor Town," is a small East Texas town of 2,000 known for its popular annual events. Verizon partner, RCN Technologies, provided public Wi-Fi to downtown using an all-in-one fixed wireless access solution. 12 Cradlepoint IBR900 ruggedized Wi-Fi routers with built-in Verizon LTE connectivity were used to provide public Wi-Fi. Troup has seen a broad use of the Wi-Fi by visitors, businesses and residents. Troup City Manager Gene Cottle, an avid proponent of technology, encouraged the Troup Community Development Corporation (CDC) to explore the potential of offering free Wi-Fi to attract visitors. The Troup CDC—a non-profit economic development group funded by local sales tax revenue—quickly saw the potential of the idea. After the city council narrowly approved the plan, the free Wi-Fi project quickly moved from vision to reality. Working closely with the town, Verizon partner RCN Technologies determined that a fixed wireless access (FWA) solution would meet Troup's needs. To ensure the broadest availability, it surveyed Troup's downtown, looking for zones where people tended to congregate. And it identified potential router installation sites that would reach the most people, while keeping the technology invisible. In the fall of 2021, RCN Technologies installed its new community connectivity solution, Nergy. The hardware consisted of a dozen Cradlepoint IBR900 ruggedized Wi-Fi routers powered by NetCloud Manager mounted in carefully selected out-of-sightline locations on downtown rooftops and poles. The result? A large Wi-Fi zone that covered most of Troup's commercial district. For wireless connectivity, the Cradlepoint routers included built-in Verizon LTE nodes, with 5G upgradability. When bringing connectivity to Troup, the choice was clear, since Verizon was already well-known in the region for delivering broad coverage and exceptional reliability to an area of Texas that many consider a digital desert. , Executive Director, Troup CDC,Throughout the project, RCN Technologies made the process as quick and simple as possible for town personnel. Once the solution was installed, tested and fine-tuned, RCN Technologies provided remote, cloud-based management and ongoing support through its Network Operations Center (NOC). The solution has operated with little or no attention since the beginning, freeing town leaders to move on to other projects. "We had an idea, but Verizon and RCN were able to run with it and make it happen, without requiring a lot of our time," says Loudamy. "They took the lead but at the same time they listened to us and answered every one of our questions. In the end, the project came out even better than we originally envisioned.",Signs in store windows advertised free public Wi-Fi, and the local news media covered the project extensively, since it was an unusual move for a small town. "When a TV station came to do a , well, we couldn't pay for better advertising than that," Loudamy recalls. Despite the attention, it took a while for visitors and residents to know about the free Wi-Fi downtown. But once they turned on their cellphones, they quickly figured it out. During last year, there were an impressive 14,000+ individual Wi-Fi users, according to RCN—all in a town with a population of around 2,000. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Visitors to town events and weekend shoppers were clearly taking advantage of the free Wi-Fi. But the easy-to-use, CIPA-compliant solution also enabled local students—from elementary schoolers to college students—to work remotely during the pandemic. "Like many towns, our kids came home for spring break and didn't go back to the classroom," Loudamy says. "If they didn't have good wireless service where they lived, they were able to come downtown to the library, or the Splash Pad for that matter, and use the free Wi-Fi. We're very happy to be able to help our folks who live here, as well as our visitors and businesses.",The benefits of Troup's FWA solution are evident. Visitors get the convenience of free Wi-Fi. Local businesses get new attention and customers. Reliable, secure Wi-Fi streamlines sales at events, such as holiday craft fairs. Troup residents, including students, get widely available access to Wi-Fi. And the town gets a reputation as a forward-thinking innovator. Did these results prove the value of the project to the city council members who were initially a little hesitant?, Executive Director, Troup CDC,, Executive Director, Troup CDC,Discover how your community can benefit from fixed wireless access solutions. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

How Technology Helps Firefighters Access Rural Water Supply Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Rachel Engel,In rural, less-populated areas, firefighters must grapple with rural water supply challenges that require additional planning prior to an incident, longer response times, more personnel and equipment to manage. As the fire service continues to , incident commanders and local utility partners can use emerging technology to help plan for, prepare and manage rural water supply for firefighting and keep their communities safe. How firefighters access rural water supply,To ensure crews are ready when a call comes in, fire departments in less densely populated areas must have rural water supply plans in place to , such as streams, ponds, rivers, lakes and even swimming pools, if needed. When a call comes in for a rural fire, one apparatus with a moderate amount of water on board may be sent to the scene to begin hose operations. Additional apparatuses make trips back and forth from the approved water source to the scene, where water is dumped into large folding tanks and continually replenished until the fire has been extinguished. Though this is a typical operation for rural departments, even crews in areas with a well-run hydrant system may find a random non-working hydrant and be forced to pivot to an alternative water source. Rural firefighting water supply challenges,Unlike in larger cities, rural departments must make plans to ensure they have access to an adequate rural water supply for firefighting, which can involve several challenges. Personnel,Fire departments that serve —95% of volunteer firefighters serve communities with 25,000 people or less, and 48% of volunteers serve in locations that protect fewer than 2,500. Those are alarming figures amid a , particularly in rural areas that need multiple people to both respond to a scene and drive tanker convoys from the firefighting water supply. Fire vehicle and equipment management,To provide an adequate amount of water, rural departments need several apparatuses capable of holding and transporting thousands of gallons of water across potentially long distances from the rural water supply to the scene. Often this is achieved with mutual aid—additional fire crews from neighboring towns—but continued fire service staffing issues make this another challenge leaders face. Sometimes crews may need to drive past suitable water sources because they don't have the appropriate , perhaps due to the distance between the roadway and the water. Time management,Unlike in urban and suburban areas where a hydrant is often close to an incident scene, it takes time to drive out to a water source, fill a tanker, drive to the scene and dump the load—which then must be repeated several times. Incident commanders managing a blaze don't have time to worry about water supply, particularly as crews prepare to attack a fire. Collaboration with other agencies,A close working and other utilities can be critical to reducing the difficulties in accessing water. Where possible, the respective leaders should address questions of responsibility in advance, while also keeping each other informed of any developments during fire operations. However, maintaining this level of communication can be a challenge, particularly if agencies are using different systems, have staff in multiple locations and are reliant on networks that are likely heavily being utilized by residents trying to escape and may even be damaged by fire. How technology can aid rural water supply for firefighting,When working a fire scene that relies on the continued movement of both apparatuses and personnel, technology can help incident commanders control all moving parts. Equipment and fleet management solutions,Depending on how far the incident is from the water source and the size of the fire, crews may need many fire apparatuses to drop multiple folding tanks and pull water from several sources. This takes communication and coordination. For incident commanders, getting water to the scene swiftly in rural areas may involve the coordination of multiple tankers making trips to more than one fill site, like a lake, a pond and/or a river. It's important that the water supplyremains constant and efficient. However, it can be difficult to know which apparatuses are on their way to the scene and how far out they are. Having a view into fleet operations can help fire commanders and service leaders locate and manage apparatuses in near real time and know exactly when they'll arrive on the scene with technology that includes options like GPS tracking, fuel management, and fleet diagnostics. Additionally, training and planning for potential scenarios that involve accessing the rural water supply for firefighting with fleet management software can help ensure the correct apparatus for the job is ready when it's needed. Collaboration and communication solutions,An effective response requires reliable, interoperable communications that build awareness and improve near real-time decision-making. There is a need to move information quickly between units on scene and back to central command. This is where shines with more than thirty years supporting first responders during times of crisis, providing across the country. Having access to technology helps facilitate the about the rural water supply with local water providers or other public safety agencies. Examples of applications that support first responders in almost any location with the network and devices built for tough missions include:,With these tools, firefighters, incident command, local water agencies and other personnel can easily and quickly share information about the status of the rural water supply, even in situations where the network is under pressure, or even unavailable. The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance. In addition to providing Verizon Frontline connectivity solutions, such as cell phone distribution, cell sites, temporary satellite links and drones to assist with situational awareness during an event, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team also provides support for displaced communities, supplying Wi-Fi access and charging stations to emergency shelters in an evacuation. In 2022, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team delivered close to 2,000 Verizon Frontline solutions to public safety agencies responding to fires in more than 120 communities in 21 states. Learn more about how the is working with public safety agencies to ensure communities are covered during emergency operations. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Related Devices

Internet Devices

Verizon 5G USB Modem

Starts at $4.72/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details
Internet Devices

Orbic Speed 5G UW

Starts at $8.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(379)
View details
Internet Devices

Verizon Orbic Speed Mobile Hotspot

Starts at $2.22/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(1195)
View details

Questions related to "dia internet access"

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)