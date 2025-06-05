digital transformation in smart manufacturing

Case Studies related to "digital transformation in smart manufacturing"

Digital Transformation Examples & Success Stories

Read digital transformation success stories made possible by Verizon. See how organizations of all sizes use Verizon to enter the next digital age.
Read Now

Frazil Transforms Retailer Experience with IoT Solutions Business

Frazil utilized IoT solutions to combine a condition-based monitoring module with Verizon, to stay connected with machines across the United States.
Read Now

Verizon Transform 30 NFL Stadiums with Wireless Communication Business

Learn how Verizon helped the NFL implement new sports communication technology and wireless networks, creating an advanced coach-to-coach communication system.
Read Now

Press related to "digital transformation in smart manufacturing"

Verizon Business delivers network transformation services to HUB International

Verizon to build customized managed network services for over 450 HUB offices in the US and Canada
Learn more

Verizon Business to accelerate IoT solution creation and deployment with Microsoft Azure

Verizon has teamed up with Microsoft to enable the simple and quick creation and deployment of complete end-to-end IoT solutions
Learn more

Verizon Business and CareAR leverage 5G to transform service delivery and CX

Verizon Business and CareAR, a Xerox Company, announced a strategic partnership to transform the service and customer experience CareAR delivers.
Learn more

Questions related to "digital transformation in smart manufacturing"

Links related to "digital transformation in smart manufacturing"

Digital Manufacturing Industry Trends & Innovations

The IIoT and production floor communication means connecting devices, people and machines. Learn from this manufacturing communication systems guide. Jun 05, 2025,Enabling manufacturing automation and factory controls with the IIoT can help your operation run smoothly. Learn how. Jun 04, 2025,Article,Discover how IT and operational technology are converging in manufacturing. May 13, 2025,Article,Discover how Verizon Sensor Insights simplifies IoT sensor management, ensuring connectivity, power efficiency, and reliable data streaming for your business. Apr 08, 2025,White Paper,This paper examines the critical role that private cellular networks will play in enabling the successful implementation of AMT in the pharmaceutical industry. Mar 11, 2025,Article,Put in a brief description hereExplore how 5G supports Industry 4.0 technology trends like AI, IIoT, digital twins, and the industrial metaverse to transform smart manufacturing. Feb 04, 2025,Article,Discover how and why manufacturers are using connected worker technology such as IoT and Ai in manufacturing to drive factory efficiency. Jan 15, 2025,White Paper,Explore how manufacturers leverage connectivity technologies like 5G, IoT, and Wi-Fi to drive digital transformation. Discover trends, challenges, and the future of industrial connectivity in our 2024 report. Aug 23, 2024,Infographic,Verizon Condition Based Maintenance solutions simplify remote monitoring of critical systems, products and equipment. Aug 08, 2024,Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Get updates,Already have an account?,* Required,The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice,Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our California Privacy Notice .
Learn more

Smart Manufacturing Technology News and Trends Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Verizon can help you embrace Industry 4.0 with transformational technologies— so you can differentiate the customer experience and start building the industry's next era. Between a changing market, new regulations, workforce shortages and increasing supply chain demands, manufacturers face a novel set of challenges. Technologies that transform manufacturing end to end, like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) or automation, can help businesses accelerate smart factory initiatives and mitigate those challenges. Businesses that want to implement smart manufacturing solutions face cost burdens that could impact return on investment. But adopting modern tools can help unlock connected, reliable and predictive processes that empower operational efficiencies at scale and provide positive ROI. With the right combination of strategy and solutions, manufacturers can scale smart manufacturing use cases from isolated, in-house technology projects to full production lines or factories. Today's organizations need a holistic view of operations—and complete, accurate information. As supply chain challenges like rising demand, increasing costs for materials and freight, and carbon emissions mandates continue to unfold, manufacturers need digital tools to equip them with insights that lead to informed decision making. Central to a manufacturer's growth and success is the digital core that powers its factory floors. Businesses must transition to next-generation technology that digitally connects each part of the factory floor so they can improve flexibility, visibility and productivity while limiting unplanned downtime or costly warehouse inefficiencies. The manufacturing industry is pivoting to outpace rising numbers of cybersecurity threats. An expanding attack surface stemming from connected operational technology, informational technology and external networks means businesses need comprehensive digital protections that help safeguard inventory, facilities, property and data. New research estimates that the manufacturing skills gap could result in 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030,* hampering manufacturers' productivity. But preparing for the future of work by adopting transformative technologies could help businesses close the gaps and stay productive and innovative, despite shrinking workforces. See how other manufacturers use innovative Verizon technologies to accelerate smart manufacturing initiatives and transform the factory floor. Of manufacturing executives surveyed expect further increases in operational efficiency from investments in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)Of surveyed organizations plan to enhance data integration for supply-and-demand visibility and planningOf manufacturing enterprises realize above-average business value from IT spending in digitizationIncrease in ransomware—a rise as big as the last five years combined Yesterday's cybersecurity tools often can't keep up with modern cyber threats. But new, evolving solutions use technology like robots, AI, IoT and the cloud to give manufacturers a connected cybersecurity suite that helps protect their end-to-end operations. Some manufacturers have found that a hybrid work model nurtures collaboration, improves business flexibility and empowers resiliency amid disruptions. With an agile workforce, manufacturers can react and pivot to workplace disruptions, mitigate challenges like staff shortages and keep production high no matter what. See how Verizon can help. As manufacturers begin to take advantage of more advanced technologies, they'll require the reliable low-latency, high-bandwidth connectivity that Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband helps provide. Businesses get the connectivity they need to bring together production, inventory management, supply chain and warehouse logistics. AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning (ML) enable modern manufacturing processes. Not only do advanced technologies make digital twins and predictive maintenance possible, but they also help establish a highly automated, remotely managed and low-touch operations model, which can save time and enhance warehouse safety. Verizon Managed Network Services can help manufacturers determine the right cybersecurity and network resources to power and protect warehouses and supply chains. By outsourcing network management to Verizon, manufacturers' IT teams can spend less time optimizing networks and more time focused on progressing strategic business initiatives. Multi-access edge computing (MEC) stores and processes data at a network's edge, so business technology operates in near real time. The platform puts cloud computing capabilities at the edge of Verizon's 5G network, giving manufacturers an enhanced, low-latency infrastructure that supports even the most complex deployments. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Enterprise Intelligence for Digital Transformation Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Tomorrow's successes belong to organizations that prioritize digital transformation to build agile, efficient and future-ready enterprises. Becoming one of these leaders requires harnessing innovative technologies and new data sources to gain insights that can drive operational efficiency. Achieving that kind of Enterprise Intelligence can set your organization apart in the crowded marketplace. Achieving Enterprise Intelligence requires the right network for the specific use cases—connecting and automating mobile assets on the factory floor, empowering your connected workforce virtually anywhere it is, or myriad other uses that your business operations demand. And it requires a partner that offers the right technologies, capabilities, expertise and approach to help you improve your organization's agility to help meet shifting customer expectations. Enterprise Intelligence is achievable. Partnering with Verizon can make the process simple. Our deep knowledge and expertise with advanced connectivity solutions and the latest connected devices helps us empower organizations to overcome challenges and enhance business insights. Right now, many organizations are struggling to meet customer demands while having to contend with rising costs for materials and labor, ongoing worker shortages, and increasing competitive pressures. In fact, in a recent Manufacturer's Outlook Survey, 33.8% of manufacturers say that supply chain concerns are among the top challenges they are facing today.¹,Digital transformation that enables Enterprise Intelligence can help you survive and even thrive in unpredictable environments. In November 2022, the Manufacturing Leadership Council, as part of the Manufacturing in 2030 Project, released a report that revealed that more than 84% of manufacturing leaders expect to see an acceleration in the adoption of digital technologies over the next few years.²,Making investments in transformation is essential, but who you partner with is more important than how much you spend. Verizon Business provides solutions that help you achieve Enterprise Intelligence and drive efficiencies for long-term, sustainable success. Solutions designed for the demands of Industry 4.0, supporting automation and simplifying processes while giving you better visibility across your operations. Solutions that deliver insights to support condition-based maintenance, helping avoid equipment breakdowns and bottlenecks. Choosing Verizon Business as your partner means working with an industry leader that can help you channel this intelligence and unlock the full potential of your business operations. It means having customizable solutions that can adapt to your evolving needs and a secure network that provides access to the latest technologies—the Industrial IoT, artificial intelligence, machine learning, 5G and fast wireless business internet, and more. Enterprises that build or adopt these platforms are poised to continually translate information into insights, driving next best actions that are contextual, consistent and guided by clear business goals. Your network needs to help make your manufacturing operations smarter and more efficient. For each organization and for each industry, that can look different. It may mean that your network needs to power new, near-real-time applications from innovative partners, such as upgrading the network while simplifying operations, like has done. By moving from public 4G in one of the U.K.'s busiest ports to a Private 5G Network, the port operator is boosting efficiency and productivity while spending less time worrying about the network itself. To create a platform that can do all this, you need more than secure, reliable connectivity. It must be paired with industry expertise and cutting-edge partner solutions designed to take advantage of 5G and multi-access edge computing (MEC) to deliver transformative results. With Verizon, you gain access to our comprehensive solutions, global networking expertise and America's most reliable 5G network, empowering your organization to tackle industry-specific challenges head-on. Our unique positioning gives us an in-depth understanding of the significance of converging technologies such as 5G, network as a service (NaaS) and MEC to enable Enterprise Intelligence. And we are committed to providing you with a platform that helps drive your business toward success. It's your vision. Let's make it happen. Empower your business with the flexibility, productivity and agility you need to innovate and achieve your goals. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. "NAM Manufacturers' Outlook Survey First Quarter 2024," National Association of Manufacturers, March 5, 2024. "A Lens on the Future," Manufacturing Leadership Council, November 2022. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)